Top E-Commerce Search Software - Solomon Islands

E-commerce search software enhances the shopping experience for online consumers by making it easy to find the best products for their needs. It analyzes and indexes product data and other e-commerce information, simplifying the search process for buyers. This software also offers intelligent product recommendations, helps reduce cart abandonment, improves customer engagement, and boosts revenue. Primarily utilized by merchandisers and e-commerce platform administrators, the insights and analysis provided by this software also assist marketing and sales teams in refining their strategies to drive more revenue.
Relewise
relewise.com
Let’s reach your personalization potential At Relewise, we provide our customers with the competitive edge of true personalization, so they can deliver unique user experiences. We want your business to reach its personalization potential, and we want to help you all the way. Customized results at warp speed We offer a personalization platform with an outstanding ability to provide personalized search and recommendation results. Based on real-time user behavior, our platform adapts to the user’s unique interests and actions and provides excellent results at warp speed. The result is fantastic user experiences, and e-commerce businesses benefit from the platform’s extreme adaptability, flexible integration, super-fast engine, and automized learning. Search in products, variants, categories, and content, present personalized product recommendations, personalize the sort order when category browsing and triggers e.g. for marketing automation. Relewise supports millions of products and variants, where all data gets persisted, and where data is analyzed and used real-time with zero delay. Everything working smoothly in both B2C and B2B. Furthermore, Relewise fully embrace B2B with targeted features such as support for personalization in customer-specific assortments, customer segmentation, and multi-user customer accounts (and baskets). No hot air, lots of straight talk, and never a dull moment We believe that great relationships are everything and that great dialogue is where they start. That’s why our product changes with the needs of our customers and why we are dead serious about providing the highest HOW product quality and above-and-beyond service. Trust is our strongest currency, and we promise to give you all honest talk and no hot air sales pitches. We also promise to keep things interesting – we are driven by a never-ending desire to explore and to develop something better than what is.
LupaSearch
lupasearch.com
AI-enhanced vector search that knows how your customers think. Help your website visitors turn into buyers. LupaSearch delivers accurate search results that boost your business sales. LupaSearch gets more items in every cart: - Advanced product marketing features. Just toggle on and off. - More precision. More flexibility. More satisfaction. - AI-enriched, image-based search. E-shopping reimagined. On average, businesses that partner up with LupaSearch notice a 20% conversion rate increase. Request a free demo at LupaSearch.com
Salesfire
salesfire.co.uk
Salesfire provides retailers with data-led, intelligent customer journey optimisation solutions that guide online shoppers through the buying funnel and retain them within the ecosystem. Leveraging customer insights, Salesfire empowers businesses to boost on-site engagement, personalise user experiences, and drive revenue growth. From first-party data collection to advanced analytics, Salesfire harnesses the power of AI to identify more shoppers, enhance retargeting and transform visitor data into sales.
Prefixbox
prefixbox.com
Prefixbox’s AI Search, AI Navigation, AI Recommend, and Insights & Experimentation solutions improve the shopping experience for increased conversion rate and revenue. Prefixbox 𝗔𝗜 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 uses the latest search technology to understand meaning. By combining vector, large language models (LLMs) and GPT technology, it can extract the intent behind a general sentence in order to return relevant product results. Prefixbox 𝗔𝗜 𝗡𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗴𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻's Related Products, Related Keywords and Related Categories modules increase engagement and help shoppers refine their search intent with just 1 click. Prefixbox 𝗔𝗜 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗱 inspires shoppers to explore your catalog with relevant recommendations that boost average order value. Prefixbox 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 can optimize your solution with insightful metrics, frequent A/B tests, and personalized search expert support.
Findify
findify.io
Findify is a Search & discovery personalization platform, powered by data and machine learning. Built for ecommerce sites to accelerate growth.
