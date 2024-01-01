App store for web apps

Top E-Commerce Software - Brazil

E-commerce software streamlines the complex online sales process, benefiting consumers by allowing professionals to deliver an optimal shopping experience. With the modern online shopping journey becoming increasingly intricate, involving multiple channels and numerous consumer decisions, e-commerce software ensures seamless integration. Our e-commerce software category includes a broad range of solutions, such as e-commerce platforms, payment gateways, subscription management software, and live chat tools.

Stripe

Stripe

stripe.com

Stripe is an American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) company headquartered in San Francisco, California, United States. The company primarily offers payment processing software and application programming interfaces (APIs) for e-commerce websites and mobile applications.

Patreon

Patreon

patreon.com

Patreon is a membership platform that makes it easy for artists and creators to get paid. Thousands of musicians, podcasters, video game developers, comic creators, and others are making a salary on Patreon. Through ongoing funding, they are able to spend more time engaging their fan-base in an inte...

Hubspot

Hubspot

hubspot.com

HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use,...

Vimeo

Vimeo

vimeo.com

Vimeo is a video hosting, sharing, and services platform headquartered in New York City. Vimeo operates on an ad-free basis, and instead derives revenue by providing subscription plans for video content producers and offering software as a service (SaaS) with video creation, editing, and broadcastin...

ManyChat

ManyChat

manychat.com

Manychat is the #1 omnichannel platform for D2C brands, Retail stores, Non-profits, Restaurants, Real Estate companies in the world. Founded in 2016, Manychat powers over 1 billion conversations every year and is used in over 190 countries. Engage your customers instantly. Automate interactive conve...

Wix

Wix

wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. (Hebrew: וויקס.קום‎) is an Israeli software company, providing cloud-based web development services. It allows users to create HTML5 websites and mobile sites through the use of online drag and drop tools. Along with its headquarters and other offices in Israel, Wix also has offices in ...

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...

Shopify

Shopify

shopify.com

Shopify Inc. is a Canadian multinational e-commerce company headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario. It is also the name of its proprietary e-commerce platform for online stores and retail point-of-sale systems. Shopify offers online retailers a suite of services "including payments, marketing, shipping an...

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...

Mailchimp

Mailchimp

mailchimp.com

Mailchimp is an American marketing automation platform and email marketing service. The platform is the trading name of its operator, Rocket Science Group, an American company founded in 2001 by Ben Chestnut and Mark Armstrong, with Dan Kurzius joining at a later date. "Mailchimp, named after their ...

Octadesk

Octadesk

octadesk.com

Turn every service into revenue From sales to after sales. From the simplest to the most complex service. The most complete and integrated platform on the market for you to turn each service into a revenue opportunity and the chance to delight your customer.

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Tidio is a global leader in customer service software. Tidio’s user-friendly platform enables 300,000+ businesses worldwide to deliver smarter, faster support to their customers. With a full suite of customer service solutions, Tidio offers live chat, chatbots, ticketing, and AI-powered virtual sup...

WooCommerce

WooCommerce

woocommerce.com

WooCommerce is the most popular WordPress eCommerce plugin. And it's available for free. Packed full of features, perfectly integrated into your self-hosted WordPress website. Add powerful shop facilities to your WordPress website with our free eCommerce plugin. Powering over 24% of all online shops...

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-on...

DSers

DSers

dsers.com

Dsers is one of the best AliExpress Dropshipping tools for E-commerce that enables you to process bulk orders to AliExpress and make payments. With Dsers, you can locate multiple options of suppliers from AliExpress with just a single click. It enables you to connect and manage suppliers, place mult...

Mixpanel

Mixpanel

mixpanel.com

Mixpanel is a business analytics service company. It tracks user interactions with web and mobile applications and provides tools for targeted communication with them. Its toolset contains in-app A/B tests and user survey forms. Data collected is used to build custom reports and measure user engage...

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1995 and was later sold to Endurance International in 2015.

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and custome...

Zoho Commerce

Zoho Commerce

zoho.com

Zoho Commerce is a comprehensive e-commerce platform that empowers businesses to create and manage online stores, accept orders, track inventory, process payments, manage shipping, and market their brand with ease. With a global reach and availability in 30+ countries, Zoho Commerce offers a one-sto...

SOLIDWORKS

SOLIDWORKS

solidworks.com

SOLIDWORKS offers complete 3D software tools that let you create, simulate, publish, and manage your data. SOLIDWORKS products are easy to learn and use, and help you design products better.

