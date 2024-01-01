App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top E-Commerce Platforms - Congo - Kinshasa
An e-commerce platform serves as a comprehensive software solution enabling companies to oversee all aspects of online product or service sales. By establishing a centralized digital hub, these platforms facilitate the management of product and customer data. This empowers e-commerce businesses to handle product information, tailor store content and layout, and facilitate online transactions and payments. While primarily tailored for B2C sales, certain vendors offer B2B versions as well. Initially focused on physical product sales, contemporary e-commerce platforms increasingly incorporate functionalities for digital products sold via subscription models. Such software is applicable across all departments within an online commerce company, yet it particularly benefits sales, product management, and marketing teams.
Submit New App
Shopify
shopify.com
Shopify Inc. is a Canadian multinational e-commerce company headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario. It is also the name of its proprietary e-commerce platform for online stores and retail point-of-sale systems. Shopify offers online retailers a suite of services "including payments, marketing, shipping an...
Wix
wix.com
Build and scale your business online with confidence using Wix. With lightning-fast web performance, enterprise-grade security, and reliable infrastructure, you can rest assured that your site will always be up and running. And with Wix you get much more than a website builder—from online scheduling...
WooCommerce
woocommerce.com
WooCommerce is the most popular WordPress eCommerce plugin. And it's available for free. Packed full of features, perfectly integrated into your self-hosted WordPress website. Add powerful shop facilities to your WordPress website with our free eCommerce plugin. Powering over 24% of all online shops...
SAP
sap.com
At SAP, our purpose is to help the world run better and improve people’s lives. Our promise is to innovate to help our customers run at their best. SAP is committed to helping every customer become a best-run business. We engineer solutions to fuel innovation, foster equality, and spread opportunity...
Shift4Shop
shift4shop.com
Shift4Shop is a feature-rich eCommerce platform serving thousands of businesses of all sizes in a wide range of industries across the globe. Offering an unmatched free eCommerce solution, the company provides everything an entrepreneur needs to start and grow their business. This turnkey eCommerce e...
Ecwid
ecwid.com
Ecwid by Lightspeed is the easiest way to add an online store to any webpage or social media profile. Used by hundreds of thousands of merchants in 175 countries, Ecwid by Lightspeed has everything you need to reach your customers wherever they are: in-person, through your website, Instagram, Facebo...
Dukaan
mydukaan.io
Dukaan is a modern, lightspeed eCommerce platform to launch an online store, the no-code DIY way. Built with speed, performance and simplicity at its core, Dukaan offers the most intuitive and robust eCommerce experience ideal for small businesses to large enterprises. With Dukaan, one can not only ...
Sage Accounting
sage.com
Sage Intacct is the flexible and scalable financial platform that delivers deep accounting capabilities to thousands of businesses across the world. Sage Intacct delivers an array of core accounting applications such as a general ledger, accounts payable, accounts receivable, cash management, and or...
BigCommerce
bigcommerce.com
About BigCommerce BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and perf...
Zoho Commerce
zoho.com
Zoho Commerce is a comprehensive e-commerce platform that empowers businesses to create and manage online stores, accept orders, track inventory, process payments, manage shipping, and market their brand with ease. With a global reach and availability in 30+ countries, Zoho Commerce offers a one-sto...
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San F...
Sellix
sellix.io
Sellix is a SaaS eCommerce platform for businesses and individuals, we let clients sign up and create their digital goods (e.g. Shopify). We then provide everything from the payment gateways to the infrastructure beneath. Our cryptocurrency offerings are a key feature that differentiates us from oth...
Sellpass
auth.sellpass.io
Sellpass is the digital ecommerce platform built for rapidly scaling entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs can build an online store, sell digital products, accept payments, block fraud, and analyze customer data — from software to communities and everything in between.
2Checkout
2checkout.com
2Checkout is the digital commerce & payments provider that helps companies sell their products and services via multiple channels, acquire customers across multiple touch points, increase customer and revenue retention, leverage smarter payment options and subscription billing models, and maximize s...
SendOwl
sendowl.com
Everything you need to sell anything digital anywhere online — audiobooks, e-books, photography, software, memberships, event tickets, online courses, and much more.
Lemon Squeezy
lemonsqueezy.com
Lemon Squeezy is the all-in-one platform for running your SaaS business. Payments, subscriptions, global tax compliance, fraud prevention, multi-currency support, failed payment recovery, PayPal integration and more. We make running your software business easy peasy.
FastSpring
fastspring.com
FastSpring IQ (Interactive Quotes) communicates your pricing and packages to prospects in a clear, customized, private page that provides prospects with a sales psychology-backed buying experience they love. Whether you're looking to explain your pricing, create a modernized sales proposal, or need ...
Pepperi
pepperi.com
Pepperi provides consumer goods brands and wholesalers with a comprehensive B2B commerce platform to consistently manage all aspects of their omnichannel sales. Empowering you to sell more, better and faster, our platform uniquely combines B2B e-Commerce, Sales Force Automation, retail execution & r...
