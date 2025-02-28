Find the right software and services.
Shopify
shopify.com
Shopify Inc. is a Canadian multinational e-commerce company headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario. It is also the name of its proprietary e-commerce platform for online stores and retail point-of-sale systems. Shopify offers online retailers a suite of services "including payments, marketing, shipping and customer engagement tools to simplify the process of running an online store for small merchants."The company reported that it had more than 1,000,000 businesses in approximately 175 countries using its platform as of June 2019, with total gross merchandise volume exceeding US$41.1 billion for calendar 2018.
Wix
wix.com
Build and scale your business online with confidence using Wix. With lightning-fast web performance, enterprise-grade security, and reliable infrastructure, you can rest assured that your site will always be up and running. And with Wix you get much more than a website builder—from online scheduling to payments, deep branding and eCommerce solutions, you can take your site in any direction you want. When it comes to managing a business online, it’s never been more intuitive, with leading SEO and marketing tools, advanced analytics and even a mobile app, you can stay on top of everything, from anywhere. Join millions of users who’ve used Wix to help them achieve their online goals. What are the main features of Wix? * Smart drag-and-drop editor to intuitively create your site * 900+ strategically designed website templates * Advanced SEO features to optimize for search engines * Powerful eCommerce solutions to manage your store and sell online * Online scheduling software that delivers a seamless booking experience for your clients * Built-in marketing tools to help manage and grow your business online * Full blogging capabilities that help you grow a loyal audience and monetize content * Full-stack web dev tools for custom functionality
Helium 10
helium10.com
Helium 10 is the leading all-in-one software platform trusted by over 2,000,000 e-commerce entrepreneurs, agencies, and mainstream global brands to power their business growth on Amazon by delivering accurate, data-driven solutions. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Helium 10 empowers entrepreneurs globally with the power of data, ongoing education, and community support necessary to maximize their potential and thrive in the future of e-commerce. From opportunity seekers to solopreneurs, to full-time sellers, enterprises, agencies, and everyone in between, Helium 10 champions entrepreneurship at all stages with the playbook to build, grow and scale a meaningful and steadfast e-commerce business. To maximize your sales on Amazon/Walmart, optimize your business, and simply sell more—visit us at: www.helium10.com.
Printify
printify.com
Sell custom t-shirts, phone cases, and 750+ products with your designs printed on demand. We will handle printing and shipping to your customers.
Jungle Scout
junglescout.com
Jungle Scout is the leading all-in-one platform for selling on Amazon. Our mission is to help entrepreneurs and brands build successful businesses on Amazon through product research, market intelligence, brand and listing management capabilities, and more. Since 2015, we’ve helped over 500,000 customers and counting. With Jungle Scout, you can: *Execute market & keyword research *Create and optimize product listings *See trending product categories and brands *Evaluate emerging search trends *Forecast sales and inventory needs *Identify your competition on Amazon *And more!
WooCommerce
woocommerce.com
WooCommerce is the most popular WordPress eCommerce plugin. And it's available for free. Packed full of features, perfectly integrated into your self-hosted WordPress website. Add powerful shop facilities to your WordPress website with our free eCommerce plugin. Powering over 24% of all online shops, WooCommerce helps you sell anything. Beautifully.
Ecwid
ecwid.com
Ecwid by Lightspeed is the easiest way to add an online store to any webpage or social media profile. Used by hundreds of thousands of merchants in 175 countries, Ecwid by Lightspeed has everything you need to reach your customers wherever they are: in-person, through your website, Instagram, Facebook, Amazon, or Google Shopping. And with Ecwid’s point-of-sale integrations, email marketing integrations and dedicated mobile app, you can manage your marketing, merchandising, and sales any time, anywhere.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's Marketing & CRM mobile app helps you market smarter and grow your business faster from day one. Access the tools you need wherever your work takes you and get up and running in minutes - no experience needed. With Mailchimp, you'll never miss an opportunity to make a sale, bring customers back, find new subscribers, or share your brand's mission. Use Mailchimp for: * Marketing CRM - Keep up with your contacts with Marketing CRM from Mailchimp. Find and add new customers with contact import tools, such as the business card scanner. Track audience growth and view insights about individual contacts on the dashboard. Do it all in one place - call, text, and email directly from the app. Record notes and add tags after every interaction to remember the important details. * Reports & Analytics - Get a deeper look into your sales and marketing performance. Track results for all of your campaigns and get actionable recommendations on how to improve. View reports and analytics for email campaigns, landing pages, Facebook and Instagram ads, social media posts, and postcards. * Emails & Automations - Create, edit and send email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and automations. With one-click Resend to Non-Openers and Product Retargeting emails, you'll be able to re-engage customers and grow sales in no time. * Facebook & Instagram Ads - Draft and publish ads, set a budget, and target a specific group. Reach new people, engage existing contacts, set up custom audiences, or bring back website visitors. * Marketing Recommendations - Get actionable recommendations to help improve your marketing. Know when it's time to set up an Abandoned Cart email or get a reminder to set your brand's logo. * Brand Management - Upload images from your device directly into Mailchimp and use them across all of your campaigns.
