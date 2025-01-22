Top E-Commerce Software - Russia

Find the right software and services.
E-commerce software streamlines the complex online sales process, benefiting consumers by allowing professionals to deliver an optimal shopping experience. With the modern online shopping journey becoming increasingly intricate, involving multiple channels and numerous consumer decisions, e-commerce software ensures seamless integration. Our e-commerce software category includes a broad range of solutions, such as e-commerce platforms, payment gateways, subscription management software, and live chat tools.
Wix
wix.com
Build and scale your business online with confidence using Wix. With lightning-fast web performance, enterprise-grade security, and reliable infrastructure, you can rest assured that your site will always be up and running. And with Wix you get much more than a website builder—from online scheduling to payments, deep branding and eCommerce solutions, you can take your site in any direction you want. When it comes to managing a business online, it’s never been more intuitive, with leading SEO and marketing tools, advanced analytics and even a mobile app, you can stay on top of everything, from anywhere. Join millions of users who’ve used Wix to help them achieve their online goals. What are the main features of Wix? * Smart drag-and-drop editor to intuitively create your site * 900+ strategically designed website templates * Advanced SEO features to optimize for search engines * Powerful eCommerce solutions to manage your store and sell online * Online scheduling software that delivers a seamless booking experience for your clients * Built-in marketing tools to help manage and grow your business online * Full blogging capabilities that help you grow a loyal audience and monetize content * Full-stack web dev tools for custom functionality
Shopify
shopify.com
Shopify Inc. is a Canadian multinational e-commerce company headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario. It is also the name of its proprietary e-commerce platform for online stores and retail point-of-sale systems. Shopify offers online retailers a suite of services "including payments, marketing, shipping and customer engagement tools to simplify the process of running an online store for small merchants."The company reported that it had more than 1,000,000 businesses in approximately 175 countries using its platform as of June 2019, with total gross merchandise volume exceeding US$41.1 billion for calendar 2018.
Sketchfab
sketchfab.com
3D and AR visualization solutions for business. Sketchfab is the leading platform to publish, share, and integrate interactive 3D and AR experiences anywhere online: websites, eCommerce platforms, blogs, articles, and advertising campaigns. Visit us: sketchfab.com/enterprise
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Patreon
patreon.com
Patreon is a membership platform that makes it easy for artists and creators to get paid. Thousands of musicians, podcasters, video game developers, comic creators, and others are making a salary on Patreon. Through ongoing funding, they are able to spend more time engaging their fan-base in an interactive way and continue to populate the internet with beautiful things that millions of people enjoy.
BuildFire
buildfire.com
BuildFire is the fastest and easiest way to create professional-grade iOS and Android mobile apps. This one of a kind DIY platform lets you customize every aspect of your app without writing any code. Just drag-and-drop your way through building an app from scratch, or customize one of the pre-built templates. You have full control over how your app looks and feels while the backend development work gets handled for you. It’s like having an entire team of developers at your fingertips. With over 10,000 apps created using BuildFire, the platform is powerful and flexible enough to scale with you as your business grows. No other app builder offers this level of functionality at such an affordable price point.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar is a behavior analytics company that analyses website use, providing feedback through tools such as heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys. It works with web analytics tools such as Google Analytics to offer an insight into how people are navigating websites, and how their customer experience can be improved. Founded in 2014, Hotjar is run completely remotely by over 100 team members across 20 countries and is used on over 500,000 sites worldwide.
ManyChat
manychat.com
Manychat is the #1 omnichannel platform for D2C brands, Retail stores, Non-profits, Restaurants, Real Estate companies in the world. Founded in 2016, Manychat powers over 1 billion conversations every year and is used in over 190 countries. Engage your customers instantly. Automate interactive conversations in Instagram Direct Messages, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and SMS to grow your brand. Whether you are looking to generate more leads, automating your campaigns, or improving customer satisfaction by increasing your SLA times, Manychat has all the tools to solve your business's marketing needs. This is what Chat Marketing is and what Manychat is.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and launched its first app and service in 2010. It has been traded as a public company on the New York Stock Exchange since November 2015 with the ticker symbol SQ.
