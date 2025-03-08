Top E-Commerce Personalization Software - Uruguay

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
E-commerce personalization software enhances the online shopping experience by tailoring it to individual consumers. By tracking user behavior in real time across various channels, this software delivers personalized messages that guide users to discover and purchase products or services. Marketers and e-commerce professionals use this software to boost online sales. Typically, e-commerce personalization software is offered as a standalone solution that integrates with e-commerce platforms, shopping cart software, and product information management (PIM) systems. Additionally, some vendors combine it with e-merchandising software or multichannel retail software for a more comprehensive approach.
Submit New App
Digioh
digioh.com
Drive 3%+ increase in conversions with Digioh! Enjoy easy contact collection, quizzes, surveys, landing pages, & preference centers - all designed to capture, converge, & convert more zero-party data! Grow your email + SMS message marketing list, capture zero-party data, and drive more sales with high-converting product recommendation quizzes, engaging multi-step forms, on-site and email surveys, landing pages, and preference centers. Take full advantage of the power of data and quickly reap the rewards of personalized on-site, email, SMS, and re-targeting experiences. Digioh allows marketers to gather more consumer-consented, zero-party data than ANY platform in the market and leverage this data across ALL marketing channels at both micro and macro scales. Increase your conversions by rolling out product recommendation quizzes, implementing surveys to learn about your customers, and continuing the conversation via email or SMS based upon this information - increasing the likelihood of both a new customer gained, higher LTV, and lower opt-out rates. With over 1400 customers, 200+ integrations, and 2 billion bits of zero-party data collected daily - there is no platform stronger than Digioh to help brands drive incremental revenue growth, build customer experience, and harvest + activate zero-party data in forward-thinking, innovative ways. And - with Digioh's full-service design and technical support team - Digioh customers get started faster, driving faster ROI, and incremental success within 30 days!
LiftIgniter
liftigniter.com
LiftIgniter helps companies benefit from real-time machine learning-based recommendations natively in their digital properties (web, mobile, email, push, etc). Our technology is comparable with what the leading Web properties (Youtube, Amazon, etc) have built for their sections like “Recommended for you” or “You might like.
Recombee
recombee.com
We provide personalized content, product, and search recommendations as a service to increase our clients’ revenues, increase their user satisfaction and help their businesses grow. Using our simple-to-use integration, our users can enjoy a hands-on experience with our services by joining a 30-day unlimited free trial. Based in Prague, we serve over 300+ satisfied clients around the globe who are happy to share their experiences.
Crossing Minds
crossingminds.com
Crossing Minds is the smartest platform powering perceptive recommendations that drive online discovery and engagement. Founded and led by world-renowned AI pioneers and powered by the latest advances in deep learning, Crossing Minds instantly delivers precise, session-based recommendations that don’t infringe on or jeopardize customer privacy. We help businesses engage their customers. We help people discover products they love. We help turn curiosity into loyalty.
Xtremepush US
xtremepush.com
Xtremepush is the most complete CRM solution on the market that enables iGaming companies to leverage real-time data, AI, and gamification to build, grow, and retain strong player relationships that drive conversion and loyalty through lifecycle-specific journeys at scale. All in one unified solution. Based in Dublin, with additional offices in London and New York, our company is dedicated to assisting operators worldwide in gaining a comprehensive understanding of their player base, enhancing player experiences, and increasing retention.
Xtremepush EU
xtremepush.com
Xtremepush is the most complete CRM solution on the market that enables iGaming companies to leverage real-time data, AI, and gamification to build, grow, and retain strong player relationships that drive conversion and loyalty through lifecycle-specific journeys at scale. All in one unified solution. Based in Dublin, with additional offices in London and New York, our company is dedicated to assisting operators worldwide in gaining a comprehensive understanding of their player base, enhancing player experiences, and increasing retention.
Rejoiner
rejoiner.com
Ecommerce email marketing software powered by experts you can count on 24x7. Other email platforms force you to DIY, engage an agency, or hire more full-time staff. Rejoiner comes with email experts who embed with your marketing team. Reduce overhead, execute faster, and grow more proﬁtably. Email marketing for ecommerce—it’s all we do.
AiTrillion
aitrillion.com
Experience Marketing Automation Powered With Actionable Artificial Intelligence - Get AiTrillion! AiTrillion is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled – all-in-one marketing platform for eCommerce sellers. It’s 11+ customer engagement channels integrated with analytics built for the eCommerce industry, we at AiTrillion specialize at connecting the dots between millions of customers across 175+ countries. Everything you are looking for is packed under one roof with its Integrated & Innovative features. Email Marketing Automation Loyalty Rewards Program Product Reviews + Q&A Web Push Notifications Affiliate Marketing Recurring Memberships Form Builder Ai Workflow Automation Smart Popups Announcement Bar Product Recommendation
AddShoppers
addshoppers.com
At AddShoppers, our vision is to be a trusted digital commerce platform for brands and shoppers; known for creating delightful experiences that save people time and money. Our product, SafeOpt, harnesses a network of over 175M+ shoppers, empowering brands to send 3-5x more emails and effectively recover lost shoppers. Trusted by 1,000+ eCommerce brands, SafeOpt seamlessly integrates with existing marketing strategies, driving substantial revenue growth and optimizing web traffic.
