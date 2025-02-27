Top E-Commerce Software - Tunisia

Find the right software and services.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Shopify
shopify.com
Shopify Inc. is a Canadian multinational e-commerce company headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario. It is also the name of its proprietary e-commerce platform for online stores and retail point-of-sale systems. Shopify offers online retailers a suite of services "including payments, marketing, shipping and customer engagement tools to simplify the process of running an online store for small merchants."The company reported that it had more than 1,000,000 businesses in approximately 175 countries using its platform as of June 2019, with total gross merchandise volume exceeding US$41.1 billion for calendar 2018.
Ecwid
ecwid.com
Ecwid by Lightspeed is the easiest way to add an online store to any webpage or social media profile. Used by hundreds of thousands of merchants in 175 countries, Ecwid by Lightspeed has everything you need to reach your customers wherever they are: in-person, through your website, Instagram, Facebook, Amazon, or Google Shopping. And with Ecwid’s point-of-sale integrations, email marketing integrations and dedicated mobile app, you can manage your marketing, merchandising, and sales any time, anywhere.
WooCommerce
woocommerce.com
WooCommerce is the most popular WordPress eCommerce plugin. And it's available for free. Packed full of features, perfectly integrated into your self-hosted WordPress website. Add powerful shop facilities to your WordPress website with our free eCommerce plugin. Powering over 24% of all online shops, WooCommerce helps you sell anything. Beautifully.
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and launched its first app and service in 2010. It has been traded as a public company on the New York Stock Exchange since November 2015 with the ticker symbol SQ.
Wix
wix.com
Build and scale your business online with confidence using Wix. With lightning-fast web performance, enterprise-grade security, and reliable infrastructure, you can rest assured that your site will always be up and running. And with Wix you get much more than a website builder—from online scheduling to payments, deep branding and eCommerce solutions, you can take your site in any direction you want. When it comes to managing a business online, it’s never been more intuitive, with leading SEO and marketing tools, advanced analytics and even a mobile app, you can stay on top of everything, from anywhere. Join millions of users who’ve used Wix to help them achieve their online goals. What are the main features of Wix? * Smart drag-and-drop editor to intuitively create your site * 900+ strategically designed website templates * Advanced SEO features to optimize for search engines * Powerful eCommerce solutions to manage your store and sell online * Online scheduling software that delivers a seamless booking experience for your clients * Built-in marketing tools to help manage and grow your business online * Full blogging capabilities that help you grow a loyal audience and monetize content * Full-stack web dev tools for custom functionality
DSers
dsers.com
Dsers is one of the best AliExpress Dropshipping tools for E-commerce that enables you to process bulk orders to AliExpress and make payments. With Dsers, you can locate multiple options of suppliers from AliExpress with just a single click. It enables you to connect and manage suppliers, place multiple orders in just a few seconds, and track them automatically from your store or your Paypal account. Dsers provides supplier optimization to find better suppliers for all of your products and facilitate a better sale of the same product with a better rating and cheaper price range. It additionally enables you to find a supplier replacement instead of your current one with just a few clicks and in no time. Users also get the option to place bulk orders with Dsers which saves time and energy altogether. Users can also create different packs of products from multiple AliExpress suppliers to get discounts, offers, and reduced prices. You can try Dsers for free by just creating an account on their website and setting up your online shop with them.
Shippo
goshippo.com
Everything you need for scalable shipping in one place, plus the best rates from top carriers. Seamlessly sync your orders from all of the top e-commerce platforms and get access to the best rates from 40+ carriers worldwide including UPS, USPS, and FedEx. Shippo’s end-to-end multi-carrier shipping software is well-equipped to support you as your needs grow. Automate workflows across the entire fulfillment journey making it easy to scale. Over 100K brands trust Shippo. Top features include: >>The end-to-end shipping platform for every business - Make shipping a seamless part of your business - connect your e-commerce platform or build our implementation-ready API directly into your workflow, fulfill orders quickly with smart defaults and configurable automations, and gain insights that help you ship smarter with analytics and reporting. >>Support every step of the way - Go with confidence thanks to our experienced customer support, implementation and success teams. We have the shipping knowledge to get you started quickly and keep you up and running consistently. >>Grow into the future with Shippo - You will only ship more tomorrow. Shippo is there for you with 99.99% uptime, a modern tech stack, and all the features you need to create a greater brand connection to your customers and scale to match your highest ambitions. Just like our 100,000+ customers, Shippo can help you grow into the future with confidence.
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe is an American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) company headquartered in San Francisco, California, United States. The company primarily offers payment processing software and application programming interfaces (APIs) for e-commerce websites and mobile applications.
