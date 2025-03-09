Top E-Commerce Platforms - Vatican City

Find the right software and services.
An e-commerce platform serves as a comprehensive software solution enabling companies to oversee all aspects of online product or service sales. By establishing a centralized digital hub, these platforms facilitate the management of product and customer data. This empowers e-commerce businesses to handle product information, tailor store content and layout, and facilitate online transactions and payments. While primarily tailored for B2C sales, certain vendors offer B2B versions as well. Initially focused on physical product sales, contemporary e-commerce platforms increasingly incorporate functionalities for digital products sold via subscription models. Such software is applicable across all departments within an online commerce company, yet it particularly benefits sales, product management, and marketing teams.
Shopaccino
shopaccino.com
Shopaccino is an e-commerce platform that allows businesses to create websites, sell products online to B2C and B2B customers, and manage orders and inventory.
Oxatis
oxatis.com
Oxatis (www.actinic.co.uk) provides award-winning SaaS e-Commerce solutions for small and medium sized businesses, combining ease of use, flexibility and affordability. Subscriptions includ all features, upgrades and free UK online technical support. A range of design and SEO services are also available to build and manage a successful online shop.
MarketTime
markettime.com
MarketTime is a management system for B2B sales, offering tools for order processing, inventory management, and multi-channel eCommerce integration.
Unizap
unizap.ai
Unizap (formerly ndhgo), is a powerful eCommerce website builder designed to bring any business online. Your all-in-one eCommerce solution. Smart inventory, cataloging, shipping integration, 360 marketing, payments, analytics, and excellent customer support. eVikaas by Unizap is among the early platforms that commenced integration on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) as a Seller side enabler. We pride ourselves in seamlessly onboarding the sellers, and connecting them with millions of nationwide buyers. From catalog uploads to order fulfillment, we ensure a hassle-free experience. With the eVikaas Program, sellers can start selling on the ONDC network within 24 hours of signing up. To build your own eCommerce website for free, visit unizap.ai or contact us at: [email protected]. You can also check our Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook handles for regular updates.
Comecero
comecero.com
Comecero was created by a team that has been in the e-commerce industry for more than 15 years. During that time we've worked with dozens of commerce systems and thousands of businesses all over the world. Based on that experience, we built Comecero. We believe the solution Comecero offers will enable you to rapidly develop and maintain incredibly powerful e-commerce applications tailored to your exact specifications.
Aasaan
aasaan.app
Aasaan is a zero-code platform that empowers SMEs to visually build lightning-fast modern shopping experiences quick and easy using our headless storefront builder and API driven commerce platform. The platform de-risks shopping experiences for merchants by providing an end-to-end infrastructure with zero dev time Aasaan is on a mission to enable SMEs to build exceptional shopping experiences, fast and easy, with best-in-class technology .
Aleran Software
aleran.com
Increase Revenue | Save Time | Save Money...and make complex selling simpler, faster, and more effective – across all your sales channels. From your website, to your own sales teams, to your distribution partners, Aleran’s sales acceleration platform gives you the controls you need to manage & grow across every sales channel.
Acenda
acenda.com
Acenda is a cloud eCommerce platform that enables manufacturers, distributors, and vertical retailers to build a webstore, connect products to multiple sales channels, control and sync inventory, manage and fulfill orders, access detailed reporting, run experimentation -- and ultimately increase conversions.
Siteglide
siteglide.com
Siteglide is a Digital Experience Platform (DXP) to help Agencies build and manage User-First Digital Experiences such as Online Courses, Marketplaces, Membership Sites and Customer Portals. With one cloud based login you get access to an intuitive Content Management System (CMS), a Customer Relationship Manager (CRM) that logs activity, integrated Transactional Email, an eCommerce platform. Built on AWS you have complete peace of mind knowing your data is backed up nightly, is fully secure and easily accessible. Siteglide helps agencies and businesses get the most from the web by offering training, support and add-ons that target specific areas of your business.
Shopamine
shopamine.com
Shopamine is an SaaS B2C + B2B eCommerce solution that helps businesses manage catalogs, orders, customers, price lists, users, payment terms, and more. Shopamine enables you to: ● build your inventory from multiple sources and manage it effectively from a single platform; ● set up complex conditions and user-level access for your content, items, and prices; ● sell on autopilot by gathering orders, quotes, leads and requests online.