Socital
socital.com
Socital is an e-commerce marketing platform that helps marketers capture leads, convert anonymous and abandoning visitors into customers, and increase sales. Socital provides a unique set of tools for data collection, email database segmentation, conversion optimization, targeting, and personalization.
Upsellit
us.upsellit.com
UpSellit provides managed conversion optimization that helps the internet's biggest brands boost sales, capture new-to-file leads, stop abandonment, and increase new customer acquisition. In-house creative and development teams perfectly align UpSellit's technologies at targeted stages of the conversion funnel, serving as an extension of your marketing team. UpSellit's flexible pricing models lends itself to meet the needs of any businesses and allows retailers of all sizes to see the true impact conversion rate optimization. UpSellit's suite of manages services includes: - Email Remarketing - Incentivized Strategies - SMS Campaigns - Value-Driven Strategies - Cart Rebuilder Technology - Control Groups - Advanced AB Tests - Behavioral Parsing - Anti-False Safeguards
Poltio
poltio.com
Poltio’s no-code embeddable solutions that are responsive and white-label, enables brands/agencies to humanize product discovery and capture real time zero party data / get unbiased insights / boost ... Show More OI while creating segments and personas. Just Select the right solution such as smart survey, engaging test or product recommendation quiz / gift finder. Product quizzes not only enhance customer’s shopping but they also provide a superior experience and elevates the customer journey with guided selling.
RichRelevance
richrelevance.com
RichRelevance is the global leader in experience personalization, driving digital growth and brand loyalty for more than 200 of the world’s largest B2C and B2B brands and retailers. The company leverages advanced AI technologies to bridge the experience gap between marketing and commerce to help digital marketing leaders stage memorable experiences that speak to individuals – at scale, in real time, and across the customer lifecycle.
Alpine IQ
alpineiq.com
Alpine IQ empowers high-risk industries by providing customer-focused technology to help retailers and brands of all sizes resolve growth challenges and generate revenue. The company provides customers with the industry's most extensive suite of tools to protect, segment, and promote all in-store and online operations.
Actito
actito.com
Actito is a SaaS marketing automation company founded in 2000. Back then, the three founders wanted to bridge the gap between brands and consumers. So they started building the software that marketers now love. With Actito, you can personalize your interactions by the second, with hundreds, thousands, even millions of customers worldwide. Actito targets mid to large companies who want to run all their marketing activities from one easy-to-use platform. All the customer data you are collecting is centralized and consolidated onto a Customer Data Platform and made available to tailor, target and personalize right-time messages through main marketing channels – namely email, mobile and web. Actito offers full compliance with Europe’s latest general data protection regulations (GDPR), leaving marketers free to focus on building lasting and profitable customer relationships. Actito runs its European operations from its headquarters in Belgium, and also has offices in France and The Netherlands. Actito is also present in North America with an office in Canada. More than 250 clients use the platform worldwide including ABB, Friesland Campina, Biocodex, ARTE, WWF and KIA.
Raptor Services
auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com
Raptor Services is a market-leading Personalization and Customer Data Platform provider. Our solutions enable brands to recognize users’ behavior across channels, offer personalized recommendations, and activate data in all channels from our Customer Data Platform. Hundreds of ambitious brands already use Raptor for higher conversion rates, more efficient workflows, and better user experiences. For more information, visit https://www.raptorservices.com/
Wyng
wyng.com
Wyng helps brands grow and understand their audience, to deliver more relevant experiences. With Wyng, marketers can easily build interactive digital experiences that engage customers at the right moments, earn preferences and other zero-party data, and personalize in real-time. Whether the experience is a product finder quiz, promotion, or preference center - Wyng experiences are always well-timed, user-friendly, and offer genuine value to consumers. Wyng serves over 250 global brands, including AAA, Disney, Estée Lauder, Sony, and Unilever, who use Wyng to drive opt-ins, increase sales, and strengthen consumer trust and brand affinity.
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno is an AI-powered CRM that enables large retailers & D2C brands to increase repeat sales by 11% by building an understanding of each individual customer & creating more relevant marketing campaigns across SMS, email, Whatsapp, Facebook & Instagram. 100’s of retailers like Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger, Forever New, Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda, Taco Bell & Nando's use Xeno to increase their eCommerce & store sales.
Vizury
vizury.com
Vizury, launched in 2007, is an performance-focussed martech solution that empowers brands to achieve higher funnel conversions and customer retention. Since inception, the focus of our unique technology-driven services have always been the ability to bring customers back to a brand's website, mobile app or retail store and improve new customer acquisition, retention and brand loyalty. After launching and achieving global scale, the platform and business of Vizury were acquired by Affle in 2018.