Printful
printful.com
On-demand print and embroidery fulfillment. Sell your designs online or print designs for yourself with no order minimums! We'll automatically print and ship your orders on-demand, all under your brand's name. Printful integrates with top ecommerce platforms and online marketplaces as well as custom websites or apps. We print our products at our facilities in North America and Europe using the latest in cutting-edge printing tech to ensure the highest quality. We also partner with facilities in Australia and Japan to provide customers with a localized experience. The less time you spend worrying about shipping, the more time you can spend growing your business!
Webgility
webgility.com
Webgility is flexible, powerful ecommerce automation software that connects all your ecommerce stores and marketplaces, point-of-sale system, shipping platform, and more to QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Desktop, and NetSuite — no IT necessary. Automation syncs ecommerce data (shipping, purchasing, inventory, pricing, and more) across your sales channels and downloads accounting data (tax, customer, and order details) to your QuickBooks automatically and securely. This process virtually eliminates time-consuming manual data entry to reduce costly errors. Never worry about bookkeeping accuracy, adopt new sales channels and strategies, find new customers, and sell more with confidence, knowing you can sort tax revenue across jurisdictions automatically and don’t have to spend more time on order management. Plus, Webgility compiles all your store, order, COGS, and performance data in one place. Easy-to-read analytics dashboards give you deeper insights into profitability, sales, settlements, and product performance. Over time, you can analyze seasonality trends and forecast sales and inventory. Review sales performance, sales trends, and best- and lowest-selling products by channel, and more. Webgility launched in 2007. Today, it’s the No. 1 integration for QuickBooks users, serving over 5,000 businesses and processing over 100 million transactions annually. All plans include free five-star support and onboarding. >>Save time and money<< Automation reduces overhead and labor costs, so you can adapt faster and focus on your growth. >>Connect your ecommerce systems<< Webgility integrates with over 50 ecommerce platforms, including Shopify, Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Etsy, and Wix. >>Analyze and forecast performance Dive deeper into profitability, settlements, and sales performance for a complete view of your business. >>Eliminate manual data entry<< Webgility records your online income, transactions, sales tax, and fees in your accounting platform automatically. >>Keep your books current<< Transactions and payouts record in real time, so your books never fall behind. >>Close your books quickly<< Accounts neatly match bank deposits, so you or your accountant can close the books quickly every month. >>Organize tax revenue automatically<< Webgility collects and records sales tax from all sales and organizes it by jurisdiction in your accounting platform for easy filing. >>Never oversell inventory<< Manage pricing and inventory across your sales channels and your accounting software automatically. >>Improve operational efficiency<< Automate purchasing, fulfillment, returns, refunds, and other workflows to improve operational efficiency. >>Manage your ecommerce business from one place<< Improve organization and never toggle between sales, payment, and shipping platforms again. >>Stay compliant<< All accounting entries are compliant and tagged, so you can easily audit and roll back changes. >>Collaborate with ease<< Easily share your account with your bookkeeper, accountant, or outsourced accounting firm. >>Track expenses accurately<< Get a closer look at marketplace, payment, and shipping fees, and identify more ways to save. >>Customize to meet your needs<< Personalize your Webgility settings by sales channel with field-level mapping control.
ManyChat
manychat.com
Manychat is the #1 omnichannel platform for D2C brands, Retail stores, Non-profits, Restaurants, Real Estate companies in the world. Founded in 2016, Manychat powers over 1 billion conversations every year and is used in over 190 countries. Engage your customers instantly. Automate interactive conversations in Instagram Direct Messages, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and SMS to grow your brand. Whether you are looking to generate more leads, automating your campaigns, or improving customer satisfaction by increasing your SLA times, Manychat has all the tools to solve your business's marketing needs. This is what Chat Marketing is and what Manychat is.
