Top E-Commerce Platforms - Paraguay

ikas

ikas.com

ikas is an innovative e-commerce platform that has been specifically designed for small and medium-sized enterprises and entrepreneurs. Its user-friendly interface allows the user to easily create an online store without requiring any technical expertise. Furthermore, its advanced features enable the sale of the products seamlessly through various channels, including marketplaces, physical stores, and the brand’s own e-commerce website, on an international scale. One of the most notable features of the platform is its multi-channel sales functionality that facilitates the management of all the orders and stocks in one unified dashboard. With a single click, one can efficiently transfer all of their products to their own e-commerce website using ikas. In addition, the platform's high conversion rates can be leveraged to enhance SEO performance, thereby resulting in better outcomes and increased profit margins. ikas offers a robust e-commerce infrastructure that enables the fast and efficient creation of e-commerce websites. The platform holds unlimited products, traffic, and web space, free shipping integration, advanced return management, discount campaigns, and 24/7 expert customer support. Additionally, users can take advantage of bulk assignment of categories, tags, and sale prices to products, as well as receive cart reminder notifications via SMS and WhatsApp. Moreover, the platform's payment solution, ikasPay, offers the advantage of receiving payments the next day, while e-export to all countries is free. By selecting ikas, users can carry out their e-commerce processes practically and professionally, similar to many successful brands that currently use the ikas infrastructure.