Persona
withpersona.com
Persona’s trusted identity infrastructure helps businesses automate any identity-related use case — from securely collecting and verifying user information to making decisions and running manual reviews. Manage fully compliant KYC/AML programs, fight fraud, and automate operations all in one place. Integrate in an afternoon, with or without engineering and with less than 10 lines of code. - Our team is made up of former engineers and designers from Square, Uber, Coursera, Dropbox, and Slack. We're proud to be funded by some of the best venture capital firms including, First Round Capital and Coatue. Some of our Angel Investors include the Perret and William Hockey (co-founders of Plaid), Tony Xu (Doordash) and Dylan Field (Founder and CEO, Figma).
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe is an American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) company headquartered in San Francisco, California, United States. The company primarily offers payment processing software and application programming interfaces (APIs) for e-commerce websites and mobile applications.
iPaper
ipaper.io
iPaper is a digital catalog platform that lets you convert your printed leaflets and catalogs into fully interactive digital shopping experiences. Capture shopper’s attention with product images and videos. Drive traffic and sales with in-catalog shopping over email, WhatsApp or directly integrated with your ecommerce webshop. The iPaper platform is built to fit your business and we offer advanced features to fully automate your setup.
Catalog Bar
catalogbar.com
Catalog Bar is a web and mobile storefront for organizations who have a sales team, dealers, retailers and stores for selling their products.
Vimeo
vimeo.com
Vimeo is a video hosting, sharing, and services platform headquartered in New York City. Vimeo operates on an ad-free basis, and instead derives revenue by providing subscription plans for video content producers and offering software as a service (SaaS) with video creation, editing, and broadcasting tools, enterprise software solutions, as well as the means for video professionals to connect with clients and other professionals. Vimeo focuses on the delivery of high-definition video across a range of devices. The site was initially built by Jake Lodwick and Zach Klein in 2004 as a spin-off of CollegeHumor to share humor videos among colleagues, though put to the side to support the growing popularity of CollegeHumor. IAC acquired CollegeHumor and Vimeo in 2006, and after Google had acquired YouTube for over US$1.65 billion, IAC directed more effort into Vimeo to compete against YouTube, focusing on providing curated content and high-definition video to distinguish itself from other video sharing sites. Lodwick and Klein eventually left by 2009, and IAC implemented a more corporate-focused structure to build out Vimeo's services, with current CEO Anjali Sud having been in place since July 2017.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's Marketing & CRM mobile app helps you market smarter and grow your business faster from day one. Access the tools you need wherever your work takes you and get up and running in minutes - no experience needed. With Mailchimp, you'll never miss an opportunity to make a sale, bring customers back, find new subscribers, or share your brand's mission. Use Mailchimp for: * Marketing CRM - Keep up with your contacts with Marketing CRM from Mailchimp. Find and add new customers with contact import tools, such as the business card scanner. Track audience growth and view insights about individual contacts on the dashboard. Do it all in one place - call, text, and email directly from the app. Record notes and add tags after every interaction to remember the important details. * Reports & Analytics - Get a deeper look into your sales and marketing performance. Track results for all of your campaigns and get actionable recommendations on how to improve. View reports and analytics for email campaigns, landing pages, Facebook and Instagram ads, social media posts, and postcards. * Emails & Automations - Create, edit and send email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and automations. With one-click Resend to Non-Openers and Product Retargeting emails, you'll be able to re-engage customers and grow sales in no time. * Facebook & Instagram Ads - Draft and publish ads, set a budget, and target a specific group. Reach new people, engage existing contacts, set up custom audiences, or bring back website visitors. * Marketing Recommendations - Get actionable recommendations to help improve your marketing. Know when it's time to set up an Abandoned Cart email or get a reminder to set your brand's logo. * Brand Management - Upload images from your device directly into Mailchimp and use them across all of your campaigns.
WooCommerce
woocommerce.com
WooCommerce is the most popular WordPress eCommerce plugin. And it's available for free. Packed full of features, perfectly integrated into your self-hosted WordPress website. Add powerful shop facilities to your WordPress website with our free eCommerce plugin. Powering over 24% of all online shops, WooCommerce helps you sell anything. Beautifully.
