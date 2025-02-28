Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
E-commerce personalization software enhances the online shopping experience by tailoring it to individual consumers. By tracking user behavior in real time across various channels, this software delivers personalized messages that guide users to discover and purchase products or services. Marketers and e-commerce professionals use this software to boost online sales. Typically, e-commerce personalization software is offered as a standalone solution that integrates with e-commerce platforms, shopping cart software, and product information management (PIM) systems. Additionally, some vendors combine it with e-merchandising software or multichannel retail software for a more comprehensive approach.
Submit New App
Insider
useinsider.com
Insider—a single platform for building individualized, cross-channel experiences—enables enterprise marketers to connect customer data across channels and systems, predict their future behavior with an AI intent engine, and build individualized customer experiences. Marketers use Insider’s platform to deliver consistent and engaging experiences across Web, App, Web Push, Email, SMS, WhatsApp Commerce, and more. Having recently unlocked unicorn status, Insider was also congratulated by NASDAQ for becoming one of the only woman-founded, women-led B2B SaaS unicorns in the world. CrunchBase recently ranked Insider’s co-founder and CEO Hande Cilingir as one of the top women CEOs outside the US. One-third of Fortune 500 companies and top brands across retail, automotive, and travel choose Insider to deliver AI-led personalized experiences that exceed customer expectations. Insider is trusted by over 1,200 global businesses, including Singapore Airlines, Estée Lauder, Virgin, Toyota, New Balance, IKEA, GAP, L’Oreal, Samsung, Vodafone, Allianz, Santander, BBVA, Pizza Hut, Newsweek, MediaMarkt, Nissan, AVIS, MAC, Marks & Spencer, Madeira Madeira, Avon, and CNN.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring your marketing is effective, engaging, and memorable without costing you time. We put automation to work for you so you can focus on the personal touches that set your business apart, and ensure that you haven’t missed a step with any of your customers. What are some of the things you can do with ActiveCampaign? -Automate personalized experiences across all your customer touchpoints -Track buyer preferences, behavior, and many custom attributes across the entire customer lifecycle for deeper segmentation and more effective outreach -Customize sends based on almost any parameter, so your messages are always targeted for the right audience -Use data from the entire customer lifecycle to choose the best content, send time, and delivery channel for each customer -Create entirely customized campaigns with minimal effort, then improve your send strategy in real time based on customer behaviors -Replicate the 1-1 personal experience for every customer, no matter how big your business gets
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our customers choose GetResponse for our user-friendly solution, award-winning 24/7 customer support, and powerful tools that go beyond email marketing – with automation, list growth, and additional communication tools like webinars and live chats to help businesses build their personal brand, sell their products and services, and build a community. Need a more advanced platform? GetResponse MAX and MAX² are solutions for demanding users looking for advanced marketing features and reliable support.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San Francisco, California with offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Cologne, Germany, London, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is a cross-channel customer engagement platform built for marketers and product owners who value agility over cumbersome complexity. We help consumer brands adapt quickly to evolving customer expectations through real-time insights and personalized cross-channel communications. MoEngage is trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands, including Soundcloud, Citi, McAfee, 7-Eleven, Samsung, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, and Airtel. With offices in ten countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures. Product Description: * Cross-Channel Marketing Segment and engage with your customers in real-time via their preferred channel at their preferred time based on their actions, behavior, attributes, and preferences. MoEngage allows you to engage your customers through eleven channels across your website, email, mobile app, SMS, WhatsApp, and social media. * Customer Insights Bring your customer data into MoEngage and leverage Sherpa, our AI engine, to gain insights into customer behavior and preferences. Segment and engage customers easily from a single dashboard. Just a few clicks, and you're all set! * Web and App Personalisation Delight your website and app visitors with personalized content, offers, and recommendations based on their preferences, likes, journey stages, and lifestyle affinities. * Real-Time Transactional Alerts MoEngage Inform provides a unified infrastructure to manage critical alerts across channels and vendors with a single API.
Metrilo
metrilo.com
Metrilo helps ecommerce brands grow by making marketing and customer data actionable, and focusing on retention and higher CLTV. The tools include real-time reporting, customer database, segmentation, email marketing and automation. Integration for major ecommerce platforms is seamless.
Coveo
coveo.com
Coveo is a Quebec City-based enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based platform for making digital experiences more intelligent, and provides specific software built on that platform. The Coveo Relevance Cloud™ utilizes search, analytics, and machine learning technologies to unify disparate content and data, to automate the delivery of relevant, personalized information. Coveo provides solutions for ecommerce, customer service, and workforce proficiency. The company is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cognitive Search, and a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Journey Orchestration Platforms.
