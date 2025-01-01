Find the right software and services.
E-commerce fraud protection software aids online businesses in identifying high-risk transactions and assessing potential risks to curb fraudulent activities. By utilizing algorithmic analysis, this software mitigates the likelihood of fraudulent product orders and payments, thereby minimizing the exposure of e-commerce businesses to such risks. The vulnerability of these businesses to fraudulent attempts escalates especially when transactions occur on insecure websites or mobile platforms.
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe is a financial software platform for payment processing, enabling online and in-person transactions via various payment methods and supports multiple currencies.
GeoComply
geocomply.com
GeoComply is a geolocation compliance and fraud prevention app that verifies user locations and identities, primarily for gaming, finance, and media industries.
LexisNexis
lexisnexis.com
The LexisNexis app is a legal research platform that provides tools for legal professionals to efficiently conduct research, draft documents, and analyze legal information.
Onfido
onfido.com
Onfido is an identity verification app that uses AI to automate user onboarding and compliance, providing secure document verification and biometric checks globally.
Fingerprint
fingerprint.com
Fingerprint is a device intelligence platform for web and mobile apps, providing accurate visitor IDs and insights for fraud detection solutions.
Digital River
digitalriver.com
Digital River provides a back-end solution for global payments, taxes, fraud prevention, and compliance, facilitating international commerce integration and operations.
MaxMind
maxmind.com
MaxMind provides IP geolocation and fraud detection tools to help businesses identify user locations, prevent online fraud, and optimize security and content delivery.
IPQS
ipqualityscore.com
IPQS provides an API suite for detecting and preventing fraud, including bots and fake data, by validating digital identities in real-time.
Intellicheck
intellicheck.com
Intellicheck provides digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud prevention, and age verification, usable via mobile, browser, or scanners.
UpPass
uppass.io
UpPass is a no-code identity verification platform for creating onboarding forms with various verification methods, integrating results with CRMs or web services.
Cognito
cognitohq.com
Cognito enables instant identity verification for KYC and AML compliance and watchlist screening globally with minimal coding.
Socure
socure.com
Socure provides digital identity verification and fraud prevention through machine learning, ensuring compliance and trust throughout the customer lifecycle.
Forter
forter.com
Forter is a fraud prevention platform that analyzes transactions in real-time to detect and prevent fraudulent activities, enhancing security in digital commerce.
Adloox
adloox.com
Adloox is an ad verification platform that helps users track, verify, and optimize digital advertising campaigns for better performance and ROI.
Sift
sift.com
Sift is an AI-based platform that helps businesses prevent fraud and secure user identities, serving over 700 clients like DoorDash and Yelp.
Chargebacks911
chargebacks911.com
Chargebacks911 helps businesses manage and reduce chargebacks, utilizing advanced technology for fraud detection and offering customizable, integrated solutions.
Fraud.net
fraud.net
Fraud.net is a fraud prevention platform that helps businesses detect and manage fraudulent activities using AI and data analytics.
NoFraud
nofraud.com
NoFraud is an app that provides real-time fraud detection for eCommerce, protecting businesses from fraudulent transactions and enhancing the checkout experience for customers.
Trustfull
trustfull.com
Trustfull is a real-time risk assessment platform that analyzes digital footprints to help companies detect fraud and assess risks for various use cases.
BrandShield
brandshield.com
BrandShield is a digital risk protection platform that monitors, detects, and removes online threats to safeguard brands and maintain customer trust.
Chargeblast
chargeblast.com
Chargeblast helps businesses reduce chargebacks to 0% by providing alerts and automated refund services, optimizing financial operations and minimizing risks.
AtData
atdata.com
AtData's SafeToSend verifies email addresses for accuracy and validity, correcting errors and assessing engagement to improve deliverability and sender reputation.
FraudLabs Pro
fraudlabspro.com
FraudLabs Pro is an app that helps e-commerce merchants detect and prevent online fraud, reducing chargebacks and improving order management efficiency.
Buysafe
buysafe.com
BuySafe enhances online shopping by providing security features and trust indicators, helping consumers shop safely and merchants build reputation.
Xelix
xelix.com
Xelix is an AI-driven software for automating Accounts Payable processes, including fraud prevention and vendor management, tailored for large organizations.
Riskified
riskified.com
Riskified is an eCommerce fraud prevention platform that uses machine learning to detect fraudulent transactions and protect online merchants with a chargeback guarantee.
Eye4Fraud
eye4fraud.com
Eye4Fraud screens and verifies online orders for sellers, ensuring transaction legitimacy and reducing fraud risks.
Kount
kount.com
Kount is fraud detection software that helps businesses prevent fraud and chargebacks through customizable rules and data analysis to protect their financial interests.
Signifyd
signifyd.com
Signifyd provides eCommerce fraud protection, helping merchants secure transactions, prevent abuse, and enhance customer trust throughout the online shopping journey.
ClearSale
br.clear.sale
ClearSale offers comprehensive e-commerce fraud protection, using machine learning and expert analysts to prevent fraud and reduce false declines, ensuring secure transactions.
Chargebackhit
chargebackhit.com
Chargebackhit is a chargeback management app that helps online merchants prevent and resolve disputes efficiently, reducing financial losses and automating processes.
Ravelin
ravelin.com
Ravelin is a fraud prevention platform that uses machine learning to enhance payment security and minimize online transaction fraud for businesses.