Personizely
personizely.net
Personizely is a conversion marketing toolkit used to make the most of every website visitor by collecting their contact info, increasing average order value and boosting sales with targeted popups. It makes it simple to create the high-converting popup with its easy to use builder which gives you the full freedom of design. Whereas using website personalization tool you can easily edit your website according to visitor's activity history, referral source, geolocation, device, cart value, order history and many more splitting the website into variations with its visual on-site editor.
OptiMonk
optimonk.com
OptiMonk is a conversion optimization toolset created for busy marketers. It offers quick, easy-to-use solutions that can help you boost sales in three ways: 1. Smart Ecommerce Popups help you build your lists faster, decrease cart abandonment and grow your ecommerce sales like never before. 2. Website Personalization features allow you to easily tailor your website and campaign landing page messaging to shopper segments for more relevant and meaningful experiences. 3. Easy-to-use A/B testing lets you quickly set up, test, and compare pop-up and personalized landing page performance. Additionally, you can compare complete shopper journeys to measure the impact on the bottom line.
Webtrends Optimize
webtrends-optimize.com
We help businesses increase their online conversions, allowing experimentation without restrictions. With our simple approach and market-leading technology, we enhance digital experiences with an absolute focus on the customer at all times. Our technology was created in 2000, the first testing and targeting solution in the market. The platform has grown exponentially since then, and even more rapidly since the acquisition of Webtrends Optimize in August 2018 by the UK-based Accelerate Group Ltd. Everything we do is focused on delivering a return on the client’s investment. This is measured and reported in every test we do. We have a full range of testing, analysis and personalisation tools and features. Including AB, ABN, MVT and Split testing, Social Proof and Product Recommendations engines, Exit Intent overlays and a host of other tools. Client or Server-side testing is available and a selection of SDKs for Mobile app optimisation.
Kameleoon
kameleoon.com
Kameleoon enables brands to enhance their products and digital interactions, providing a unique optimization solution that combines Web Experimentation, Feature Experimentation, and AI-Driven Personalization features within a single, cohesive platform, catering to the experimentation needs of all teams. Designed to support product managers, marketers, and developers with their different experimentation and feature management needs, Kameleoon fits into any tech stack, with 50+ integrations and has the ability for any custom integration to be made. As a unified platform, Kameleoon empowers teams to create experiments, allowing them to utilize web-based data for targeting, analytics, and activation in server-side tests, all without requiring a developer. HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA compliant, Kameleoon is well-suited for highly-regulated industries such as healthcare, banking, and insurance. Over 1000 medium and enterprise-sized companies already use Kameleoon’s feature-rich and secure platform to rely on highly-accurate experimentation data. Teams at Toyota, Providence, Direct Line Group, Canada Goose, Loblaw and Cerebral use Kameleoon. Visit www.kameleoon.com to learn more.
Checkout Champ
checkoutchamp.com
Checkout Champ was designed to increase sales conversions, AOV, and CLTV with the best subscription management and billing system in existence. With over 500 direct integrations, you can now eliminate your 3rd party app fees and let Checkout Champ do all the work. With our simple drag-and-drop builder, you can create the fastest loading checkout and one-click-upsell flows in minutes that can increase your sales conversions 2x-3x immediately. And with our A/B split test system, you can truly optimize your checkout flow. You can also build your entire storefront in the system, giving you total control, and increase in sales and a massive reduction in cost.
deco.cx
deco.cx
Deco.cx is the experience builder for the web’s post-AI era. It's an all-in-one frontend platform that enables businesses of all sizes to create authentic, high-performance digital experiences.Deco.cx is the experience builder for the web’s post-AI era. It's an all-in-one frontend platform that enables businesses of all sizes to create authentic, high-performance digital experiences.
Aqurate
aqurate.ai
Aqurate Personalize is an AI-driven tool that helps eCommerce shops get the most out of each website visitor, boosting conversions, AOV, and customer retention through personalized product recommendations. Aqurate delivers highly targeted product recommendations to each website visitor, based on their previous interactions with the shop. Aqurate provides several types of product recommendations that can be accessed after the eCommerce shop is integrated: cross-sell, up-sell, similar, substitutes, recommended for you, new in store, popular now, and more. Clients can choose what specific pages to display them on, to increase their marketing KPIs. Aqurate's personalized product recommendations can be displayed on various pages of the website, app, or sent by email and WhatsApp. It automatically displays recommendations even for newly added product items. Aqurate is integrated with various eCommerce platforms and tools, like Shopify, Magento, Shopware, Mailchimp, Klaviyo etc.
TxtCart
txtcartapp.com
TxtCart is trusted by 3,000+ Shopify and Shopify Plus stores. We offer eCommerce businesses the ability to grow sales, and relationships with customers through conversational text marketing. Using TxtCart, your team will be able to grow a compliant subscriber list, leverage your store’s historical Shopify data to create targeted SMS marketing campaigns, reduce abandoned carts and have two-way conversations with customers unlocking a brand-new marketing channel to drive meaningful ROI. We're so confident in our product offering that we guarantee a 10X ROI or your money back, an industry-leading statistic. We're a fully remote team of 20+ employees across the US, Canada, and beyond! We're a customer support-first company, but more than anything else, our competitive advantage is that we are incredibly results-driven, from our guarantees to our results, and our pricing.
