Top E-Commerce Software - Palau

MyAlice

myalice.ai

The all-in-one customer communication tool for socially active Shopify and WooCommerce brands. Social is the new e-commerce. Customers now treat your brand like a human and want to chat with you on multiple channels. So, we created the modern way to sell and support on support media with conversations. Unlock social commerce for your e-commerce brand in five easy steps to grow your business, build genuine customer relationships, and spend less time on closing orders. 1. Support and sell from one inbox Like you, we also hate switching between countless social apps, websites, and stores. So, manage all your social channels, live chat, and e-commerce orders from one shared inbox. 2. Manage your e-commerce orders View and search your inventory, create or update orders, share product images, view customer details — all without leaving your inbox. 3. Save time and resources on support Deploy no-code chatbots in minutes to save hours on support, auto-respond to common queries, and automate conversations in multiple languages. 4. Collaborate with your teammates Get a full-fledged ticketing tool to assign automatically, reassign members, create canned responses, add tags, and leave notes to support customers the shared way. 5. Take better decisions without even trying = Generate automatic reports on users, sales, agent efficiency, and customer ratings to take better decisions for your team. TLDR: MyAlice brings everything an e-commerce business needs — social media channels, live chat, chatbot, store inventory, payment gateway, a mobile app — all under one platform so that you can sell and support on the go. Anytime. Anywhere. Integrates with your WooCommerce or Shopify store, website, mobile app, and popular social channels like Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram, and Line. Sign up for a free account today or get migration assistance to switch from Gorgias, Delightchat, Richpanel, eDesk, Freshdesk.