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and launched its first app and service in 2010. It has been traded as a public company on the New York Stock Exchange since November 2015 with the ticker symbol SQ.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
Debutify
debutify.com
Debutify is the ultimate all-in-one solution for the modern eCommerce brand. With a suite of conversion-optimized apps, it streamlines launching, managing, and scaling any brand. This is why many DTC brands around the globe have placed their trust in Debutify. Seamlessly designed for ease, every Debutify product is code-free yet rich with robust features. This means anyone, even without tech knowledge, can use Debutify to improve their business. Whether a brand is just entering the online market or is an eCommerce veteran, Debutify is a reliable partner. And regardless of size or stage, brands can find a plan with Debutify tailored to their needs. Moreover, with Debutify's dedicated customer support team, brands can trust that any challenges will be addressed promptly and effectively. By choosing Debutify, brand owners can: Launch and scale with confidence and ease. Overcome technical challenges with user-friendly tools. Depend on a team dedicated to their success at every stage.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables customers to interact with your brand on their preferred channel for consistent brand experience leading to customer delight. * Empowers agents with unified/360 customer view and recommends the most relevant responses with the power of AI to improve agent productivity and experience. * Provides meaningful and actionable insights to supervisors to drive growth and operational excellence * Helps leaders uncover opportunities for growth, transformation and innovation through real-time contact center insights scalable across the enterprise.
BigCommerce
bigcommerce.com
About BigCommerce BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, SoloStove and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
Keepa
keepa.com
Keepa maintains price histories for all products on Amazon, the worldlargest and most trusted online merchant. Users can individually track the price development of products they are interested in, and Keepa will notify them when the price has reached a predetermined threshold. Besides this tracking feature, Keepa can also be used to browse the full range of Amazon goods, making use of the clear and well laid out Keepa interface as well as great money-saving search features such as Daily Drops.
AfterShip
aftership.com
AfterShip is a Hong Kong startup company offering shipment tracking through SaaS (software as a service) model. It was founded after winning the Startup Weekend Hong Kong 2011 and Global Startup Battle 2011.AfterShip received $1 million series A investment from IDG Capital Partners (IDG-Accel) in May 2014.
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar is a behavior analytics company that analyses website use, providing feedback through tools such as heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys. It works with web analytics tools such as Google Analytics to offer an insight into how people are navigating websites, and how their customer experience can be improved. Founded in 2014, Hotjar is run completely remotely by over 100 team members across 20 countries and is used on over 500,000 sites worldwide.
Mixpanel
mixpanel.com
Mixpanel is a business analytics service company. It tracks user interactions with web and mobile applications and provides tools for targeted communication with them. Its toolset contains in-app A/B tests and user survey forms. Data collected is used to build custom reports and measure user engagement and retention. Mixpanel works with web applications, in particular SaaS, but also supports mobile apps.
RepricerExpress
repricerexpress.com
RepricerExpress is the market leading intelligent repricing solution for Amazon and eBay sellers allowing for increased sales and profit margins.
Spocket
spocket.co
With the help of Machine Learning, Spocket is revolutionizing the dropshipping market and aiding online retailers competing with Amazon- by removing the need to hold inventory and erasing upfront costs for retailers. Spocket enables over 30,000 entrepreneurs across five continents to launch and scale their online stores with a focus on US and EU products. By carefully vetting suppliers, merchants and customers can be ensured of fast shipping, quality and consistent products, branded invoicing and a world-class customer support team. Be part of the revolutionary vision of Spocket to remove inventory from the online and physical retail by using the dropshipping model and fixing the $1.1 trillion issue called inventory distortion.
SellerLegend
sellerlegend.com
Powerful Amazon Analytics to Your Amazon Sales GET READY TO DISCOVER THE MOST ROBUST APP IN THE MARKET: All the financial tools an Amazon seller needs to manage their business in ONE place! TAKE US FOR A FREE RIDE 21 FREE DAYS | Risk-free | Cancel anytime before the trial ends Rediscover your SellerCentral data … HOME Read More »
Insider
useinsider.com
Insider—a single platform for building individualized, cross-channel experiences—enables enterprise marketers to connect customer data across channels and systems, predict their future behavior with an AI intent engine, and build individualized customer experiences. Marketers use Insider’s platform to deliver consistent and engaging experiences across Web, App, Web Push, Email, SMS, WhatsApp Commerce, and more. Having recently unlocked unicorn status, Insider was also congratulated by NASDAQ for becoming one of the only woman-founded, women-led B2B SaaS unicorns in the world. CrunchBase recently ranked Insider’s co-founder and CEO Hande Cilingir as one of the top women CEOs outside the US. One-third of Fortune 500 companies and top brands across retail, automotive, and travel choose Insider to deliver AI-led personalized experiences that exceed customer expectations. Insider is trusted by over 1,200 global businesses, including Singapore Airlines, Estée Lauder, Virgin, Toyota, New Balance, IKEA, GAP, L’Oreal, Samsung, Vodafone, Allianz, Santander, BBVA, Pizza Hut, Newsweek, MediaMarkt, Nissan, AVIS, MAC, Marks & Spencer, Madeira Madeira, Avon, and CNN.
