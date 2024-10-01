Top E-Commerce Search Software - Martinique

App store for web apps
E-commerce search software enhances the shopping experience for online consumers by making it easy to find the best products for their needs. It analyzes and indexes product data and other e-commerce information, simplifying the search process for buyers. This software also offers intelligent product recommendations, helps reduce cart abandonment, improves customer engagement, and boosts revenue. Primarily utilized by merchandisers and e-commerce platform administrators, the insights and analysis provided by this software also assist marketing and sales teams in refining their strategies to drive more revenue.
Algolia
algolia.com
Algolia is the world’s only end-to-end AI search and discovery platform. Our engineers invented a breakthrough use of AI to create exponentially better search & discovery. Our proprietary NeuralSearch tech combines vector-based natural language processing & keyword matching in a single API. Algolia ...
Elastic Cloud
elastic.co
Enterprise search, observability, and security for the cloud. Quickly and easily find information, gain insights, and protect your technology investment whether you run on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud.
Coveo
coveo.com
Coveo is a Quebec City-based enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based platform for making digital experiences more intelligent, and provides specific software built on that platform. The Coveo Relevance Cloud™ utilizes search, analytics, and machine learning technol...
Yext
yext.com
Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, with thousands of customers worldwide. With one central platform, brands can seamlessly deliver consistent, accurate, and engaging experiences and meaningfully connect with customers anywhere in the digital world. ...
Keyspider
keyspider.io
Keyspider provides accurate search results with a cloud-based enterprise search engine. With Keyspider you can build your very own customized website search without the additional time or cost. Keyspider understands the customer’s requirements and delivers the right results to their search queries. ...
Syte
syte.ai
Syte is a product discovery platform specifically engineered for eCommerce applications. It utilises visual AI to enhance various eCommerce activities, including visual search, personalization, and automated product tagging. Syte aims to connect shoppers with products by providing a visual search e...
Typesense Cloud
cloud.typesense.org
Typesense is a modern, privacy-friendly, open source search engine (with a hosted SaaS option) meticulously engineered for performance & ease-of-use. It uses cutting-edge search algorithms that take advantage of the latest advances in Hardware Capabilities & AI / Machine Learning. We serve 1.6+ Bill...
ExpertRec
expertrec.com
Expertrec's custom search engine lets you add super fast search results to your website quickly. It also offers powerful customization options at the click of a button. It is also a great google site search replacement Features- 1. Superfast autocomplete. 2. Spell correctExpertrec's affordable custo...
AddSearch
addsearch.com
AddSearch provides lightning-fast, effortless, and customizable personalized site search for any website, e-commerce or web application. Use the Crawler or Indexing API to index the content and keep it up-to-date. Use the full implementation service to save your developers' time and get full advanta...
Findify
findify.io
Findify is a Search & discovery personalization platform, powered by data and machine learning. Built for ecommerce sites to accelerate growth.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
Bloomreach is the world’s #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; ...
Searchspring
searchspring.net
Searchspring is one of the original and most trusted ecommerce solutions. Over the last 16 years, Searchspring has developed an entire ecommerce suite of products to help online stores deliver the ultimate shopper experience through Search, Merchandising, Personalization, and Reporting. Searchspring...
Doofinder
doofinder.com
15% of customers are leaving without finding what they need. Doofinder helps you fix it. Doofinder is an AI-powered smart site search engine for eCommerce that improves search results and product visibility. Our app delivers personalized search results based on individual, real-time preferences in l...
PureClarity
pureclarity.com
PureClarity is one of the leading providers of intelligent ecommerce personalisation and provides the perfect solution for businesses whether B2C or B2B to increase online revenue, average order value, online conversion rate and also build a loyal customer database. PureClarity allows you to provide...
Klevu
klevu.com
Klevu AI Ecommerce Search & Discovery is headless compatible, and includes AI--powered Site Search, Smart Category Merchandising, Smart Recommendations and a Personalisation Engine, all powered by real-time buyer intent. Klevu has helped merchants: Increase conversion from search by 6x, Increase AOV...
LupaSearch
lupasearch.com
AI-enhanced vector search that knows how your customers think. Help your website visitors turn into buyers. LupaSearch delivers accurate search results that boost your business sales. LupaSearch gets more items in every cart: - Advanced product marketing features. Just toggle on and off. - More prec...
Prefixbox
prefixbox.com
Prefixbox’s AI Search, AI Navigation, AI Recommend, and Insights & Experimentation solutions improve the shopping experience for increased conversion rate and revenue. Prefixbox 𝗔𝗜 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 uses the latest search technology to understand meaning. By combining vector, large language models (LLM...
Okkular.io
okkular.io
Okkular's Tag-Gen helps retailers in Fashion and Furniture by creating a seamless merchandising process, enabling efficient product discovery and online product onboarding. The Okkular Tag-Gen solution helps automate the product tagging process using state of the art deep learning technology. Our so...
Loop54
loop54.com
Loop54s E-commerce site search and personalisation is powered by proprietary AI. Loop54 AI personalises your site search and category navigation, so each visitor experiences relevant results. While most personalisation tools require months of data collection, Loop54 uses small sets of data to do the...
Constructor
constructor.io
The Product Discovery Platform that drives attractive product discovery moments in every channel across the entire shopper journey—from Search and Browse to Recommendations and Guided Selling. Built on the latest AI/ML search technology, Constructor's Native Commerce Core learns from every customer ...
Hawksearch
hawksearch.com
Hawksearch is an Artificial Intelligence driven personalized search and recommendations platform that powers success for any size business across all industries. Our goal is to ensure brands have innovative tools to deliver an accurate, relevant search experiences enabling users to find the relevant...
Relewise
relewise.com
Let’s reach your personalization potential At Relewise, we provide our customers with the competitive edge of true personalization, so they can deliver unique user experiences. We want your business to reach its personalization potential, and we want to help you all the way. Customized results at wa...
Nosto
nosto.com
Experience Intelligent Commerce Nosto is the intelligent Commerce Experience Platform (CXP) that gives brands and retailers intuitively designed tools to increase online revenue through end-to-end commerce experience management. With experience.AI, Nosto helps brands enrich and activate customer, ...
Salesfire
salesfire.co.uk
Salesfire provides retailers with data-led, intelligent customer journey optimisation solutions that guide online shoppers through the buying funnel and retain them within the ecosystem. Leveraging customer insights, Salesfire empowers businesses to boost on-site engagement, personalise user experie...
Pixyle.ai
pixyle.ai
Pixyle AI generates e-commerce product data that enables brands, retailers and marketplaces to deliver exceptional product discovery experiences. With Pixyle’s rich and detailed attributes, companies improve their site search engines and recommendation systems, helping shoppers find exactly what the...
Luigi's Box
luigisbox.com
Luigi's Box is a product search and discovery solution suitable for any e-commerce platform. Luigi's Box magic starts with detailed analytics dashboards giving you all the relevant information about the performance of search & navigation elements on your site. Learn more about the performance of you...
Segmentify
segmentify.com
Segmentify is a Customer Engagement Platform that helps simplify the e-commerce growth journey by helping you discover how to increase customer lifetime value. To achieve this, Segmentify offers a range of features, including Personalisation solutions like Recommendation, Engagement, Dynamic Bundles...
RichRelevance
richrelevance.com
RichRelevance is the global leader in experience personalization, driving digital growth and brand loyalty for more than 200 of the world’s largest B2C and B2B brands and retailers. The company leverages advanced AI technologies to bridge the experience gap between marketing and commerce to help dig...