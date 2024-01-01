App store for web apps
Top E-Commerce Software - Brazil
E-commerce software streamlines the complex online sales process, benefiting consumers by allowing professionals to deliver an optimal shopping experience. With the modern online shopping journey becoming increasingly intricate, involving multiple channels and numerous consumer decisions, e-commerce software ensures seamless integration. Our e-commerce software category includes a broad range of solutions, such as e-commerce platforms, payment gateways, subscription management software, and live chat tools.
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe is an American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) company headquartered in San Francisco, California, United States. The company primarily offers payment processing software and application programming interfaces (APIs) for e-commerce websites and mobile applications.
Patreon
patreon.com
Patreon is a membership platform that makes it easy for artists and creators to get paid. Thousands of musicians, podcasters, video game developers, comic creators, and others are making a salary on Patreon. Through ongoing funding, they are able to spend more time engaging their fan-base in an inte...
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use,...
Vimeo
vimeo.com
Vimeo is a video hosting, sharing, and services platform headquartered in New York City. Vimeo operates on an ad-free basis, and instead derives revenue by providing subscription plans for video content producers and offering software as a service (SaaS) with video creation, editing, and broadcastin...
ManyChat
manychat.com
Manychat is the #1 omnichannel platform for D2C brands, Retail stores, Non-profits, Restaurants, Real Estate companies in the world. Founded in 2016, Manychat powers over 1 billion conversations every year and is used in over 190 countries. Engage your customers instantly. Automate interactive conve...
Wix
wix.com
Wix.com Ltd. (Hebrew: וויקס.קום) is an Israeli software company, providing cloud-based web development services. It allows users to create HTML5 websites and mobile sites through the use of online drag and drop tools. Along with its headquarters and other offices in Israel, Wix also has offices in ...
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Shopify
shopify.com
Shopify Inc. is a Canadian multinational e-commerce company headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario. It is also the name of its proprietary e-commerce platform for online stores and retail point-of-sale systems. Shopify offers online retailers a suite of services "including payments, marketing, shipping an...
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an American marketing automation platform and email marketing service. The platform is the trading name of its operator, Rocket Science Group, an American company founded in 2001 by Ben Chestnut and Mark Armstrong, with Dan Kurzius joining at a later date. "Mailchimp, named after their ...
Octadesk
octadesk.com
Turn every service into revenue From sales to after sales. From the simplest to the most complex service. The most complete and integrated platform on the market for you to turn each service into a revenue opportunity and the chance to delight your customer.
Tidio
tidio.com
Tidio is a global leader in customer service software. Tidio’s user-friendly platform enables 300,000+ businesses worldwide to deliver smarter, faster support to their customers. With a full suite of customer service solutions, Tidio offers live chat, chatbots, ticketing, and AI-powered virtual sup...
WooCommerce
woocommerce.com
WooCommerce is the most popular WordPress eCommerce plugin. And it's available for free. Packed full of features, perfectly integrated into your self-hosted WordPress website. Add powerful shop facilities to your WordPress website with our free eCommerce plugin. Powering over 24% of all online shops...
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-on...
DSers
dsers.com
Dsers is one of the best AliExpress Dropshipping tools for E-commerce that enables you to process bulk orders to AliExpress and make payments. With Dsers, you can locate multiple options of suppliers from AliExpress with just a single click. It enables you to connect and manage suppliers, place mult...
Mixpanel
mixpanel.com
Mixpanel is a business analytics service company. It tracks user interactions with web and mobile applications and provides tools for targeted communication with them. Its toolset contains in-app A/B tests and user survey forms. Data collected is used to build custom reports and measure user engage...
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1995 and was later sold to Endurance International in 2015.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and custome...
Zoho Commerce
zoho.com
Zoho Commerce is a comprehensive e-commerce platform that empowers businesses to create and manage online stores, accept orders, track inventory, process payments, manage shipping, and market their brand with ease. With a global reach and availability in 30+ countries, Zoho Commerce offers a one-sto...
SOLIDWORKS
solidworks.com
SOLIDWORKS offers complete 3D software tools that let you create, simulate, publish, and manage your data. SOLIDWORKS products are easy to learn and use, and help you design products better.