PureClarity
pureclarity.com
PureClarity is one of the leading providers of intelligent ecommerce personalisation and provides the perfect solution for businesses whether B2C or B2B to increase online revenue, average order value, online conversion rate and also build a loyal customer database. PureClarity allows you to provide your customers with a highly personalised and relevant online shopping experience through a wide range of intelligent ecommerce personalisation features, converting your online visitors into loyal customers. The software is compatible with all ecommerce platforms and offers plugins/extensions for Magento 1x and 2x, Shopify, BigCommerce, X-Cart, WooCommerce and Kooomo. PureClarity works effectively with any amount of data and gets to work from day one. Businesses generally start to see positive results quickly. PureClarity features include: Personalised content – allowing you to create a 1-2-1 relevant and engaging dialogue. Display targeted content and banner ads which are relevant to each of your online visitors. Turn them into returning and loyal customers by showing promotions, offers, and imagery they are interested in. Intelligent Recommendations that know what your customers want before they do. By showing customers the right product at the right time in their customer journey you can increase your online conversion and revenue. Let PureClarity’s AI upsell and cross-sell products in real-time throughout the customer journey to maximise your online sales. Personalisation within search - taking your customers from search straight to checkout. You can make it easy for customers find exactly what they’re looking for by displaying personalised product recommendations and content in real-time as they search your website and within your search results pages. Personalisation within email which injects your customers back into your sales funnel. Entice customers back onto your website by including products tailored to their onsite experience. Persuade your customers to buy, buy again, or revisit their abandoned cart. Why not throw in an incentive to really get them excited. PopUps which grab your customers attention! Create personalised pop-ups to and email capture popups to drive engagement and increase your online conversion rate. Insights & analytics which understand the value and potential buying power of each of your customers. You can gain full insight into your visitor behaviours, customer segments and campaign performance and discover how to maximise your websites potential to further increase revenue.
Okkular.io
okkular.io
Okkular's Tag-Gen helps retailers in Fashion and Furniture by creating a seamless merchandising process, enabling efficient product discovery and online product onboarding. The Okkular Tag-Gen solution helps automate the product tagging process using state of the art deep learning technology. Our solution suggests relevant tags based on your brand's product images.
Pixyle.ai
pixyle.ai
Pixyle AI generates e-commerce product data that enables brands, retailers and marketplaces to deliver exceptional product discovery experiences. With Pixyle’s rich and detailed attributes, companies improve their site search engines and recommendation systems, helping shoppers find exactly what they’re looking for. Companies including ESPRIT, Otrium, Depop and Shoptrue drive conversions and loyalty with Pixyle’s AI-powered product tagging, text generation, image moderation and recommendation solutions.
Loop54
loop54.com
Loop54s E-commerce site search and personalisation is powered by proprietary AI. Loop54 AI personalises your site search and category navigation, so each visitor experiences relevant results. While most personalisation tools require months of data collection, Loop54 uses small sets of data to do the work of thousands of rules. Letting you automatically personalise the user experience, fast. Site-search Turn your search box into a helpful sales associate – without the overbearing hovering. - Predictive personalisation - Autocomplete - Learning new words - Spellcheck - Automated ranking & sorting - Content search - Dynamic faceting - Related results Our search increases AOV and conversion rate by 30% on average. Some customers we work with are Not On The High Street, Webhallen, Office Depot among others.
Constructor
constructor.io
The Product Discovery Platform that drives attractive product discovery moments in every channel across the entire shopper journey—from Search and Browse to Recommendations and Guided Selling. Built on the latest AI/ML search technology, Constructor's Native Commerce Core learns from every customer interaction, optimizes against your priority ecommerce metrics, and empowers merchandising teams with controls and insights to drive unparalleled business outcomes. The secret sauce? Where other solutions start with open-source keyword matching engines and bolt AI on top, we are the only product discovery solution with a proprietary, native core that is specifically built for ecommerce. Constructor’s advanced algorithms, transformers and large language models all work together to deliver real-time, personalized experiences that decode complex patterns and understand user intent. That’s why we’ve never lost an A/B test when it comes to driving business metrics that matter, like revenue, conversion rate, and profit margin. Our customers' successes speak for themselves: Grove Collaborative achieved a 20.07X ROI and Bonobos saw 9% increase in search revenue over legacy tools. But don't take our word for it. Make us prove your success even before you sign a contract. Test Constructor on your sites or apps with our Proof Schedule, a 4-week revenue opportunity assessment using your real catalog and your real traffic. For free.