DSers
dsers.com
Dsers is one of the best AliExpress Dropshipping tools for E-commerce that enables you to process bulk orders to AliExpress and make payments. With Dsers, you can locate multiple options of suppliers from AliExpress with just a single click. It enables you to connect and manage suppliers, place multiple orders in just a few seconds, and track them automatically from your store or your Paypal account. Dsers provides supplier optimization to find better suppliers for all of your products and facilitate a better sale of the same product with a better rating and cheaper price range. It additionally enables you to find a supplier replacement instead of your current one with just a few clicks and in no time. Users also get the option to place bulk orders with Dsers which saves time and energy altogether. Users can also create different packs of products from multiple AliExpress suppliers to get discounts, offers, and reduced prices. You can try Dsers for free by just creating an account on their website and setting up your online shop with them.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our customers choose GetResponse for our user-friendly solution, award-winning 24/7 customer support, and powerful tools that go beyond email marketing – with automation, list growth, and additional communication tools like webinars and live chats to help businesses build their personal brand, sell their products and services, and build a community. Need a more advanced platform? GetResponse MAX and MAX² are solutions for demanding users looking for advanced marketing features and reliable support.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring your marketing is effective, engaging, and memorable without costing you time. We put automation to work for you so you can focus on the personal touches that set your business apart, and ensure that you haven’t missed a step with any of your customers. What are some of the things you can do with ActiveCampaign? -Automate personalized experiences across all your customer touchpoints -Track buyer preferences, behavior, and many custom attributes across the entire customer lifecycle for deeper segmentation and more effective outreach -Customize sends based on almost any parameter, so your messages are always targeted for the right audience -Use data from the entire customer lifecycle to choose the best content, send time, and delivery channel for each customer -Create entirely customized campaigns with minimal effort, then improve your send strategy in real time based on customer behaviors -Replicate the 1-1 personal experience for every customer, no matter how big your business gets
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. Constant Contact provides email, social media and event marketing tools to help small businesses grow their customer base.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Emplifi is the leading unified CX platform built to bring marketing, care and commerce together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. Emplifi is a global company with over 20 years of industry expertise helping more than 20,000 brands, such as Delta Air Lines, Samsung, and Ford Motor Company, provide their customers with outstanding experiences at every touchpoint on their customer journey. Emplifi’s Social Marketing Cloud allows brands to relate, communicate, build and adapt to the dynamic world of social media. Intuitive, all In One, friendly platform Teams quickly onboard and start working with the award- winning, friendly UI and all the tools and workflows needed to plan, schedule, publish, and measure results across every social channel. Powerful listening tools measure pulse AI-powered community management and listening tools generate insights on competition, trends, influencers, followers and behaviors so marketers apply the right content to the right audience. Best- in-Class Analytics and insights Rockstar social teams prove their results with ease through deep insights that come from powerful analytics and unparalleled custom reporting to go beyond the basics to real business results. Integrated service and care across social Intuitive, no-learning curve, integrated social customer care tools help teams better help out customers as they queue, route, resolve in an instant on social media. Integrated ShopStream livestream video shopping Dazzle your clients with live video shopping experiences. Fuel your digital shopping journey to drive your customers from browsing to buying.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San Francisco, California with offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Cologne, Germany, London, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.
Sellerboard
sellerboard.com
sellerboard is THE accurate profit analytics service for Amazon sellers with additional tools: follow-up mail campaigns, inventory management, reimbursements for lost & damaged stock and other FBA errors, and listing change alerts. All this starts at $15 a month with a 1-month free trial. Founded in Germany in 2017, sellerboard has rapidly grown its user base to over 14,000 satisfied customers worldwide.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
FullStory
fullstory.com
Fullstory is a behavioral data platform that surfaces the sentiment buried between clicks, revealing the untold story behind consumer behaviors. From building better fraud detection and forecasting to creating personalization that genuinely resonates, Fullstory enables product, engineering, and data teams to connect sentiment signals with other data sources to intentionally design the next best action. Providing deeper and more immediately actionable insights beyond conventional web and product analytics that can only surface what’s happening but not why, Fullstory is the only behavioral data platform that provides the context needed to build in-the-moment experiences that drive revenue. With automatically captured, indexed, and semantically structured first-party data— served up to your data ecosystem or through our product analytics with session replay, Fullstory’s behavioral data is ready-made for AI. Enterprises no longer waste countless hours and resources analyzing data origination, updating incomplete or incorrect data, defining data sets across teams, and reformatting data to integrate within existing tech stacks. Teams spend less time analyzing and more time boosting revenue with in-the-moment personalized experiences and accurate predictions based on real-time actions and data.