Smartproxy
smartproxy.com
Smartproxy is perhaps the most user-friendly way to access local data anywhere. It has global coverage with 195 locations and offers more than 40 million residential proxies worldwide. Round-the-clock tech support, different types of proxies, four scraping solutions, flexible payment methods, public API, and an easy-to-use dashboard are among the reasons why Smartproxy has become one of the most trusted proxy providers in the market. The key things Smartproxy offers for you: - 40M+ high-quality residential IPs with an average speed of <0.5 sec. - Global coverage – target 195+ locations, including cities and 50 US states. - Pay As You Go option - $8.5 per 1GB. - 100K+ shared datacenter IPs from the US and Europe. - 400K pool of dedicated datacenter IPs from the US. - Unlimited connections and threads. - Full anonymity and security. - 30 minutes sticky sessions. - Smart Wallet for easy payment management. - Fantastic 24/7 support. - User-friendly dashboard with a quick and easy proxy setup. - Detailed documentation and an informative blog. - A bunch of free tools with any plan subscription. - 14-day money back option.
Appy Pie
appypie.com
One comprehensive platform with all the AI and no-code solutions to start, run and grow your business. Appy Pie has a bouquet of products and services that can help any business excel in a well-rounded manner leveraging the latest codeless technology for mobile apps, websites, chatbots, automation, design, knowledge base, help desk and much more.
DelightChat
delightchat.io
Increase Sales & Manage Support Effortlessly - Omnichannel Customer Support - Reply to customers across all channels from one unified dashboard - WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Email & Live Chat. - WhatsApp Marketing - Send promotional broadcasts using Official WhatsApp API and grow your sales. Automate abandoned carts recovery, send order notifications, and verify cash on delivery orders using WhatsApp.
Spectrum
spectrum.net
Spectrum is the world leader in 3D to factory product customization, allowing brands to innovate with distinction, reduce competition with 3rd-party retailers and increase margins and conversion. Spectrum develops custom programs that feature best-in-class 3D visualization. And for a successful custom program, products must meet customers’ expectations, so we start our work integrating at the factory level. This focus has resulted in a 100% integration success rate with clients such as JBL, Xbox, Hydro Flask, Stanley, Carhartt, Life is Good and more.
Trustpilot
trustpilot.com
Trustpilot.com is a Danish consumer review website founded in Denmark in 2007 which hosts reviews of businesses worldwide. Nearly 1 million new reviews are posted each month. The site offers freemium services to businesses. The firm relies on users, software and compliance team to report and remove reviews from the platform that violate Trustpilot's content guidelines. Trustpilot has offices in New York, Denver, London, Copenhagen, Vilnius, Berlin and Melbourne, and employs more than 700 people. There are independent investigations that suggest that review websites such as Trustpilot may have fake reviews.
Yoti
yoti.com
Yoti Age Verification uses a combination of AI technology, liveness anti-spoofing and document authenticity checks so you can be confident in the age of your customers.
Tidio
tidio.com
Tidio is a global leader in customer service software. Tidio’s user-friendly platform enables 300,000+ businesses worldwide to deliver smarter, faster support to their customers. With a full suite of customer service solutions, Tidio offers live chat, chatbots, ticketing, and AI-powered virtual support agents to help you solve customer problems and improve your conversion rates. Tidio’s software operates across all major content management systems, e-commerce platforms, and social media channels. Founded in 2013, Tidio has grown to 180+ employees and has offices in San Francisco, Szczecin, and Warsaw. Tidio serves customers of all sizes from 205+ countries, including Mercedes, Shell, and Praktiker. Tidio’s live chat widget is viewed by 510 million unique users every month.
Verint
verint.com
Verint helps the world’s most iconic brands build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. With this approach, brands can navigate and thrive as they adapt to the future of work, eliminate the inefficiencies created by organizational and data silos, and consistently deliver differentiated experiences at scale across every interaction. Verint's solutions help brands close the gap created when they lack the resources required to deliver experiences that fulfill customer expectations. Closing this Engagement Capacity Gap™ helps them build lasting relationships with customers and drive real business results. The Verint Customer Engagement Platform draws on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and analytics, open integration, and the science of customer engagement to meet ever-increasing, ever-shifting consumer interactions and demands. They help their customers to drive even greater value from their technology investments by working closely with a broad ecosystem of solutions and partners. With Verint, brands can finally unlock the potential of customer engagement across every area of the business to deliver consistently differentiated experiences to their customers and employees, and do so at scale to realize tangible business results. Global Presence • Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., with 40+ offices worldwide • Powered by 4,500 dedicated professionals and a global partner network Closing the Engagement Capacity Gap Brands today are challenged to deliver quality customer experiences across dozens of engagement channels, hundreds of customer journeys, and millions of interactions – all with the same team and resources. This results in an Engagement Capacity Gap. Verint solutions are uniquely geared toward closing this gap.