ExpertRec
expertrec.com
Expertrec's custom search engine lets you add super fast search results to your website quickly. It also offers powerful customization options at the click of a button. It is also a great google site search replacement Features- 1. Superfast autocomplete. 2. Spell correctExpertrec's affordable custom search engine lets you add super fast search results to your website quickly. It also offers powerful customization options at the click of a button. Features- 1. Superfast autocomplete. 2. Spell correct 3. Custom crawler. 4. Index behind login pages. 5. Voice search. 6. Search UI editor. 3. Custom crawler. 4. Index behind login pages. 5. Voice search. 6. Search UI editor.
Hawksearch
hawksearch.com
Hawksearch is an Artificial Intelligence driven personalized search and recommendations platform that powers success for any size business across all industries. Our goal is to ensure brands have innovative tools to deliver an accurate, relevant search experiences enabling users to find the relevant results for their needs in context, no matter the device, platform, or language. Having completed over 800+ implementations, Hawksearch is utilized for delivering engaging and personalized search experiences through our innovative features, which enable marketers, merchandisers and developers to accomplish their goals. Hawksearch's advanced machine learning and automation handle all the reactive and day-to-day monitoring allowing your team to focus on the big picture solution. Our conversion analyzer is built to understand your customer's keywords and convert them into phrases contained in your data. With built in metric families and libraries, you no longer need to have hundreds of synonyms to handle unit of measure and other metrics.
Luigi's Box
luigisbox.com
Luigi's Box is a product search and discovery solution suitable for any e-commerce platform. Luigi's Box magic starts with detailed analytics dashboards giving you all the relevant information about the performance of search & navigation elements on your site. Learn more about the performance of your platform and ensure the best results thanks to AI-powered Search, Recommender, and Product Listing. Give your visitors the ultimate tools to discover your products as efficiently as possible. Luigi's Box is software that you and your customers will enjoy using.
Segmentify
segmentify.com
Segmentify is an AI-powered personalisation platform that helps eCommerce businesses improve customer experiences and increase conversions. Growth Solutions Boosts conversions and retention with personalised recommendations, engagement campaigns, and upsell strategies. Search and Discovery Enhances shopping with personalised search, dynamic filtering, and product discovery. Channel Marketing Drives multi-channel segmented engagement via email, push notifications. Segmentify is a Customer Engagement Platform that helps simplify the e-commerce growth journey by helping you discover how to increase customer lifetime value. To achieve this, Segmentify offers a range of features, including Personalisation solutions like Recommendation, Engagement, Dynamic Bundles; Customer Data solutions including Segmentation, Customer Profiles; Cross-Channel Marketing solutions like Email and Push Messaging and Merchandising solutions like Search Box, Searchandising and more.
Algolia
algolia.com
Algolia is the world’s only end-to-end AI search and discovery platform. Our engineers invented a breakthrough use of AI to create exponentially better search & discovery. Our proprietary NeuralSearch tech combines vector-based natural language processing & keyword matching in a single API. Algolia powers 1.75 Trillion search requests a year or more than 30 Billion a week enabling more than 17,000 customers in 150+ countries to build blazing fast and relevant search and discovery experiences for their in-app users and/or online visitors (using any web, mobile or voice device) – by surfacing the desired content instantly and at scale. To learn more, visit www.algolia.com.
RichRelevance
richrelevance.com
RichRelevance is the global leader in experience personalization, driving digital growth and brand loyalty for more than 200 of the world’s largest B2C and B2B brands and retailers. The company leverages advanced AI technologies to bridge the experience gap between marketing and commerce to help digital marketing leaders stage memorable experiences that speak to individuals – at scale, in real time, and across the customer lifecycle.
Keyspider
keyspider.io
Keyspider provides accurate search results with a cloud-based enterprise search engine. With Keyspider you can build your very own customized website search without the additional time or cost. Keyspider understands the customer’s requirements and delivers the right results to their search queries. The solution for websites to pave the way for better search experiences and improved conversions. It intends to redefine how customers navigate through customers' websites with a search-as-a-service that leaves no stone unturned. Increase relevance across mediums with tailored search.