Ecomchain
ecomchain.com
eComchain is Cloud-based eCommerce platform hosted on AWS. Its unique offering is its B2B2C model, first of its kind for Manufacturers, Distributors / Dealers and end Consumers for various verticals of the business. With eComchain, a manufacturer can reach out to a network of dealers and distributors on the eComchain's B2B eCommece platform. These network of dealers and distributors can in turn reach out to their end consumers through their branded specialized sites on the same eComchain platform hosted by the manufacturer.
ChannelSight
channelsight.com
ChannelSight is a data-driven eCommerce platform that analyzes customer journeys to optimize online sales and enhance product visibility for retailers.
Twice Commerce
twicecommerce.com
The way people consume goods is changing. Ownership of material goods doesn't play that big of a role in people's lives. At the same time, more people are opting to buy used goods instead of new ones. To meet this new demand, the merchants need software optimized for the circular way of consumption. Twice Commerce is the platform that helps businesses sell, rent, and resell products and services without friction. With Twice, businesses can create an offering to match the way people want to buy products and services, whether it's by renting for the short term, subscribing, or buying. Twice also provides a ready-made e-commerce store and tools to sell in person. The robust inventory and order management systems help manage the store operations smoothly and ensure that the critical data stays safe and always up to date. As a level-1 PCI compliant payment provider, Twice Commerce can offer secure payment processing out of the box, so you don't have to worry about complex third-party integrations. Twice is used by thousands of merchants worldwide, including industries from sports to fashion, mobility, and electronics.
ShopWired
shopwired.io
ShopWired is the UK's leading ecommerce platform allowing merchants to build, launch and grow their online store with the tools we provide. Using ShopWired merchants can build beautiful store fronts, sell across multiple sales channels (web, mobile, social media, marketplaces and pop-up shops). Using our powerful administration system, merchants can manage every aspect of their online business, accessing powerful reports to enhance marketing and profitability to build and grow a successful business. ShopWired is built with reliability and scalability using enterprise level hosting and technology provided by Amazon's hosting platform, AWS. ShopWired powers thousands of stores across the UK, US and Europe including world brands such as Superdrug, Wowcher, The Spectator Magazine and many more.
Digital River
digitalriver.com
Digital River is a back-end solution for global expansion, payments, taxes, fraud, and compliance. Flexible APIs make it easy to integrate our customizable checkout with any existing commerce platform. Eliminate risk and complexity with our merchant of record business model where we deliver localized checkout experiences, automate global taxes, fight fraud, and comply with regulations all on your behalf. Clients choose us to: • Simplify international expansion into 240+ markets • Accelerate time to revenue • Sell physical goods, digital downloads, and subscription-based software and services to both B2C and B2B audiences • Grow revenue • Minimize risk • Simplify operations • Complement their front-end commerce experience • Free up resources to focus on what they do best Benefits include: • 8-15% higher authorization rates worldwide • 20-30 lower operational costs • 6 weeks deployment to new markets Clients include: Adobe, AMD, Autodesk, Avast, Avid, Canary, Casio, Cotodama, Cisco, Citrix, Ergotron, Felco, Fitbit, Gallup, Herman Miller, Hitachi, HTC, Intel, Lenovo, Logitech, Microsoft, Nvidia, Pantone, Sony, Therabody, Varjo, VMware, Wagner
CommentSold
try.commentsold.com
CommentSold is the North American leader of live selling technology, with over 4,000 retailers, more than 150M items sold, and $3.5B+ in lifetime GMV. CommentSold’s technology continues to provide businesses of all sizes with best-in-class solutions for delivering engaging live video commerce experiences. With end-to-end solutions for point-of-sale systems, warehouse optimization, live selling, marketing automation, shopping apps, and webstores, CommentSold offers everything businesses need to thrive online.
ikas
ikas.com
ikas is an e-commerce platform for small and medium enterprises, enabling multi-channel sales and effective online store management without technical expertise.