eDesk
edesk.com
eDesk helps online retailers and brands deliver seriously extraordinary customer service, everywhere they sell. eDesk offers a whole suite of award-winning eCommerce tools to streamline customer support processes and reporting for faster response times to dramatically improve productivity and profitability. Its customer support software has been designed specifically to give eCommerce businesses a unified view of all customers’ queries, centralizing all their support channels, social media, webstore and marketplace messages, with its Smart Inbox. It automatically prioritizes messages based on your business needs and assigns them using role based rules, so your team can reply to customers 5x faster, build loyalty and drive repurchase. When dealing with customer queries, its AI automation suggests the best answers and translations so your agents can respond easily, and in any local language. Businesses serious about selling online can scale customer service as they expand into new markets with confidence. eDesk natively integrates with and consolidates data from over 200 marketplace, webstore, social networks, communications, and logistics channels – more than any other customer support software provider – so you can access end-to-end order information at the click of a button. eDesk is also the only customer support solution on the Amazon and Walmart developer councils, helping online retailers and brands grow their businesses through new sales channels, well-connected to their customer support tools and processes.
Sweet Analytics
sweetanalytics.com
Sweet Analytics, at the centre of all your data. Sweet connects with all the marketing platforms that you know and love and brings it all under one roof. Helping you understand customer retention and acquisition to drive your business forward. What we do... Customer Data To understand your customers you first need to understand all their interactions. Armed with a deep understanding of each of our customers, Sweet Analytics can help you to reach them more effectively with our unique personalisation tools. Single Customer View At the heart of Sweet Analytics is one of the most advanced Single Customer Views in the market. Using all available integrations we build a complete customer profile for all interactions with your brand, which are made readily available through our dashboards. Sweet Tracker™ Our proprietary technology allows us to unify browsing behaviour with Single Customer View, providing impartial attribution and linking sales to web interactions. With the ability of real-time interventions and cross-device tracking we can deliver personalised customer journeys. Attribution Tackling the Holy Grail of marketing Sweet provides the single point of truth between the reality of sales and the mendacity of marketing platforms. Helping you more accurately judge the ROI of your marketing investment.
Coohom
coohom.com
Coohom is a leading 3D visualization and interior design platform that enables companies and designers to effortlessly create 3D floor plans in minutes and render design projects in stunning detail up to 16K resolution in seconds. Coohom features a dedicated 3D Kitchen and Bath design tool that simplifies complexity and drives scalable business growth for manufacturers and resellers. With tools like the 3D Viewer and AR, it can reduce material costs and enhance sales conversions. The Inspiration Spaces feature optimizes product engagement and lead generation. Over 8 million designers and 35,000 enterprises globally rely on Coohom daily, making it a trusted community. Coohom offers professional services to both individuals and enterprises. Its 3D visualization solutions have been featured in prestigious publications, including Forbes, TechNode, Panels & Furniture Asia, FurnitureToday, HomeAccents, Kitchen & Bath Business, and Fame+. Coohom is also a proud industry partner of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID).
AppMetrica
yandex.com
AppMetrica is an affordable and reliable (yes, it is possible) all-in-one mobile app analytics tool that provides a comprehensive analysis of your mobile app user behavior, in-app revenue, mobile acquisition campaigns and crashlytics. Launched in 2013, it enables over 60 000 mobile apps like Azur Games, METRO, Burger King, Brave Stars worldwide to find actionable insights and maximize their app revenue. AppMetrica is used by user acquisition teams, product managers, revenue managers and analytics experts across multiple industries. Why switch to AppMetrica: - You need more functionality from your current product analytics tool, i.e. funnels, segmentation, and user-level data. - You are expanding your user acquisition campaigns beyond Google Ads and need an MMP. - Your current product analytics or MMP is too expensive. - You are overwhelmed with data and want to get an easy way to find insights for your app’s growth. - You value high-quality support 24/7. After all, no need to switch, you could use AppMetrica as an alternative source of truth. Simply create a free account. For more information visit: https://appmetrica.com
Bright Data
brightdata.com
As the insights product of Bright Data, we leverage the unparalleled scale, technology, and global reach of the world’s largest data collection platform. Our unique access empowers brands & retailers of all kinds to gain comprehensive, real-time insights into online markets and competitors, driving unparalleled competitive advantage. With Bright Insights, you can leverage data-driven eCommerce insights with unparalleled data coverage. Gain a competitive edge by tracking competitors' performance, market share, and new products. Control your category, stay ahead of trends, and optimize e-commerce operations to help you Grow online sales and manage stock levels effortlessly.