Bright Data
brightdata.com
As the insights product of Bright Data, we leverage the unparalleled scale, technology, and global reach of the world’s largest data collection platform. Our unique access empowers brands & retailers of all kinds to gain comprehensive, real-time insights into online markets and competitors, driving ...
Heap
heap.io
Heap is the only digital insights platform that gives you complete understanding of your customers’ digital journeys, so you can quickly improve conversion, retention, and customer delight. - Improve customer experience: Pinpoint exactly where users are struggling and quickly make improvements to th...
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Vendasta provides an end-to-end ecommerce platform to 60,000+ partners who sell digital products and services to more than 5.5 million small and medium businesses (SMBs) worldwide. These partners include marketing agencies, independent software vendors (ISVs), and media companies. The Vendasta Platf...
Omniconvert
omniconvert.com
Omniconvert Explore is an advanced experimentation tool that is mostly used by agencies, dev & product teams that want to launch advanced experiments, but also marketers that have minimum help from the IT department. We stand out: we truly care about our customers - doing the extra mile in terms of ...
Olist
olist.com
Made for those looking for the best technologies, tools and integrations in their online sales operation. Accelerate your business, grow in e-commerce.
Printify
printify.com
Sell custom t-shirts, phone cases, and 750+ products with your designs printed on demand. We will handle printing and shipping to your customers.
Printful
printful.com
On-demand print and embroidery fulfillment. Sell your designs online or print designs for yourself with no order minimums! We'll automatically print and ship your orders on-demand, all under your brand's name. Printful integrates with top ecommerce platforms and online marketplaces as well as custom...
Ecwid
ecwid.com
Ecwid by Lightspeed is the easiest way to add an online store to any webpage or social media profile. Used by hundreds of thousands of merchants in 175 countries, Ecwid by Lightspeed has everything you need to reach your customers wherever they are: in-person, through your website, Instagram, Facebo...
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring...
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar is a behavior analytics company that analyses website use, providing feedback through tools such as heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys. It works with web analytics tools such as Google Analytics to offer an insight into how people are navigating websites, and how their customer experie...
Dopple.ai
dopple.ai
Dopple uses innovative technology to bring products to life on-screen, enabling a digital buying experience that is faster, more accurate, and provides a better overall experience. Our 3D product visualization and configuration capabilities integrate with other software providers to enable a connect...
Sketchfab
sketchfab.com
3D and AR visualization solutions for business. Sketchfab is the leading platform to publish, share, and integrate interactive 3D and AR experiences anywhere online: websites, eCommerce platforms, blogs, articles, and advertising campaigns. Visit us: sketchfab.com/enterprise
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our cust...
Debutify
debutify.com
Debutify is the ultimate all-in-one solution for the modern eCommerce brand. With a suite of conversion-optimized apps, it streamlines launching, managing, and scaling any brand. This is why many DTC brands around the globe have placed their trust in Debutify. Seamlessly designed for ease, every Deb...
Sage Accounting
sage.com
Sage Intacct is the flexible and scalable financial platform that delivers deep accounting capabilities to thousands of businesses across the world. Sage Intacct delivers an array of core accounting applications such as a general ledger, accounts payable, accounts receivable, cash management, and or...
BigCommerce
bigcommerce.com
About BigCommerce BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and perf...
BuildFire
buildfire.com
BuildFire is the fastest and easiest way to create professional-grade iOS and Android mobile apps. This one of a kind DIY platform lets you customize every aspect of your app without writing any code. Just drag-and-drop your way through building an app from scratch, or customize one of the pre-built...
FullStory
fullstory.com
Fullstory is a behavioral data platform that surfaces the sentiment buried between clicks, revealing the untold story behind consumer behaviors. From building better fraud detection and forecasting to creating personalization that genuinely resonates, Fullstory enables product, engineering, and data...
GeoComply
geocomply.com
Founded in 2011, GeoComply provides fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions that detect location fraud and help verify a user's true digital identity. Trusted by leading brands and regulators for the past ten years, the company's fraud and compliance solutions are approved by dozens of regulato...
Flipsnack
flipsnack.com
Flipsnack is the fastest PDF to flipbook converter on the market. Bring your PDFs to life, transforming them into life-like publications with a 3D flip-page effect. Alternatively, you can use our Design Studio to easily create engaging flipbooks from scratch. Bring your printed catalogs to digital c...
