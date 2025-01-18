App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top E-Commerce Platforms - Qatar
An e-commerce platform serves as a comprehensive software solution enabling companies to oversee all aspects of online product or service sales. By establishing a centralized digital hub, these platforms facilitate the management of product and customer data. This empowers e-commerce businesses to handle product information, tailor store content and layout, and facilitate online transactions and payments. While primarily tailored for B2C sales, certain vendors offer B2B versions as well. Initially focused on physical product sales, contemporary e-commerce platforms increasingly incorporate functionalities for digital products sold via subscription models. Such software is applicable across all departments within an online commerce company, yet it particularly benefits sales, product management, and marketing teams.
Submit New App
Shopify
shopify.com
Shopify Inc. is a Canadian multinational e-commerce company headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario. It is also the name of its proprietary e-commerce platform for online stores and retail point-of-sale systems. Shopify offers online retailers a suite of services "including payments, marketing, shipping and customer engagement tools to simplify the process of running an online store for small merchants."The company reported that it had more than 1,000,000 businesses in approximately 175 countries using its platform as of June 2019, with total gross merchandise volume exceeding US$41.1 billion for calendar 2018.
Wix
wix.com
Build and scale your business online with confidence using Wix. With lightning-fast web performance, enterprise-grade security, and reliable infrastructure, you can rest assured that your site will always be up and running. And with Wix you get much more than a website builder—from online scheduling to payments, deep branding and eCommerce solutions, you can take your site in any direction you want. When it comes to managing a business online, it’s never been more intuitive, with leading SEO and marketing tools, advanced analytics and even a mobile app, you can stay on top of everything, from anywhere. Join millions of users who’ve used Wix to help them achieve their online goals. What are the main features of Wix? * Smart drag-and-drop editor to intuitively create your site * 900+ strategically designed website templates * Advanced SEO features to optimize for search engines * Powerful eCommerce solutions to manage your store and sell online * Online scheduling software that delivers a seamless booking experience for your clients * Built-in marketing tools to help manage and grow your business online * Full blogging capabilities that help you grow a loyal audience and monetize content * Full-stack web dev tools for custom functionality
Dukaan
mydukaan.io
Dukaan is a modern, lightspeed eCommerce platform to launch an online store, the no-code DIY way. Built with speed, performance and simplicity at its core, Dukaan offers the most intuitive and robust eCommerce experience ideal for small businesses to large enterprises. With Dukaan, one can not only get started quickly but scale and move forward much faster than the competition. Backed by an extensive library of plugins and integrations with an option to build for your every need, Dukaan is the perfect choice for businesses that are built for the internet-first generation. Millions of entrepreneurs around the world trust Dukaan for the eCommerce website of their dreams, are you the next?
SAP
sap.com
SAP is the leading enterprise application and business AI company. They stand at the intersection of business and technology, where their innovations are designed to directly address real business challenges and produce real-world impacts. Their solutions are the backbone for the world’s most complex and demanding processes. SAP’s integrated portfolio unites the elements of modern organizations — from workforce and financials to customers and supply chains — into a unified ecosystem that drives progress.
Siteglide
siteglide.com
Siteglide is a Digital Experience Platform (DXP) to help Agencies build and manage User-First Digital Experiences such as Online Courses, Marketplaces, Membership Sites and Customer Portals. With one cloud based login you get access to an intuitive Content Management System (CMS), a Customer Relationship Manager (CRM) that logs activity, integrated Transactional Email, an eCommerce platform. Built on AWS you have complete peace of mind knowing your data is backed up nightly, is fully secure and easily accessible. Siteglide helps agencies and businesses get the most from the web by offering training, support and add-ons that target specific areas of your business.
Oxatis
oxatis.com
Oxatis (www.actinic.co.uk) provides award-winning SaaS e-Commerce solutions for small and medium sized businesses, combining ease of use, flexibility and affordability. Subscriptions includ all features, upgrades and free UK online technical support. A range of design and SEO services are also available to build and manage a successful online shop.
MarketTime
markettime.com
MarketTime helps sales agencies and brands streamline their business with a robust back-office management system, powerful sales enablement tools, comprehensive reporting & analytics, and a highly configurable B2B eCommerce solution. With MarketTime, users can streamline their wholesale order writing and delivery process, track commissions, and manage their business from a single platform.