Arena Calibrate
calibrate.thearena.ai
Arena Calibrate provides comprehensive cross-platform reporting software paired with expert white-glove data & Business Intelligence support. We help businesses, marketing teams, and agencies reach the full insight potential of their Advertising, Sales, Email, CRM, Web, and Analytics data. The solution provides enterprise-level ETL data integration, scalable data warehousing, and business-aligned data visualization designed to accommodate any business or client data scenario and internal/external reporting configuration. Our partners get peace of mind with dedicated account managers and on-demand BI configuration experts that operate as a partnered analytics extension of their team. Simply put, we ensure your ideal reporting vision is constantly achieved. Arena Calibrate is trusted by brands and agencies, including Amex, Gentle Dental, National Golf Foundation, Proud Moments ABA, RFPIO, Entrust, Hyster-Yale, Airgap, and Fourth. Learn more about Arena Calibrate below: - Comprehensive full-stack BI software provides one source of reporting truth across Online & Offline Advertising, Email Marketing, Website Analytics, Demand Gen, e-Commerce, CRM/Sales, and other data areas. - Scalable data warehousing for your business or clients. - 40+ plug & play connectors + automated data pipelines. - Seamlessly integrates offline or other data that doesn't have a connector available. - Advanced cross-platform data blending & alignment, with valuable data cleansing & hygiene support to ensure reporting accuracy. - Allows you to quickly understand the overall health of your marketing funnel and drive impact on lead generation, MQLs, SQLs, CAC, and ROAS. - Budget-friendly account managers and on-demand BI configuration experts that operate as a partnered BI extension to your team or agency. Visit website: https://www.calibrate.thearena.ai
Gelato
gelato.com
Gelato is the world’s largest platform for local production of customized items on demand on behalf of global ecommerce sellers. Our mission is to empower the rapidly growing creator economy with local production and overnight delivery of any customized item to any consumer on the planet. The Gelato platform empowers ecommerce entrepreneurs and creators to produce and deliver custom products such as clothing, wall art, books, merchandize and accessories to customers across the world through a network of more than 100 local production partners in 33 countries such as the U.S., Russia, India, China, Australia, and all across Europe. Because the products are made on demand and closer to where they are delivered, shipping is faster and waste, costs and carbon emissions are reduced, while removing the seller’s need to invest in any upfront costs, manage inventory or cross-border shipping. Faster, smarter, greener.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Emplifi is the leading unified CX platform built to bring marketing, care and commerce together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. Emplifi is a global company with over 20 years of industry expertise helping more than 20,000 brands, such as Delta Air Lines, Samsung, and Ford Motor Company, provide their customers with outstanding experiences at every touchpoint on their customer journey. Emplifi’s Social Marketing Cloud allows brands to relate, communicate, build and adapt to the dynamic world of social media. Intuitive, all In One, friendly platform Teams quickly onboard and start working with the award- winning, friendly UI and all the tools and workflows needed to plan, schedule, publish, and measure results across every social channel. Powerful listening tools measure pulse AI-powered community management and listening tools generate insights on competition, trends, influencers, followers and behaviors so marketers apply the right content to the right audience. Best- in-Class Analytics and insights Rockstar social teams prove their results with ease through deep insights that come from powerful analytics and unparalleled custom reporting to go beyond the basics to real business results. Integrated service and care across social Intuitive, no-learning curve, integrated social customer care tools help teams better help out customers as they queue, route, resolve in an instant on social media. Integrated ShopStream livestream video shopping Dazzle your clients with live video shopping experiences. Fuel your digital shopping journey to drive your customers from browsing to buying.
ManyChat
manychat.com
Manychat is the #1 omnichannel platform for D2C brands, Retail stores, Non-profits, Restaurants, Real Estate companies in the world. Founded in 2016, Manychat powers over 1 billion conversations every year and is used in over 190 countries. Engage your customers instantly. Automate interactive conversations in Instagram Direct Messages, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and SMS to grow your brand. Whether you are looking to generate more leads, automating your campaigns, or improving customer satisfaction by increasing your SLA times, Manychat has all the tools to solve your business's marketing needs. This is what Chat Marketing is and what Manychat is.
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno is an AI-powered CRM that enables large retailers & D2C brands to increase repeat sales by 11% by building an understanding of each individual customer & creating more relevant marketing campaigns across SMS, email, Whatsapp, Facebook & Instagram. 100’s of retailers like Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger, Forever New, Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda, Taco Bell & Nando's use Xeno to increase their eCommerce & store sales.
Printify
printify.com
Sell custom t-shirts, phone cases, and 750+ products with your designs printed on demand. We will handle printing and shipping to your customers.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
easySales
easy-sales.com
easySales is a cloud-based SaaS platform that automates eCommerce activities for online shops, allowing them to sell on multiple channels with ease, reducing operational cost and growing their business. It offers cloud-based, multi-channel automation of product listings and order management, real-time inventory synchronization, automated translation and reporting in a flexible and user-friendly manner. With built-in API integrations, easySales solves the complexity of presence on marketplace platforms and the lack of integrations between different platforms used by merchants, such as eCommerce platforms, billing software, courier services, email and SMS, and marketplaces. Start your 14-day free trial today to experience the benefits of easySales.
