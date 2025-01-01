App store for web apps

Top E-Commerce Platforms

An e-commerce platform serves as a comprehensive software solution enabling companies to oversee all aspects of online product or service sales. By establishing a centralized digital hub, these platforms facilitate the management of product and customer data. This empowers e-commerce businesses to handle product information, tailor store content and layout, and facilitate online transactions and payments. While primarily tailored for B2C sales, certain vendors offer B2B versions as well. Initially focused on physical product sales, contemporary e-commerce platforms increasingly incorporate functionalities for digital products sold via subscription models. Such software is applicable across all departments within an online commerce company, yet it particularly benefits sales, product management, and marketing teams.

Shopify

Shopify

shopify.com

Shopify is an e-commerce platform that enables businesses to create and manage online stores with tools for payments, shipping, and customer engagement.

Wix

Wix

wix.com

Wix is a website builder that enables users to create and manage websites effortlessly, offering design templates, eCommerce tools, and SEO features.

WooCommerce

WooCommerce

woocommerce.com

WooCommerce is a free eCommerce plugin for WordPress that allows users to create and manage online stores, sell products, and process payments.

Ecwid

Ecwid

ecwid.com

Ecwid enables businesses to add an online store to websites and social media, facilitating sales across multiple platforms with inventory and order management features.

Dukaan

Dukaan

mydukaan.io

Dukaan is an eCommerce platform that enables users to create and manage online stores easily, without technical skills, supporting various payment options and integrations.

Sage Accounting

Sage Accounting

sage.com

Sage Intacct is a financial platform offering core accounting applications and specialized features for various industries, including real-time reporting and project accounting.

Sellix

Sellix

sellix.io

Sellix is a SaaS platform that enables users to create and sell digital goods with integrated payment solutions, including cryptocurrency options.

BigCommerce

BigCommerce

bigcommerce.com

BigCommerce is an e-commerce platform for building and managing online stores, offering customizable templates, payment integration, and multi-channel sales support.

SAP

SAP

sap.com

The SAP app streamlines business operations by integrating functionalities for finance, HR, sales, and supply chain management to enhance efficiency and decision-making.

Sellpass

Sellpass

auth.sellpass.io

Sellpass is an ecommerce platform that allows entrepreneurs to create online stores, sell digital products, accept payments, and analyze customer data.

Zoho Commerce

Zoho Commerce

zoho.com

Zoho Commerce is an e-commerce platform for businesses to create online stores, manage inventory, process payments, and automate marketing tasks.

SendOwl

SendOwl

sendowl.com

SendOwl is a digital commerce platform that enables creators to sell and distribute digital products like e-books, software, and online courses online.

EasyStore

EasyStore

easystore.co

EasyStore is a unified commerce platform that allows businesses to sell online and in-person, managing products, orders, and inventory from a single backend.

Optimizely

Optimizely

optimizely.com

Optimizely is a platform for A/B testing, website personalization, and feature management, helping businesses optimize digital experiences across multiple channels.

Sellfy

Sellfy

sellfy.com

Sellfy is an eCommerce platform enabling users to sell digital, physical, and subscription products through customizable online stores.

2Checkout

2Checkout

2checkout.com

2Checkout is a global payment gateway that facilitates online transactions, supports multiple currencies, and offers subscription billing for businesses.

PayKickstart

PayKickstart

paykickstart.com

PayKickstart is an e-commerce platform that simplifies subscription billing and affiliate management for online businesses with customizable checkout and analytics tools.

Pepperi

Pepperi

pepperi.com

Pepperi is a B2B commerce platform enabling consumer goods brands to manage omnichannel sales, integrating e-commerce, sales automation, and retail execution.

ikas

ikas

ikas.com

ikas is an e-commerce platform for small and medium enterprises, enabling multi-channel sales and effective online store management without technical expertise.

Lemon Squeezy

Lemon Squeezy

lemonsqueezy.com

Lemon Squeezy is a platform for selling digital products, managing subscriptions, and processing payments with compliance tools and analytics for e-commerce businesses.

Digital River

Digital River

digitalriver.com

Digital River provides a back-end solution for global payments, taxes, fraud prevention, and compliance, facilitating international commerce integration and operations.

Kibo

Kibo

kibocommerce.com

Kibo is a composable eCommerce platform that streamlines product and order management across channels, aiding B2B and B2C businesses in efficient scaling and operation.

Selldone

Selldone

selldone.com

Selldone is an e-commerce platform that enables users to create and manage online stores and mobile apps using a no-code, drag-and-drop interface.

FastSpring

FastSpring

fastspring.com

FastSpring IQ provides customized, interactive pricing quotes on a private page to enhance the buying experience for prospects.

Fygaro

Fygaro

fygaro.com

Fygaro is an app that enables businesses of all sizes to sell and manage their operations online.

Billtrust

Billtrust

billtrust.com

Billtrust is an app that streamlines invoicing, collections, and payments for businesses, automating accounts receivable processes to enhance cash flow and customer experience.

PayPro Global

PayPro Global

payproglobal.com

PayPro Global is an e-commerce platform that automates sales management, payment processing, and subscription services for software and digital goods companies.

Vendasta

Vendasta

vendasta.com

Vendasta is an ecommerce platform for partners to sell digital products to SMBs, offering marketing automation, CRM, and project management tools.

