Top E-Commerce Personalization Software

E-commerce personalization software enhances the online shopping experience by tailoring it to individual consumers. By tracking user behavior in real time across various channels, this software delivers personalized messages that guide users to discover and purchase products or services. Marketers and e-commerce professionals use this software to boost online sales. Typically, e-commerce personalization software is offered as a standalone solution that integrates with e-commerce platforms, shopping cart software, and product information management (PIM) systems. Additionally, some vendors combine it with e-merchandising software or multichannel retail software for a more comprehensive approach.