Verint
verint.com
Verint helps the world’s most iconic brands build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. With this approach, brands can navigate and thrive as they adapt to the future of work, eliminate the inefficiencies created by organizational and data silos, and consistently deliver differentiated experiences at scale across every interaction. Verint's solutions help brands close the gap created when they lack the resources required to deliver experiences that fulfill customer expectations. Closing this Engagement Capacity Gap™ helps them build lasting relationships with customers and drive real business results. The Verint Customer Engagement Platform draws on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and analytics, open integration, and the science of customer engagement to meet ever-increasing, ever-shifting consumer interactions and demands. They help their customers to drive even greater value from their technology investments by working closely with a broad ecosystem of solutions and partners. With Verint, brands can finally unlock the potential of customer engagement across every area of the business to deliver consistently differentiated experiences to their customers and employees, and do so at scale to realize tangible business results. Global Presence • Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., with 40+ offices worldwide • Powered by 4,500 dedicated professionals and a global partner network Closing the Engagement Capacity Gap Brands today are challenged to deliver quality customer experiences across dozens of engagement channels, hundreds of customer journeys, and millions of interactions – all with the same team and resources. This results in an Engagement Capacity Gap. Verint solutions are uniquely geared toward closing this gap.
SOLIDWORKS
solidworks.com
SOLIDWORKS offers complete 3D software tools that let you create, simulate, publish, and manage your data. SOLIDWORKS products are easy to learn and use, and help you design products better.
Volusion
volusion.com
Create your online store w/ a FREE 14-day trial of our award-winning ecommerce software. Shown to sell 4x more than other hosted shopping carts! Volusion is an all-in-one ecommerce solution that helps an entrepreneur build and manage a successful online business. Since 1999, this dedicated team of developers, marketers, designers, and technical support experts has been passionate about helping a merchant operate and grow their store, whether startup or established. Two decades later, Volusion has earned dozens of accolades and powered over 180,000 successful online businesses.
Easyship
easyship.com
Easyship is the world’s leading online shipping software. Our intuitive platform integrates with top eCommerce marketplaces like BigCommerce, Magento, Shopify, ShopifyPlus, Squarespace, Ebay, Amazon as well as crowdfunding sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo – letting you manage all order and shipping activity in a single dashboard. Instantly access pre-negotiated discounted rates from top couriers like USPS, UPS, and FedEx without any minimums or account requirements, then compare rates and save up to 91% off retail. Brands like Craighill, MoMA, and IronMan use Easyship to optimize their shipping processes, customer experience, and save on shipping every day.
BigCommerce
bigcommerce.com
About BigCommerce BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, SoloStove and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
Flipsnack
flipsnack.com
Flipsnack is the fastest PDF to flipbook converter on the market. Bring your PDFs to life, transforming them into life-like publications with a 3D flip-page effect. Alternatively, you can use our Design Studio to easily create engaging flipbooks from scratch. Bring your printed catalogs to digital customers while embracing a more sustainable and cost-effective path for your business. Powerful features like shopping buttons, videos, GIFs, enticing photo slideshows, customizable lead forms, embeds, and many more, will help you stand out amongst competitors. Advanced statistics and branding options are also available to help you offer your readers a memorable experience. Create workspaces, manage different projects, invite teammates, and assign different roles. Ensure brand consistency and collaborate with your team to create stunning publications. All in Flipsnack. Publishing through Flipsnack allows you to add rich media to your catalogs: video, audio, online forms, shopping widgets, captions, and more. Your catalog will work on all types of devices, including smartphones and tablets, and it can be easily embedded into any website.
eDesk
edesk.com
eDesk helps online retailers and brands deliver seriously extraordinary customer service, everywhere they sell. eDesk offers a whole suite of award-winning eCommerce tools to streamline customer support processes and reporting for faster response times to dramatically improve productivity and profitability. Its customer support software has been designed specifically to give eCommerce businesses a unified view of all customers’ queries, centralizing all their support channels, social media, webstore and marketplace messages, with its Smart Inbox. It automatically prioritizes messages based on your business needs and assigns them using role based rules, so your team can reply to customers 5x faster, build loyalty and drive repurchase. When dealing with customer queries, its AI automation suggests the best answers and translations so your agents can respond easily, and in any local language. Businesses serious about selling online can scale customer service as they expand into new markets with confidence. eDesk natively integrates with and consolidates data from over 200 marketplace, webstore, social networks, communications, and logistics channels – more than any other customer support software provider – so you can access end-to-end order information at the click of a button. eDesk is also the only customer support solution on the Amazon and Walmart developer councils, helping online retailers and brands grow their businesses through new sales channels, well-connected to their customer support tools and processes.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San Francisco, California with offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Cologne, Germany, London, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.