Unizap
unizap.ai
Unizap (formerly ndhgo), is a powerful eCommerce website builder designed to bring any business online. Your all-in-one eCommerce solution. Smart inventory, cataloging, shipping integration, 360 marketing, payments, analytics, and excellent customer support. eVikaas by Unizap is among the early platforms that commenced integration on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) as a Seller side enabler. We pride ourselves in seamlessly onboarding the sellers, and connecting them with millions of nationwide buyers. From catalog uploads to order fulfillment, we ensure a hassle-free experience. With the eVikaas Program, sellers can start selling on the ONDC network within 24 hours of signing up. To build your own eCommerce website for free, visit unizap.ai or contact us at: [email protected]. You can also check our Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook handles for regular updates.
Comecero
comecero.com
Comecero was created by a team that has been in the e-commerce industry for more than 15 years. During that time we've worked with dozens of commerce systems and thousands of businesses all over the world. Based on that experience, we built Comecero. We believe the solution Comecero offers will enable you to rapidly develop and maintain incredibly powerful e-commerce applications tailored to your exact specifications.
Aasaan
aasaan.app
Aasaan is a zero-code platform that empowers SMEs to visually build lightning-fast modern shopping experiences quick and easy using our headless storefront builder and API driven commerce platform. The platform de-risks shopping experiences for merchants by providing an end-to-end infrastructure with zero dev time Aasaan is on a mission to enable SMEs to build exceptional shopping experiences, fast and easy, with best-in-class technology .
Aleran Software
aleran.com
Increase Revenue | Save Time | Save Money...and make complex selling simpler, faster, and more effective – across all your sales channels. From your website, to your own sales teams, to your distribution partners, Aleran’s sales acceleration platform gives you the controls you need to manage & grow across every sales channel.
Acenda
acenda.com
Acenda is a cloud eCommerce platform that enables manufacturers, distributors, and vertical retailers to build a webstore, connect products to multiple sales channels, control and sync inventory, manage and fulfill orders, access detailed reporting, run experimentation -- and ultimately increase conversions.
Shopamine
shopamine.com
Shopamine is an SaaS B2C + B2B eCommerce solution that helps businesses manage catalogs, orders, customers, price lists, users, payment terms, and more. Shopamine enables you to: ● build your inventory from multiple sources and manage it effectively from a single platform; ● set up complex conditions and user-level access for your content, items, and prices; ● sell on autopilot by gathering orders, quotes, leads and requests online.
Shopaccino
shopaccino.com
User-friendly e-commerce software platform with mobile app. Merchants can create their website and sell products to B2C and B2B (both) customers. API integrated with all major payment gateways and shipping companies. Having marketing tools like: automated mailer to abandoned order, reward point system to engage customers, persistent cart, automatic currency based on customer location, etc.
Ecomchain
ecomchain.com
eComchain is Cloud-based eCommerce platform hosted on AWS. Its unique offering is its B2B2C model, first of its kind for Manufacturers, Distributors / Dealers and end Consumers for various verticals of the business. With eComchain, a manufacturer can reach out to a network of dealers and distributors on the eComchain's B2B eCommece platform. These network of dealers and distributors can in turn reach out to their end consumers through their branded specialized sites on the same eComchain platform hosted by the manufacturer.
ChannelSight
channelsight.com
The leading eCommerce Intelligence Platform for every product, every journey, every KPI. ChannelSight partners with the world’s most successful retail brands, enabling them to maximize their online sales. Our products, that you can combine, or use as stand alone products, include: Where To Buy Technology, Shoppable Media and Digital Shelf. Our software enables eCommerce brands to provide an excellent customer experience, gather detailed insights and maintain a first-class brand. By taking a ‘partnership first’ approach with our clients, our dedicated brand performance team ensures we meet our objectives together.
Twice Commerce
twicecommerce.com
The way people consume goods is changing. Ownership of material goods doesn't play that big of a role in people's lives. At the same time, more people are opting to buy used goods instead of new ones. To meet this new demand, the merchants need software optimized for the circular way of consumption. Twice Commerce is the platform that helps businesses sell, rent, and resell products and services without friction. With Twice, businesses can create an offering to match the way people want to buy products and services, whether it's by renting for the short term, subscribing, or buying. Twice also provides a ready-made e-commerce store and tools to sell in person. The robust inventory and order management systems help manage the store operations smoothly and ensure that the critical data stays safe and always up to date. As a level-1 PCI compliant payment provider, Twice Commerce can offer secure payment processing out of the box, so you don't have to worry about complex third-party integrations. Twice is used by thousands of merchants worldwide, including industries from sports to fashion, mobility, and electronics.