GeoComply
geocomply.com
Founded in 2011, GeoComply provides fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions that detect location fraud and help verify a user's true digital identity. Trusted by leading brands and regulators for the past ten years, the company's fraud and compliance solutions are approved by dozens of regulators, are installed on over 400 million devices, and analyze over 10 billion transactions a year. GeoComply's solutions incorporate location, device, and identity intelligence and advanced machine learning to detect and flag fraudulent activity. By integrating GeoComply's solutions into their processes and risk engines, organizations can identify fraud earlier in a user's engagement, better establish their true digital identity and empower digital trust. GeoComply's award-winning products are based on technologies developed for the highly regulated and complex US online gaming and sports betting market. Beyond iGaming, GeoComply provides geolocation fraud detection solutions for streaming video broadcasters and the online banking, payments, and cryptocurrency industries, building an impressive list of customers, including Akamai, Amazon Prime Video, BBC, BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel.
Sumsub
sumsub.com
Sumsub is the one verification platform to secure the whole user journey. With Sumsub’s customizable KYC/AML, KYB, Transaction Monitoring and Fraud Prevention solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs and protect your business. Sumsub has over 2,000 clients across the fintech, crypto, transportation, trading and gaming industries including Mercuryo, Bybit, Huobi, Unlimint, DiDi, Poppy and TransferGo.
Printful
printful.com
On-demand print and embroidery fulfillment. Sell your designs online or print designs for yourself with no order minimums! We'll automatically print and ship your orders on-demand, all under your brand's name. Printful integrates with top ecommerce platforms and online marketplaces as well as custom websites or apps. We print our products at our facilities in North America and Europe using the latest in cutting-edge printing tech to ensure the highest quality. We also partner with facilities in Australia and Japan to provide customers with a localized experience. The less time you spend worrying about shipping, the more time you can spend growing your business!
Skeepers
octoly.com
Skeepers is the European leader in shopper engagement solutions. They provide a fully integrated one-stop-shop UGC suite for brands to bond with consumers, amplify reach, boost engagement, drive sales and customer retention. Skeepers connects brands and consumers through authentic experiences with our fully integrated one-stop-shop suite of UGC solutions. With Skeepers, brands authentically nurture consumer relationships, amplify reach, boost engagement, drive sales, and improve consumer retention. Its solutions make it easy to create, collect, manage, and activate UGC, effectively and at scale. Skeepers enables brands to connect with our community of creators for high-quality, tailor-made UGC video content. Its advanced AI enables brands to use the most optimal video content to make products resonate with target audiences and broadcast videos across their most effective distribution channels
OpenCart
opencart.com
Opencart is an easy to-use, powerful, Open Source online store management program that can manage multiple online stores from a single back-end. Administrative area simply by filling in forms and clicking “Save”. There are many professionally-written extensions available to customize the store to your needs. An OpenCart store can be ready to take orders soon after installation. All you have to do is have it installed for you (any web hosts do it for free), select a template form the many free or low-cost template sites, and your product descriptions and photos, click a few settings, and you are ready to begin accepting orders. Our free Installation & Quick Start chapters show you how. The public side or “Storefront” of OpenCart looks very professional and ready to sell almost as soon as it is installed.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
Thousands of the world’s leading brands and retailers trust Bazaarvoice technology, services, and expertise to drive revenue, extend reach, gain actionable insights, and create loyal advocates. According to a new commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Bazaarvoice, businesses who partner with Bazaarvoice can expect to see a 400% return on their investment. The study, which interviewed decision-makers at nine different companies who have experience working with Bazaarvoice, found that the initial investment is returned in just three months or less. Find out what working with Bazaarvoice could mean to your business. Read the full study below in the official downloads section. Bazaarvoice offers the biggest, broadest network, a comprehensive platform, and the most dedicated service in the business, with a genuine investment in your success. ** Proactive Strategy & Expertise: Over 15 years of experience with an approach tailored to each client’s unique goals. ** Innovation on a Single Platform: All types of UGC from a single provider with an easy-to-use platform that supports all business sizes and configurations. ** The World’s Largest Network: A network of 11,500+ brands and retailers with millions of active shoppers, so we know who is shopping for what and can deliver relevant ads and a personalized shopping experience. ** Content Integrity & Security: Review authenticity to protect your brand with fraud and spam prevention technology and the largest in-house moderation team of native speakers in 38 languages. ** Exceptional Service & Support: A commitment to genuine partnership, with 24/7 global support, and industry-leading customer satisfaction levels. Bazaarvoice’s extensive global retail, social, and search syndication network, product-passionate community, and enterprise-level technology provide the tools brands and retailers need to create smarter shopper experiences across the entire customer journey.