Upsellit
us.upsellit.com
UpSellit provides managed conversion optimization that helps the internet's biggest brands boost sales, capture new-to-file leads, stop abandonment, and increase new customer acquisition. In-house creative and development teams perfectly align UpSellit's technologies at targeted stages of the conversion funnel, serving as an extension of your marketing team. UpSellit's flexible pricing models lends itself to meet the needs of any businesses and allows retailers of all sizes to see the true impact conversion rate optimization. UpSellit's suite of manages services includes: - Email Remarketing - Incentivized Strategies - SMS Campaigns - Value-Driven Strategies - Cart Rebuilder Technology - Control Groups - Advanced AB Tests - Behavioral Parsing - Anti-False Safeguards
Drip
drip.com
Drip is a marketing automation platform that helps growing ecommerce brands drive repeat purchases and brand loyalty. Drip equips 30.000+ ecommerce marketers with powerful tools to understand and market to their customers. You will turn all your customer data into dynamic segments in Drip, and engage customers with one-off and automated marketing campaigns. Use Drip’s automations, emails, and onsite messages to keep customers coming back for more purchases. Save costs by having beautifully-designed emails and advanced popups in one platform. Try Drip for 14 days and see why your favorite ecommerce brands are switching to Drip.
Poltio
poltio.com
Poltio’s no-code embeddable solutions that are responsive and white-label, enables brands/agencies to humanize product discovery and capture real time zero party data / get unbiased insights / boost ... Show More OI while creating segments and personas. Just Select the right solution such as smart survey, engaging test or product recommendation quiz / gift finder. Product quizzes not only enhance customer’s shopping but they also provide a superior experience and elevates the customer journey with guided selling.
Digioh
digioh.com
Drive 3%+ increase in conversions with Digioh! Enjoy easy contact collection, quizzes, surveys, landing pages, & preference centers - all designed to capture, converge, & convert more zero-party data! Grow your email + SMS message marketing list, capture zero-party data, and drive more sales with high-converting product recommendation quizzes, engaging multi-step forms, on-site and email surveys, landing pages, and preference centers. Take full advantage of the power of data and quickly reap the rewards of personalized on-site, email, SMS, and re-targeting experiences. Digioh allows marketers to gather more consumer-consented, zero-party data than ANY platform in the market and leverage this data across ALL marketing channels at both micro and macro scales. Increase your conversions by rolling out product recommendation quizzes, implementing surveys to learn about your customers, and continuing the conversation via email or SMS based upon this information - increasing the likelihood of both a new customer gained, higher LTV, and lower opt-out rates. With over 1400 customers, 200+ integrations, and 2 billion bits of zero-party data collected daily - there is no platform stronger than Digioh to help brands drive incremental revenue growth, build customer experience, and harvest + activate zero-party data in forward-thinking, innovative ways. And - with Digioh's full-service design and technical support team - Digioh customers get started faster, driving faster ROI, and incremental success within 30 days!
Alpine IQ
alpineiq.com
Alpine IQ empowers high-risk industries by providing customer-focused technology to help retailers and brands of all sizes resolve growth challenges and generate revenue. The company provides customers with the industry's most extensive suite of tools to protect, segment, and promote all in-store and online operations.
Actito
actito.com
Actito is a SaaS marketing automation company founded in 2000. Back then, the three founders wanted to bridge the gap between brands and consumers. So they started building the software that marketers now love. With Actito, you can personalize your interactions by the second, with hundreds, thousands, even millions of customers worldwide. Actito targets mid to large companies who want to run all their marketing activities from one easy-to-use platform. All the customer data you are collecting is centralized and consolidated onto a Customer Data Platform and made available to tailor, target and personalize right-time messages through main marketing channels – namely email, mobile and web. Actito offers full compliance with Europe’s latest general data protection regulations (GDPR), leaving marketers free to focus on building lasting and profitable customer relationships. Actito runs its European operations from its headquarters in Belgium, and also has offices in France and The Netherlands. Actito is also present in North America with an office in Canada. More than 250 clients use the platform worldwide including ABB, Friesland Campina, Biocodex, ARTE, WWF and KIA.
Wyng
wyng.com
Wyng helps brands grow and understand their audience, to deliver more relevant experiences. With Wyng, marketers can easily build interactive digital experiences that engage customers at the right moments, earn preferences and other zero-party data, and personalize in real-time. Whether the experience is a product finder quiz, promotion, or preference center - Wyng experiences are always well-timed, user-friendly, and offer genuine value to consumers. Wyng serves over 250 global brands, including AAA, Disney, Estée Lauder, Sony, and Unilever, who use Wyng to drive opt-ins, increase sales, and strengthen consumer trust and brand affinity.
Vizury
vizury.com
Vizury, launched in 2007, is an performance-focussed martech solution that empowers brands to achieve higher funnel conversions and customer retention. Since inception, the focus of our unique technology-driven services have always been the ability to bring customers back to a brand's website, mobile app or retail store and improve new customer acquisition, retention and brand loyalty. After launching and achieving global scale, the platform and business of Vizury were acquired by Affle in 2018.