Jebbit
jebbit.com
Jebbit's Enterprise Experience Platform enables brands to build beautiful interactive experiences that capture zero party data at scale across every channel. From product recommendation and personality quizzes to trivia, shoppable lookbooks, better surveys, polls, forms, and more - Jebbit experiences drive higher engagement because they exceed consumer expectations and offer genuine value in exchange for relevant information about their preferences, interests, lifestyles, and intentions. This consumer-declared, zero-party data, is the ultimate competitive edge for brands and drives tangible ROI across every stage of the customer lifecycle. Jebbit’s clients, including: L'Oréal, PepsiCo, Haleon, the NFL, Shiseido Group, Live Nation, ASICS, the NBA, JCPenney, Free People, Monster Worldwide, and more use the Jebbit software platform to create better consumer experiences that drive industry-leading engagement, collect a high volume of zero-party data, acquire enriched leads, drive more online conversions and increase loyalty and LTV.
Litmus
litmus.com
Litmus is how marketers make every send count. It’s a core component of your tech stack that allows you to create, personalize, test, review, and analyze every email you send. Too many companies are sending out broken emails without even knowing it, missing the deeper insights needed to really improve results, and struggling to personalize emails at scale. With Litmus, you get a better way to build, test, and trust every outgoing message. That’s why over 700,000 marketing professionals, including 80% of the Fortune 100, have turned to us. And it’s how we’ve achieved a customer satisfaction rating of 98%. Litmus. Make every send count.
Bluecore
bluecore.com
Bluecore is a retail marketing platform that helps marketers turn data into revenue-generating campaigns, in minutes. With data built directly into campaign workflows alongside point-and-click predictive models, retail marketers can leave manual processes in the rearview and trigger any communication and automate the who, what, when, where of every email, mobile, site, and paid media message for each individual shopper. More than 400 brands trust Bluecore to rapidly increase customer retention and drive predictable revenue, including Express, Bass Pro Shops, Lenovo, Steve Madden, Alo Yoga, and Lulu & Georgia.
Vue.ai
vue.ai
Vue.ai is one of the world’s first general-purpose AI platforms that enables large enterprises around the world to build a wide range of AI-enabled applications across workflows and functions. Vue.ai delivers value unlike any other point solution bringing together image, video, and text data from across the enterprise, decoding them with its AI stack, enabling the intelligence to feed across the enterprise for data-driven decision-making. With a combination of ready-to-use APIs, no-code, and low-code tools, Vue.ai enables marketing, product, business, and technology teams to bring an order of magnitude impact to revenue growth, efficiency, and cost reduction. Vue.ai is currently deployed across several industries, including Retail, Finance, Insurance, Logistics, and Healthcare. Vue.ai is a Mad Street Den brand founded by Ashwini Asokan & Anand Chandrasekaran.
Relewise
relewise.com
Let’s reach your personalization potential At Relewise, we provide our customers with the competitive edge of true personalization, so they can deliver unique user experiences. We want your business to reach its personalization potential, and we want to help you all the way. Customized results at warp speed We offer a personalization platform with an outstanding ability to provide personalized search and recommendation results. Based on real-time user behavior, our platform adapts to the user’s unique interests and actions and provides excellent results at warp speed. The result is fantastic user experiences, and e-commerce businesses benefit from the platform’s extreme adaptability, flexible integration, super-fast engine, and automized learning. Search in products, variants, categories, and content, present personalized product recommendations, personalize the sort order when category browsing and triggers e.g. for marketing automation. Relewise supports millions of products and variants, where all data gets persisted, and where data is analyzed and used real-time with zero delay. Everything working smoothly in both B2C and B2B. Furthermore, Relewise fully embrace B2B with targeted features such as support for personalization in customer-specific assortments, customer segmentation, and multi-user customer accounts (and baskets). No hot air, lots of straight talk, and never a dull moment We believe that great relationships are everything and that great dialogue is where they start. That’s why our product changes with the needs of our customers and why we are dead serious about providing the highest HOW product quality and above-and-beyond service. Trust is our strongest currency, and we promise to give you all honest talk and no hot air sales pitches. We also promise to keep things interesting – we are driven by a never-ending desire to explore and to develop something better than what is.