Metrilo
metrilo.com
Metrilo helps ecommerce brands grow by making marketing and customer data actionable, and focusing on retention and higher CLTV. The tools include real-time reporting, customer database, segmentation, email marketing and automation. Integration for major ecommerce platforms is seamless.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is a cross-channel customer engagement platform built for marketers and product owners who value agility over cumbersome complexity. We help consumer brands adapt quickly to evolving customer expectations through real-time insights and personalized cross-channel communications. MoEngage is trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands, including Soundcloud, Citi, McAfee, 7-Eleven, Samsung, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, and Airtel. With offices in ten countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures. Product Description: * Cross-Channel Marketing Segment and engage with your customers in real-time via their preferred channel at their preferred time based on their actions, behavior, attributes, and preferences. MoEngage allows you to engage your customers through eleven channels across your website, email, mobile app, SMS, WhatsApp, and social media. * Customer Insights Bring your customer data into MoEngage and leverage Sherpa, our AI engine, to gain insights into customer behavior and preferences. Segment and engage customers easily from a single dashboard. Just a few clicks, and you're all set! * Web and App Personalisation Delight your website and app visitors with personalized content, offers, and recommendations based on their preferences, likes, journey stages, and lifestyle affinities. * Real-Time Transactional Alerts MoEngage Inform provides a unified infrastructure to manage critical alerts across channels and vendors with a single API.
Patreon
patreon.com
Patreon is a membership platform that makes it easy for artists and creators to get paid. Thousands of musicians, podcasters, video game developers, comic creators, and others are making a salary on Patreon. Through ongoing funding, they are able to spend more time engaging their fan-base in an interactive way and continue to populate the internet with beautiful things that millions of people enjoy.
Coveo
coveo.com
Coveo is a Quebec City-based enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based platform for making digital experiences more intelligent, and provides specific software built on that platform. The Coveo Relevance Cloud™ utilizes search, analytics, and machine learning technologies to unify disparate content and data, to automate the delivery of relevant, personalized information. Coveo provides solutions for ecommerce, customer service, and workforce proficiency. The company is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cognitive Search, and a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Journey Orchestration Platforms.
Big Cartel
bigcartel.com
Since 2005, Big Cartel has helped people from all over the world sell over $3.5 billion of their work. We’re 100% independent and are here to help creators, artists, makers, and small brands open a store and start making a living doing what they love. We’re a small, tight-knit team focused on making Big Cartel empowering and easy to use.
DealHub.io
dealhub.io
DealHub delivers a complete quote-to-revenue solution designed to drive sales processes forward faster. As the only low-code commerce engine that balances customizability with business agility, DealHub empowers mid-market and enterprise leaders to streamline their teams and processes, execute deals faster, and create predictable pipelines more effectively. With CPQ, CLM, Billing, and Subscription Management solutions powered by an intuitive Sales Playbook, teams can issue proposals, close deals, manage contracts, and automate their subscriptions and billing from one unified location. DealHub also centralizes buyer/seller communications and delivers everything needed to close deals in a digital DealRoom. Integrating with leading CRMs, like Salesforce, HubSpot, Microsoft Dynamics 365, SugarCRM, Freshworks, and trusted by revenue experts such as WalkMe, Gong, Drift, Hopin, SpotOn, Sendoso, and Braze, DealHub ensures faster time to value with one fluid revenue motion.
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe is an American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) company headquartered in San Francisco, California, United States. The company primarily offers payment processing software and application programming interfaces (APIs) for e-commerce websites and mobile applications.
Dukaan
mydukaan.io
Dukaan is a modern, lightspeed eCommerce platform to launch an online store, the no-code DIY way. Built with speed, performance and simplicity at its core, Dukaan offers the most intuitive and robust eCommerce experience ideal for small businesses to large enterprises. With Dukaan, one can not only get started quickly but scale and move forward much faster than the competition. Backed by an extensive library of plugins and integrations with an option to build for your every need, Dukaan is the perfect choice for businesses that are built for the internet-first generation. Millions of entrepreneurs around the world trust Dukaan for the eCommerce website of their dreams, are you the next?