Experro
experro.com
Experro is the ultimate Digital Experience Platform that can provide fast, personalized, and memorable eCommerce experiences to every visitor. This fully-managed platform is fully-composable and comes with a Headless CMS, Visual Site Builder, AI search and merchandising, customer data platform, and upcoming marketing automation features. By using Experro, customers can enjoy lightning-fast and engaging experiences, while marketing and eCommerce teams can use no-code tools to launch new digital experiences on-demand. Developers can focus on meaningful work instead of complex tech stacks. If you want to build a blazing-fast website or headless eCommerce store, Experro is the game-changing solution you need.
StoreYa
storeya.com
StoreYa.com is a leading Social commerce platform designed for automatically importing web stores onto Facebook, having them fully customized to fit both the Facebook arena and the original brand's look & feel.
Hello Retail
helloretail.com
Hello Retail e-commerce personalization software will increase the average basket size, convert more customers and increase your customer loyalty. Hello Retail personalizes your e-commerce store by displaying the right product to the right customer at the right time. Hello Retail creates a personalized experience through AI-based behavior recognition, resulting in solid product recommendations, search, and emails that will make more cross- and up sales for your e-commerce. Our approach to our customers is that your success is our success, so you will have experts onboarding and managing your account with you
Fresh Relevance
freshrelevance.com
Fresh Relevance is a versatile personalization platform that helps commerce-driven businesses deliver revenue-boosting experiences across websites, apps, emails, SMS and ads - no technical expertise required. The platform saves you time, boosts conversions and integrates with your tech stack. On average, clients see 30% of online sales being influenced by Fresh Relevance.
Salesfire
salesfire.co.uk
Salesfire provides retailers with data-led, intelligent customer journey optimisation solutions that guide online shoppers through the buying funnel and retain them within the ecosystem. Leveraging customer insights, Salesfire empowers businesses to boost on-site engagement, personalise user experiences, and drive revenue growth. From first-party data collection to advanced analytics, Salesfire harnesses the power of AI to identify more shoppers, enhance retargeting and transform visitor data into sales.
Prefixbox
prefixbox.com
Prefixbox’s AI Search, AI Navigation, AI Recommend, and Insights & Experimentation solutions improve the shopping experience for increased conversion rate and revenue. Prefixbox 𝗔𝗜 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 uses the latest search technology to understand meaning. By combining vector, large language models (LLMs) and GPT technology, it can extract the intent behind a general sentence in order to return relevant product results. Prefixbox 𝗔𝗜 𝗡𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗴𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻's Related Products, Related Keywords and Related Categories modules increase engagement and help shoppers refine their search intent with just 1 click. Prefixbox 𝗔𝗜 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗱 inspires shoppers to explore your catalog with relevant recommendations that boost average order value. Prefixbox 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 can optimize your solution with insightful metrics, frequent A/B tests, and personalized search expert support.
Findify
findify.io
Findify is a Search & discovery personalization platform, powered by data and machine learning. Built for ecommerce sites to accelerate growth.
PureClarity
pureclarity.com
PureClarity is one of the leading providers of intelligent ecommerce personalisation and provides the perfect solution for businesses whether B2C or B2B to increase online revenue, average order value, online conversion rate and also build a loyal customer database. PureClarity allows you to provide your customers with a highly personalised and relevant online shopping experience through a wide range of intelligent ecommerce personalisation features, converting your online visitors into loyal customers. The software is compatible with all ecommerce platforms and offers plugins/extensions for Magento 1x and 2x, Shopify, BigCommerce, X-Cart, WooCommerce and Kooomo. PureClarity works effectively with any amount of data and gets to work from day one. Businesses generally start to see positive results quickly. PureClarity features include: Personalised content – allowing you to create a 1-2-1 relevant and engaging dialogue. Display targeted content and banner ads which are relevant to each of your online visitors. Turn them into returning and loyal customers by showing promotions, offers, and imagery they are interested in. Intelligent Recommendations that know what your customers want before they do. By showing customers the right product at the right time in their customer journey you can increase your online conversion and revenue. Let PureClarity’s AI upsell and cross-sell products in real-time throughout the customer journey to maximise your online sales. Personalisation within search - taking your customers from search straight to checkout. You can make it easy for customers find exactly what they’re looking for by displaying personalised product recommendations and content in real-time as they search your website and within your search results pages. Personalisation within email which injects your customers back into your sales funnel. Entice customers back onto your website by including products tailored to their onsite experience. Persuade your customers to buy, buy again, or revisit their abandoned cart. Why not throw in an incentive to really get them excited. PopUps which grab your customers attention! Create personalised pop-ups to and email capture popups to drive engagement and increase your online conversion rate. Insights & analytics which understand the value and potential buying power of each of your customers. You can gain full insight into your visitor behaviours, customer segments and campaign performance and discover how to maximise your websites potential to further increase revenue.