PayKickstart
paykickstart.com
PayKickstart has reinvented subscription billing and affiliate management for online businesses who want to sell smarter, sell easier, sell faster, and sell more. Boost your sales, retain more customers, and increase recurring revenue with advanced out-of-the-box tools like customizable checkout opt...
EasyStore
easystore.co
A unified commerce platform that helps you sell on both online and in-person (retail). We simplify your sales process across all channels, including online store, Shopee, Lazada, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Referral Program, and more. You can manage all products, orders, inventory, customers from o...
Sellfy
sellfy.com
Sellfy is an effortless eCommerce platform for creators looking to sell digital, physical, subscription, and print-on-demand products from a beautiful online store. Sellfy takes care of the technical part of your business so you have more time to focus on growing your audience.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Vendasta provides an end-to-end ecommerce platform to 60,000+ partners who sell digital products and services to more than 5.5 million small and medium businesses (SMBs) worldwide. These partners include marketing agencies, independent software vendors (ISVs), and media companies. The Vendasta Platf...
ReadyCloud
readycloud.com
It’s a powerful customer relationship management (CRM) software that’s further enhanced with the ReadyShipper and ReadyReturns plugins to create an all-in-one ecommerce solution.
Kibo
kibocommerce.com
Kibo eCommerce is a composable solution built to simplify the management of complex product catalogs, search, pricing, order, and customer management across multiple channels with rich extensibility and instant usability. Scale your business with a future-proof platform that expands beyond tradition...
Fygaro
fygaro.com
Start selling online! Thousands of businesses — from SMEs and entrepreneurs to multinational enterprises — use Fygaro to sell and manage their business online.
Volusion
volusion.com
Create your online store w/ a FREE 14-day trial of our award-winning ecommerce software. Shown to sell 4x more than other hosted shopping carts!
Envoice
envoice.eu
Extracting data from your purchase invoices and receipts is finally automated. We provide a complete expense reporting and purchase management solution for small/medium sized businesses and practices. Items are accurately recorded and smoothly published to your accounting software.
Contentder
contentder.com
Create beautiful websites, eCommerce stores, blog and news portal with Contentder free website builder using drag and drop and digital marketing tools.
Billtrust
billtrust.com
Accelerate online revenue growth, scale seamlessly and optimize your customer experience with an intelligent B2B/B2C web store platform and mobile app. Billtrust eCommerce is purpose-built for wholesale distributors and manufacturing businesses to stay competitive and innovate with an integrated, ho...
Shoplazza
shoplazza.com
Shoplazza, an award-winning ecommerce platform, provides a simple website builder for ecommerce businesses of all shapes and sizes to start, market, and manage their online stores.
MarketTime
markettime.com
MarketTime helps sales agencies and brands streamline their business with a robust back-office management system, powerful sales enablement tools, comprehensive reporting & analytics, and a highly configurable B2B eCommerce solution. With MarketTime, users can streamline their wholesale order writin...
Digital River
digitalriver.com
Digital River is a back-end solution for global expansion, payments, taxes, fraud, and compliance. Flexible APIs make it easy to integrate our customizable checkout with any existing commerce platform. Eliminate risk and complexity with our merchant of record business model where we deliver localize...
Selldone
selldone.com
Selldone, a pioneering force in the e-commerce platform landscape, is headquartered in a vibrant tech hub, reflecting its innovative ethos. Established with a mission to streamline online business operations, Selldone has rapidly expanded its reach and impact. The company, characterized by a dedicat...
PayPro Global
payproglobal.com
PayPro Global (founded 2006) is a provider of premium e-commerce solutions designed for software, Saas and digital goods companies. We deliver complete automation of the online sales management & optimization process through highly efficient in-house tools. Our user-optimized platform offers our par...
Pimcore
pimcore.com
Loved by developers, agencies, and enterprises: The Pimcore Platform™ is an advanced open-source platform trusted by over 110,000 companies worldwide. It offers state-of-the-art solutions for digital asset management (DAM), product information management (PIM), master data management (MDM), digital ...
Quick eSelling
quickeselling.com
Quick eSelling is a Saas based ecommerce platform which offers free set up of online ecommerce stores. It is a feature-rich ecommerce platform and offers a high level of security. You can launch your ecommerce website and app with Quick eSelling ecommerce store builder for free in just 10 mins. Also...
SoTrusty
sotrusty.com
SoTrusty is a platform where you can create and manage your own online store in a matter of minutes from your smartphone
CommentSold
try.commentsold.com
CommentSold is the North American leader of live selling technology, with over 4,000 retailers, more than 150M items sold, and $3.5B+ in lifetime GMV. CommentSold’s technology continues to provide businesses of all sizes with best-in-class solutions for delivering engaging live video commerce experi...
ikas
ikas.com
ikas is an innovative e-commerce platform that has been specifically designed for small and medium-sized enterprises and entrepreneurs. Its user-friendly interface allows the user to easily create an online store without requiring any technical expertise. Furthermore, its advanced features enable th...