DataWeave
dataweave.com
DataWeave is a SaaS-based digital commerce enablement platform providing digital shelf analytics and dynamic pricing solutions for global consumer brands and retailers. The company’s digital commerce enablement and channel optimization platform enables global consumer brands and retailers to accelerate sales growth, expand market share and compete profitably at scale. With more and more digital channels launching, DataWeave’s customers leverage the company's proprietary technology to gain superior performance measurement capabilities across each of their online channels that in turn help them in making smarter and faster decisions. The unique capabilities delivered through DataWeave’s platform provide customers with the right KPIs – including price competitiveness, content quality and benchmarking, product availability, promotion performance, search & media share of voice, rating and review analysis – on a real-time basis, driving increased sales and market share while empowering clients to compete profitably. The platform is language-agnostic which is critical in facilitating DataWeave to serve global accounts.
Experro
experro.com
Experro is the ultimate Digital Experience Platform that can provide fast, personalized, and memorable eCommerce experiences to every visitor. This fully-managed platform is fully-composable and comes with a Headless CMS, Visual Site Builder, AI search and merchandising, customer data platform, and upcoming marketing automation features. By using Experro, customers can enjoy lightning-fast and engaging experiences, while marketing and eCommerce teams can use no-code tools to launch new digital experiences on-demand. Developers can focus on meaningful work instead of complex tech stacks. If you want to build a blazing-fast website or headless eCommerce store, Experro is the game-changing solution you need.
LiftIgniter
liftigniter.com
LiftIgniter helps companies benefit from real-time machine learning-based recommendations natively in their digital properties (web, mobile, email, push, etc). Our technology is comparable with what the leading Web properties (Youtube, Amazon, etc) have built for their sections like “Recommended for you” or “You might like.
Veriff
veriff.com
Veriff offers highly automated identity verification software powered by AI. Their platform is designed to fight fraud, ensure compliance, and safeguard customers. With Veriff, businesses can build trusted digital communities, improve user experience, and drive growth.The combination of AI technology and in-house human verification teams allows Veriff to effectively prevent fraudulent activities while minimizing friction for genuine users during their customer journey. Their identity verification solutions include powerful document and identity verification, proof of address, database verification checks, and age validation. These features help streamline onboarding processes, comply with regulations, and automate age checks to ensure the security and safety of all users.Veriff also offers Know Your Customer (KYC) solutions, including streamlined KYC onboarding checks and AML screening for ongoing monitoring and protection against potential money laundering activities. In addition, their biometric authentication feature enables passwordless and secure account access, while their age estimation feature enhances conversions through selfie-based age verification.To effectively mitigate fraud, Veriff provides fraud protection services to safeguard businesses from identity fraud, as well as fraud intelligence tools to enhance fraud mitigation efforts with advanced intelligence capabilities.Overall, Veriff's AI-powered identity verification software helps businesses establish trust and transparency online, protect against fraudulent activities, stay compliant with regulations, and expand globally.
Syte
syte.ai
Syte is a product discovery platform specifically engineered for eCommerce applications. It utilises visual AI to enhance various eCommerce activities, including visual search, personalization, and automated product tagging. Syte aims to connect shoppers with products by providing a visual search experience that improves efficiencies, supports sustainability, and eliminates dead-ends. It displays visually similar and complementary product recommendations, aiming to inspire and convert shoppers of different types. It also features an automatic product tagging system that saves time, optimizes merchandising processes, and enhances the accuracy of product data. These solutions can be adapted to different market realities and can be scaled to meet the specific needs of various industry sectors, such as fashion, home decor, and jewelry. It caters to different business sizes, from growing businesses to large enterprises.
