Top E-commerce Fraud Protection Software

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
E-commerce fraud protection software aids online businesses in identifying high-risk transactions and assessing potential risks to curb fraudulent activities. By utilizing algorithmic analysis, this software mitigates the likelihood of fraudulent product orders and payments, thereby minimizing the exposure of e-commerce businesses to such risks. The vulnerability of these businesses to fraudulent attempts escalates especially when transactions occur on insecure websites or mobile platforms.
Submit New App
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe is a financial software platform for payment processing, enabling online and in-person transactions via various payment methods and supports multiple currencies.
GeoComply
geocomply.com
GeoComply is a geolocation compliance and fraud prevention app that verifies user locations and identities, primarily for gaming, finance, and media industries.
LexisNexis
lexisnexis.com
The LexisNexis app is a legal research platform that provides tools for legal professionals to efficiently conduct research, draft documents, and analyze legal information.
Onfido
onfido.com
Onfido is an identity verification app that uses AI to automate user onboarding and compliance, providing secure document verification and biometric checks globally.
Fingerprint
fingerprint.com
Fingerprint is a device intelligence platform for web and mobile apps, providing accurate visitor IDs and insights for fraud detection solutions.
Digital River
digitalriver.com
Digital River provides a back-end solution for global payments, taxes, fraud prevention, and compliance, facilitating international commerce integration and operations.
MaxMind
maxmind.com
MaxMind provides IP geolocation and fraud detection tools to help businesses identify user locations, prevent online fraud, and optimize security and content delivery.
IPQS
ipqualityscore.com
IPQS provides an API suite for detecting and preventing fraud, including bots and fake data, by validating digital identities in real-time.
Intellicheck
intellicheck.com
Intellicheck provides digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud prevention, and age verification, usable via mobile, browser, or scanners.
UpPass
uppass.io
UpPass is a no-code identity verification platform for creating onboarding forms with various verification methods, integrating results with CRMs or web services.
Cognito
cognitohq.com
Cognito enables instant identity verification for KYC and AML compliance and watchlist screening globally with minimal coding.
Socure
socure.com
Socure provides digital identity verification and fraud prevention through machine learning, ensuring compliance and trust throughout the customer lifecycle.
Forter
forter.com
Forter is a fraud prevention platform that analyzes transactions in real-time to detect and prevent fraudulent activities, enhancing security in digital commerce.
Adloox
adloox.com
Adloox is an ad verification platform that helps users track, verify, and optimize digital advertising campaigns for better performance and ROI.
Sift
sift.com
Sift is an AI-based platform that helps businesses prevent fraud and secure user identities, serving over 700 clients like DoorDash and Yelp.
Chargebacks911
chargebacks911.com
Chargebacks911 helps businesses manage and reduce chargebacks, utilizing advanced technology for fraud detection and offering customizable, integrated solutions.
Fraud.net
fraud.net
Fraud.net is a fraud prevention platform that helps businesses detect and manage fraudulent activities using AI and data analytics.
NoFraud
nofraud.com
NoFraud is an app that provides real-time fraud detection for eCommerce, protecting businesses from fraudulent transactions and enhancing the checkout experience for customers.
Trustfull
trustfull.com
Trustfull is a real-time risk decisioning platform that gathers data based on digital footprints. Utilizing silent checks on multiple signals including phone number, email, IP, device, and browser, Trustfull helps companies across different industries to assess risks and provide a safer online experience. Main use cases include: KYC, AML, Account Takeover, Promo Abuse and Synthetic Identity Fraud Detection.
BrandShield
brandshield.com
Our robust, patent pending technology helps you fight infringements and makes brand protection affordable for organizations of all sizes.
Chargeblast
chargeblast.com
Chargeblast, an official partner of Stripe, helps merchant clients reduce chargeback rates to 0% with chargeback alerts. Our clients receive alerts as soon as a customer opens a chargeback case and are able to refund the customer before the chargeback is officially recorded by the client's payment processor. We differentiate ourselves from other chargeback alert providers through tech enablement and white-glove client services, which saves our clients hours of time a week and provides them ease of mind. We also provide representment services, automated chargeback refund services, and an ecosystem of partners that can help you optimize your business to drive faster revenue growth and larger margins.