ShopWired
shopwired.io
ShopWired is the UK's leading ecommerce platform allowing merchants to build, launch and grow their online store with the tools we provide. Using ShopWired merchants can build beautiful store fronts, sell across multiple sales channels (web, mobile, social media, marketplaces and pop-up shops). Using our powerful administration system, merchants can manage every aspect of their online business, accessing powerful reports to enhance marketing and profitability to build and grow a successful business. ShopWired is built with reliability and scalability using enterprise level hosting and technology provided by Amazon's hosting platform, AWS. ShopWired powers thousands of stores across the UK, US and Europe including world brands such as Superdrug, Wowcher, The Spectator Magazine and many more.
Digital River
digitalriver.com
Digital River is a back-end solution for global expansion, payments, taxes, fraud, and compliance. Flexible APIs make it easy to integrate our customizable checkout with any existing commerce platform. Eliminate risk and complexity with our merchant of record business model where we deliver localized checkout experiences, automate global taxes, fight fraud, and comply with regulations all on your behalf. Clients choose us to: • Simplify international expansion into 240+ markets • Accelerate time to revenue • Sell physical goods, digital downloads, and subscription-based software and services to both B2C and B2B audiences • Grow revenue • Minimize risk • Simplify operations • Complement their front-end commerce experience • Free up resources to focus on what they do best Benefits include: • 8-15% higher authorization rates worldwide • 20-30 lower operational costs • 6 weeks deployment to new markets Clients include: Adobe, AMD, Autodesk, Avast, Avid, Canary, Casio, Cotodama, Cisco, Citrix, Ergotron, Felco, Fitbit, Gallup, Herman Miller, Hitachi, HTC, Intel, Lenovo, Logitech, Microsoft, Nvidia, Pantone, Sony, Therabody, Varjo, VMware, Wagner
CommentSold
try.commentsold.com
CommentSold is the North American leader of live selling technology, with over 4,000 retailers, more than 150M items sold, and $3.5B+ in lifetime GMV. CommentSold’s technology continues to provide businesses of all sizes with best-in-class solutions for delivering engaging live video commerce experiences. With end-to-end solutions for point-of-sale systems, warehouse optimization, live selling, marketing automation, shopping apps, and webstores, CommentSold offers everything businesses need to thrive online.
Traede
traede.com
Traede handles all aspects of the wholesale process in a single platform, including managing products, keeping track of customers and creating and processing orders. In addition, the iPad app lets your sales agents sell on the move, and a private webshop allows retailers and distributors to buy your products 24/7, in any currency.
WebSell
websell.io
WebSell is an e-commerce platform that connects directly to Point of Sale (POS) systems. We use the data in exsiting POR/ERP systems and use it to power online stores. E-commerce integration between in-store systems and online webstores is what we do best.
Storeino
storeino.com
Storeino is a saas online store specialized platform, with it you can get your ultimate experience today with full options platform, from online store creation in just few minutes, with multi options of themes, applications and more other services, to mobile shopping app experience that you'll get when you subscribing to platform services. Storeino offers a powerful marketplace of apps that could you use to increase conversion rates and automating your business, and also another marketplace of services where you can find many solutions such as, integration of shipping companies worldwide, integration of services providers (media buying agencies,call centers.......etc)
Shopblocks
shopblocks.com
Shopblocks ensures the fastest B2B ecommerce time to value in the market, guaranteed. Our commitment to customer success, low/no code simplicity, and unified data integrity through the StockPort™ engine provides you with an ecommerce partner committed to your success.
Edistera
edistera.com
Edistera Commerce Cloud is a B2B eCommerce platform helping Manufacturers, Brands, and Distributors grow their wholesale business by providing a seamless, omnichannel buying experience both in-person and online for their retailers, dealers, and wholesale customers.
Commerce Layer
commercelayer.io
Commerce Layer is a composable ecommerce API that supports any number of local or international markets, can power transactions on any frontend, and makes it much easier for developers to customize their own checkout experience.