Raptor Services
auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com
Raptor Services is a market-leading Personalization and Customer Data Platform provider. Our solutions enable brands to recognize users’ behavior across channels, offer personalized recommendations, and activate data in all channels from our Customer Data Platform. Hundreds of ambitious brands already use Raptor for higher conversion rates, more efficient workflows, and better user experiences. For more information, visit https://www.raptorservices.com/
RichRelevance
richrelevance.com
RichRelevance is the global leader in experience personalization, driving digital growth and brand loyalty for more than 200 of the world’s largest B2C and B2B brands and retailers. The company leverages advanced AI technologies to bridge the experience gap between marketing and commerce to help digital marketing leaders stage memorable experiences that speak to individuals – at scale, in real time, and across the customer lifecycle.
LiftIgniter
liftigniter.com
LiftIgniter helps companies benefit from real-time machine learning-based recommendations natively in their digital properties (web, mobile, email, push, etc). Our technology is comparable with what the leading Web properties (Youtube, Amazon, etc) have built for their sections like “Recommended for you” or “You might like.
Recombee
recombee.com
We provide personalized content, product, and search recommendations as a service to increase our clients’ revenues, increase their user satisfaction and help their businesses grow. Using our simple-to-use integration, our users can enjoy a hands-on experience with our services by joining a 30-day unlimited free trial. Based in Prague, we serve over 300+ satisfied clients around the globe who are happy to share their experiences.
Crossing Minds
crossingminds.com
Crossing Minds is the smartest platform powering perceptive recommendations that drive online discovery and engagement. Founded and led by world-renowned AI pioneers and powered by the latest advances in deep learning, Crossing Minds instantly delivers precise, session-based recommendations that don’t infringe on or jeopardize customer privacy. We help businesses engage their customers. We help people discover products they love. We help turn curiosity into loyalty.
Xtremepush US
xtremepush.com
Xtremepush is the most complete CRM solution on the market that enables iGaming companies to leverage real-time data, AI, and gamification to build, grow, and retain strong player relationships that drive conversion and loyalty through lifecycle-specific journeys at scale. All in one unified solution. Based in Dublin, with additional offices in London and New York, our company is dedicated to assisting operators worldwide in gaining a comprehensive understanding of their player base, enhancing player experiences, and increasing retention.
Xtremepush EU
xtremepush.com
Xtremepush is the most complete CRM solution on the market that enables iGaming companies to leverage real-time data, AI, and gamification to build, grow, and retain strong player relationships that drive conversion and loyalty through lifecycle-specific journeys at scale. All in one unified solution. Based in Dublin, with additional offices in London and New York, our company is dedicated to assisting operators worldwide in gaining a comprehensive understanding of their player base, enhancing player experiences, and increasing retention.
Rejoiner
rejoiner.com
Ecommerce email marketing software powered by experts you can count on 24x7. Other email platforms force you to DIY, engage an agency, or hire more full-time staff. Rejoiner comes with email experts who embed with your marketing team. Reduce overhead, execute faster, and grow more proﬁtably. Email marketing for ecommerce—it’s all we do.
AiTrillion
aitrillion.com
Experience Marketing Automation Powered With Actionable Artificial Intelligence - Get AiTrillion! AiTrillion is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled – all-in-one marketing platform for eCommerce sellers. It’s 11+ customer engagement channels integrated with analytics built for the eCommerce industry, we at AiTrillion specialize at connecting the dots between millions of customers across 175+ countries. Everything you are looking for is packed under one roof with its Integrated & Innovative features. Email Marketing Automation Loyalty Rewards Program Product Reviews + Q&A Web Push Notifications Affiliate Marketing Recurring Memberships Form Builder Ai Workflow Automation Smart Popups Announcement Bar Product Recommendation
AddShoppers
addshoppers.com
At AddShoppers, our vision is to be a trusted digital commerce platform for brands and shoppers; known for creating delightful experiences that save people time and money. Our product, SafeOpt, harnesses a network of over 175M+ shoppers, empowering brands to send 3-5x more emails and effectively recover lost shoppers. Trusted by 1,000+ eCommerce brands, SafeOpt seamlessly integrates with existing marketing strategies, driving substantial revenue growth and optimizing web traffic.
Socital
socital.com
Socital is an e-commerce marketing platform that helps marketers capture leads, convert anonymous and abandoning visitors into customers, and increase sales. Socital provides a unique set of tools for data collection, email database segmentation, conversion optimization, targeting, and personalization.