AtData
atdata.com
AtData's flagship email verification service, SafeToSend, leads the industry in accuracy, security, speed, and ease of use to provide comprehensive email data hygiene and protection against costly, problematic addresses. SafeToSend will confirm the email address is valid by determining if not only the syntax is correct but also if the address meets ISP-specific requirements. We will fix typos, formatting, syntax and other input errors while weeding out damaging addresses to alleviate risk and save your sender reputation. We also provide an engagement score that examines activity signals to identify actively used emails for improved deliverability, better segmentation, and qualifying leads. Our 100% SafeToSend guarantee gives your the peace of mind that your emails are validated, corrected, and safe so your messaging gets to the right audience on the right channel. The results are higher response rates, conversion and profits. Getting started is easy. We make it simple to clean your data through our self-service portal, InstantData. Create a free account and either select your email list from your local device, upload it via FTP or import it from your email marketing platform.
FraudLabs Pro
fraudlabspro.com
FraudLabs Pro helps merchants to protect their online stores from malicious fraudsters. It screens all orders transacted using credit cards, PayPal, and so on for online frauds. As a result, it increases e-commerce merchant profits by reducing chargeback, improving operation efficiency and increasing revenue.
Buysafe
buysafe.com
BuySafe provides an online shopping guarantee to help independent ecommerce merchants build reputation, trust and confidence with their shoppers. Shoppers enjoy a better and safer online shopping experience, while merchants see a significant increase in revenue, increased buyer satisfaction, and loyalty.
Xelix
xelix.com
Xelix is an enterprise software company offering an AI-powered Control Centre for Accounts Payable teams. We work with some of the largest global companies to automate and enhance their financial control processes.Our AP Control Centre takes the pain out of five core AP processes: overpayment and fraud prevention, master vendor data management, supplier statement reconciliation, vendor query management and AP/P2P reporting. Xelix is easy-to-use, cloud-based and flexible, making it suitable for large organisations across all sectors. We pride ourselves on providing 10/10 customer support and love to co-develop functionality with our customers.
Riskified
riskified.com
Riskified is the market's smartest and most accurate eCommerce fraud management partner, with a machine learning platform powered by a global merchant network to minimize fraud and maximize net revenue, supported by true chargeback guarantee and premium partnership models. With more than 400 million shoppers in 180+ countries on our platform, we evaluate millions of transactions every day. Because this data is fed back into our system, our platform gets smarter with each transaction. Our merchants benefit from all of this data, not just those within their own database. Beyond our robust Chargeback Guarantee product, Riskified has built a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to protect and support merchants across the entire customer lifecycle. With our Account Secure, Policy Protect, and Payment Optimization solutions, we're here to help merchants navigate and stay ahead in the constantly evolving world of eCommerce fraud.
Eye4Fraud
eye4fraud.com
Eye4Fraud screens, verifies and guarantees your online orders so you can sell and ship with confidence. By offloading your orders to Eye4Fraud, you are tapping into the most complete consumer shopping data pool in the world.
Kount
kount.com
Kount is trust and safety technology. Businesses pick the solutions that are relevant to their unique challenges, and we help them grow with confidence — no matter the industry. We use data-driven decisions, advanced machine learning, and decades of experience to overcome the challenges that commonly plague today’s growing businesses. The result is greater confidence in every interaction.
Signifyd
signifyd.com
Signifyd is a commerce protection provider that addresses fraud and abuse challenges at key conversion points across the ecommerce shopper journey from account creation to checkout to return request. We help merchants decide when it is appropriate for a shopper to take a certain action – like creating an account, completing a transaction, or requesting a refund. We can do so accurately because we have seen 98% of shoppers previously across the thousands of ecommerce storefronts we protect. Signifyd customers typically see a lift of 5 - 9% in revenue by letting more good shoppers through. We are so confident in our decisions that we back order approvals with a guarantee, which gives our merchants the confidence to automate fulfillment knowing that if a chargeback does occur, we will reimburse them 100%.
ClearSale
br.clear.sale
ClearSale is the most complete ecommerce fraud protection solution. We combine advanced statistical technology with the world’s largest team of specialized fraud analysts, for a balanced, real-world approach unlike anything else in the market. We deliver the highest order approval rates and the lowest false decline rates in the industry.
Chargebackhit
chargebackhit.com
Chargebackhit is a Visa- and Mastercard-certified chargeback prevention solution tailored to your online business needs. All your chargeback management operations and analytics are accessible in one handy dashboard. We combine our proprietary technology with issuers’ and Schemes’ networks to provide our customers with the widest chargeback alert coverage, free from duplicates and other reconciliation issues. Our team will help you fight existing chargebacks, prevent future chargebacks, recover revenue, and more with guaranteed ROI.
Ravelin
ravelin.com
Ravelin provides sophisticated technology and dedicated support to help you prevent evolving fraud threats and accept payments with confidence.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.