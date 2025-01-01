Find the right software and services.
E-commerce search software enhances the shopping experience for online consumers by making it easy to find the best products for their needs. It analyzes and indexes product data and other e-commerce information, simplifying the search process for buyers. This software also offers intelligent product recommendations, helps reduce cart abandonment, improves customer engagement, and boosts revenue. Primarily utilized by merchandisers and e-commerce platform administrators, the insights and analysis provided by this software also assist marketing and sales teams in refining their strategies to drive more revenue.
Algolia
algolia.com
Algolia is an AI search platform that enables fast, relevant search experiences for online and in-app users, supporting businesses with analytics, real-time indexing, and personalization.
Elastic Cloud
elastic.co
Elastic Cloud is a cloud-native platform for enterprise search, observability, and security, enabling efficient monitoring and integration with major cloud services.
Coveo
coveo.com
Coveo is a SaaS platform that enhances digital experiences through AI-driven search and analytics, providing personalized content and recommendations for businesses.
AddSearch
addsearch.com
AddSearch offers customizable site search solutions for websites and e-commerce, providing features like real-time results, advanced analytics, and integration with various platforms.
Yext
yext.com
Yext is a digital management platform that helps businesses manage their online presence, optimize listings, reviews, SEO, and analyze customer engagement across multiple channels.
ExpertRec
expertrec.com
ExpertRec provides a customizable search engine for websites, featuring fast autocomplete, spell correction, custom crawling, voice search, and a search UI editor.
Syte
syte.ai
Syte is a visual AI platform for eCommerce that enhances product discovery, improves inventory management, and automates product tagging tailored to different retail sectors.
Keyspider
keyspider.io
Keyspider is a cloud-based search engine that enables customizable website searches, improving user navigation and search relevance.
Typesense Cloud
cloud.typesense.org
Typesense Cloud is a cloud-based search engine that provides fast, typo-tolerant search capabilities and integrates easily into applications.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
Bloomreach is a digital experience platform that enhances customer journeys for e-commerce through AI-driven search, content management, and marketing automation.
Findify
findify.io
Findify is a search and personalization platform for ecommerce sites, enhancing product discovery with advanced search features and customizable merchandising tools.
Doofinder
doofinder.com
Doofinder is an AI-based search engine for eCommerce that improves product visibility and search results, enabling customers to find items quickly and efficiently.
LupaSearch
lupasearch.com
LupaSearch is an AI-driven search tool that improves e-commerce results by enhancing search accuracy and customer experience to increase conversion rates.
Searchspring
searchspring.net
Searchspring enhances ecommerce by improving search functionality, personalized recommendations, and product merchandising to boost sales and customer satisfaction.
PureClarity
pureclarity.com
PureClarity offers ecommerce personalisation solutions to enhance online shopping experiences, increase conversion rates, and engage customers effectively across various platforms.
Constructor
constructor.io
Constructor is a product discovery platform that enhances e-commerce by optimizing search, recommendations, and customer interactions through AI and ML.
Hawksearch
hawksearch.com
Hawksearch is an AI-driven search platform that enhances product discovery with personalized results and recommendations for B2B and B2C businesses.
Klevu
klevu.com
Klevu is an AI-powered search and discovery platform for e-commerce, enhancing product discovery through advanced search, merchandising, and personalized recommendations.
Salesfire
salesfire.co.uk
Salesfire helps retailers optimize customer journeys and improve website performance using data analysis, AI, and personalized experiences to increase engagement and revenue.
Prefixbox
prefixbox.com
Prefixbox is an AI-driven search and discovery tool for e-commerce platforms, enhancing product searches and recommendations to boost sales and customer engagement.
Okkular.io
okkular.io
Okkular.io's Tag-Gen automates product tagging for fashion and furniture retailers, using deep learning to suggest tags from product images for easier discovery and onboarding.
Loop54
loop54.com
Loop54 enhances e-commerce search and navigation using AI, providing personalized results and recommendations to improve customer experience and conversion rates.
Relewise
relewise.com
Relewise is a personalization platform for e-commerce, providing tailored product recommendations and optimizing upsell and cross-sell strategies based on customer behavior.
Nosto
nosto.com
Nosto is an eCommerce platform that enhances online shopping experiences by personalizing interactions and optimizing conversions through data integration and AI.
Pixyle.ai
pixyle.ai
Pixyle.ai generates detailed e-commerce product data to enhance site search and recommendations for brands and retailers, improving product discovery for shoppers.
Luigi's Box
luigisbox.com
Luigi's Box enhances e-commerce platforms with AI-driven search and product discovery tools, improving customer engagement and streamlining online shopping experiences.
Segmentify
segmentify.com
Segmentify is an AI-powered platform that personalizes eCommerce experiences and increases conversions through recommendations, tailored search, and multi-channel marketing.
RichRelevance
richrelevance.com
RichRelevance offers tools for personalized customer interactions and recommendations by analyzing consumer behavior and preferences in real time.
