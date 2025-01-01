Find the right software and services.
E-commerce personalization software enhances the online shopping experience by tailoring it to individual consumers. By tracking user behavior in real time across various channels, this software delivers personalized messages that guide users to discover and purchase products or services. Marketers and e-commerce professionals use this software to boost online sales. Typically, e-commerce personalization software is offered as a standalone solution that integrates with e-commerce platforms, shopping cart software, and product information management (PIM) systems. Additionally, some vendors combine it with e-merchandising software or multichannel retail software for a more comprehensive approach.
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo is an integrated platform for customer support and marketing, combining email, live chat, and social media for streamlined communication and sales.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses engage customers through personalized campaigns, CRM, and workflow automation.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is an email marketing platform that offers tools for creating campaigns, landing pages, and automation to help businesses engage with their audience.
Storyly
storyly.io
Storyly is a user engagement platform that allows mobile apps and websites to create and share interactive stories, enhancing user interaction without coding.
Drip
drip.com
Drip is a marketing automation platform for e-commerce brands, enabling personalized email campaigns and customer engagement through automation and dynamic segmentation.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is a platform for A/B testing, website personalization, and feature management, helping businesses optimize digital experiences across multiple channels.
Insider
useinsider.com
Insider is an omnichannel platform for marketers to create personalized customer experiences by unifying data and optimizing interactions across various channels.
Coveo
coveo.com
Coveo is a SaaS platform that enhances digital experiences through AI-driven search and analytics, providing personalized content and recommendations for businesses.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is a customer engagement platform that enables real-time, personalized communication across multiple channels for marketers and product owners.
Metrilo
metrilo.com
Metrilo is an analytics and CRM platform for ecommerce brands, offering tools for customer data management, email marketing, and sales funnel optimization.
Litmus
litmus.com
Litmus helps marketers create, test, and analyze emails to improve delivery and personalization, ensuring effective communication with recipients.
Omnichat
omnichat.ai
Omnichat provides chat commerce solutions for retailers, integrating messaging channels and AI tools to enhance customer interactions and streamline sales processes.
Omniconvert
omniconvert.com
Omniconvert is a digital experience optimization tool for A/B testing, surveys, and advanced segmentation to improve conversion rates and customer insights.
MyAlice
myalice.ai
MyAlice is a customer communication tool for Shopify and WooCommerce brands, integrating multiple channels and features for order management and support.
Jebbit
jebbit.com
Jebbit is an app that builds interactive experiences like quizzes and surveys to collect consumer data, enhancing customer engagement and driving conversions.
VWO
vwo.com
VWO is a web testing and conversion optimization platform that helps businesses enhance user experience through analytics and experimentation tools.
Spott
spott.ai
Spott allows users to enhance their content with interactive elements like shoppable links and call-to-action buttons, making it measurable across multiple channels.
Bluecore
bluecore.com
Bluecore is a retail marketing platform that automates personalized campaigns across channels using integrated customer data.
Syte
syte.ai
Syte is a visual AI platform for eCommerce that enhances product discovery, improves inventory management, and automates product tagging tailored to different retail sectors.
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno is an AI-driven CRM that helps retailers boost repeat sales by personalizing marketing campaigns through various channels.
Vue.ai
vue.ai
Vue.ai is an AI platform that helps enterprises enhance ecommerce operations through automation and personalization in product discovery and customer engagement.
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage is a customer engagement platform that consolidates data, automates marketing campaigns, and personalizes messaging across multiple digital channels.
Beamer
getbeamer.com
Beamer is a customer communication tool that facilitates two-way communication within your app, allowing for easier engagement and feedback from customers.
ContactPigeon
contactpigeon.com
ContactPigeon is an omnichannel marketing automation platform that helps retailers send personalized messages based on customer behavior across various channels.
Tagshop
tagshop.ai
Tagshop is a platform for e-commerce brands to create shoppable galleries using user-generated content, enhancing shopping experiences and boosting sales.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
Bloomreach is a digital experience platform that enhances customer journeys for e-commerce through AI-driven search, content management, and marketing automation.
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys is an omnichannel customer engagement platform that helps businesses improve marketing strategies through personalization and automation based on customer data.
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia Marketing Cloud integrates with third-party systems, allowing teams to configure business criteria and access customer data across multiple domains and brands.
Findify
findify.io
Findify is a search and personalization platform for ecommerce sites, enhancing product discovery with advanced search features and customizable merchandising tools.