Upsellit
us.upsellit.com
UpSellit provides managed conversion optimization that helps the internet's biggest brands boost sales, capture new-to-file leads, stop abandonment, and increase new customer acquisition. In-house creative and development teams perfectly align UpSellit's technologies at targeted stages of the conversion funnel, serving as an extension of your marketing team. UpSellit's flexible pricing models lends itself to meet the needs of any businesses and allows retailers of all sizes to see the true impact conversion rate optimization. UpSellit's suite of manages services includes: - Email Remarketing - Incentivized Strategies - SMS Campaigns - Value-Driven Strategies - Cart Rebuilder Technology - Control Groups - Advanced AB Tests - Behavioral Parsing - Anti-False Safeguards
Poltio
poltio.com
Poltio’s no-code embeddable solutions that are responsive and white-label, enables brands/agencies to humanize product discovery and capture real time zero party data / get unbiased insights / boost ... Show More OI while creating segments and personas. Just Select the right solution such as smart survey, engaging test or product recommendation quiz / gift finder. Product quizzes not only enhance customer’s shopping but they also provide a superior experience and elevates the customer journey with guided selling.
Wyng
wyng.com
Wyng helps brands grow and understand their audience, to deliver more relevant experiences. With Wyng, marketers can easily build interactive digital experiences that engage customers at the right moments, earn preferences and other zero-party data, and personalize in real-time. Whether the experience is a product finder quiz, promotion, or preference center - Wyng experiences are always well-timed, user-friendly, and offer genuine value to consumers. Wyng serves over 250 global brands, including AAA, Disney, Estée Lauder, Sony, and Unilever, who use Wyng to drive opt-ins, increase sales, and strengthen consumer trust and brand affinity.
Digioh
digioh.com
Drive 3%+ increase in conversions with Digioh! Enjoy easy contact collection, quizzes, surveys, landing pages, & preference centers - all designed to capture, converge, & convert more zero-party data! Grow your email + SMS message marketing list, capture zero-party data, and drive more sales with high-converting product recommendation quizzes, engaging multi-step forms, on-site and email surveys, landing pages, and preference centers. Take full advantage of the power of data and quickly reap the rewards of personalized on-site, email, SMS, and re-targeting experiences. Digioh allows marketers to gather more consumer-consented, zero-party data than ANY platform in the market and leverage this data across ALL marketing channels at both micro and macro scales. Increase your conversions by rolling out product recommendation quizzes, implementing surveys to learn about your customers, and continuing the conversation via email or SMS based upon this information - increasing the likelihood of both a new customer gained, higher LTV, and lower opt-out rates. With over 1400 customers, 200+ integrations, and 2 billion bits of zero-party data collected daily - there is no platform stronger than Digioh to help brands drive incremental revenue growth, build customer experience, and harvest + activate zero-party data in forward-thinking, innovative ways. And - with Digioh's full-service design and technical support team - Digioh customers get started faster, driving faster ROI, and incremental success within 30 days!
deco.cx
deco.cx
Deco.cx is the experience builder for the web’s post-AI era. It's an all-in-one frontend platform that enables businesses of all sizes to create authentic, high-performance digital experiences.Deco.cx is the experience builder for the web’s post-AI era. It's an all-in-one frontend platform that enables businesses of all sizes to create authentic, high-performance digital experiences.
Alpine IQ
alpineiq.com
Alpine IQ empowers high-risk industries by providing customer-focused technology to help retailers and brands of all sizes resolve growth challenges and generate revenue. The company provides customers with the industry's most extensive suite of tools to protect, segment, and promote all in-store and online operations.
Actito
actito.com
Actito is a SaaS marketing automation company founded in 2000. Back then, the three founders wanted to bridge the gap between brands and consumers. So they started building the software that marketers now love. With Actito, you can personalize your interactions by the second, with hundreds, thousands, even millions of customers worldwide. Actito targets mid to large companies who want to run all their marketing activities from one easy-to-use platform. All the customer data you are collecting is centralized and consolidated onto a Customer Data Platform and made available to tailor, target and personalize right-time messages through main marketing channels – namely email, mobile and web. Actito offers full compliance with Europe’s latest general data protection regulations (GDPR), leaving marketers free to focus on building lasting and profitable customer relationships. Actito runs its European operations from its headquarters in Belgium, and also has offices in France and The Netherlands. Actito is also present in North America with an office in Canada. More than 250 clients use the platform worldwide including ABB, Friesland Campina, Biocodex, ARTE, WWF and KIA.
Findify
findify.io
Findify is a Search & discovery personalization platform, powered by data and machine learning. Built for ecommerce sites to accelerate growth.
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia Marketing Cloud seamlessly integrates with any third-party system and enables easy configuration of any business criteria directly into the platform. Built to be leveraged by all teams who need access to customer data, Acquia Marketing Cloud supports the business across domains, brands, geographies, and websites. Increase marketing agility while future-proofing your business for whatever comes next. Gain flexibility to meet consumers’ changing needs while increasing inter-departmental efficiencies.
