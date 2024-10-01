App store for web apps
Top E-Commerce Software - Germany
E-commerce software streamlines the complex online sales process, benefiting consumers by allowing professionals to deliver an optimal shopping experience. With the modern online shopping journey becoming increasingly intricate, involving multiple channels and numerous consumer decisions, e-commerce software ensures seamless integration. Our e-commerce software category includes a broad range of solutions, such as e-commerce platforms, payment gateways, subscription management software, and live chat tools.
Shopify
shopify.com
Shopify Inc. is a Canadian multinational e-commerce company headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario. It is also the name of its proprietary e-commerce platform for online stores and retail point-of-sale systems. Shopify offers online retailers a suite of services "including payments, marketing, shipping an...
Klarna
klarna.com
Split any purchase into 4 interest-free payments. Online or in-store, it's easy with the Klarna app.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use,...
Wix
wix.com
Build and scale your business online with confidence using Wix. With lightning-fast web performance, enterprise-grade security, and reliable infrastructure, you can rest assured that your site will always be up and running. And with Wix you get much more than a website builder—from online scheduling...
Patreon
patreon.com
Patreon is a membership platform that makes it easy for artists and creators to get paid. Thousands of musicians, podcasters, video game developers, comic creators, and others are making a salary on Patreon. Through ongoing funding, they are able to spend more time engaging their fan-base in an inte...
Vimeo
vimeo.com
Vimeo is a video hosting, sharing, and services platform headquartered in New York City. Vimeo operates on an ad-free basis, and instead derives revenue by providing subscription plans for video content producers and offering software as a service (SaaS) with video creation, editing, and broadcastin...
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's...
Tidio
tidio.com
Tidio is a global leader in customer service software. Tidio’s user-friendly platform enables 300,000+ businesses worldwide to deliver smarter, faster support to their customers. With a full suite of customer service solutions, Tidio offers live chat, chatbots, ticketing, and AI-powered virtual sup...
Trustpilot
trustpilot.com
Trustpilot.com is a Danish consumer review website founded in Denmark in 2007 which hosts reviews of businesses worldwide. Nearly 1 million new reviews are posted each month. The site offers freemium services to businesses. The firm relies on users, software and compliance team to report and remove ...
Dukaan
mydukaan.io
Dukaan is a modern, lightspeed eCommerce platform to launch an online store, the no-code DIY way. Built with speed, performance and simplicity at its core, Dukaan offers the most intuitive and robust eCommerce experience ideal for small businesses to large enterprises. With Dukaan, one can not only ...
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-on...
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe is an American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) company headquartered in San Francisco, California, United States. The company primarily offers payment processing software and application programming interfaces (APIs) for e-commerce websites and mobile applications.
Spott
spott.ai
You have to do 3 things very well to be successful online. 1. Make great content 2. Make sure you publish it on the channels your audience is on 3. Ensure that once you have inspired your audience, you allow them to act on that inspiration by allowing them to convert through interactivity. SPOTT foc...
Sendcloud
sendcloud.com
Sendcloud enables more than 23,000 e-commerce businesses to save time, effort and money on their most crucial process: shipping. Connect to your favourite carriers and efficiently ship worldwide. Exceed customer expectations with branded tracking mails, tracking pages, and a fully self-service retur...
WooCommerce
woocommerce.com
WooCommerce is the most popular WordPress eCommerce plugin. And it's available for free. Packed full of features, perfectly integrated into your self-hosted WordPress website. Add powerful shop facilities to your WordPress website with our free eCommerce plugin. Powering over 24% of all online shops...
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
Printify
printify.com
Sell custom t-shirts, phone cases, and 750+ products with your designs printed on demand. We will handle printing and shipping to your customers.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring...
Helium 10
helium10.com
Helium 10 is the leading all-in-one software platform trusted by over 2,000,000 e-commerce entrepreneurs, agencies, and mainstream global brands to power their business growth on Amazon by delivering accurate, data-driven solutions. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Helium 10 empowers entrepreneu...
DSers
dsers.com
Dsers is one of the best AliExpress Dropshipping tools for E-commerce that enables you to process bulk orders to AliExpress and make payments. With Dsers, you can locate multiple options of suppliers from AliExpress with just a single click. It enables you to connect and manage suppliers, place mult...
VistaPrint
vistaprint.com
Vista is the design and marketing partner to millions of small businesses around the world. As a global, remote-first company, Vista has a growing footprint with team members working in more than 25 countries. For over 20 years we’ve been inspired by small businesses and we work incessantly to deliv...
Printful
printful.com
On-demand print and embroidery fulfillment. Sell your designs online or print designs for yourself with no order minimums! We'll automatically print and ship your orders on-demand, all under your brand's name. Printful integrates with top ecommerce platforms and online marketplaces as well as custom...