Bright Data

Bright Data

brightdata.com

As the insights product of Bright Data, we leverage the unparalleled scale, technology, and global reach of the world’s largest data collection platform. Our unique access empowers brands & retailers of all kinds to gain comprehensive, real-time insights into online markets and competitors, driving ...

Heap

Heap

heap.io

Heap is the only digital insights platform that gives you complete understanding of your customers’ digital journeys, so you can quickly improve conversion, retention, and customer delight. - Improve customer experience: Pinpoint exactly where users are struggling and quickly make improvements to th...

Vendasta

Vendasta

vendasta.com

Vendasta provides an end-to-end ecommerce platform to 60,000+ partners who sell digital products and services to more than 5.5 million small and medium businesses (SMBs) worldwide. These partners include marketing agencies, independent software vendors (ISVs), and media companies. The Vendasta Platf...

Omniconvert

Omniconvert

omniconvert.com

Omniconvert Explore is an advanced experimentation tool that is mostly used by agencies, dev & product teams that want to launch advanced experiments, but also marketers that have minimum help from the IT department. We stand out: we truly care about our customers - doing the extra mile in terms of ...

Olist

Olist

olist.com

Made for those looking for the best technologies, tools and integrations in their online sales operation. Accelerate your business, grow in e-commerce.

Printify

Printify

printify.com

Sell custom t-shirts, phone cases, and 750+ products with your designs printed on demand. We will handle printing and shipping to your customers.

Printful

Printful

printful.com

On-demand print and embroidery fulfillment. Sell your designs online or print designs for yourself with no order minimums! We'll automatically print and ship your orders on-demand, all under your brand's name. Printful integrates with top ecommerce platforms and online marketplaces as well as custom...

Ecwid

Ecwid

ecwid.com

Ecwid by Lightspeed is the easiest way to add an online store to any webpage or social media profile. Used by hundreds of thousands of merchants in 175 countries, Ecwid by Lightspeed has everything you need to reach your customers wherever they are: in-person, through your website, Instagram, Facebo...

ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign

activecampaign.com

ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring...

Hotjar

Hotjar

hotjar.com

Hotjar is a behavior analytics company that analyses website use, providing feedback through tools such as heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys. It works with web analytics tools such as Google Analytics to offer an insight into how people are navigating websites, and how their customer experie...

Dopple.ai

Dopple.ai

dopple.ai

Dopple uses innovative technology to bring products to life on-screen, enabling a digital buying experience that is faster, more accurate, and provides a better overall experience. Our 3D product visualization and configuration capabilities integrate with other software providers to enable a connect...

Sketchfab

Sketchfab

sketchfab.com

3D and AR visualization solutions for business. Sketchfab is the leading platform to publish, share, and integrate interactive 3D and AR experiences anywhere online: websites, eCommerce platforms, blogs, articles, and advertising campaigns. Visit us: sketchfab.com/enterprise

GetResponse

GetResponse

getresponse.com

GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our cust...

Debutify

Debutify

debutify.com

Debutify is the ultimate all-in-one solution for the modern eCommerce brand. With a suite of conversion-optimized apps, it streamlines launching, managing, and scaling any brand. This is why many DTC brands around the globe have placed their trust in Debutify. Seamlessly designed for ease, every Deb...

Sage Accounting

Sage Accounting

sage.com

Sage Intacct is the flexible and scalable financial platform that delivers deep accounting capabilities to thousands of businesses across the world. Sage Intacct delivers an array of core accounting applications such as a general ledger, accounts payable, accounts receivable, cash management, and or...

BigCommerce

BigCommerce

bigcommerce.com

About BigCommerce BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and perf...

BuildFire

BuildFire

buildfire.com

BuildFire is the fastest and easiest way to create professional-grade iOS and Android mobile apps. This one of a kind DIY platform lets you customize every aspect of your app without writing any code. Just drag-and-drop your way through building an app from scratch, or customize one of the pre-built...

FullStory

FullStory

fullstory.com

Fullstory is a behavioral data platform that surfaces the sentiment buried between clicks, revealing the untold story behind consumer behaviors. From building better fraud detection and forecasting to creating personalization that genuinely resonates, Fullstory enables product, engineering, and data...

GeoComply

GeoComply

geocomply.com

Founded in 2011, GeoComply provides fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions that detect location fraud and help verify a user's true digital identity. Trusted by leading brands and regulators for the past ten years, the company's fraud and compliance solutions are approved by dozens of regulato...

Flipsnack

Flipsnack

flipsnack.com

Flipsnack is the fastest PDF to flipbook converter on the market. Bring your PDFs to life, transforming them into life-like publications with a 3D flip-page effect. Alternatively, you can use our Design Studio to easily create engaging flipbooks from scratch. Bring your printed catalogs to digital c...