Aqurate
aqurate.ai
Aqurate Personalize is an AI-driven tool that helps eCommerce shops get the most out of each website visitor, boosting conversions, AOV, and customer retention through personalized product recommendations. Aqurate delivers highly targeted product recommendations to each website visitor, based on their previous interactions with the shop. Aqurate provides several types of product recommendations that can be accessed after the eCommerce shop is integrated: cross-sell, up-sell, similar, substitutes, recommended for you, new in store, popular now, and more. Clients can choose what specific pages to display them on, to increase their marketing KPIs. Aqurate's personalized product recommendations can be displayed on various pages of the website, app, or sent by email and WhatsApp. It automatically displays recommendations even for newly added product items. Aqurate is integrated with various eCommerce platforms and tools, like Shopify, Magento, Shopware, Mailchimp, Klaviyo etc.
TxtCart
txtcartapp.com
TxtCart is trusted by 3,000+ Shopify and Shopify Plus stores. We offer eCommerce businesses the ability to grow sales, and relationships with customers through conversational text marketing. Using TxtCart, your team will be able to grow a compliant subscriber list, leverage your store’s historical Shopify data to create targeted SMS marketing campaigns, reduce abandoned carts and have two-way conversations with customers unlocking a brand-new marketing channel to drive meaningful ROI. We're so confident in our product offering that we guarantee a 10X ROI or your money back, an industry-leading statistic. We're a fully remote team of 20+ employees across the US, Canada, and beyond! We're a customer support-first company, but more than anything else, our competitive advantage is that we are incredibly results-driven, from our guarantees to our results, and our pricing.
Experro
experro.com
Experro is the ultimate Digital Experience Platform that can provide fast, personalized, and memorable eCommerce experiences to every visitor. This fully-managed platform is fully-composable and comes with a Headless CMS, Visual Site Builder, AI search and merchandising, customer data platform, and upcoming marketing automation features. By using Experro, customers can enjoy lightning-fast and engaging experiences, while marketing and eCommerce teams can use no-code tools to launch new digital experiences on-demand. Developers can focus on meaningful work instead of complex tech stacks. If you want to build a blazing-fast website or headless eCommerce store, Experro is the game-changing solution you need.
StoreYa
storeya.com
StoreYa.com is a leading Social commerce platform designed for automatically importing web stores onto Facebook, having them fully customized to fit both the Facebook arena and the original brand's look & feel.
Hello Retail
helloretail.com
Hello Retail e-commerce personalization software will increase the average basket size, convert more customers and increase your customer loyalty. Hello Retail personalizes your e-commerce store by displaying the right product to the right customer at the right time. Hello Retail creates a personalized experience through AI-based behavior recognition, resulting in solid product recommendations, search, and emails that will make more cross- and up sales for your e-commerce. Our approach to our customers is that your success is our success, so you will have experts onboarding and managing your account with you
Fresh Relevance
freshrelevance.com
Fresh Relevance is a versatile personalization platform that helps commerce-driven businesses deliver revenue-boosting experiences across websites, apps, emails, SMS and ads - no technical expertise required. The platform saves you time, boosts conversions and integrates with your tech stack. On average, clients see 30% of online sales being influenced by Fresh Relevance.
Salesfire
salesfire.co.uk
Salesfire provides retailers with data-led, intelligent customer journey optimisation solutions that guide online shoppers through the buying funnel and retain them within the ecosystem. Leveraging customer insights, Salesfire empowers businesses to boost on-site engagement, personalise user experiences, and drive revenue growth. From first-party data collection to advanced analytics, Salesfire harnesses the power of AI to identify more shoppers, enhance retargeting and transform visitor data into sales.
Prefixbox
prefixbox.com
Prefixbox’s AI Search, AI Navigation, AI Recommend, and Insights & Experimentation solutions improve the shopping experience for increased conversion rate and revenue. Prefixbox 𝗔𝗜 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 uses the latest search technology to understand meaning. By combining vector, large language models (LLMs) and GPT technology, it can extract the intent behind a general sentence in order to return relevant product results. Prefixbox 𝗔𝗜 𝗡𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗴𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻's Related Products, Related Keywords and Related Categories modules increase engagement and help shoppers refine their search intent with just 1 click. Prefixbox 𝗔𝗜 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗱 inspires shoppers to explore your catalog with relevant recommendations that boost average order value. Prefixbox 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 can optimize your solution with insightful metrics, frequent A/B tests, and personalized search expert support.
edrone
edrone.me
edrone, an Autonomous eCommerce Cloud, is the first eCRM designed for eCommerce. edrone provide advanced Marketing Automation solutions, based on its algorithms, that are easy to install (Plug'n'Play). edrone's goal is to help to understand customers behavior (Customer Intelligence) and engage them (Marketing Automation) with all-in-one e-commerce marketing cloud. The system consists of two sections: Learn & Engage. Learn: advanced stats, RFM segmentation and detailed view per client (even with the social media stats). Engage: 20 ready to send scenarios, including recover abandoned cards, send recommendations and increase the revenue with cross selling based on our Customer Intelligence algorithms. The Marketing Machine is something more than a simple recommendation frame: it makes the idea of segment of one easy to implement in every e-commerce.