Storeino
storeino.com
Storeino is a saas online store specialized platform, with it you can get your ultimate experience today with full options platform, from online store creation in just few minutes, with multi options of themes, applications and more other services, to mobile shopping app experience that you'll get w...
Edistera
edistera.com
Edistera Commerce Cloud is a B2B eCommerce platform helping Manufacturers, Brands, and Distributors grow their wholesale business by providing a seamless, omnichannel buying experience both in-person and online for their retailers, dealers, and wholesale customers.
Unizap
unizap.ai
Unizap (formerly ndhgo), is a powerful eCommerce website builder designed to bring any business online. Your all-in-one eCommerce solution. Smart inventory, cataloging, shipping integration, 360 marketing, payments, analytics, and excellent customer support. eVikaas by Unizap is among the early plat...
Siteglide
siteglide.com
Siteglide is a Digital Experience Platform (DXP) to help Agencies build and manage User-First Digital Experiences such as Online Courses, Marketplaces, Membership Sites and Customer Portals. With one cloud based login you get access to an intuitive Content Management System (CMS), a Customer Relatio...
ChannelSight
channelsight.com
The leading eCommerce Intelligence Platform for every product, every journey, every KPI. ChannelSight partners with the world’s most successful retail brands, enabling them to maximize their online sales. Our products, that you can combine, or use as stand alone products, include: Where To Buy Techn...
ShopWired
shopwired.io
ShopWired is the UK's leading ecommerce platform allowing merchants to build, launch and grow their online store with the tools we provide. Using ShopWired merchants can build beautiful store fronts, sell across multiple sales channels (web, mobile, social media, marketplaces and pop-up shops). Usin...
Elastic Path
elasticpath.com
Elastic Path is a "headless" e-commerce system, allowing template-less eCommerce to integrated as middle ware into Enterprise ERP systems. The system is API based and is specifically targeted towards Enterprise level organizations.
Kooomo
kooomo.com
Kooomo works with clients to maximise all digital sales channels globally by combining our expertise and next-generation platform in a proven and affordable digital commerce cloud solution. Built by eCommerce managers and named in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant, Kooomo’s platform brings together every pie...
WebSell
websell.io
WebSell is an e-commerce platform that connects directly to Point of Sale (POS) systems. We use the data in exsiting POR/ERP systems and use it to power online stores. E-commerce integration between in-store systems and online webstores is what we do best.
Shopblocks
shopblocks.com
Shopblocks ensures the fastest B2B ecommerce time to value in the market, guaranteed. Our commitment to customer success, low/no code simplicity, and unified data integrity through the StockPort™ engine provides you with an ecommerce partner committed to your success.
Commerce Layer
commercelayer.io
Commerce Layer is a composable ecommerce API that supports any number of local or international markets, can power transactions on any frontend, and makes it much easier for developers to customize their own checkout experience.
Builderfly
builderfly.com
Start selling online and Grow your business with Builderfly - Top Ecommerce Platform. Builderfly helps you to Build, Market and Grow your Business. Register Today!
Zegashop
zegashop.com
Zegashop is an e-commerce platform, through which you will be able to create an online store without code knowledge. The online store contributes to business branding and sales automation. Zegashop provides tools such as SEO, website analytics, content management, keyword research, and competitor re...
Turis
turis.app
Get a wholesale webshop that automates order handling so you can focus on your business. User friendly storefront, Retailer management, Advanced price lists more than 4,000 integrations to automate and optimize your wholesale orders. Start optimizing today!
Traede
traede.com
Traede handles all aspects of the wholesale process in a single platform, including managing products, keeping track of customers and creating and processing orders. In addition, the iPad app lets your sales agents sell on the move, and a private webshop allows retailers and distributors to buy your...
Shopiroller
shopiroller.com
Omnichannel e-commerce infrastructure for SMEs and individual Sell Anywhere Shopiroller gives you the power to easily sell anywhere, to anyone - across the internet and around the world. Payment Solutions Accept credit cards and other popular payment methods with a payment provider that’s ready to g...
Oode
oode.com
Oode is an all-in-one business management platform that helps service providers manage everything from bookings to payments.
HeadQ
headq.io
HeadQ gives your customers a frictionless buying experience as they configure their product, get a quote, and check out right from your website.
DG1
dg1.com
Based on 20 years of experience in development of custom digital systems we created the All-In-One system to boost the growth of SMEs. DG1 offers enterprise features of 6 verticals inside a single environment and easy to use for any type of SME. Web system with CMS, E-commerce system with advanced f...
29 Next
29next.com
29 Next is the Ecommerce Platform for DTC performance marketing, empowering brands to rapidly launch new products, optimize marketing campaigns, and manage growth at scale. 29 Next’s unique features enable fully custom marketing paths, checkouts, and post-sale automations to maximize marketing ROI a...