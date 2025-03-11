App store for web apps

Top E-commerce Fraud Protection Software

E-commerce fraud protection software aids online businesses in identifying high-risk transactions and assessing potential risks to curb fraudulent activities. By utilizing algorithmic analysis, this software mitigates the likelihood of fraudulent product orders and payments, thereby minimizing the exposure of e-commerce businesses to such risks. The vulnerability of these businesses to fraudulent attempts escalates especially when transactions occur on insecure websites or mobile platforms.

Stripe

Stripe

stripe.com

Stripe is a financial software platform for payment processing, enabling online and in-person transactions via various payment methods and supports multiple currencies.

GeoComply

GeoComply

geocomply.com

GeoComply is a geolocation compliance and fraud prevention app that verifies user locations and identities, primarily for gaming, finance, and media industries.

LexisNexis

LexisNexis

lexisnexis.com

The LexisNexis app is a legal research platform that provides tools for legal professionals to efficiently conduct research, draft documents, and analyze legal information.

Onfido

Onfido

onfido.com

Onfido is an identity verification app that uses AI to automate user onboarding and compliance, providing secure document verification and biometric checks globally.

Fingerprint

Fingerprint

fingerprint.com

Fingerprint is a device intelligence platform for web and mobile apps, providing accurate visitor IDs and insights for fraud detection solutions.

Digital River

Digital River

digitalriver.com

Digital River provides a back-end solution for global payments, taxes, fraud prevention, and compliance, facilitating international commerce integration and operations.

MaxMind

MaxMind

maxmind.com

MaxMind provides IP geolocation and fraud detection tools to help businesses identify user locations, prevent online fraud, and optimize security and content delivery.

IPQS

IPQS

ipqualityscore.com

IPQS provides an API suite for detecting and preventing fraud, including bots and fake data, by validating digital identities in real-time.

Intellicheck

Intellicheck

intellicheck.com

Intellicheck provides digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud prevention, and age verification, usable via mobile, browser, or scanners.

UpPass

UpPass

uppass.io

UpPass is a no-code identity verification platform for creating onboarding forms with various verification methods, integrating results with CRMs or web services.

Cognito

Cognito

cognitohq.com

Cognito enables instant identity verification for KYC and AML compliance and watchlist screening globally with minimal coding.

Socure

Socure

socure.com

Socure provides digital identity verification and fraud prevention through machine learning, ensuring compliance and trust throughout the customer lifecycle.

Forter

Forter

forter.com

Forter is a fraud prevention platform that analyzes transactions in real-time to detect and prevent fraudulent activities, enhancing security in digital commerce.

Adloox

Adloox

adloox.com

Adloox is an ad verification platform that helps users track, verify, and optimize digital advertising campaigns for better performance and ROI.

Sift

Sift

sift.com

Sift is an AI-based platform that helps businesses prevent fraud and secure user identities, serving over 700 clients like DoorDash and Yelp.

Chargebacks911

Chargebacks911

chargebacks911.com

Chargebacks911 helps businesses manage and reduce chargebacks, utilizing advanced technology for fraud detection and offering customizable, integrated solutions.

Fraud.net

Fraud.net

fraud.net

Fraud.net is a fraud prevention platform that helps businesses detect and manage fraudulent activities using AI and data analytics.

NoFraud

NoFraud

nofraud.com

NoFraud is an app that provides real-time fraud detection for eCommerce, protecting businesses from fraudulent transactions and enhancing the checkout experience for customers.

Trustfull

Trustfull

trustfull.com

Trustfull is a real-time risk assessment platform that analyzes digital footprints to help companies detect fraud and assess risks for various use cases.

BrandShield

BrandShield

brandshield.com

BrandShield is a digital risk protection platform that monitors, detects, and removes online threats to safeguard brands and maintain customer trust.

Chargeblast

Chargeblast

chargeblast.com

Chargeblast helps businesses reduce chargebacks to 0% by providing alerts and automated refund services, optimizing financial operations and minimizing risks.

AtData

AtData

atdata.com

AtData's SafeToSend verifies email addresses for accuracy and validity, correcting errors and assessing engagement to improve deliverability and sender reputation.

FraudLabs Pro

FraudLabs Pro

fraudlabspro.com

FraudLabs Pro is an app that helps e-commerce merchants detect and prevent online fraud, reducing chargebacks and improving order management efficiency.

Buysafe

Buysafe

buysafe.com

BuySafe enhances online shopping by providing security features and trust indicators, helping consumers shop safely and merchants build reputation.

Xelix

Xelix

xelix.com

Xelix is an AI-driven software for automating Accounts Payable processes, including fraud prevention and vendor management, tailored for large organizations.

Riskified

Riskified

riskified.com

Riskified is an eCommerce fraud prevention platform that uses machine learning to detect fraudulent transactions and protect online merchants with a chargeback guarantee.

Eye4Fraud

Eye4Fraud

eye4fraud.com

Eye4Fraud screens and verifies online orders for sellers, ensuring transaction legitimacy and reducing fraud risks.

Kount

Kount

kount.com

Kount is fraud detection software that helps businesses prevent fraud and chargebacks through customizable rules and data analysis to protect their financial interests.

Signifyd

Signifyd

signifyd.com

Signifyd provides eCommerce fraud protection, helping merchants secure transactions, prevent abuse, and enhance customer trust throughout the online shopping journey.

ClearSale

ClearSale

br.clear.sale

ClearSale offers comprehensive e-commerce fraud protection, using machine learning and expert analysts to prevent fraud and reduce false declines, ensuring secure transactions.

Chargebackhit

Chargebackhit

chargebackhit.com

Chargebackhit is a chargeback management app that helps online merchants prevent and resolve disputes efficiently, reducing financial losses and automating processes.

Ravelin

Ravelin

ravelin.com

Ravelin is a fraud prevention platform that uses machine learning to enhance payment security and minimize online transaction fraud for businesses.