PureClarity
pureclarity.com
PureClarity is one of the leading providers of intelligent ecommerce personalisation and provides the perfect solution for businesses whether B2C or B2B to increase online revenue, average order value, online conversion rate and also build a loyal customer database. PureClarity allows you to provide your customers with a highly personalised and relevant online shopping experience through a wide range of intelligent ecommerce personalisation features, converting your online visitors into loyal customers. The software is compatible with all ecommerce platforms and offers plugins/extensions for Magento 1x and 2x, Shopify, BigCommerce, X-Cart, WooCommerce and Kooomo. PureClarity works effectively with any amount of data and gets to work from day one. Businesses generally start to see positive results quickly. PureClarity features include: Personalised content – allowing you to create a 1-2-1 relevant and engaging dialogue. Display targeted content and banner ads which are relevant to each of your online visitors. Turn them into returning and loyal customers by showing promotions, offers, and imagery they are interested in. Intelligent Recommendations that know what your customers want before they do. By showing customers the right product at the right time in their customer journey you can increase your online conversion and revenue. Let PureClarity’s AI upsell and cross-sell products in real-time throughout the customer journey to maximise your online sales. Personalisation within search - taking your customers from search straight to checkout. You can make it easy for customers find exactly what they’re looking for by displaying personalised product recommendations and content in real-time as they search your website and within your search results pages. Personalisation within email which injects your customers back into your sales funnel. Entice customers back onto your website by including products tailored to their onsite experience. Persuade your customers to buy, buy again, or revisit their abandoned cart. Why not throw in an incentive to really get them excited. PopUps which grab your customers attention! Create personalised pop-ups to and email capture popups to drive engagement and increase your online conversion rate. Insights & analytics which understand the value and potential buying power of each of your customers. You can gain full insight into your visitor behaviours, customer segments and campaign performance and discover how to maximise your websites potential to further increase revenue.
Checkout Champ
checkoutchamp.com
Checkout Champ was designed to increase sales conversions, AOV, and CLTV with the best subscription management and billing system in existence. With over 500 direct integrations, you can now eliminate your 3rd party app fees and let Checkout Champ do all the work. With our simple drag-and-drop builder, you can create the fastest loading checkout and one-click-upsell flows in minutes that can increase your sales conversions 2x-3x immediately. And with our A/B split test system, you can truly optimize your checkout flow. You can also build your entire storefront in the system, giving you total control, and increase in sales and a massive reduction in cost.
CommentSold
try.commentsold.com
CommentSold is the North American leader of live selling technology, with over 4,000 retailers, more than 150M items sold, and $3.5B+ in lifetime GMV. CommentSold’s technology continues to provide businesses of all sizes with best-in-class solutions for delivering engaging live video commerce experiences. With end-to-end solutions for point-of-sale systems, warehouse optimization, live selling, marketing automation, shopping apps, and webstores, CommentSold offers everything businesses need to thrive online.
Okkular.io
okkular.io
Okkular's Tag-Gen helps retailers in Fashion and Furniture by creating a seamless merchandising process, enabling efficient product discovery and online product onboarding. The Okkular Tag-Gen solution helps automate the product tagging process using state of the art deep learning technology. Our solution suggests relevant tags based on your brand's product images.
Black Crow AI
blackcrow.ai
Black Crow AI helps companies of all sizes improve profitability with the power of machine-learned prediction. We empower e-commerce brand growth by unlocking the hidden value in the customer data you already own.