Tagshop
tagshop.ai
Tagshop is a social commerce, shoppable UGC and visual shopping platform for eCommerce brands and online stores to activate their user-generated content or brands' social content by tagging products and publish shoppable galleries on their website to increase conversion rate, drive sales, build social trust, engagement, and seamless shopping experiences.
CommentSold
try.commentsold.com
CommentSold is the North American leader of live selling technology, with over 4,000 retailers, more than 150M items sold, and $3.5B+ in lifetime GMV. CommentSold’s technology continues to provide businesses of all sizes with best-in-class solutions for delivering engaging live video commerce experiences. With end-to-end solutions for point-of-sale systems, warehouse optimization, live selling, marketing automation, shopping apps, and webstores, CommentSold offers everything businesses need to thrive online.
Okkular.io
okkular.io
Okkular's Tag-Gen helps retailers in Fashion and Furniture by creating a seamless merchandising process, enabling efficient product discovery and online product onboarding. The Okkular Tag-Gen solution helps automate the product tagging process using state of the art deep learning technology. Our solution suggests relevant tags based on your brand's product images.
Black Crow AI
blackcrow.ai
Black Crow AI helps companies of all sizes improve profitability with the power of machine-learned prediction. We empower e-commerce brand growth by unlocking the hidden value in the customer data you already own.
Vue.ai
vue.ai
Vue.ai is one of the world’s first general-purpose AI platforms that enables large enterprises around the world to build a wide range of AI-enabled applications across workflows and functions. Vue.ai delivers value unlike any other point solution bringing together image, video, and text data from across the enterprise, decoding them with its AI stack, enabling the intelligence to feed across the enterprise for data-driven decision-making. With a combination of ready-to-use APIs, no-code, and low-code tools, Vue.ai enables marketing, product, business, and technology teams to bring an order of magnitude impact to revenue growth, efficiency, and cost reduction. Vue.ai is currently deployed across several industries, including Retail, Finance, Insurance, Logistics, and Healthcare. Vue.ai is a Mad Street Den brand founded by Ashwini Asokan & Anand Chandrasekaran.
AX Semantics
ax-semantics.com
AX Semantics offers a scalable e-commerce text automation software that tackles the challenges that content teams of e-commerce companies face today. Because the software is based on data-to-text, the technology helps e-commerce companies create consistent and accurate product descriptions at scale and in up to 110 languages in a world of Machine Learning (ML) content creation tools. How this came: AX Semantics once hired writers to churn out a page of content for 150 Euros. Crowdsourcing drove down costs while the need for content skyrocketed. Companies also realized they had to compete in the global economy, not just regionally. Almost a decade into our journey, it became clear that we needed a way to make content generation faster, better, and more cost effective. As a result, we built a product that effortlessly handles massive amounts of content generation. Our software generates content that is almost indistinguishable from a human writer. We think of ourselves as a writer's company, powered by data and science. Our subscription-based service (starting at €899 per month) gives users access to NLG technology that allows them to automate content creation. Our software isn't a "black box" that automatically creates content. Instead, it allows content to be generated in up to 110 languages. With AX Semantics, businesses can set up content workflows for content teams and translators alike, and utilize the benefits of machine learning (ML). The software is being utilized very effectively in e-commerce across all markets to generate product descriptions, print catalogs, price tags, and more. However, as the market and need for content and AI-based workflows continue to evolve, the practical applications for the software are infinite.
Loop54
loop54.com
Loop54s E-commerce site search and personalisation is powered by proprietary AI. Loop54 AI personalises your site search and category navigation, so each visitor experiences relevant results. While most personalisation tools require months of data collection, Loop54 uses small sets of data to do the work of thousands of rules. Letting you automatically personalise the user experience, fast. Site-search Turn your search box into a helpful sales associate – without the overbearing hovering. - Predictive personalisation - Autocomplete - Learning new words - Spellcheck - Automated ranking & sorting - Content search - Dynamic faceting - Related results Our search increases AOV and conversion rate by 30% on average. Some customers we work with are Not On The High Street, Webhallen, Office Depot among others.
Luigi's Box
luigisbox.com
Luigi's Box is a product search and discovery solution suitable for any e-commerce platform. Luigi's Box magic starts with detailed analytics dashboards giving you all the relevant information about the performance of search & navigation elements on your site. Learn more about the performance of your platform and ensure the best results thanks to AI-powered Search, Recommender, and Product Listing. Give your visitors the ultimate tools to discover your products as efficiently as possible. Luigi's Box is software that you and your customers will enjoy using.