Nosto
nosto.com
Experience Intelligent Commerce Nosto is the intelligent Commerce Experience Platform (CXP) that gives brands and retailers intuitively designed tools to increase online revenue through end-to-end commerce experience management. With experience.AI, Nosto helps brands enrich and activate customer, product and content data in real-time across personalization, product discovery, and user-generated content to deliver high-performing commerce experiences at scale.
AddSearch
addsearch.com
AddSearch provides lightning-fast, effortless, and customizable personalized site search for any website, e-commerce or web application. Use the Crawler or Indexing API to index the content and keep it up-to-date. Use the full implementation service to save your developers' time and get full advantage of AddSearch's search expertise. With nearly 2000 customers globally, in Media, Telecommunications, Government, Education, e-commerce and many more, AddSearch is a proven best-of-breed site search solution. With fast go-to-market, empowering AI-based features and analytics, AddSearch has everything you need to reach your business results with search. AddSearch features include: - Autocomplete - Smart results ranking - Including / Excluding content - Advanced search analytics with 1-year retention - Filters and facets - Search personalization - Custom SSO - Audit logs - Recommendation Engine - Automated synonyms suggestions - Organizational User Management - Works with any CMS - Implementations with a crawler or API - SLA up to 99.999% - Fast turnaround time
Doofinder
doofinder.com
15% of customers are leaving without finding what they need. Doofinder helps you fix it. Doofinder is an AI-powered smart site search engine for eCommerce that improves search results and product visibility. Our app delivers personalized search results based on individual, real-time preferences in less than 25 milliseconds without increasing your load speed. - Empower your customers to find exactly what they're looking for with Doofinder's advanced search technology, reducing bounce rates and increasing the chances of a sale. - Get a deeper understanding of your customer's behaviors and needs by analyzing search results - Transform your eCommerce search experience with precise results, even when the search is messy - Make informed decisions and anticipate customer demand and new trends with our powerful search result analysis +20% conversions, just by improving search: It's that simple. Over 10,000 happy customers can't be wrong. Our solution is easy to use, as it can be quickly and easily integrated with any web or e-commerce solution, as well as custom-built sites, giving you the flexibility you need. No coding required, easy to install and start using.
Klevu
klevu.com
Klevu AI Ecommerce Search & Discovery is headless compatible, and includes AI--powered Site Search, Smart Category Merchandising, Smart Recommendations and a Personalisation Engine, all powered by real-time buyer intent. Klevu has helped merchants: Increase conversion from search by 6x, Increase AOV by 6% via search and Increase site-wide ecommerce conversion by 15%. The Klevu AI Search & Discovery Platform includes: Klevu AI Ecommerce Site Search Rich autocomplete and relevant search results Search as you type Natural Language Processing (NLP) AI-powered self-learning on-site search bar Supports long tail and voice based search Error tolerance, stop words and inflections Automated product catalogue enrichment Real-time search trends and personalisation Visual merchandising of search results Search Keyword-based product promotion -------------------------------- Klevu AI Ecommerce Merchandising Balance AI and strategic control Automatic and visual merchandising of collection pages Dynamic filters and SEO-friendly collection page layouts Plan ahead for campaigns and add merchandising banners Drag and drop visual merchandising Pin hero products to always remain at the top of collections Schedule time-bound campaigns for visual banners and product boosting Save time with simple to copy rules across all categories or selected categories -------------------------------- Personalized Product Recommendations Hyper-relevant AI product recommendations based on search Self-learning with each click, search query and purchase Choose a variety of recommendation types including trending, new, highly-rated, and related to past purchase Recommendations of the most popular products (based on clicks and views and search) Encourage upsell and cross sell on home, collection, product detail and cart pages. Personalization Engine Display the most relevant products at the best time Simple out-of-the-box activation, and fully customisable with the Klevu API Personalise all website pages including homepage, listing pages, product detail pages, and checkout pages Personalize with little history of interactions, using learning from others. -------------------------------- Why Choose Klevu? Easy to use and quick time to value Klevu software is API-first and headless compatible Natural Language Processing used in search Product-Wide AI and Machine Learning 24/7 Support Language-agnostic search and tailor-made for international store -------------------------------- Klevu helps connect people to products they want to buy. Through AI and NLP-powered discovery technology, Klevu enables merchants to deliver hyper-relevant, personalized experiences powered by real-time buyer intent. Klevu discovery technology balances AI automation and strategic control, is quick and easy to install and compatible with all ecommerce platforms. Klevu powers thousands of ecommerce businesses worldwide and has offices in the UK, US, Sweden, Finland, Australia and India.