ikas
ikas.com
ikas is an innovative e-commerce platform that has been specifically designed for small and medium-sized enterprises and entrepreneurs. Its user-friendly interface allows the user to easily create an online store without requiring any technical expertise. Furthermore, its advanced features enable the sale of the products seamlessly through various channels, including marketplaces, physical stores, and the brand’s own e-commerce website, on an international scale. One of the most notable features of the platform is its multi-channel sales functionality that facilitates the management of all the orders and stocks in one unified dashboard. With a single click, one can efficiently transfer all of their products to their own e-commerce website using ikas. In addition, the platform's high conversion rates can be leveraged to enhance SEO performance, thereby resulting in better outcomes and increased profit margins. ikas offers a robust e-commerce infrastructure that enables the fast and efficient creation of e-commerce websites. The platform holds unlimited products, traffic, and web space, free shipping integration, advanced return management, discount campaigns, and 24/7 expert customer support. Additionally, users can take advantage of bulk assignment of categories, tags, and sale prices to products, as well as receive cart reminder notifications via SMS and WhatsApp. Moreover, the platform's payment solution, ikasPay, offers the advantage of receiving payments the next day, while e-export to all countries is free. By selecting ikas, users can carry out their e-commerce processes practically and professionally, similar to many successful brands that currently use the ikas infrastructure.
Sage Accounting
sage.com
Sage Intacct is the flexible and scalable financial platform that delivers deep accounting capabilities to thousands of businesses across the world. Sage Intacct delivers an array of core accounting applications such as a general ledger, accounts payable, accounts receivable, cash management, and order management to any accounting department or finance team. It also supports functionality for built-in dashboards, real time reporting, time and expense management, project accounting, revenue management, and global consolidations for multiple entities. The software can be used in a wide variety of industries as a horizontal accounting system, but also delivers specialized features for the following industries: Nonprofit, Software and SaaS, Professional Services, Financial Services, Healthcare, Hospitality, Wholesale Distribution, Construction and Real Estate.
GeoComply
geocomply.com
Founded in 2011, GeoComply provides fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions that detect location fraud and help verify a user's true digital identity. Trusted by leading brands and regulators for the past ten years, the company's fraud and compliance solutions are approved by dozens of regulators, are installed on over 400 million devices, and analyze over 10 billion transactions a year. GeoComply's solutions incorporate location, device, and identity intelligence and advanced machine learning to detect and flag fraudulent activity. By integrating GeoComply's solutions into their processes and risk engines, organizations can identify fraud earlier in a user's engagement, better establish their true digital identity and empower digital trust. GeoComply's award-winning products are based on technologies developed for the highly regulated and complex US online gaming and sports betting market. Beyond iGaming, GeoComply provides geolocation fraud detection solutions for streaming video broadcasters and the online banking, payments, and cryptocurrency industries, building an impressive list of customers, including Akamai, Amazon Prime Video, BBC, BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel.
Shippo
goshippo.com
Everything you need for scalable shipping in one place, plus the best rates from top carriers. Seamlessly sync your orders from all of the top e-commerce platforms and get access to the best rates from 40+ carriers worldwide including UPS, USPS, and FedEx. Shippo’s end-to-end multi-carrier shipping software is well-equipped to support you as your needs grow. Automate workflows across the entire fulfillment journey making it easy to scale. Over 100K brands trust Shippo. Top features include: >>The end-to-end shipping platform for every business - Make shipping a seamless part of your business - connect your e-commerce platform or build our implementation-ready API directly into your workflow, fulfill orders quickly with smart defaults and configurable automations, and gain insights that help you ship smarter with analytics and reporting. >>Support every step of the way - Go with confidence thanks to our experienced customer support, implementation and success teams. We have the shipping knowledge to get you started quickly and keep you up and running consistently. >>Grow into the future with Shippo - You will only ship more tomorrow. Shippo is there for you with 99.99% uptime, a modern tech stack, and all the features you need to create a greater brand connection to your customers and scale to match your highest ambitions. Just like our 100,000+ customers, Shippo can help you grow into the future with confidence.
smartscout
smartscout.com
SmartScout is a software tool that provides a top to bottom analysis of Amazon. SmartScout breaks down the top 20 categories and 43,000 subcategories, brand market share, and gives you key metrics on ASIN performance to help you make data-driven decisions to either grow your brand or find profitable resell opportunities. SmartScout also shows you ASIN traffic data to build advertising campaigns that drive results. SmartScout also has a database of every seller and their resell history. SmartScout gives you the competitive edge to make confident data-driven decisions to grow your business. SmartScout is the most innovative Amazon research tool ever made!
Channable
channable.com
Channable is the multichannel eCommerce platform that empowers brands, retailers, and agencies to accelerate eCommerce growth by streamlining product data optimization across channels, facilitating multichannel selling, and enhancing conversion rates through targeted search and product ads. With Channable, every team member can collaboratively list, manage, and advertise products across channels - all from one platform.