AX Semantics
ax-semantics.com
AX Semantics offers a scalable e-commerce text automation software that tackles the challenges that content teams of e-commerce companies face today. Because the software is based on data-to-text, the technology helps e-commerce companies create consistent and accurate product descriptions at scale and in up to 110 languages in a world of Machine Learning (ML) content creation tools. How this came: AX Semantics once hired writers to churn out a page of content for 150 Euros. Crowdsourcing drove down costs while the need for content skyrocketed. Companies also realized they had to compete in the global economy, not just regionally. Almost a decade into our journey, it became clear that we needed a way to make content generation faster, better, and more cost effective. As a result, we built a product that effortlessly handles massive amounts of content generation. Our software generates content that is almost indistinguishable from a human writer. We think of ourselves as a writer's company, powered by data and science. Our subscription-based service (starting at €899 per month) gives users access to NLG technology that allows them to automate content creation. Our software isn't a "black box" that automatically creates content. Instead, it allows content to be generated in up to 110 languages. With AX Semantics, businesses can set up content workflows for content teams and translators alike, and utilize the benefits of machine learning (ML). The software is being utilized very effectively in e-commerce across all markets to generate product descriptions, print catalogs, price tags, and more. However, as the market and need for content and AI-based workflows continue to evolve, the practical applications for the software are infinite.
Loop54
loop54.com
Loop54s E-commerce site search and personalisation is powered by proprietary AI. Loop54 AI personalises your site search and category navigation, so each visitor experiences relevant results. While most personalisation tools require months of data collection, Loop54 uses small sets of data to do the work of thousands of rules. Letting you automatically personalise the user experience, fast. Site-search Turn your search box into a helpful sales associate – without the overbearing hovering. - Predictive personalisation - Autocomplete - Learning new words - Spellcheck - Automated ranking & sorting - Content search - Dynamic faceting - Related results Our search increases AOV and conversion rate by 30% on average. Some customers we work with are Not On The High Street, Webhallen, Office Depot among others.
Luigi's Box
luigisbox.com
Luigi's Box is a product search and discovery solution suitable for any e-commerce platform. Luigi's Box magic starts with detailed analytics dashboards giving you all the relevant information about the performance of search & navigation elements on your site. Learn more about the performance of your platform and ensure the best results thanks to AI-powered Search, Recommender, and Product Listing. Give your visitors the ultimate tools to discover your products as efficiently as possible. Luigi's Box is software that you and your customers will enjoy using.
Segmentify
segmentify.com
Segmentify is an AI-powered personalisation platform that helps eCommerce businesses improve customer experiences and increase conversions. Growth Solutions Boosts conversions and retention with personalised recommendations, engagement campaigns, and upsell strategies. Search and Discovery Enhances shopping with personalised search, dynamic filtering, and product discovery. Channel Marketing Drives multi-channel segmented engagement via email, push notifications. Segmentify is a Customer Engagement Platform that helps simplify the e-commerce growth journey by helping you discover how to increase customer lifetime value. To achieve this, Segmentify offers a range of features, including Personalisation solutions like Recommendation, Engagement, Dynamic Bundles; Customer Data solutions including Segmentation, Customer Profiles; Cross-Channel Marketing solutions like Email and Push Messaging and Merchandising solutions like Search Box, Searchandising and more.
Beamer
getbeamer.com
Beamer is customer communication tool for product releases that opens a two-way communication right from your app to easily reach, engage, and hear from your customers.
Certainly
certainly.io
Certainly is on a mission to help businesses build incredible user experiences for ecommerce, replacing clicks with conversations. The Certainly Conversational AI software connects seamlessly across the platforms you run your business on, and we have customers and partners in over 20 countries worldwide. With its no-code Chatbot Builder, the Certainly Conversational AI Platform offers a fun and easy building experience. The product offers high-quality user experiences across channels, seamless integrations with dozens of business systems, and a powerful, proprietary AI that detects any language and offers ready-to-use content in 14+ languages. Certainly is trusted by brands such as Carlsberg, Tiger of Sweden, Booking.com, Rockwool, Trustpilot, Siksilk, Deloitte, Zendesk, and AKQA.
Syte
syte.ai
Syte is a product discovery platform specifically engineered for eCommerce applications. It utilises visual AI to enhance various eCommerce activities, including visual search, personalization, and automated product tagging. Syte aims to connect shoppers with products by providing a visual search experience that improves efficiencies, supports sustainability, and eliminates dead-ends. It displays visually similar and complementary product recommendations, aiming to inspire and convert shoppers of different types. It also features an automatic product tagging system that saves time, optimizes merchandising processes, and enhances the accuracy of product data. These solutions can be adapted to different market realities and can be scaled to meet the specific needs of various industry sectors, such as fashion, home decor, and jewelry. It caters to different business sizes, from growing businesses to large enterprises.