Personizely
personizely.net
Personizely is a conversion marketing toolkit used to make the most of every website visitor by collecting their contact info, increasing average order value and boosting sales with targeted popups. It makes it simple to create the high-converting popup with its easy to use builder which gives you the full freedom of design. Whereas using website personalization tool you can easily edit your website according to visitor's activity history, referral source, geolocation, device, cart value, order history and many more splitting the website into variations with its visual on-site editor.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
OptiMonk
optimonk.com
OptiMonk is a conversion optimization toolset created for busy marketers. It offers quick, easy-to-use solutions that can help you boost sales in three ways: 1. Smart Ecommerce Popups help you build your lists faster, decrease cart abandonment and grow your ecommerce sales like never before. 2. Website Personalization features allow you to easily tailor your website and campaign landing page messaging to shopper segments for more relevant and meaningful experiences. 3. Easy-to-use A/B testing lets you quickly set up, test, and compare pop-up and personalized landing page performance. Additionally, you can compare complete shopper journeys to measure the impact on the bottom line.
Webtrends Optimize
webtrends-optimize.com
We help businesses increase their online conversions, allowing experimentation without restrictions. With our simple approach and market-leading technology, we enhance digital experiences with an absolute focus on the customer at all times. Our technology was created in 2000, the first testing and targeting solution in the market. The platform has grown exponentially since then, and even more rapidly since the acquisition of Webtrends Optimize in August 2018 by the UK-based Accelerate Group Ltd. Everything we do is focused on delivering a return on the client’s investment. This is measured and reported in every test we do. We have a full range of testing, analysis and personalisation tools and features. Including AB, ABN, MVT and Split testing, Social Proof and Product Recommendations engines, Exit Intent overlays and a host of other tools. Client or Server-side testing is available and a selection of SDKs for Mobile app optimisation.
Kameleoon
kameleoon.com
Kameleoon enables brands to enhance their products and digital interactions, providing a unique optimization solution that combines Web Experimentation, Feature Experimentation, and AI-Driven Personalization features within a single, cohesive platform, catering to the experimentation needs of all teams. Designed to support product managers, marketers, and developers with their different experimentation and feature management needs, Kameleoon fits into any tech stack, with 50+ integrations and has the ability for any custom integration to be made. As a unified platform, Kameleoon empowers teams to create experiments, allowing them to utilize web-based data for targeting, analytics, and activation in server-side tests, all without requiring a developer. HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA compliant, Kameleoon is well-suited for highly-regulated industries such as healthcare, banking, and insurance. Over 1000 medium and enterprise-sized companies already use Kameleoon’s feature-rich and secure platform to rely on highly-accurate experimentation data. Teams at Toyota, Providence, Direct Line Group, Canada Goose, Loblaw and Cerebral use Kameleoon. Visit www.kameleoon.com to learn more.
Tagshop
tagshop.ai
Tagshop is a social commerce, shoppable UGC and visual shopping platform for eCommerce brands and online stores to activate their user-generated content or brands' social content by tagging products and publish shoppable galleries on their website to increase conversion rate, drive sales, build social trust, engagement, and seamless shopping experiences.
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage is a full-stack Retention OS that simplifies customer engagement for 800+ brands across the globe. The platform enables businesses to build personalized and meaningful relationships with their users across various digital channels. With its comprehensive suite of tools and solutions, WebEngage empowers businesses to understand, engage, and retain customers effectively. - UNIFY CUSTOMER DATA: WebEngage enables businesses to consolidate customer data from various sources, providing real-time insights and allowing dynamic micro-segmentation for targeted campaigns based on specific customer attributes and behaviors. - MULTI-CHANNEL JOURNEYS: With WebEngage's intuitive drag-and-drop workflow builder, businesses can seamlessly design and automate multi-channel customer journeys, ensuring consistent and personalized experiences across channels such as email, SMS, push notifications, and more. - TARGETED CAMPAIGNS: WebEngage empowers businesses to automate personalized campaigns triggered by customer actions and predefined business events. This ensures timely and relevant communication to enhance customer engagement and conversion rates. - AI-DRIVEN PREDICTIVE MODELS: WebEngage Analytics dashboard empowers all metrics required to segment, engage and retain priority customers, churn to convert windows and ROI optimization,This allows businesses to focus their interventions and campaigns for maximum impact and better ROI. - 1:1 PERSONALIZATION: WebEngage enables businesses to deliver personalized experiences at scale. By incorporating user intent, preferences, and other relevant data, businesses can tailor their communications to each individual customer, fostering omni-channel customer engagement. What's more? WebEngage’s platform is quick and easy to integrate. Compatible with range of ESP and MSP, all it takes is a few hours from the tech team. Presence across the globe: With headquarters in India, WebEngage has expanded its operations globally with offices and presence in the Middle East & Africa region, Southeast Asia, and South America.