SellerApp
sellerapp.com
SellerApp is an AI-powered e-Commerce Intelligence platform that helps sellers and retailers maximize their potential on the biggest global marketplace - Amazon. Founded in 2017, SellerApp uses next-gen optimization and ML models to help businesses drive profitability in a simple SaaS interface. We combine data intelligence, automation, and an expert team to help your business grow. We are committed to leveraging our powerful algorithms, marketing tools, resources, and expertise to deliver the best-in-class marketing solutions to sellers everywhere. This robust platform has helped businesses reach a monthly target of a 75% increase in revenue, with an incremental lift in overall ROI. The company ensures deliveries across the US, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, ANZ, and the Indian Subcontinent. Benefits of SellerApp: SellerApp empowers Amazon sellers to realize their full potential in the Amazon marketplace. With the SellerApp dashboard, you can check up on your account health in one quick snapshot that gives you information on your customers, their behavior, and tendencies as well as patterns and trends. You can take a deeper dive into everything that is happening with your Amazon business with the help of all the other individual tools we have on offer. They will help you determine your sales and revenue potential and explore and make the best use of all the scaling opportunities that come your way. You can also conduct in-depth competitor research and measure your performance in the Amazon marketplace against theirs. Leverage SellerApp’s tracking tools to see what your competitors are up to, the keywords they are using (Reverse ASIN), the profitability of their campaigns, and more. You can not only optimize your own backend keywords but also uncover the backend keywords competitors are using as well as those that they should be using but aren't. This can help you fill a gap while and improve the relevancy of your keywords. SellerApp Features: Product Research Product Tracker Product Ideas Product Intelligence Ad optimizer PPC Analyzer Amazon Advertising Automations Competitor Analysis and Intelligence Listing Optimization Business Alerts - BSR, Price, Buy Box, Inventory levels, Hijackeretc Business Reports Sales Dashboard Chrome Plugin 24*7 Customer Support Keyword Tracker Keyword Research Product Keyword Optimization Reverse ASIN Amazon MWS Connect Portfolio Analytics Portfolio Consultation Page View/Session Matrix Amazon PPC Rules Product Opportunity Score What problems can SellerApp solve? Reduce the hassle of finding winning products for your next Amazon product launch Dig deep into Amazon data and find the top Amazon products chosen with the best-prefiltered metrics. Easily discover products that meet the criteria in your Amazon product research checklist with just a few clicks. Use our proprietary Opportunity Score that is assigned to each individual product to find the best one in terms of six crucial product metrics - demand, competition, profit margins, revenue potential, overhead costs, and PIS (product innovation scope) index. Automate and optimize ads with the most advanced PPC tools Leverage rule-based algorithmic bidding and optimize your ad campaigns based on your business goals. Use negative keyword optimization, Reverse ASIN, and backend optimization to reach your best target audience. You can now attain your desired ROI with SellerApp’s machine learning engine that allows you to set a maximum acceptable ACoS based on your campaign goal. This ensures that you don’t overspend and bleed your ad budget dry. Get yourself to rank on page 1 of Amazon SERPs Create enticing product listings with the help of actionable insights and detailed recommendations. Improve each metric that is crucial to the A9 algorithm standards, monitor your off-page keyword strength, and measure its SEO effectiveness with our listing quality checker. Compare your product listings against the competition to identify their strategies and set up LQI alerts to get notified whenever there is a change in a product’s listing quality so that you’re always on track and don’t miss out on anything important. Find the best keywords for your Amazon business with advanced Keyword Research Leverage our easy-to-use dashboard to find high-volume and low competition keywords to boost your product sales. Optimize your product listing for Amazon’s search engine and get indexed for the right keywords. With a database of over 200 million keywords, find insights on short and long-tail keywords that have good CPC costs, estimated orders, and good relevance and use them in PPC as well as listings to boost your profits on Amazon.
ComplyCube
complycube.com
ComplyCube is an all-in-one platform for automating and simplifying Identity Verification (IDV), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance. The AI-powered platform helps businesses automate digital customer onboarding and eKYC processes by verifying their identity using facial & behavioral biometrics and corroborating their bio-data against over 3,000 data points across the globe. ComplyCube currently powers established businesses across fintech, banking, telecoms, transportation, and e-commerce.
