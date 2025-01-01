Find the right software and services.
An e-commerce platform serves as a comprehensive software solution enabling companies to oversee all aspects of online product or service sales. By establishing a centralized digital hub, these platforms facilitate the management of product and customer data. This empowers e-commerce businesses to handle product information, tailor store content and layout, and facilitate online transactions and payments. While primarily tailored for B2C sales, certain vendors offer B2B versions as well. Initially focused on physical product sales, contemporary e-commerce platforms increasingly incorporate functionalities for digital products sold via subscription models. Such software is applicable across all departments within an online commerce company, yet it particularly benefits sales, product management, and marketing teams.
Shopify
shopify.com
Shopify is an e-commerce platform that enables businesses to create and manage online stores with tools for payments, shipping, and customer engagement.
Wix
wix.com
Wix is a website builder that enables users to create and manage websites effortlessly, offering design templates, eCommerce tools, and SEO features.
WooCommerce
woocommerce.com
WooCommerce is a free eCommerce plugin for WordPress that allows users to create and manage online stores, sell products, and process payments.
Ecwid
ecwid.com
Ecwid enables businesses to add an online store to websites and social media, facilitating sales across multiple platforms with inventory and order management features.
Dukaan
mydukaan.io
Dukaan is an eCommerce platform that enables users to create and manage online stores easily, without technical skills, supporting various payment options and integrations.
Sage Accounting
sage.com
Sage Intacct is a financial platform offering core accounting applications and specialized features for various industries, including real-time reporting and project accounting.
Sellix
sellix.io
Sellix is a SaaS platform that enables users to create and sell digital goods with integrated payment solutions, including cryptocurrency options.
BigCommerce
bigcommerce.com
BigCommerce is an e-commerce platform for building and managing online stores, offering customizable templates, payment integration, and multi-channel sales support.
SAP
sap.com
The SAP app streamlines business operations by integrating functionalities for finance, HR, sales, and supply chain management to enhance efficiency and decision-making.
Sellpass
auth.sellpass.io
Sellpass is an ecommerce platform that allows entrepreneurs to create online stores, sell digital products, accept payments, and analyze customer data.
Zoho Commerce
zoho.com
Zoho Commerce is an e-commerce platform for businesses to create online stores, manage inventory, process payments, and automate marketing tasks.
SendOwl
sendowl.com
SendOwl is a digital commerce platform that enables creators to sell and distribute digital products like e-books, software, and online courses online.
EasyStore
easystore.co
EasyStore is a unified commerce platform that allows businesses to sell online and in-person, managing products, orders, and inventory from a single backend.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is a platform for A/B testing, website personalization, and feature management, helping businesses optimize digital experiences across multiple channels.
Sellfy
sellfy.com
Sellfy is an eCommerce platform enabling users to sell digital, physical, and subscription products through customizable online stores.
2Checkout
2checkout.com
2Checkout is a global payment gateway that facilitates online transactions, supports multiple currencies, and offers subscription billing for businesses.
PayKickstart
paykickstart.com
PayKickstart is an e-commerce platform that simplifies subscription billing and affiliate management for online businesses with customizable checkout and analytics tools.
Pepperi
pepperi.com
Pepperi is a B2B commerce platform enabling consumer goods brands to manage omnichannel sales, integrating e-commerce, sales automation, and retail execution.
ikas
ikas.com
ikas is an e-commerce platform for small and medium enterprises, enabling multi-channel sales and effective online store management without technical expertise.
Lemon Squeezy
lemonsqueezy.com
Lemon Squeezy is a platform for selling digital products, managing subscriptions, and processing payments with compliance tools and analytics for e-commerce businesses.
Digital River
digitalriver.com
Digital River provides a back-end solution for global payments, taxes, fraud prevention, and compliance, facilitating international commerce integration and operations.
Kibo
kibocommerce.com
Kibo is a composable eCommerce platform that streamlines product and order management across channels, aiding B2B and B2C businesses in efficient scaling and operation.
Selldone
selldone.com
Selldone is an e-commerce platform that enables users to create and manage online stores and mobile apps using a no-code, drag-and-drop interface.
FastSpring
fastspring.com
FastSpring IQ provides customized, interactive pricing quotes on a private page to enhance the buying experience for prospects.
Fygaro
fygaro.com
Fygaro is an app that enables businesses of all sizes to sell and manage their operations online.
Billtrust
billtrust.com
Billtrust is an app that streamlines invoicing, collections, and payments for businesses, automating accounts receivable processes to enhance cash flow and customer experience.
PayPro Global
payproglobal.com
PayPro Global is an e-commerce platform that automates sales management, payment processing, and subscription services for software and digital goods companies.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Vendasta is an ecommerce platform for partners to sell digital products to SMBs, offering marketing automation, CRM, and project management tools.