Builderfly
builderfly.com
Start selling online and Grow your business with Builderfly - Top Ecommerce Platform. Builderfly helps you to Build, Market and Grow your Business. Register Today!
Zegashop
zegashop.com
Zegashop is an e-commerce platform, through which you will be able to create an online store without code knowledge. The online store contributes to business branding and sales automation. Zegashop provides tools such as SEO, website analytics, content management, keyword research, and competitor research. With this toolkit, you have the opportunity to organize online sales and scale the business. You have the opportunity to use it for free for 15 days, during which all the functionality will be available. Guidelines will be provided and CMS training will be conducted with the relevant employee. 24/7 support is available, you can contact support via Zegashop live chat.
Turis
turis.app
Get a wholesale webshop that automates order handling so you can focus on your business. User friendly storefront, Retailer management, Advanced price lists more than 4,000 integrations to automate and optimize your wholesale orders. Start optimizing today!
PayPro Global
payproglobal.com
PayPro Global (founded 2006) is a provider of premium e-commerce solutions designed for software, Saas and digital goods companies. We deliver complete automation of the online sales management & optimization process through highly efficient in-house tools. Our user-optimized platform offers our partners: ⦿ A truly global solution with 110 currencies and over 70 payment methods to expand your business worldwide; ⦿ A high-performing and secure online processing system with dynamic pricing and billing schemes to minimize payment issues; ⦿ Flawless recurring payments and subscription management systems to simplify your administrative work and consolidate your revenue streams; ⦿ Customer development and loyalty features with top conversion and optimization tools to create enjoyable customer experiences and nurture future acquisitions; ⦿ And an integrated customer support to professionally handle all purchasing, billing and potential chargebacks or disputes with your customers
Shopiroller
shopiroller.com
Omnichannel e-commerce infrastructure for SMEs and individual Sell Anywhere Shopiroller gives you the power to easily sell anywhere, to anyone - across the internet and around the world. Payment Solutions Accept credit cards and other popular payment methods with a payment provider that’s ready to go when you are. Developer Freedom Versatile e-commerce platform with commerce API that delivers ultra-fast, dynamic and personalized shopping experiences.
Quick eSelling
quickeselling.com
Quick eSelling is a Saas based ecommerce platform which offers free set up of online ecommerce stores. It is a feature-rich ecommerce platform and offers a high level of security. You can launch your ecommerce website and app with Quick eSelling ecommerce store builder for free in just 10 mins. Also, you can move to paid plans if you wide range of requirements.
Oode
oode.com
Oode is an all-in-one business management platform that helps service providers manage everything from bookings to payments.
HeadQ
headq.io
HeadQ gives your customers a frictionless buying experience as they configure their product, get a quote, and check out right from your website.
DG1
dg1.com
Based on 20 years of experience in development of custom digital systems we created the All-In-One system to boost the growth of SMEs. DG1 offers enterprise features of 6 verticals inside a single environment and easy to use for any type of SME. Web system with CMS, E-commerce system with advanced features, Bookings or reservations system, Multichannel interaction system, Outbound campaigns, and marketing automation, Android Mobile APP, and complete big-data system. All focused on digital growth and accessible digitalization.
Contentder
contentder.com
Create beautiful websites, eCommerce stores, blog and news portal with Contentder free website builder using drag and drop and digital marketing tools.
29 Next
29next.com
29 Next is the Ecommerce Platform for DTC performance marketing, empowering brands to rapidly launch new products, optimize marketing campaigns, and manage growth at scale. 29 Next’s unique features enable fully custom marketing paths, checkouts, and post-sale automations to maximize marketing ROI and customer lifetime value.
SoTrusty
sotrusty.com
SoTrusty is a platform where you can create and manage your own online store in a matter of minutes from your smartphone
Kooomo
kooomo.com
Kooomo works with clients to maximise all digital sales channels globally by combining our expertise and next-generation platform in a proven and affordable digital commerce cloud solution. Built by eCommerce managers and named in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant, Kooomo’s platform brings together every piece of the digital commerce puzzle. With a flexible revenue-share model, we’re all driven to succeed. Our extensive partner ecosystem, with world class technologies, ensures businesses are future proofed to keep up with the evolving digital commerce landscape. Kooomo services a diverse range of customers worldwide, including Morrisons, Nutmeg, Havaianas, Butlers Chocolates, Avoca, CP Company, Miss Bikini and Blauer USA.