Jebbit
jebbit.com
Jebbit's Enterprise Experience Platform enables brands to build beautiful interactive experiences that capture zero party data at scale across every channel. From product recommendation and personality quizzes to trivia, shoppable lookbooks, better surveys, polls, forms, and more - Jebbit experiences drive higher engagement because they exceed consumer expectations and offer genuine value in exchange for relevant information about their preferences, interests, lifestyles, and intentions. This consumer-declared, zero-party data, is the ultimate competitive edge for brands and drives tangible ROI across every stage of the customer lifecycle. Jebbit’s clients, including: L'Oréal, PepsiCo, Haleon, the NFL, Shiseido Group, Live Nation, ASICS, the NBA, JCPenney, Free People, Monster Worldwide, and more use the Jebbit software platform to create better consumer experiences that drive industry-leading engagement, collect a high volume of zero-party data, acquire enriched leads, drive more online conversions and increase loyalty and LTV.
VistaPrint
vistaprint.com
Vista is the design and marketing partner to millions of small businesses around the world. As a global, remote-first company, Vista has a growing footprint with team members working in more than 25 countries. For over 20 years we’ve been inspired by small businesses and we work incessantly to deliver solutions to their evolving needs. Together, VistaCreate, 99designs by Vista and VistaPrint represent a full-service design, digital and print solution, elevating small businesses’ presence in physical and digital spaces and powering them to achieve success.
ShipStation
shipstation.com
Import, manage & ship your orders with ShipStation, the #1 choice of ecommerce sellers. We integrate with over 150 of the most popular marketplaces, shopping carts, & carriers. Plus, you can have as many selling channels & carriers as you need. With ShipStation you get exclusive carrier discounts of up to: 82% off UPS International, 78% off UPS Ground, 89% off USPS Retail Prices, and 81% off DHL Express. Prevent errors & cut your shipping time in half by starting your free 30-day trial today.
Trustpilot
trustpilot.com
Trustpilot.com is a Danish consumer review website founded in Denmark in 2007 which hosts reviews of businesses worldwide. Nearly 1 million new reviews are posted each month. The site offers freemium services to businesses. The firm relies on users, software and compliance team to report and remove reviews from the platform that violate Trustpilot's content guidelines. Trustpilot has offices in New York, Denver, London, Copenhagen, Vilnius, Berlin and Melbourne, and employs more than 700 people. There are independent investigations that suggest that review websites such as Trustpilot may have fake reviews.
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is a leading generative AI marketing platform to drive autonomous customer engagements via omnichannel campaigns, real-time generative customer journeys, AI-powered segmentation for one-to-one hyper-personalization, and actionable insights about your customer behavior. Built for the AI-first world - Contlo enables modern businesses to leverage AI to orchestrate their end-to-end marketing. The platform helps brands increase customer lifetime value, boost customer engagements, and deliver a hyper-personalized experience to retain their most valuable customers. Contlo is trusted by 1000s of fast-growing businesses to boost their sales by engaging loyal customers and making faster data-driven decisions throughout their customer lifecycle. Enabling them to measure and optimize individual customer experiences with the help of: * Autonomous personalized campaigns for every customer touchpoint: Effortlessly engage your customers with AI-powered autonomous campaigns across all major marketing channels like Email, SMS, WhatsApp, Web Push, Mobile Push, Facebook & Instagram. * Real-time generative customer journeys powered by LLMs: Goodbye templatized automation flows! Let AI build the most optimal customer engagement workflows & customer journeys based on their recent interactions to maximize your ROI. * Generate Customer Segments for One-to-One Personalization using AI: Orchestrate highly personalized and targeted customer interactions based on behavioral data, demographics & recent actions on the website. * LLM generated insights, analytics & autonomous reporting: Get granular visibility of your customer behavior, campaign performance, and overall business intelligence along with AI-generated insights, recommendations, and autonomous reporting. * Autonomous customer engagement, LLM powered chatbots & a unified conversation inbox: Deliver a seamless brand experience to your customers via chat across Facebook/Instagram/WhatsApp and make phone calls directly from a single dashboard. Contlo seamlessly integrates with 200+ platforms to help brands build a powerful autonomous marketing tech stack around their business.
Litmus
litmus.com
Litmus is how marketers make every send count. It’s a core component of your tech stack that allows you to create, personalize, test, review, and analyze every email you send. Too many companies are sending out broken emails without even knowing it, missing the deeper insights needed to really improve results, and struggling to personalize emails at scale. With Litmus, you get a better way to build, test, and trust every outgoing message. That’s why over 700,000 marketing professionals, including 80% of the Fortune 100, have turned to us. And it’s how we’ve achieved a customer satisfaction rating of 98%. Litmus. Make every send count.
Braintree
braintreepayments.com
Reach more buyers and drive higher conversion with an online payment solution that processes PayPal, Venmo, credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.
Klarna
klarna.com
Split any purchase into 4 interest-free payments. Online or in-store, it's easy with the Klarna app.