Segmentify
segmentify.com
Segmentify is an AI-powered personalisation platform that helps eCommerce businesses improve customer experiences and increase conversions. Growth Solutions Boosts conversions and retention with personalised recommendations, engagement campaigns, and upsell strategies. Search and Discovery Enhances shopping with personalised search, dynamic filtering, and product discovery. Channel Marketing Drives multi-channel segmented engagement via email, push notifications. Segmentify is a Customer Engagement Platform that helps simplify the e-commerce growth journey by helping you discover how to increase customer lifetime value. To achieve this, Segmentify offers a range of features, including Personalisation solutions like Recommendation, Engagement, Dynamic Bundles; Customer Data solutions including Segmentation, Customer Profiles; Cross-Channel Marketing solutions like Email and Push Messaging and Merchandising solutions like Search Box, Searchandising and more.
edrone
edrone.me
edrone, an Autonomous eCommerce Cloud, is the first eCRM designed for eCommerce. edrone provide advanced Marketing Automation solutions, based on its algorithms, that are easy to install (Plug'n'Play). edrone's goal is to help to understand customers behavior (Customer Intelligence) and engage them (Marketing Automation) with all-in-one e-commerce marketing cloud. The system consists of two sections: Learn & Engage. Learn: advanced stats, RFM segmentation and detailed view per client (even with the social media stats). Engage: 20 ready to send scenarios, including recover abandoned cards, send recommendations and increase the revenue with cross selling based on our Customer Intelligence algorithms. The Marketing Machine is something more than a simple recommendation frame: it makes the idea of segment of one easy to implement in every e-commerce.
Relewise
relewise.com
Let’s reach your personalization potential At Relewise, we provide our customers with the competitive edge of true personalization, so they can deliver unique user experiences. We want your business to reach its personalization potential, and we want to help you all the way. Customized results at warp speed We offer a personalization platform with an outstanding ability to provide personalized search and recommendation results. Based on real-time user behavior, our platform adapts to the user’s unique interests and actions and provides excellent results at warp speed. The result is fantastic user experiences, and e-commerce businesses benefit from the platform’s extreme adaptability, flexible integration, super-fast engine, and automized learning. Search in products, variants, categories, and content, present personalized product recommendations, personalize the sort order when category browsing and triggers e.g. for marketing automation. Relewise supports millions of products and variants, where all data gets persisted, and where data is analyzed and used real-time with zero delay. Everything working smoothly in both B2C and B2B. Furthermore, Relewise fully embrace B2B with targeted features such as support for personalization in customer-specific assortments, customer segmentation, and multi-user customer accounts (and baskets). No hot air, lots of straight talk, and never a dull moment We believe that great relationships are everything and that great dialogue is where they start. That’s why our product changes with the needs of our customers and why we are dead serious about providing the highest HOW product quality and above-and-beyond service. Trust is our strongest currency, and we promise to give you all honest talk and no hot air sales pitches. We also promise to keep things interesting – we are driven by a never-ending desire to explore and to develop something better than what is.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is a cross-channel customer engagement platform built for marketers and product owners who value agility over cumbersome complexity. We help consumer brands adapt quickly to evolving customer expectations through real-time insights and personalized cross-channel communications. MoEngage is trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands, including Soundcloud, Citi, McAfee, 7-Eleven, Samsung, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, and Airtel. With offices in ten countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures. Product Description: * Cross-Channel Marketing Segment and engage with your customers in real-time via their preferred channel at their preferred time based on their actions, behavior, attributes, and preferences. MoEngage allows you to engage your customers through eleven channels across your website, email, mobile app, SMS, WhatsApp, and social media. * Customer Insights Bring your customer data into MoEngage and leverage Sherpa, our AI engine, to gain insights into customer behavior and preferences. Segment and engage customers easily from a single dashboard. Just a few clicks, and you're all set! * Web and App Personalisation Delight your website and app visitors with personalized content, offers, and recommendations based on their preferences, likes, journey stages, and lifestyle affinities. * Real-Time Transactional Alerts MoEngage Inform provides a unified infrastructure to manage critical alerts across channels and vendors with a single API.