WooCommerce
woocommerce.com
WooCommerce is the most popular WordPress eCommerce plugin. And it's available for free. Packed full of features, perfectly integrated into your self-hosted WordPress website. Add powerful shop facilities to your WordPress website with our free eCommerce plugin. Powering over 24% of all online shops, WooCommerce helps you sell anything. Beautifully.
Volusion
volusion.com
Create your online store w/ a FREE 14-day trial of our award-winning ecommerce software. Shown to sell 4x more than other hosted shopping carts!
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Vendasta provides an end-to-end ecommerce platform to 60,000+ partners who sell digital products and services to more than 5.5 million small and medium businesses (SMBs) worldwide. These partners include marketing agencies, independent software vendors (ISVs), and media companies. The Vendasta Platform allows these groups to easily adopt new solutions from a marketplace of cloud-based technologies that they can sell under their own brand to their SMB customers. The platform provides AI-driven marketing automation, sales tools, and an integrated CRM to facilitate go-to-market. It also includes project, orders, and billing management systems to help scale through robotic process automation. SMBs are provided one login for all solutions purchased under a Vendasta customer's brand. They enjoy a single integrated dashboard with prescription, context, and tracking. Using the Business App dashboard, SMBs are able to manage the information and solutions that make their businesses successful online.
Shift4Shop
shift4shop.com
Shift4Shop is a feature-rich eCommerce platform serving thousands of businesses of all sizes in a wide range of industries across the globe. Offering an unmatched free eCommerce solution, the company provides everything an entrepreneur needs to start and grow their business. This turnkey eCommerce experience includes powerful tools to help businesses succeed — a robust website builder, product and order management, customer marketing tools, 24/7/365 technical support, and more. Customers can choose from dozens of professionally designed, industry-specific templates, all of which are mobile-friendly, SEO optimized, and highly customizable. Founded in 1997, Shift4Shop is an Inc. 5000 company, a Visa PCI Certified provider and a pioneer in modern eCommerce.
SendOwl
sendowl.com
Everything you need to sell anything digital anywhere online — audiobooks, e-books, photography, software, memberships, event tickets, online courses, and much more.
Sage Accounting
sage.com
Sage Intacct is the flexible and scalable financial platform that delivers deep accounting capabilities to thousands of businesses across the world. Sage Intacct delivers an array of core accounting applications such as a general ledger, accounts payable, accounts receivable, cash management, and order management to any accounting department or finance team. It also supports functionality for built-in dashboards, real time reporting, time and expense management, project accounting, revenue management, and global consolidations for multiple entities. The software can be used in a wide variety of industries as a horizontal accounting system, but also delivers specialized features for the following industries: Nonprofit, Software and SaaS, Professional Services, Financial Services, Healthcare, Hospitality, Wholesale Distribution, Construction and Real Estate.
ReadyCloud
readycloud.com
It’s a powerful customer relationship management (CRM) software that’s further enhanced with the ReadyShipper and ReadyReturns plugins to create an all-in-one ecommerce solution.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San Francisco, California with offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Cologne, Germany, London, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.
Zoho Commerce
zoho.com
Zoho Commerce is a comprehensive e-commerce platform that empowers businesses to create and manage online stores, accept orders, track inventory, process payments, manage shipping, and market their brand with ease. With a global reach and availability in 30+ countries, Zoho Commerce offers a one-stop solution for merchants, providing an integrated ecosystem that simplifies e-commerce operations and eliminates the need for coding expertise.
Kibo
kibocommerce.com
Kibo eCommerce is a composable solution built to simplify the management of complex product catalogs, search, pricing, order, and customer management across multiple channels with rich extensibility and instant usability. Scale your business with a future-proof platform that expands beyond traditional core commerce to simplify and accelerate growth. Rapidly deploy B2B and B2C Omnichannel experiences with Kibo Omnichannel Starter Stores that contain pre-built integrations, workflows and processes to Kibo services like search, inventory, search, order routing to support programs like BOPIS & Ship to Store. Quickly deploy a storefront from scratch with connector kits to popular frameworks such as React Storefront, Vue Storefront, and Next.js Commerce and deployment platforms. Integrate with top headless CMS providers through pre-built integrations or use Kibo APIs to integrate existing systems.