Rosetta.ai
rosetta.ai
Rosetta.ai provides a suite of AI-driven tools designed to enhance the e-commerce experience. By interpreting and leveraging various consumer characteristics and behaviors, Rosetta.ai tailors website interfaces to individual customer preferences, improving their online shopping experience. The suite includes 'Rosetta AdMatch', which introduces a targeted advertising model designed to attract high-spend consumers via personalized online shopping experiences. 'Rosetta Engage' employs accurate recommendation algorithms to optimise shopping journey touchpoints. 'Rosetta Analytics' combines product label data and consumer preference analysis to generate rich consumer insights surpassing those provided by Google Analytics. Finally, 'Rosetta Automation' expands consumer engagement by automating marketing messages across multiple channels, taking into account customer's prior interactions to avoid repetition. Overall, Rosetta.ai aims to enhance the personalization of online shopping, increase conversion rates, and fuel growth for e-commerce businesses.
Spott
spott.ai
You have to do 3 things very well to be successful online. 1. Make great content 2. Make sure you publish it on the channels your audience is on 3. Ensure that once you have inspired your audience, you allow them to act on that inspiration by allowing them to convert through interactivity. SPOTT focusses on that 3rd step. Our value proposition: SPOTT is a solution allowing users to get more value out of their published content by making it actionable and measurable in a multichannel environment With our Spott software you can insert shoppable links to (360°) images, pdfs and videos, get newsletter subscriptions, link pdf documents or show off with your latest promotion. You can easily add an interactive layer to all your images and videos. Make your videos, catalogs and images interactive. Add call-to-actions, tag products, get newsletter subscriptions and increase conversions. With Spott you'll get more out of your published pdfs, images and videos by adding interactive elements making your content actionable & measurable.
Aidaptive
aidaptive.com
Aidaptive is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) platform geared towards the eCommerce and hospitality sectors. The predictive AI platform functions to deliver personalized experiences to improve conversion rates for brands. Its key offering includes an AI-powered recommendation engine that utilizes machine learning to generate targeted product suggestions tailored to each customer. The platform is designed to autonomously convert data analysis into actionable insight, thereby upgrading businesses from being merely data-driven to intelligence-driven. The platform also includes features for integrations, enabling businesses to connect the platforms' functionalities with their existing systems seamlessly. Aidaptive has been recognized for its innovative contribution towards facilitating high-efficiency commerce and continues to lead in providing ML technology solutions to brands and consumers. Please note that while Aidaptive offers a demo and free predictive audience lists, terms and details may vary.
Clerk.io
clerk.io
Clerk.io is an all-in-one e-commerce personalization platform that improves the performance and profitability of your webstore while saving you time and driving growth for your business. By using industry-leading artificial intelligence to power hyper-relevance throughout your customer journey, we automate higher conversion rates, basket sizes, and order values. At Clerk, we're dedicated to giving our customers all the tools they need to get the most out of our e-commerce personalization platform. We help our customers grow their sales through dynamic product recommendations, personalized emails, efficient site search, and audience segmentation: all with our cookieless solution. We’re here to empower our customers across the globe to deliver personalized shopping experiences for their users. Many details about our goods and services are available on our website, including regular product updates. We recognize how critical it is to update you on the most recent product changes and features so you can always stay updated. To better understand the solutions available and how they might benefit your organization, we also give user examples for the various products. Our case studies show how other businesses have increased their sales using Clerk's AI-driven technology. In addition to our resources, we provide dedicated help via our website, giving you quick access to our group of professional tech experts. Our team is committed to giving you the best advice and assistance possible so you can make the most of our platform. We are confident that our AI-driven customization solutions may assist you in achieving your professional objectives, so let us help you grow your business and reach your business goals.
Intellimize
intellimize.com
Intellimize is an AI-driven platform specializing in website personalization and conversion rate optimization. It provides marketers with a multifunctional space to test, optimize, and personalize their website experiences. The platform possesses the ability to run unlimited variations, therefore facilitating the rapid testing of new concepts and ideas. Using its generative AI technology, it also offers solutions to writer's block by providing copy suggestions.The greatest strength of Intellimize is its ability to deliver 1:1 personalizations using AI optimization. It showcases unique website variations to each visitor based on their individual behavior and preferences, thus personalizing the user experience without the need for first or third-party data.The Intellimize platform supports a wide variety of industries, including but not limited to SaaS and ecommerce. It can be used for A/B testing, landing page optimization and specific personalization for ecommerce and SaaS operations.The platforms analytics feature provides insights into the effects of one's experiments on different segments, helping users understand the impact of their strategic decisions. Notable is its ability to seamlessly integrate with various marketing and analytics tools.In addition to its AI technology, Intellimize offers professional services, a customer success team, and guided onboarding. The professional services team is an extension of the platforms capabilities and includes Strategical and Analytical CRO experts to help users achieve their optimization goals.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.