Moosend
moosend.com
Moosend is a powerful email marketing automation software with world-class features, state-of-the-art automation flows, and lead generation tools that help you grow your business from day one whilst maintaining an award-winning all-in-one user interface. -Send email marketing campaigns Create beautiful, professional email campaigns to engage with your audience like a pro. -Manage Your Audience Send the right email to the right audience using our advanced segmentation features, get organized with subscriber tags, and minimize unsubscribes. -Grow Your Audience Create, launch and optimize stunning landing pages and subscription forms, all with one tool. -Automate Your Marketing Automate repetitive tasks, and create delightful personalized digital experiences for your customers. -Track Your Efforts Measure your marketing success and collect powerful data for better decision-making. You can try Moosend's for free and try all of our SMB and Enterprise features for free! No credit card is required. Get started for as low as $9/month or contact our sales team to build a custom plan to support your business needs. Copy and paste into your browser the following links to: -Try Moosend for free: https://moosend.com/register/ -Get a Custom Quote: https://moosend.com/contact-us/sales/
Omnichat
omnichat.ai
Omnichat provides professional chat commerce solutions for a wide range of retailers in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and the Asia-Pacific region. As the Official WhatsApp Business Solutions Provider and official partner of Meta and LINE, we offer advanced business solutions across social messaging channels (WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, LINE and website live chat) with enhanced efficiency, user behaviour analysis and thus remarketing strategy development. With the mission of unleashing the potential of chat commerce through Omni-channel messaging, Marketing automation, Online-merge-offline retailing, Social customer data platform, “Omni AI” that integrated with ChatGPT as well as WhatsApp Catalogue and Payment, Omnichat equips companies to provide a seamless customer journey so as to capture opportunities arising from omni-channel retailing environment. The online-merge-offline sales feature can easily direct visitors from online channels to salespersons at physical stores for follow-up, facilitating conversions and revenue tracking across online and offline. Leveraging ChatGPT, our AI-powered chatbot “Omni AI” serves as a digital assistant of retailers to handle customers' enquiry, recommend products, and facilitate marketing campaign planning. WhatsApp Catalogue and Payment allows retailers to complete the customer journey on WhatsApp, from browsing products, communicating with designated sales, to making purchases, shortening the decision-making and fastening the purchasing process of customers as well as bringing instant income to the merchants. Achieving 300% YoY Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth in the past three consecutive years, Omnichat empowers 5,000+ retail and e-commerce companies, including Watsons, Fortress, Sasa Cosmetic, Lukfook Jewellery, LVMH Group, Mannings, Swire Resources, OSIM, Logitech, Timberland, Tom Lee Music, Vita Green and government departments.
Beamer
getbeamer.com
Beamer is customer communication tool for product releases that opens a two-way communication right from your app to easily reach, engage, and hear from your customers.
Storyly
storyly.io
Storyly is the user engagement platform to embed Stories - full-screen, interactive, and most captivating content format of the day - in mobile apps and websites. Storyly Stories empower marketing strategies of mobile brands by enabling them to engage with their audience beyond the limits of the mobile screen and create engaging experiences without any development efforts after integration. Storyly is trusted by over 300 brands in more than 40 countries, including but not limited to Domino’s Pizza, Turkish Airlines, United Airlines, McDonald’s, New Look, Decathlon, Swisscom, Footasylum, Heetch, SoulCycle, and Birbank. Storyly Stories, by nature, provide mobile apps and websites with an opportunity to communicate any message in a way that is catchy, familiar, and interactive rather than intrusive. With its intuitive studio and dashboard, Storyly also makes creating engaging content that fits the style and design of any mobile app and website effortless. That’s what makes Storyly Stories more than a circle - offering a boundless world of creativity, interaction, and connection.
Releva
releva.ai
Releva is an All-in-one AI automation solution for eCommerce growth. The company provides a marketing automation platform that personalizes the website and the multichannel to increase conversion rates, average order values, customer lifetime values and leads to revenue growth with an amazing ROI. Lucy, the artificial intelligence of Releva, a technology similar to chat GPT, answers the most important sales and marketing questions such as what each user wants; when they want it; what price range is acceptable; what is the digital channel of preference and what is the creative and narrative that resonate with each user. Releva's mission is to create user experiences that are similar to the ones they could have only in a small local shop. We do it by optimizing personalization via ethical omnichannel engagement between brands and their consumers. Releva integrates deeply with every eCommerce shop and all digital channels that drive traffic and increase conversions. The platform consistently generates 20%+ revenue increase combined with stunning 51x+ ROI.
Justuno
justuno.com
Justuno’s suite of conversion tools includes lead capture (SMS & email), exit offers, cart abandonment, banners, product recommendations, and more to create the ultimate conversion journey that delivers the right message to the right shopper at the right time. - Collect more zero and first-party data and push it to your existing marketing tools (we have 100+ integrations and counting) - Industry-leading email and SMS lead capture (two-step, tap to text, and more) for optimal growth - 80+ advanced targeting rules including geo-targeting (down to the zip code), exit intent, cart contents, traffic source, and more - Run A/B tests to optimize campaigns - Use product recommendations anywhere on your site including upsells, cross-sells, best sellers, recently browsed, and more - Access a pre-built template library for 200+ designs from industry-leading partners and ourselves to get started immediately. Looking For More? - Increase Average Order Value: With dynamic shipping banners, in-cart/checkout recommendations, and more - Monitor Performance in Real Time: Justuno’s analytics dashboard reveals actionable insights in real time to keep your campaigns at their best - Grow Email & SMS Lists: Justuno’s integrations with industry leading SMS & ESPs allows you to push email & SMS opt-ins simultaneously to your platforms plus create two-step lead forms, use tap-to-text opt-ins on mobile, and more - Create mobile friendly experiences: Convert more of your mobile website visitors with optimized mobile promotions that adhere to Google’s best practices - Improved Paid Media ROI: Justuno’s Audience Sync features syncs your subscriber lists hourly for up-to-date re-targeting and prospecting to maximize campaign performance - Hidden Fields: Collect additional information from visitors like UTM info, IP address, first URL landed on, coupon code used, etc.). Combine this with opt-ins for maximum personalization in automated flows. - Looking for a solution for your headless store? Justuno supports headless websites for brands who need to create the ultimate front-end experience. Contact us for details!