AfterShip
aftership.com
AfterShip is a Hong Kong startup company offering shipment tracking through SaaS (software as a service) model. It was founded after winning the Startup Weekend Hong Kong 2011 and Global Startup Battle 2011.AfterShip received $1 million series A investment from IDG Capital Partners (IDG-Accel) in Ma...
Jungle Scout
junglescout.com
Jungle Scout is the leading all-in-one platform for selling on Amazon. Our mission is to help entrepreneurs and brands build successful businesses on Amazon through product research, market intelligence, brand and listing management capabilities, and more. Since 2015, we’ve helped over 500,000 custo...
ManyChat
manychat.com
Manychat is the #1 omnichannel platform for D2C brands, Retail stores, Non-profits, Restaurants, Real Estate companies in the world. Founded in 2016, Manychat powers over 1 billion conversations every year and is used in over 190 countries. Engage your customers instantly. Automate interactive conve...
Mouseflow
mouseflow.com
Mouseflow is a behavior analytics tool used by more than 210.000 digital marketing, UX, Product, Startups and Enterprise clients to optimize their website experiences. With Mouseflow, you can: • Find out what happens between your visitors' clicks by watching video recordings of their sessions. • Bui...
Ecwid
ecwid.com
Ecwid by Lightspeed is the easiest way to add an online store to any webpage or social media profile. Used by hundreds of thousands of merchants in 175 countries, Ecwid by Lightspeed has everything you need to reach your customers wherever they are: in-person, through your website, Instagram, Facebo...
Dopple.ai
dopple.ai
Dopple uses innovative technology to bring products to life on-screen, enabling a digital buying experience that is faster, more accurate, and provides a better overall experience. Our 3D product visualization and configuration capabilities integrate with other software providers to enable a connect...
Sellpass
auth.sellpass.io
Sellpass is the digital ecommerce platform built for rapidly scaling entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs can build an online store, sell digital products, accept payments, block fraud, and analyze customer data — from software to communities and everything in between.
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and ...
Kalodata
kalodata.com
Kalodata is a data analytics and insights tool for TikTok shop. By providing information on trending products, talented influencers, trending short videos, quality livestreams, market research, competitive analyses, we can help TikTok shop sellers/brands/creators/affiliates make better and data-driv...
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar is a behavior analytics company that analyses website use, providing feedback through tools such as heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys. It works with web analytics tools such as Google Analytics to offer an insight into how people are navigating websites, and how their customer experie...
Sketchfab
sketchfab.com
3D and AR visualization solutions for business. Sketchfab is the leading platform to publish, share, and integrate interactive 3D and AR experiences anywhere online: websites, eCommerce platforms, blogs, articles, and advertising campaigns. Visit us: sketchfab.com/enterprise
Big Cartel
bigcartel.com
Since 2005, Big Cartel has helped people from all over the world sell over $3.5 billion of their work. We’re 100% independent and are here to help creators, artists, makers, and small brands open a store and start making a living doing what they love. We’re a small, tight-knit team focused on making...
Mixpanel
mixpanel.com
Mixpanel is a business analytics service company. It tracks user interactions with web and mobile applications and provides tools for targeted communication with them. Its toolset contains in-app A/B tests and user survey forms. Data collected is used to build custom reports and measure user engage...
Algolia
algolia.com
Algolia is the world’s only end-to-end AI search and discovery platform. Our engineers invented a breakthrough use of AI to create exponentially better search & discovery. Our proprietary NeuralSearch tech combines vector-based natural language processing & keyword matching in a single API. Algolia ...
Typesense Cloud
cloud.typesense.org
Typesense is a modern, privacy-friendly, open source search engine (with a hosted SaaS option) meticulously engineered for performance & ease-of-use. It uses cutting-edge search algorithms that take advantage of the latest advances in Hardware Capabilities & AI / Machine Learning. We serve 1.6+ Bill...
RevenueCat
revenuecat.com
RevenueCat is a subscription management platform trusted in over 30,000 apps worldwide, handling more than 1.2 billion API requests daily. Our platform streamlines the implementation, analysis, and growth of in-app subscriptions, providing real, measurable ROI. By integrating RevenueCat, our custome...
ExpertRec
expertrec.com
Expertrec's custom search engine lets you add super fast search results to your website quickly. It also offers powerful customization options at the click of a button. It is also a great google site search replacement Features- 1. Superfast autocomplete. 2. Spell correctExpertrec's affordable custo...
Appy Pie
appypie.com
One comprehensive platform with all the AI and no-code solutions to start, run and grow your business. Appy Pie has a bouquet of products and services that can help any business excel in a well-rounded manner leveraging the latest codeless technology for mobile apps, websites, chatbots, automation, ...