Syte
syte.ai
Syte is a product discovery platform specifically engineered for eCommerce applications. It utilises visual AI to enhance various eCommerce activities, including visual search, personalization, and automated product tagging. Syte aims to connect shoppers with products by providing a visual search experience that improves efficiencies, supports sustainability, and eliminates dead-ends. It displays visually similar and complementary product recommendations, aiming to inspire and convert shoppers of different types. It also features an automatic product tagging system that saves time, optimizes merchandising processes, and enhances the accuracy of product data. These solutions can be adapted to different market realities and can be scaled to meet the specific needs of various industry sectors, such as fashion, home decor, and jewelry. It caters to different business sizes, from growing businesses to large enterprises.
Typesense Cloud
cloud.typesense.org
Typesense is a modern, privacy-friendly, open source search engine (with a hosted SaaS option) meticulously engineered for performance & ease-of-use. It uses cutting-edge search algorithms that take advantage of the latest advances in Hardware Capabilities & AI / Machine Learning. We serve 1.6+ Billion Searches per month, across 1K+ customers around the world, just on Typesense Cloud, and several Billions more in self-hosted clusters every month. Typesense reduces the time-to-market for developers to build a blazing-fast search experience that provides relevant results out-of-the-box, all without breaking the bank and without operational overhead.
Yext
yext.com
Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, with thousands of customers worldwide. With one central platform, brands can seamlessly deliver consistent, accurate, and engaging experiences and meaningfully connect with customers anywhere in the digital world. Yext’s AI and machine learning technology powers the knowledge behind every customer engagement, automates workflows at scale, and delivers actionable cross-channel insights that enable data-driven decisions. From SEO and websites to social media and reputation management, Yext enables brands to turn their digital presence into a differentiator.
Searchspring
searchspring.net
Searchspring is one of the original and most trusted ecommerce solutions. Over the last 16 years, Searchspring has developed an entire ecommerce suite of products to help online stores deliver the ultimate shopper experience through Search, Merchandising, Personalization, and Reporting. Searchspring's team of ecommerce experts ensures complete integration with personalized onboarding and continued support from an award-winning Customer Success team. As the #1 Search, Merchandising, and Personalization platform built exclusively for ecommerce, Searchspring gets the right product, to the right person, at the right time. Customers such as Chubbies, Pura Vida, Moen, Fabletics, Peet’s Coffee, SKIMS, West Elm, Specialized, Wildfang, and Ripcurl trust Searchspring to help increase cart size, conversions, and repeat customers.
Elastic Cloud
elastic.co
Enterprise search, observability, and security for the cloud. Quickly and easily find information, gain insights, and protect your technology investment whether you run on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud.
Coveo
coveo.com
Coveo is a Quebec City-based enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based platform for making digital experiences more intelligent, and provides specific software built on that platform. The Coveo Relevance Cloud™ utilizes search, analytics, and machine learning technologies to unify disparate content and data, to automate the delivery of relevant, personalized information. Coveo provides solutions for ecommerce, customer service, and workforce proficiency. The company is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cognitive Search, and a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Journey Orchestration Platforms.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
Bloomreach is the world’s #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions. Together, these solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling revenue-driving digital commerce experiences that convert on any channel and every journey. Bloomreach serves over 850 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com. (Exponea was acquired by Bloomreach in 2021.)