VWO
vwo.com
Running an experimentation program is tricky. Whether your goal is to boost website conversion or improve user experience, there’s just so much you need to do to get things right. That’s why thousands of the world's leading enterprise brands like WMG, eBay, Ubisoft, Qualicorp, and others look to VWO for running and scaling their digital experimentation. VWO is the world’s leading web testing and conversion optimization platform that enables growing businesses to optimize their web experience across desktop, mobile, and other devices, to deliver a unique experience. Gathering user insights, prioritizing hypotheses, planning a roadmap, conducting tests, analyzing results - VWO lets you cover the whole 9 yards. VWO is thoughtfully designed for ease of experimentation. You can launch a test within minutes without any help from IT. With certifications including BS and ISO, VWO is fully GDPR compliant and provides robust security by design and default. With industry-leading 24/7 support and a 98% customer satisfaction rate, servicing a billion requests a day while ensuring 100% uptime – VWO is built for Enterprises! VWO’s global customer base includes brands like Vodafone, Samsung, Toyota, and eBay and has helped more than 4,500 brands across the globe to run over 600,000 experiments to date.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
Searchspring
searchspring.net
Searchspring is one of the original and most trusted ecommerce solutions. Over the last 16 years, Searchspring has developed an entire ecommerce suite of products to help online stores deliver the ultimate shopper experience through Search, Merchandising, Personalization, and Reporting. Searchspring's team of ecommerce experts ensures complete integration with personalized onboarding and continued support from an award-winning Customer Success team. As the #1 Search, Merchandising, and Personalization platform built exclusively for ecommerce, Searchspring gets the right product, to the right person, at the right time. Customers such as Chubbies, Pura Vida, Moen, Fabletics, Peet’s Coffee, SKIMS, West Elm, Specialized, Wildfang, and Ripcurl trust Searchspring to help increase cart size, conversions, and repeat customers.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San Francisco, California with offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Cologne, Germany, London, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.
MyAlice
myalice.ai
The all-in-one customer communication tool for socially active Shopify and WooCommerce brands. Social is the new e-commerce. Customers now treat your brand like a human and want to chat with you on multiple channels. So, we created the modern way to sell and support on support media with conversations. Unlock social commerce for your e-commerce brand in five easy steps to grow your business, build genuine customer relationships, and spend less time on closing orders. 1. Support and sell from one inbox Like you, we also hate switching between countless social apps, websites, and stores. So, manage all your social channels, live chat, and e-commerce orders from one shared inbox. 2. Manage your e-commerce orders View and search your inventory, create or update orders, share product images, view customer details — all without leaving your inbox. 3. Save time and resources on support Deploy no-code chatbots in minutes to save hours on support, auto-respond to common queries, and automate conversations in multiple languages. 4. Collaborate with your teammates Get a full-fledged ticketing tool to assign automatically, reassign members, create canned responses, add tags, and leave notes to support customers the shared way. 5. Take better decisions without even trying = Generate automatic reports on users, sales, agent efficiency, and customer ratings to take better decisions for your team. TLDR: MyAlice brings everything an e-commerce business needs — social media channels, live chat, chatbot, store inventory, payment gateway, a mobile app — all under one platform so that you can sell and support on the go. Anytime. Anywhere. Integrates with your WooCommerce or Shopify store, website, mobile app, and popular social channels like Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram, and Line. Sign up for a free account today or get migration assistance to switch from Gorgias, Delightchat, Richpanel, eDesk, Freshdesk.
Intellimize
intellimize.com
Intellimize is an AI-driven platform specializing in website personalization and conversion rate optimization. It provides marketers with a multifunctional space to test, optimize, and personalize their website experiences. The platform possesses the ability to run unlimited variations, therefore facilitating the rapid testing of new concepts and ideas. Using its generative AI technology, it also offers solutions to writer's block by providing copy suggestions.The greatest strength of Intellimize is its ability to deliver 1:1 personalizations using AI optimization. It showcases unique website variations to each visitor based on their individual behavior and preferences, thus personalizing the user experience without the need for first or third-party data.The Intellimize platform supports a wide variety of industries, including but not limited to SaaS and ecommerce. It can be used for A/B testing, landing page optimization and specific personalization for ecommerce and SaaS operations.The platforms analytics feature provides insights into the effects of one's experiments on different segments, helping users understand the impact of their strategic decisions. Notable is its ability to seamlessly integrate with various marketing and analytics tools.In addition to its AI technology, Intellimize offers professional services, a customer success team, and guided onboarding. The professional services team is an extension of the platforms capabilities and includes Strategical and Analytical CRO experts to help users achieve their optimization goals.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.