Certainly
certainly.io
Certainly is on a mission to help businesses build incredible user experiences for ecommerce, replacing clicks with conversations. The Certainly Conversational AI software connects seamlessly across the platforms you run your business on, and we have customers and partners in over 20 countries worldwide. With its no-code Chatbot Builder, the Certainly Conversational AI Platform offers a fun and easy building experience. The product offers high-quality user experiences across channels, seamless integrations with dozens of business systems, and a powerful, proprietary AI that detects any language and offers ready-to-use content in 14+ languages. Certainly is trusted by brands such as Carlsberg, Tiger of Sweden, Booking.com, Rockwool, Trustpilot, Siksilk, Deloitte, Zendesk, and AKQA.
Justuno
justuno.com
Justuno’s suite of conversion tools includes lead capture (SMS & email), exit offers, cart abandonment, banners, product recommendations, and more to create the ultimate conversion journey that delivers the right message to the right shopper at the right time. - Collect more zero and first-party data and push it to your existing marketing tools (we have 100+ integrations and counting) - Industry-leading email and SMS lead capture (two-step, tap to text, and more) for optimal growth - 80+ advanced targeting rules including geo-targeting (down to the zip code), exit intent, cart contents, traffic source, and more - Run A/B tests to optimize campaigns - Use product recommendations anywhere on your site including upsells, cross-sells, best sellers, recently browsed, and more - Access a pre-built template library for 200+ designs from industry-leading partners and ourselves to get started immediately. Looking For More? - Increase Average Order Value: With dynamic shipping banners, in-cart/checkout recommendations, and more - Monitor Performance in Real Time: Justuno’s analytics dashboard reveals actionable insights in real time to keep your campaigns at their best - Grow Email & SMS Lists: Justuno’s integrations with industry leading SMS & ESPs allows you to push email & SMS opt-ins simultaneously to your platforms plus create two-step lead forms, use tap-to-text opt-ins on mobile, and more - Create mobile friendly experiences: Convert more of your mobile website visitors with optimized mobile promotions that adhere to Google’s best practices - Improved Paid Media ROI: Justuno’s Audience Sync features syncs your subscriber lists hourly for up-to-date re-targeting and prospecting to maximize campaign performance - Hidden Fields: Collect additional information from visitors like UTM info, IP address, first URL landed on, coupon code used, etc.). Combine this with opt-ins for maximum personalization in automated flows. - Looking for a solution for your headless store? Justuno supports headless websites for brands who need to create the ultimate front-end experience. Contact us for details!
Releva
releva.ai
Releva is an All-in-one AI automation solution for eCommerce growth. The company provides a marketing automation platform that personalizes the website and the multichannel to increase conversion rates, average order values, customer lifetime values and leads to revenue growth with an amazing ROI. Lucy, the artificial intelligence of Releva, a technology similar to chat GPT, answers the most important sales and marketing questions such as what each user wants; when they want it; what price range is acceptable; what is the digital channel of preference and what is the creative and narrative that resonate with each user. Releva's mission is to create user experiences that are similar to the ones they could have only in a small local shop. We do it by optimizing personalization via ethical omnichannel engagement between brands and their consumers. Releva integrates deeply with every eCommerce shop and all digital channels that drive traffic and increase conversions. The platform consistently generates 20%+ revenue increase combined with stunning 51x+ ROI.
Storyly
storyly.io
Storyly is the user engagement platform to embed Stories - full-screen, interactive, and most captivating content format of the day - in mobile apps and websites. Storyly Stories empower marketing strategies of mobile brands by enabling them to engage with their audience beyond the limits of the mobile screen and create engaging experiences without any development efforts after integration. Storyly is trusted by over 300 brands in more than 40 countries, including but not limited to Domino’s Pizza, Turkish Airlines, United Airlines, McDonald’s, New Look, Decathlon, Swisscom, Footasylum, Heetch, SoulCycle, and Birbank. Storyly Stories, by nature, provide mobile apps and websites with an opportunity to communicate any message in a way that is catchy, familiar, and interactive rather than intrusive. With its intuitive studio and dashboard, Storyly also makes creating engaging content that fits the style and design of any mobile app and website effortless. That’s what makes Storyly Stories more than a circle - offering a boundless world of creativity, interaction, and connection.
Beamer
getbeamer.com
Beamer is customer communication tool for product releases that opens a two-way communication right from your app to easily reach, engage, and hear from your customers.
Omnichat
omnichat.ai
Omnichat provides professional chat commerce solutions for a wide range of retailers in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and the Asia-Pacific region. As the Official WhatsApp Business Solutions Provider and official partner of Meta and LINE, we offer advanced business solutions across social messaging channels (WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, LINE and website live chat) with enhanced efficiency, user behaviour analysis and thus remarketing strategy development. With the mission of unleashing the potential of chat commerce through Omni-channel messaging, Marketing automation, Online-merge-offline retailing, Social customer data platform, “Omni AI” that integrated with ChatGPT as well as WhatsApp Catalogue and Payment, Omnichat equips companies to provide a seamless customer journey so as to capture opportunities arising from omni-channel retailing environment. The online-merge-offline sales feature can easily direct visitors from online channels to salespersons at physical stores for follow-up, facilitating conversions and revenue tracking across online and offline. Leveraging ChatGPT, our AI-powered chatbot “Omni AI” serves as a digital assistant of retailers to handle customers' enquiry, recommend products, and facilitate marketing campaign planning. WhatsApp Catalogue and Payment allows retailers to complete the customer journey on WhatsApp, from browsing products, communicating with designated sales, to making purchases, shortening the decision-making and fastening the purchasing process of customers as well as bringing instant income to the merchants. Achieving 300% YoY Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth in the past three consecutive years, Omnichat empowers 5,000+ retail and e-commerce companies, including Watsons, Fortress, Sasa Cosmetic, Lukfook Jewellery, LVMH Group, Mannings, Swire Resources, OSIM, Logitech, Timberland, Tom Lee Music, Vita Green and government departments.