Sellpass
auth.sellpass.io
Sellpass is the digital ecommerce platform built for rapidly scaling entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs can build an online store, sell digital products, accept payments, block fraud, and analyze customer data — from software to communities and everything in between.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables c...
Elastic Cloud
elastic.co
Enterprise search, observability, and security for the cloud. Quickly and easily find information, gain insights, and protect your technology investment whether you run on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud.
2Checkout
2checkout.com
2Checkout is the digital commerce & payments provider that helps companies sell their products and services via multiple channels, acquire customers across multiple touch points, increase customer and revenue retention, leverage smarter payment options and subscription billing models, and maximize s...
Coohom
coohom.com
3D Rendering & Product visualization software with powerful AR & VR features dedicated to interior design, home decor, kitchen & bath, hospitality, lighting, home improvement, remodeling, and construction! Transform Retail, Manufacturing, and E-commerce into incredible buying experiences, and signi...
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Emplifi is the leading unified CX platform built to bring marketing, care and commerce together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. Emplifi is a global company with over 20 years of industry expertise helping more than 20,000 brands, such as Delta Air Lines, Samsung, and Ford Motor...
SendOwl
sendowl.com
Everything you need to sell anything digital anywhere online — audiobooks, e-books, photography, software, memberships, event tickets, online courses, and much more.
Lemon Squeezy
lemonsqueezy.com
Lemon Squeezy is the all-in-one platform for running your SaaS business. Payments, subscriptions, global tax compliance, fraud prevention, multi-currency support, failed payment recovery, PayPal integration and more. We make running your software business easy peasy.
DealHub.io
dealhub.io
DealHub delivers a complete quote-to-revenue solution designed to drive sales processes forward faster. As the only low-code commerce engine that balances customizability with business agility, DealHub empowers mid-market and enterprise leaders to streamline their teams and processes, execute deals ...
Perpetua
perpetua.io
Perpetua’s all-in-one retail media platform helps brands take ad performance to a new level. We give you the tools, automation and control you need to reach your full advertising potential across Amazon, Walmart, Instacart and more.
Rasayel
rasayel.io
Rasayel is a customer communication platform that helps businesses sell to and support their customers over WhatsApp and other social messaging channels. Feature highlights: - Shared team inbox with 2-way messaging - WhatsApp chatbot - WhatsApp broadcasts and bulk messaging - Open APIs and Webhooks ...
Freemius
freemius.com
Freemius is the new standard in selling premium & freemium software, plugins, themes, templates, and SaaS.
Sellfy
sellfy.com
Sellfy is an effortless eCommerce platform for creators looking to sell digital, physical, subscription, and print-on-demand products from a beautiful online store. Sellfy takes care of the technical part of your business so you have more time to focus on growing your audience.
Recurly
recurly.com
Thousands of innovative companies across digital media, streaming, publishing, SaaS, education, consumer goods, and professional services industries rely on Recurly to unlock transformational growth using subscriptions. Recurly’s all-in-one, integrated platform removes the complexities of automating...
OpenWidget
openwidget.com
OpenWidget is a free website widget plugin allowing you to boost your customer engagement and build consistent customer journeys with the use of essential tools available for you out of the box: - Contact Card, giving your customers the option to leave you a message that will be sent straight to you...
Qonversion
qonversion.io
In-app subscription monetization platform for mobile apps: - Cross-platform in-app subscription infrastructure - Subscription analytics - Monetization A/B testing All in one place to help you grow your app faster. Qonversion allows fast in-app subscription implementation. It provides the back-end in...
Trade Vitality
tradevitality.com
Trade Vitality is a service company that helps brands monitor and enforce their minimum advertised price (MAP) policies. Our sound process and online tools reflect our team's unique level of expertise and insight into the online retail landscape.
Buzops
buzops.com
Buzops is more than a gym management system. We are a unified team with the mission to empower gym owners and to be a dedicated partner in amplifying the efficiency and growth of your fitness business. In 2009, Michael founded a personal training company, quickly scaling it to $3 million in revenue ...
Malomo
gomalomo.com
Build your brand with every shipment. Branded order tracking that drives repeat customers, reduces WISMO tickets & gives you carrier insights.