Recombee
recombee.com
We provide personalized content, product, and search recommendations as a service to increase our clients’ revenues, increase their user satisfaction and help their businesses grow. Using our simple-to-use integration, our users can enjoy a hands-on experience with our services by joining a 30-day unlimited free trial. Based in Prague, we serve over 300+ satisfied clients around the globe who are happy to share their experiences.
Extensiv
extensiv.com
Extensiv is a visionary technology leader focused on creating the future of omnichannel fulfillment. Through our unrivaled network of more than 1,500 connected 3PLs and a suite of integrated, cloud-native warehouse, order, and inventory management platforms we enable modern merchants and brands to fulfill demand anywhere with superior flexibility and scale without painful platform migrations.
Mowico
mowico.com
A no-code Mobile App Builder that converts your eCommerce businesses into mobile app in three steps, within an hour; without any coding knowledge!
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage is a full-stack Retention OS that simplifies customer engagement for 800+ brands across the globe. The platform enables businesses to build personalized and meaningful relationships with their users across various digital channels. With its comprehensive suite of tools and solutions, WebEngage empowers businesses to understand, engage, and retain customers effectively. - UNIFY CUSTOMER DATA: WebEngage enables businesses to consolidate customer data from various sources, providing real-time insights and allowing dynamic micro-segmentation for targeted campaigns based on specific customer attributes and behaviors. - MULTI-CHANNEL JOURNEYS: With WebEngage's intuitive drag-and-drop workflow builder, businesses can seamlessly design and automate multi-channel customer journeys, ensuring consistent and personalized experiences across channels such as email, SMS, push notifications, and more. - TARGETED CAMPAIGNS: WebEngage empowers businesses to automate personalized campaigns triggered by customer actions and predefined business events. This ensures timely and relevant communication to enhance customer engagement and conversion rates. - AI-DRIVEN PREDICTIVE MODELS: WebEngage Analytics dashboard empowers all metrics required to segment, engage and retain priority customers, churn to convert windows and ROI optimization,This allows businesses to focus their interventions and campaigns for maximum impact and better ROI. - 1:1 PERSONALIZATION: WebEngage enables businesses to deliver personalized experiences at scale. By incorporating user intent, preferences, and other relevant data, businesses can tailor their communications to each individual customer, fostering omni-channel customer engagement. What's more? WebEngage’s platform is quick and easy to integrate. Compatible with range of ESP and MSP, all it takes is a few hours from the tech team. Presence across the globe: With headquarters in India, WebEngage has expanded its operations globally with offices and presence in the Middle East & Africa region, Southeast Asia, and South America.
Builder.ai
builder.ai
Builder.ai, the AI powered composable software platform that allows every business and entrepreneur to become digitally powered. Builder.ai® pushes the boundaries to help everyone unlock their human potential. We do this by making our products simple, transparent, delightful and above all user-friendly; with Builder.ai anyone can build software & apps to power their future- regardless of tech knowledge or budget size. Natasha, your AI product manager can recommend features, and make suggestions to personalise your software to your needs. All you have to do is tell her what you need. Once built, we make sure your software project never goes out of date and scales as your business does. Designed for the non-techies, our composable platform offers transparent and guaranteed pricing with no lock-in and no need for an expert in the middle. A single platform to build, run and scale; bringing the idea in your head to life.
Informed Repricer
informed.co
Increase your profits with price optimization - Stay competitive and make more money with automatic repricing strategies for all types of sellers. Informed.co is the #1 competitive repricing platform that helps online businesses drive profits and win more Buy Boxes.
Onfido
onfido.com
Onfido, an Entrust company, helps businesses to build automated identity verification around their unique needs with an end-to-end, AI-powered identity verification solution. We help 1,200+ businesses power open, secure, and inclusive relationships with their customers. Our Real Identity Platform helps businesses to seamlessly onboard customers at scale while stopping fraud and navigating KYC, AML and other regulatory requirements.