Upsellit
us.upsellit.com
UpSellit optimizes online sales through various managed services, including email and SMS campaigns, cart recovery, and conversion rate strategies.
Digioh
digioh.com
Digioh is a marketing suite for collecting zero-party data through quizzes, surveys, and forms, enhancing customer engagement and conversion rates.
edrone
edrone.me
edrone is an eCRM for eCommerce that automates marketing and helps businesses understand customer behavior through advanced analytics.
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore Cloud is a customer engagement platform that helps marketers create personalized experiences across digital channels using data analytics and AI.
Moosend
moosend.com
Moosend is an email marketing platform that enables users to create, automate, and analyze email campaigns with advanced segmentation and integration capabilities.
Marquiz.io
marquiz.io
Marquiz.io is an online platform for creating and managing quizzes and surveys to engage audiences and collect feedback for businesses.
Experro
experro.com
Experro is a digital experience platform that offers a headless CMS, site builder, AI search, and data tools for fast, personalized eCommerce without complex tech stacks.
Recombee
recombee.com
Recombee is an AI tool offering personalized product recommendations for ecommerce, improving user experience and increasing sales for businesses.
Wyng
wyng.com
Wyng helps brands create interactive digital experiences to engage audiences, collect data, and personalize marketing efforts, supporting various strategies and campaigns.
Outgrow
outgrow.co
Outgrow helps businesses create interactive content like quizzes and calculators, facilitating lead engagement and qualification without needing technical skills.
Searchspring
searchspring.net
Searchspring enhances ecommerce by improving search functionality, personalized recommendations, and product merchandising to boost sales and customer satisfaction.
Maropost
maropost.com
Maropost is a digital marketing platform that enables businesses to manage email, SMS, and social media campaigns for improved customer engagement and insights.
deco.cx
deco.cx
Deco.cx is a frontend platform that helps businesses create and manage high-performance web applications, focusing on ecommerce optimization and team collaboration.
TxtCart
txtcartapp.com
TxtCart is an SMS marketing app that helps Shopify stores engage customers, recover abandoned carts, and run targeted campaigns using conversational messaging.
StoreYa
storeya.com
StoreYa is a social commerce platform that imports and customizes web stores on Facebook, offering tools for e-commerce management, marketing automation, and analytics.
PureClarity
pureclarity.com
PureClarity offers ecommerce personalisation solutions to enhance online shopping experiences, increase conversion rates, and engage customers effectively across various platforms.
Checkout Champ
checkoutchamp.com
Checkout Champ is a subscription management and billing app that helps increase sales conversions and average order value with customizable checkout flows.
CommentSold
try.commentsold.com
CommentSold is a platform that enables businesses to sell products via live video on social media, streamlining online sales and customer interaction.
Crossing Minds
crossingminds.com
Crossing Minds offers personalized recommendations for online discovery, helping businesses engage customers while ensuring privacy.
Xtremepush US
xtremepush.com
Xtremepush is a CRM app for iGaming companies, helping them use real-time data and AI to manage player relationships and enhance retention.
Xtremepush EU
xtremepush.com
Xtremepush is a CRM app for iGaming companies, helping them analyze player data and improve player engagement and retention through personalized experiences.
Socital
socital.com
Socital is an e-commerce marketing platform that aids in lead capture, visitor conversion, and sales increase through data collection and email segmentation tools.
Vizury
vizury.com
Vizury is a martech app that helps brands improve customer engagement and retention through data-driven insights and strategies for digital marketing.
Personizely
personizely.net
Personizely is a conversion marketing toolkit for e-commerce, enabling customizable popups and website personalization to enhance customer engagement and boost sales.
Klevu
klevu.com
Klevu is an AI-powered search and discovery platform for e-commerce, enhancing product discovery through advanced search, merchandising, and personalized recommendations.
Poltio
poltio.com
Poltio offers no-code tools for brands to create embeddable surveys and quizzes, enhancing product discovery and collecting customer insights.
Monetate
monetate.com
Monetate is an ecommerce personalization software that helps brands create tailored online experiences to enhance customer engagement and improve conversion rates.
Aqurate
aqurate.ai
Aqurate Personalize provides AI-driven product recommendations for eCommerce sites, enhancing customer engagement and boosting sales through tailored suggestions.
Hello Retail
helloretail.com
Hello Retail is an e-commerce personalization app that enhances customer engagement and increases sales through tailored product recommendations and marketing strategies.
Fresh Relevance
freshrelevance.com
Fresh Relevance is a personalization platform that helps businesses enhance customer engagement through tailored marketing across various channels.