Moosend
moosend.com
Moosend is a powerful email marketing automation software with world-class features, state-of-the-art automation flows, and lead generation tools that help you grow your business from day one whilst maintaining an award-winning all-in-one user interface. -Send email marketing campaigns Create beautiful, professional email campaigns to engage with your audience like a pro. -Manage Your Audience Send the right email to the right audience using our advanced segmentation features, get organized with subscriber tags, and minimize unsubscribes. -Grow Your Audience Create, launch and optimize stunning landing pages and subscription forms, all with one tool. -Automate Your Marketing Automate repetitive tasks, and create delightful personalized digital experiences for your customers. -Track Your Efforts Measure your marketing success and collect powerful data for better decision-making. You can try Moosend's for free and try all of our SMB and Enterprise features for free! No credit card is required. Get started for as low as $9/month or contact our sales team to build a custom plan to support your business needs. Copy and paste into your browser the following links to: -Try Moosend for free: https://moosend.com/register/ -Get a Custom Quote: https://moosend.com/contact-us/sales/
Intellimize
intellimize.com
Intellimize is an AI-driven platform specializing in website personalization and conversion rate optimization. It provides marketers with a multifunctional space to test, optimize, and personalize their website experiences. The platform possesses the ability to run unlimited variations, therefore facilitating the rapid testing of new concepts and ideas. Using its generative AI technology, it also offers solutions to writer's block by providing copy suggestions.The greatest strength of Intellimize is its ability to deliver 1:1 personalizations using AI optimization. It showcases unique website variations to each visitor based on their individual behavior and preferences, thus personalizing the user experience without the need for first or third-party data.The Intellimize platform supports a wide variety of industries, including but not limited to SaaS and ecommerce. It can be used for A/B testing, landing page optimization and specific personalization for ecommerce and SaaS operations.The platforms analytics feature provides insights into the effects of one's experiments on different segments, helping users understand the impact of their strategic decisions. Notable is its ability to seamlessly integrate with various marketing and analytics tools.In addition to its AI technology, Intellimize offers professional services, a customer success team, and guided onboarding. The professional services team is an extension of the platforms capabilities and includes Strategical and Analytical CRO experts to help users achieve their optimization goals.
Aidaptive
aidaptive.com
Aidaptive is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) platform geared towards the eCommerce and hospitality sectors. The predictive AI platform functions to deliver personalized experiences to improve conversion rates for brands. Its key offering includes an AI-powered recommendation engine that utilizes machine learning to generate targeted product suggestions tailored to each customer. The platform is designed to autonomously convert data analysis into actionable insight, thereby upgrading businesses from being merely data-driven to intelligence-driven. The platform also includes features for integrations, enabling businesses to connect the platforms' functionalities with their existing systems seamlessly. Aidaptive has been recognized for its innovative contribution towards facilitating high-efficiency commerce and continues to lead in providing ML technology solutions to brands and consumers. Please note that while Aidaptive offers a demo and free predictive audience lists, terms and details may vary.
Spott
spott.ai
You have to do 3 things very well to be successful online. 1. Make great content 2. Make sure you publish it on the channels your audience is on 3. Ensure that once you have inspired your audience, you allow them to act on that inspiration by allowing them to convert through interactivity. SPOTT focusses on that 3rd step. Our value proposition: SPOTT is a solution allowing users to get more value out of their published content by making it actionable and measurable in a multichannel environment With our Spott software you can insert shoppable links to (360°) images, pdfs and videos, get newsletter subscriptions, link pdf documents or show off with your latest promotion. You can easily add an interactive layer to all your images and videos. Make your videos, catalogs and images interactive. Add call-to-actions, tag products, get newsletter subscriptions and increase conversions. With Spott you'll get more out of your published pdfs, images and videos by adding interactive elements making your content actionable & measurable.
Rosetta.ai
rosetta.ai
Rosetta.ai provides a suite of AI-driven tools designed to enhance the e-commerce experience. By interpreting and leveraging various consumer characteristics and behaviors, Rosetta.ai tailors website interfaces to individual customer preferences, improving their online shopping experience. The suite includes 'Rosetta AdMatch', which introduces a targeted advertising model designed to attract high-spend consumers via personalized online shopping experiences. 'Rosetta Engage' employs accurate recommendation algorithms to optimise shopping journey touchpoints. 'Rosetta Analytics' combines product label data and consumer preference analysis to generate rich consumer insights surpassing those provided by Google Analytics. Finally, 'Rosetta Automation' expands consumer engagement by automating marketing messages across multiple channels, taking into account customer's prior interactions to avoid repetition. Overall, Rosetta.ai aims to enhance the personalization of online shopping, increase conversion rates, and fuel growth for e-commerce businesses.