MaxMind
maxmind.com
Since 2002, MaxMind has been the industry-leading provider of IP intelligence, proxy detection, and online fraud detection tools. Known as the creator of GeoIP® and the first company to offer both IP address data and fraud detection services, MaxMind is on a mission to make the internet safer and smarter, with data-driven solutions. Over 100,000 businesses worldwide rely on MaxMind data for internet security, content customization, advertising, analytics, digital rights management, compliance, user experience optimization, and online fraud prevention. Companies use GeoIP data to locate their internet visitors and show them relevant content and ads, perform analytics, enforce digital rights, and efficiently route Internet traffic. Businesses can obtain additional insights into their customers’ connection speeds, ISPs, and more using GeoIP data.
Pabbly
pabbly.com
Pabbly Subscriptions is cloud-based software, specializing in subscription billing and management process, with the leading payment gateway integration to facilitate payment collection. It offers features that ease your work such as managing tax on your billing, applying reverse charges on the tax calculations, handle customer portal with single sign-on, customers subscriptions management. Further, you can even promote your products with integrated affiliate management system, set commission rules and handle payouts, etc.
ProManage
promanage.biz
ProManage, a MaaS (Marketing as a service) platform guides brands and businesses by engaging with customers and prospects better, increasing reviews, and creating unified customer databases in three methods Distribution Tech partnerships with large corporations Google, Microsoft Bing, Meta, Sulekha and other platforms enables management of all listings in a single interface. Building reputations By Implementing brand audit, intelligent response management and employing best practices for review generation. Increased Engagements Reach out to customers and prospects through the medium of ProManages unified chat integration and inquiries from multiple platforms. Enabled Utilitarian chat assistance with response templates, automated response, Chabot, and ticket routing. ProManage an emerging MaaS platform guides brands and businesses with discoverability across multiple platforms, enhanced engagement with customers and prospects, improve reviews and ratings, and a unified customer database. Integration Simplify your customer experience management by integrating Promanage with an existing tool.
Storyly
storyly.io
Storyly is the user engagement platform to embed Stories - full-screen, interactive, and most captivating content format of the day - in mobile apps and websites. Storyly Stories empower marketing strategies of mobile brands by enabling them to engage with their audience beyond the limits of the mobile screen and create engaging experiences without any development efforts after integration. Storyly is trusted by over 300 brands in more than 40 countries, including but not limited to Domino’s Pizza, Turkish Airlines, United Airlines, McDonald’s, New Look, Decathlon, Swisscom, Footasylum, Heetch, SoulCycle, and Birbank. Storyly Stories, by nature, provide mobile apps and websites with an opportunity to communicate any message in a way that is catchy, familiar, and interactive rather than intrusive. With its intuitive studio and dashboard, Storyly also makes creating engaging content that fits the style and design of any mobile app and website effortless. That’s what makes Storyly Stories more than a circle - offering a boundless world of creativity, interaction, and connection.
IPQS
ipqualityscore.com
IPQS offers an all-in-one fraud prevention API suite that effectively detects and prevents advanced fraudulent activities, such as human-like bots, residential proxies, fake emails, and stolen user data. Our real-time screening tools are trusted by large financial institutions like Bank of America and Coinbase, as well as other companies including Microsoft, Uber, and Amazon to mitigate high-risk behavior. Our risk data is always up-to-date and is effective against even the most sophisticated forms of fraud.
Apphud
apphud.com
Apphud is the smartest way to integrate, measure and grow in-app purchases, including subscriptions, in iOS and Android apps. Made for leading mobile developers, marketers and product managers. Apphud provides a reliable subscriptions' infrastructure, deep real-time mobile analytics, powerful pricing A/B testing platform and tool set to increase app revenue, reduce churn and get customers insights.
Experience.com
experience.com
Since 2015, Experience.com has been committed to providing world-class AI-powered online reputation, reviews, and presence management solutions, helping companies and professionals enhance their online presence, and customer & employee engagement. With a joint mission to help millions of organizations evolve and improve, Experience.com’s integrated SaaS platform continues to lead the industry at the forefront of digital marketing innovation.
Annex Cloud
annexcloud.com
Annex Cloud’s comprehensive, agile and scalable Loyalty Experience Platform™ empowers global enterprises to capture and act on zero- and first-party data to seamlessly engage, recognize, reward and add value across the entire customer journey—from awareness to purchase to retention, loyalty and advocacy. More than 125 integrations with market-leading technologies enable consistent, personalized, omnichannel experiences. Discover more at www.annexcloud.com.