Pimcore
pimcore.com
Pimcore is an open-source platform for managing product information, digital assets, and customer data, enabling consistent digital experiences across channels.
SoTrusty
sotrusty.com
SoTrusty is an app that allows users to quickly create and manage their own online store directly from their smartphone.
Shift4Shop
shift4shop.com
Shift4Shop is an eCommerce platform that helps businesses create and manage online stores with tools for product management, marketing, and payment processing.
Volusion
volusion.com
Volusion is an ecommerce platform that enables users to build and manage online stores, offering tools for payments, marketing, analytics, and inventory management.
Shoplazza
shoplazza.com
Shoplazza is an ecommerce platform that helps businesses build and manage online stores, offering tools for discounts, marketing integration, and performance analytics.
Kooomo
kooomo.com
Kooomo is an e-commerce platform that enhances online shopping by providing tools for product management, guided selling, and cross-browser compatibility.
ReadyCloud
readycloud.com
ReadyCloud is a customer relationship management (CRM) software that integrates ReadyShipper and ReadyReturns for a complete ecommerce solution.
Turis
turis.app
Turis is a wholesale webshop that automates order handling, provides retailer management, advanced price lists, and integrates with over 4,000 services.
Oode
oode.com
Oode is a business management platform that enables service providers to handle bookings, payments, and other operational tasks in one place.
Contentder
contentder.com
Contentder is a free website builder that enables users to create websites, eCommerce stores, and blogs using drag-and-drop tools and digital marketing features.
Shopaccino
shopaccino.com
Shopaccino is an e-commerce platform that allows businesses to create websites, sell products online to B2C and B2B customers, and manage orders and inventory.
RepSpark
repspark.com
RepSpark is a B2B wholesale eCommerce platform that helps brands manage their wholesale operations and connect with retailers for order processing and sales insights.
Quick eSelling
quickeselling.com
Quick eSelling is a SaaS ecommerce platform for easily building online stores with essential tools for managing sales, payments, and customer relationships.
Shopblocks
shopblocks.com
Shopblocks is an ecommerce platform that helps businesses create, manage, and optimize online stores with tools for customization, product management, and analytics.
Zegashop
zegashop.com
Zegashop is an e-commerce platform that enables users to create and manage online stores without coding knowledge, offering tools for sales automation and business analytics.
MarketTime
markettime.com
MarketTime is a management system for B2B sales, offering tools for order processing, inventory management, and multi-channel eCommerce integration.
ChannelSight
channelsight.com
ChannelSight is a data-driven eCommerce platform that analyzes customer journeys to optimize online sales and enhance product visibility for retailers.
Brikl
brikl.com
Brikl is an app that enables businesses to quickly set up online stores, use design automation tools, and manage supplier relationships for improved efficiency.
WebSell
websell.io
WebSell is an e-commerce platform that integrates with POS systems to enhance online stores using data from existing POR/ERP systems.
Storeino
storeino.com
Storeino is a SaaS platform for creating and managing online stores, offering themes, apps, marketing tools, and integration services to improve e-commerce operations.
Builderfly
builderfly.com
Builderfly is a mobile app builder that allows businesses to create custom apps without coding, manage products, and sync sales across platforms.
Traede
traede.com
Traede is a wholesale management app that streamlines product management, customer tracking, and order processing, enabling sales agents to sell on the go.
Shopiroller
shopiroller.com
Shopiroller is an e-commerce platform that helps businesses manage online stores, integrating inventory, orders, and payments for efficient online selling.
Unizap
unizap.ai
Unizap is an eCommerce website builder that helps businesses go online by providing tools for inventory, shipping, payments, and customer management.
Comecero
comecero.com
Comecero is an e-commerce app designed to help users create and manage customized online stores based on extensive industry experience.
Aasaan
aasaan.app
Aasaan is a zero-code platform that allows SMEs to quickly build modern shopping experiences using a headless storefront and API-driven commerce.
Acenda
acenda.com
Acenda is a cloud eCommerce platform for managing inventory, orders, and sales across multiple channels, offering real-time data and multi-user access.
Siteglide
siteglide.com
Siteglide is a Digital Experience Platform that allows users to create and manage websites, online courses, and marketplaces with integrated tools for CMS, CRM, and eCommerce.
Twice Commerce
twicecommerce.com
Twice Commerce helps businesses sell, rent, and resell products and services efficiently, offering e-commerce solutions and secure payment processing.
ShopWired
shopwired.io
ShopWired is an ecommerce platform that helps merchants create, manage, and grow online stores with multichannel selling, payment integrations, and customizable themes.
CommentSold
try.commentsold.com
CommentSold is a platform that enables businesses to sell products via live video on social media, streamlining online sales and customer interaction.