Pimcore

Pimcore

pimcore.com

Pimcore is an open-source platform for managing product information, digital assets, and customer data, enabling consistent digital experiences across channels.

SoTrusty

SoTrusty

sotrusty.com

SoTrusty is an app that allows users to quickly create and manage their own online store directly from their smartphone.

Shift4Shop

Shift4Shop

shift4shop.com

Shift4Shop is an eCommerce platform that helps businesses create and manage online stores with tools for product management, marketing, and payment processing.

Volusion

Volusion

volusion.com

Volusion is an ecommerce platform that enables users to build and manage online stores, offering tools for payments, marketing, analytics, and inventory management.

Shoplazza

Shoplazza

shoplazza.com

Shoplazza is an ecommerce platform that helps businesses build and manage online stores, offering tools for discounts, marketing integration, and performance analytics.

Kooomo

Kooomo

kooomo.com

Kooomo is an e-commerce platform that enhances online shopping by providing tools for product management, guided selling, and cross-browser compatibility.

ReadyCloud

ReadyCloud

readycloud.com

ReadyCloud is a customer relationship management (CRM) software that integrates ReadyShipper and ReadyReturns for a complete ecommerce solution.

Turis

Turis

turis.app

Turis is a wholesale webshop that automates order handling, provides retailer management, advanced price lists, and integrates with over 4,000 services.

Oode

Oode

oode.com

Oode is a business management platform that enables service providers to handle bookings, payments, and other operational tasks in one place.

Contentder

Contentder

contentder.com

Contentder is a free website builder that enables users to create websites, eCommerce stores, and blogs using drag-and-drop tools and digital marketing features.

Shopaccino

Shopaccino

shopaccino.com

Shopaccino is an e-commerce platform that allows businesses to create websites, sell products online to B2C and B2B customers, and manage orders and inventory.

RepSpark

RepSpark

repspark.com

RepSpark is a B2B wholesale eCommerce platform that helps brands manage their wholesale operations and connect with retailers for order processing and sales insights.

Quick eSelling

Quick eSelling

quickeselling.com

Quick eSelling is a SaaS ecommerce platform for easily building online stores with essential tools for managing sales, payments, and customer relationships.

Shopblocks

Shopblocks

shopblocks.com

Shopblocks is an ecommerce platform that helps businesses create, manage, and optimize online stores with tools for customization, product management, and analytics.

Zegashop

Zegashop

zegashop.com

Zegashop is an e-commerce platform that enables users to create and manage online stores without coding knowledge, offering tools for sales automation and business analytics.

MarketTime

MarketTime

markettime.com

MarketTime is a management system for B2B sales, offering tools for order processing, inventory management, and multi-channel eCommerce integration.

ChannelSight

ChannelSight

channelsight.com

ChannelSight is a data-driven eCommerce platform that analyzes customer journeys to optimize online sales and enhance product visibility for retailers.

Brikl

Brikl

brikl.com

Brikl is an app that enables businesses to quickly set up online stores, use design automation tools, and manage supplier relationships for improved efficiency.

WebSell

WebSell

websell.io

WebSell is an e-commerce platform that integrates with POS systems to enhance online stores using data from existing POR/ERP systems.

Storeino

Storeino

storeino.com

Storeino is a SaaS platform for creating and managing online stores, offering themes, apps, marketing tools, and integration services to improve e-commerce operations.

Builderfly

Builderfly

builderfly.com

Builderfly is a mobile app builder that allows businesses to create custom apps without coding, manage products, and sync sales across platforms.

Traede

Traede

traede.com

Traede is a wholesale management app that streamlines product management, customer tracking, and order processing, enabling sales agents to sell on the go.

Shopiroller

Shopiroller

shopiroller.com

Shopiroller is an e-commerce platform that helps businesses manage online stores, integrating inventory, orders, and payments for efficient online selling.

Unizap

Unizap

unizap.ai

Unizap is an eCommerce website builder that helps businesses go online by providing tools for inventory, shipping, payments, and customer management.

Comecero

Comecero

comecero.com

Comecero is an e-commerce app designed to help users create and manage customized online stores based on extensive industry experience.

Aasaan

Aasaan

aasaan.app

Aasaan is a zero-code platform that allows SMEs to quickly build modern shopping experiences using a headless storefront and API-driven commerce.

Acenda

Acenda

acenda.com

Acenda is a cloud eCommerce platform for managing inventory, orders, and sales across multiple channels, offering real-time data and multi-user access.

Siteglide

Siteglide

siteglide.com

Siteglide is a Digital Experience Platform that allows users to create and manage websites, online courses, and marketplaces with integrated tools for CMS, CRM, and eCommerce.

Twice Commerce

Twice Commerce

twicecommerce.com

Twice Commerce helps businesses sell, rent, and resell products and services efficiently, offering e-commerce solutions and secure payment processing.

ShopWired

ShopWired

shopwired.io

ShopWired is an ecommerce platform that helps merchants create, manage, and grow online stores with multichannel selling, payment integrations, and customizable themes.

CommentSold

CommentSold

try.commentsold.com

CommentSold is a platform that enables businesses to sell products via live video on social media, streamlining online sales and customer interaction.