Fygaro
fygaro.com
Start selling online! Thousands of businesses — from SMEs and entrepreneurs to multinational enterprises — use Fygaro to sell and manage their business online.
FastSpring
fastspring.com
FastSpring IQ (Interactive Quotes) communicates your pricing and packages to prospects in a clear, customized, private page that provides prospects with a sales psychology-backed buying experience they love. Whether you're looking to explain your pricing, create a modernized sales proposal, or need a CPQ alternative, IQ has you covered.
Envoice
envoice.eu
Extracting data from your purchase invoices and receipts is finally automated. We provide a complete expense reporting and purchase management solution for small/medium sized businesses and practices. Items are accurately recorded and smoothly published to your accounting software.
Ecwid
ecwid.com
Ecwid by Lightspeed is the easiest way to add an online store to any webpage or social media profile. Used by hundreds of thousands of merchants in 175 countries, Ecwid by Lightspeed has everything you need to reach your customers wherever they are: in-person, through your website, Instagram, Facebook, Amazon, or Google Shopping. And with Ecwid’s point-of-sale integrations, email marketing integrations and dedicated mobile app, you can manage your marketing, merchandising, and sales any time, anywhere.
BigCommerce
bigcommerce.com
About BigCommerce BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, SoloStove and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
2Checkout
2checkout.com
2Checkout is the digital commerce & payments provider that helps companies sell their products and services via multiple channels, acquire customers across multiple touch points, increase customer and revenue retention, leverage smarter payment options and subscription billing models, and maximize sales conversion rates. The company’s clients include ABBYY, Absolute, Bitdefender, FICO, HP Software, Kaspersky Lab, and many more companies across the globe. Avangate acquired 2Checkout (www.2checkout.com) in March 2017. Companies select our solution to: - Sell More Digital Goods Globally - Maximize Customer Lifetime Value - Accelerate Time to Market - Get Integrated Recurring Revenue Management - Leverage New Distribution Channels More info on www.2checkout.com
ikas
ikas.com
ikas is an innovative e-commerce platform that has been specifically designed for small and medium-sized enterprises and entrepreneurs. Its user-friendly interface allows the user to easily create an online store without requiring any technical expertise. Furthermore, its advanced features enable the sale of the products seamlessly through various channels, including marketplaces, physical stores, and the brand’s own e-commerce website, on an international scale. One of the most notable features of the platform is its multi-channel sales functionality that facilitates the management of all the orders and stocks in one unified dashboard. With a single click, one can efficiently transfer all of their products to their own e-commerce website using ikas. In addition, the platform's high conversion rates can be leveraged to enhance SEO performance, thereby resulting in better outcomes and increased profit margins. ikas offers a robust e-commerce infrastructure that enables the fast and efficient creation of e-commerce websites. The platform holds unlimited products, traffic, and web space, free shipping integration, advanced return management, discount campaigns, and 24/7 expert customer support. Additionally, users can take advantage of bulk assignment of categories, tags, and sale prices to products, as well as receive cart reminder notifications via SMS and WhatsApp. Moreover, the platform's payment solution, ikasPay, offers the advantage of receiving payments the next day, while e-export to all countries is free. By selecting ikas, users can carry out their e-commerce processes practically and professionally, similar to many successful brands that currently use the ikas infrastructure.
Sellix
sellix.io
Sellix is a SaaS eCommerce platform for businesses and individuals, we let clients sign up and create their digital goods (e.g. Shopify). We then provide everything from the payment gateways to the infrastructure beneath. Our cryptocurrency offerings are a key feature that differentiates us from other providers as we handle everything in-house without the need for third party providers.
Lemon Squeezy
lemonsqueezy.com
Lemon Squeezy is the all-in-one platform for running your SaaS business. Payments, subscriptions, global tax compliance, fraud prevention, multi-currency support, failed payment recovery, PayPal integration and more. We make running your software business easy peasy.
Sellfy
sellfy.com
Sellfy is an effortless eCommerce platform for creators looking to sell digital, physical, subscription, and print-on-demand products from a beautiful online store. Sellfy takes care of the technical part of your business so you have more time to focus on growing your audience.