Selldone
selldone.com
Selldone is an e-commerce platform that enables users to create and manage online stores and mobile apps using a no-code, drag-and-drop interface.
Traede
traede.com
Traede handles all aspects of the wholesale process in a single platform, including managing products, keeping track of customers and creating and processing orders. In addition, the iPad app lets your sales agents sell on the move, and a private webshop allows retailers and distributors to buy your products 24/7, in any currency.
WebSell
websell.io
WebSell is an e-commerce platform that connects directly to Point of Sale (POS) systems. We use the data in exsiting POR/ERP systems and use it to power online stores. E-commerce integration between in-store systems and online webstores is what we do best.
Storeino
storeino.com
Storeino is a saas online store specialized platform, with it you can get your ultimate experience today with full options platform, from online store creation in just few minutes, with multi options of themes, applications and more other services, to mobile shopping app experience that you'll get when you subscribing to platform services. Storeino offers a powerful marketplace of apps that could you use to increase conversion rates and automating your business, and also another marketplace of services where you can find many solutions such as, integration of shipping companies worldwide, integration of services providers (media buying agencies,call centers.......etc)
Shopblocks
shopblocks.com
Shopblocks is an ecommerce platform that helps businesses create, manage, and optimize online stores with tools for customization, product management, and analytics.
Edistera
edistera.com
Edistera Commerce Cloud is a B2B eCommerce platform helping Manufacturers, Brands, and Distributors grow their wholesale business by providing a seamless, omnichannel buying experience both in-person and online for their retailers, dealers, and wholesale customers.
Commerce Layer
commercelayer.io
Commerce Layer is a composable ecommerce API that supports any number of local or international markets, can power transactions on any frontend, and makes it much easier for developers to customize their own checkout experience.
Builderfly
builderfly.com
Start selling online and Grow your business with Builderfly - Top Ecommerce Platform. Builderfly helps you to Build, Market and Grow your Business. Register Today!
Zegashop
zegashop.com
Zegashop is an e-commerce platform that enables users to create and manage online stores without coding knowledge, offering tools for sales automation and business analytics.
Turis
turis.app
Get a wholesale webshop that automates order handling so you can focus on your business. User friendly storefront, Retailer management, Advanced price lists more than 4,000 integrations to automate and optimize your wholesale orders. Start optimizing today!
PayPro Global
payproglobal.com
PayPro Global is an e-commerce platform that automates sales management, payment processing, and subscription services for software and digital goods companies.
Shopiroller
shopiroller.com
Omnichannel e-commerce infrastructure for SMEs and individual Sell Anywhere Shopiroller gives you the power to easily sell anywhere, to anyone - across the internet and around the world. Payment Solutions Accept credit cards and other popular payment methods with a payment provider that’s ready to go when you are. Developer Freedom Versatile e-commerce platform with commerce API that delivers ultra-fast, dynamic and personalized shopping experiences.
Quick eSelling
quickeselling.com
Quick eSelling is a SaaS ecommerce platform for easily building online stores with essential tools for managing sales, payments, and customer relationships.
Oode
oode.com
Oode is an all-in-one business management platform that helps service providers manage everything from bookings to payments.
HeadQ
headq.io
HeadQ gives your customers a frictionless buying experience as they configure their product, get a quote, and check out right from your website.
DG1
dg1.com
Based on 20 years of experience in development of custom digital systems we created the All-In-One system to boost the growth of SMEs. DG1 offers enterprise features of 6 verticals inside a single environment and easy to use for any type of SME. Web system with CMS, E-commerce system with advanced features, Bookings or reservations system, Multichannel interaction system, Outbound campaigns, and marketing automation, Android Mobile APP, and complete big-data system. All focused on digital growth and accessible digitalization.
Contentder
contentder.com
Create beautiful websites, eCommerce stores, blog and news portal with Contentder free website builder using drag and drop and digital marketing tools.
29 Next
29next.com
29 Next is the Ecommerce Platform for DTC performance marketing, empowering brands to rapidly launch new products, optimize marketing campaigns, and manage growth at scale. 29 Next’s unique features enable fully custom marketing paths, checkouts, and post-sale automations to maximize marketing ROI and customer lifetime value.