Keepa
keepa.com
Keepa maintains price histories for all products on Amazon, the worldlargest and most trusted online merchant. Users can individually track the price development of products they are interested in, and Keepa will notify them when the price has reached a predetermined threshold. Besides this tracking...
Spocket
spocket.co
With the help of Machine Learning, Spocket is revolutionizing the dropshipping market and aiding online retailers competing with Amazon- by removing the need to hold inventory and erasing upfront costs for retailers. Spocket enables over 30,000 entrepreneurs across five continents to launch and scal...
AppMySite
appmysite.com
Create an app with the most powerful mobile app builder. AppMySite makes app development easy. Build premium native mobile apps for both Android & iOS without writing a single line of code.
Zoho Billing
zoho.com
Subscription billing software, crafted for growing businesses. Handle your customer subscription billing life cycle from end to end. Automate recurring billing, manage subscriptions, send professional tax-compliant invoices, and get paid on time, every time.
Sellix
sellix.io
Sellix is a SaaS eCommerce platform for businesses and individuals, we let clients sign up and create their digital goods (e.g. Shopify). We then provide everything from the payment gateways to the infrastructure beneath. Our cryptocurrency offerings are a key feature that differentiates us from oth...
Veeqo
veeqo.com
Free shipping software that does more than print labels. Cut the cost and speed of fulfilling orders with low shipping rates, automation and powerful fulfillment tools with Veeqo’s completely FREE shipping management software. Immediate rate discounts from USPS, UPS, DHL and FedEx: Immediately acces...
GoCardless
gocardless.com
GoCardless is on a mission to become the world’s bank payment network. Setting people and businesses free from the frustrations and cost of out-dated payment methods, with simple and secure direct bank payment solutions. Collect instant, one-off payments. Or automated recurring payments. And use our...
SOLIDWORKS
solidworks.com
SOLIDWORKS offers complete 3D software tools that let you create, simulate, publish, and manage your data. SOLIDWORKS products are easy to learn and use, and help you design products better.
2Checkout
2checkout.com
2Checkout is the digital commerce & payments provider that helps companies sell their products and services via multiple channels, acquire customers across multiple touch points, increase customer and revenue retention, leverage smarter payment options and subscription billing models, and maximize s...
SAP
sap.com
At SAP, our purpose is to help the world run better and improve people’s lives. Our promise is to innovate to help our customers run at their best. SAP is committed to helping every customer become a best-run business. We engineer solutions to fuel innovation, foster equality, and spread opportunity...
Adapty
adapty.io
Adapty helps mobile developers analyze and grow in-app subscriptions, integrate in-app purchases within a few hours, and run monetization experiments faster and cheaper. - Test prices of in-app purchases without app releases. - Integrate IAPs within a few hours with a simple, developer-friendly SDK....
eDesk
edesk.com
eDesk helps online retailers and brands deliver seriously extraordinary customer service, everywhere they sell. eDesk offers a whole suite of award-winning eCommerce tools to streamline customer support processes and reporting for faster response times to dramatically improve productivity and profit...
Luxand.cloud
luxand.cloud
Advanced Facial Search and Recognition API. Luxand.Cloud stands at the forefront of facial recognition technology, crafting a future where security seamlessly intertwines with innovation. With precision and sophistication, our cutting-edge solutions redefine the landscape of identity verification. E...
Keyspider
keyspider.io
Keyspider provides accurate search results with a cloud-based enterprise search engine. With Keyspider you can build your very own customized website search without the additional time or cost. Keyspider understands the customer’s requirements and delivers the right results to their search queries. ...
Builder.ai
builder.ai
Now you can order an app, like you order pizza. Then we produce your custom app, using the kind of assembly line used to build cars. Gartner® called this new way to build software, “Visionary”. What Builder.ai offers you: 1. A guaranteed price and accurate timings, upfront 2. No limits on what you c...
Cylindo
cylindo.com
Hundreds of furniture companies partner with Cylindo to get superior product visuals across the entire furniture buyer journey. We have created a platform that goes beyond high-quality product visualization and gives furniture businesses versatile assets they can leverage across multiple touchpoints...
easySales
easy-sales.com
easySales is a cloud-based SaaS platform that automates eCommerce activities for online shops, allowing them to sell on multiple channels with ease, reducing operational cost and growing their business. It offers cloud-based, multi-channel automation of product listings and order management, real-ti...
Akeneo
akeneo.com
Akeneo is the product experience (PX) company and global leader in Product Information Management (PIM); creating a world where every product interaction is an experience that guides consumers and professionals to the best purchase, anytime, anywhere. Akeneo empowers business leaders with software, ...