Sellpass

Sellpass

auth.sellpass.io

Sellpass is the digital ecommerce platform built for rapidly scaling entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs can build an online store, sell digital products, accept payments, block fraud, and analyze customer data — from software to communities and everything in between.

Sprinklr

Sprinklr

sprinklr.com

Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables c...

Elastic Cloud

Elastic Cloud

elastic.co

Enterprise search, observability, and security for the cloud. Quickly and easily find information, gain insights, and protect your technology investment whether you run on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud.

2Checkout

2Checkout

2checkout.com

2Checkout is the digital commerce & payments provider that helps companies sell their products and services via multiple channels, acquire customers across multiple touch points, increase customer and revenue retention, leverage smarter payment options and subscription billing models, and maximize s...

Coohom

Coohom

coohom.com

3D Rendering & Product visualization software with powerful AR & VR features dedicated to interior design, home decor, kitchen & bath, hospitality, lighting, home improvement, remodeling, and construction! Transform Retail, Manufacturing, and E-commerce into incredible buying experiences, and signi...

Emplifi

Emplifi

emplifi.io

Emplifi is the leading unified CX platform built to bring marketing, care and commerce together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. Emplifi is a global company with over 20 years of industry expertise helping more than 20,000 brands, such as Delta Air Lines, Samsung, and Ford Motor...

SendOwl

SendOwl

sendowl.com

Everything you need to sell anything digital anywhere online — audiobooks, e-books, photography, software, memberships, event tickets, online courses, and much more.

Lemon Squeezy

Lemon Squeezy

lemonsqueezy.com

Lemon Squeezy is the all-in-one platform for running your SaaS business. Payments, subscriptions, global tax compliance, fraud prevention, multi-currency support, failed payment recovery, PayPal integration and more. We make running your software business easy peasy.

DealHub.io

DealHub.io

dealhub.io

DealHub delivers a complete quote-to-revenue solution designed to drive sales processes forward faster. As the only low-code commerce engine that balances customizability with business agility, DealHub empowers mid-market and enterprise leaders to streamline their teams and processes, execute deals ...

Perpetua

Perpetua

perpetua.io

Perpetua’s all-in-one retail media platform helps brands take ad performance to a new level. We give you the tools, automation and control you need to reach your full advertising potential across Amazon, Walmart, Instacart and more.

Rasayel

Rasayel

rasayel.io

Rasayel is a customer communication platform that helps businesses sell to and support their customers over WhatsApp and other social messaging channels. Feature highlights: - Shared team inbox with 2-way messaging - WhatsApp chatbot - WhatsApp broadcasts and bulk messaging - Open APIs and Webhooks ...

Freemius

Freemius

freemius.com

Freemius is the new standard in selling premium & freemium software, plugins, themes, templates, and SaaS.

Sellfy

Sellfy

sellfy.com

Sellfy is an effortless eCommerce platform for creators looking to sell digital, physical, subscription, and print-on-demand products from a beautiful online store. Sellfy takes care of the technical part of your business so you have more time to focus on growing your audience.

Recurly

Recurly

recurly.com

Thousands of innovative companies across digital media, streaming, publishing, SaaS, education, consumer goods, and professional services industries rely on Recurly to unlock transformational growth using subscriptions. Recurly’s all-in-one, integrated platform removes the complexities of automating...

OpenWidget

OpenWidget

openwidget.com

OpenWidget is a free website widget plugin allowing you to boost your customer engagement and build consistent customer journeys with the use of essential tools available for you out of the box: - Contact Card, giving your customers the option to leave you a message that will be sent straight to you...

Qonversion

Qonversion

qonversion.io

In-app subscription monetization platform for mobile apps: - Cross-platform in-app subscription infrastructure - Subscription analytics - Monetization A/B testing All in one place to help you grow your app faster. Qonversion allows fast in-app subscription implementation. It provides the back-end in...

Trade Vitality

Trade Vitality

tradevitality.com

Trade Vitality is a service company that helps brands monitor and enforce their minimum advertised price (MAP) policies. Our sound process and online tools reflect our team's unique level of expertise and insight into the online retail landscape.

Buzops

Buzops

buzops.com

Buzops is more than a gym management system. We are a unified team with the mission to empower gym owners and to be a dedicated partner in amplifying the efficiency and growth of your fitness business. In 2009, Michael founded a personal training company, quickly scaling it to $3 million in revenue ...

Malomo

Malomo

gomalomo.com

Build your brand with every shipment. Branded order tracking that drives repeat customers, reduces WISMO tickets & gives you carrier insights.