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys, now an SAP company, empowers digital marketing leaders and business owners with the only omnichannel customer engagement platform built to accelerate business outcomes. By rapidly aligning desired business results with proven omnichannel customer engagement strategies — crowdsourced from leading brands across your industry — our platform enables you to accelerate time to value, deliver superior one-on-one experiences and produce measurable results... fast. Emarsys is the platform of choice for more than 1,500 customers around the world. Join thousands of leading brands who trust Emarsys to deliver the predictable, profitable outcomes that their businesses demand and the highly personalized omnichannel experiences that their customers deserve. For more information, visit www.emarsys.com
Fanplayr
fanplayr.com
Fanplayr is a global leader in online behavioral personalization, artificial intelligence and user privacy to enable businesses to increase conversion rates and revenue, collect more leads, and retarget visitors with personalized recommendations during and after the shopping experience.
Omniconvert
omniconvert.com
Omniconvert Explore is an advanced experimentation tool that is mostly used by agencies, dev & product teams that want to launch advanced experiments, but also marketers that have minimum help from the IT department. We stand out: we truly care about our customers - doing the extra mile in terms of support & over-delivery as we also have in-house experimentation teams, CRO & data experts at your service. Capabilites: A/B testing: Create experiments using one of the advanced segmentation engines on the market, with 41 data points: website behavior, traffic source, CRM data, GTM, weather API, etc. Advanced reporting : > Bayesian & Frequentist statistics > Filter the results by specific goals > Assisted conversions or linear distribution > Cumulative view > Share only what matters with your team: pdf report > Track any events On-site surveys: > Triggered as popups or widgets > On-scroll, on-load, on-exit triggers > Logic branching > Mulitple choice, unique choice, grid, NPS, CSAT, etc > Segmentation behavior > Lead Capturing > Advanced Reporting Overlays > Trigger various creatives > Creative-builder > on-exit / on-load/ on-scroll Integrations: Google Analytics 4 Piwik Pro Hotjar Zapier - Hubspot, Marketo, Salesforce Shopify Woopra
Monetate
monetate.com
Monetate empowers marketers to make customers feel understood and appreciated on an individual human level. Monetate empowers brands to deliver a fully integrated personalization strategy. The performance-focused architecture provides a renowned easy-to-use interface featuring a selection of powerful tools covering ideation and validation, through to the delivery of scalable 1-to-1 cross-channel experiences. Delight consumers with exceptional experiences to increase engagement, conversions, and—ultimately—customer lifetime value. Monetate influences billions of dollars in annual revenue for leading brands like Office Depot, Reebok, Patagonia, QVC, J Crew Group, and hundreds of other market leaders.
Yieldify
yieldify.com
Yieldify is a fully managed end-to-end personalization platform that helps ecommerce businesses generate more revenue by engaging their customers with personalized experiences. In the last 4 years, more than 1000 ecommerce brands in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific have generated over $2.5 billion in extra revenue with Yieldify’s full-service team and platform. With Yieldify, you can give every visitor the right website experience, at the right time, no matter where they are in your funnel.
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore offers a Comprehensive Customer Engagement & Experience Suite that empowers a marketer to create personalized customer experiences. Its platform enables a marketer to connect customer data across channels and systems, create targeted segments, and deliver meaningful experiences across digital channels like Web, Email, App Notifications, WhatsApp, SMS, and RCS. With its robust analytics, Netcore Cloud helps brands understand their audience better, enabling targeted marketing campaigns that resonate with customers on a personal level. The platform’s AI and machine learning capabilities ensure that each customer interaction is optimized for engagement and conversion, making every touchpoint an opportunity to impress and retain. Netcore is trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors such as Ecommerce, Retail, Banking & Financial Services, Media & Entertainment, and Travel to deliver AI-powered experiences. Some of its marquee global customers include Swiggy, Myntra, Crocs, Pizza Hut, Domino's, McDonald's, and many more. Netcore is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for six consecutive years in India, affirming its commitment to exceptional workplace culture. The company has a global presence in 20+ offices across North America, South America, Europe, and APAC. Netcore is the Martech OS that helps a business drive revenue growth, maximize customer lifetime value, and accelerate its journey towards profitability.
Barilliance
barilliance.com
Barilliance helps eCommerce sites of any size to increase sales and conversion rates by providing visitors with a personalized omnichannel shopping experience. The Barilliance eCommerce personalization suite includes cross-channel personalized product recommendations, behavioral triggered emails, real-time onsite personalization, and Live social proof notifications.