SoTrusty
sotrusty.com
SoTrusty is a platform where you can create and manage your own online store in a matter of minutes from your smartphone
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is a platform for A/B testing, website personalization, and feature management, helping businesses optimize digital experiences across multiple channels.
WooCommerce
woocommerce.com
WooCommerce is a free eCommerce plugin for WordPress that allows users to create and manage online stores, sell products, and process payments.
Wix
wix.com
Wix is a website builder that enables users to create and manage websites effortlessly, offering design templates, eCommerce tools, and SEO features.
Volusion
volusion.com
Volusion is an ecommerce platform that enables users to build and manage online stores, offering tools for payments, marketing, analytics, and inventory management.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Vendasta is an ecommerce platform for partners to sell digital products to SMBs, offering marketing automation, CRM, and project management tools.
Shift4Shop
shift4shop.com
Shift4Shop is an eCommerce platform that helps businesses create and manage online stores with tools for product management, marketing, and payment processing.
SendOwl
sendowl.com
SendOwl is a digital commerce platform that enables creators to sell and distribute digital products like e-books, software, and online courses online.
Sage Accounting
sage.com
Sage Intacct is a financial platform offering core accounting applications and specialized features for various industries, including real-time reporting and project accounting.
ReadyCloud
readycloud.com
It’s a powerful customer relationship management (CRM) software that’s further enhanced with the ReadyShipper and ReadyReturns plugins to create an all-in-one ecommerce solution.
Zoho Commerce
zoho.com
Zoho Commerce is an e-commerce platform for businesses to create online stores, manage inventory, process payments, and automate marketing tasks.
Kooomo
kooomo.com
Kooomo is an e-commerce platform that enhances online shopping by providing tools for product management, guided selling, and cross-browser compatibility.
Kibo
kibocommerce.com
Kibo is a composable eCommerce platform that streamlines product and order management across channels, aiding B2B and B2C businesses in efficient scaling and operation.
Fygaro
fygaro.com
Start selling online! Thousands of businesses — from SMEs and entrepreneurs to multinational enterprises — use Fygaro to sell and manage their business online.
FastSpring
fastspring.com
FastSpring IQ (Interactive Quotes) communicates your pricing and packages to prospects in a clear, customized, private page that provides prospects with a sales psychology-backed buying experience they love. Whether you're looking to explain your pricing, create a modernized sales proposal, or need a CPQ alternative, IQ has you covered.
Envoice
envoice.eu
Extracting data from your purchase invoices and receipts is finally automated. We provide a complete expense reporting and purchase management solution for small/medium sized businesses and practices. Items are accurately recorded and smoothly published to your accounting software.
Ecwid
ecwid.com
Ecwid enables businesses to add an online store to websites and social media, facilitating sales across multiple platforms with inventory and order management features.
BigCommerce
bigcommerce.com
BigCommerce is an e-commerce platform for building and managing online stores, offering customizable templates, payment integration, and multi-channel sales support.
2Checkout
2checkout.com
2Checkout is a global payment gateway that facilitates online transactions, supports multiple currencies, and offers subscription billing for businesses.
Sellpass
auth.sellpass.io
Sellpass is an ecommerce platform that allows entrepreneurs to create online stores, sell digital products, accept payments, and analyze customer data.
SimplyDepo
simplydepo.com
SimplyDepo is a cloud-based web and mobile solution that helps small and medium wholesalers and retailers drive revenue and save time. Its features include order management, product catalog, customer management, and analytics. Its mobile app enables sales representatives to write orders and manage inventory on the go, while delivery managers can efficiently organize fulfillment and delivery. SimplyDepo is a fully SaaS-based solution.
Billtrust
billtrust.com
Billtrust is an app that streamlines invoicing, collections, and payments for businesses, automating accounts receivable processes to enhance cash flow and customer experience.
Elastic Path
elasticpath.com
Elastic Path is a "headless" e-commerce system, allowing template-less eCommerce to integrated as middle ware into Enterprise ERP systems. The system is API based and is specifically targeted towards Enterprise level organizations.
SAP
sap.com
The SAP app streamlines business operations by integrating functionalities for finance, HR, sales, and supply chain management to enhance efficiency and decision-making.
