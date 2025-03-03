Top E-commerce Fraud Protection Software - Taiwan

AtData

AtData's flagship email verification service, SafeToSend, leads the industry in accuracy, security, speed, and ease of use to provide comprehensive email data hygiene and protection against costly, problematic addresses. SafeToSend will confirm the email address is valid by determining if not only the syntax is correct but also if the address meets ISP-specific requirements. We will fix typos, formatting, syntax and other input errors while weeding out damaging addresses to alleviate risk and save your sender reputation. We also provide an engagement score that examines activity signals to identify actively used emails for improved deliverability, better segmentation, and qualifying leads. Our 100% SafeToSend guarantee gives your the peace of mind that your emails are validated, corrected, and safe so your messaging gets to the right audience on the right channel. The results are higher response rates, conversion and profits. Getting started is easy. We make it simple to clean your data through our self-service portal, InstantData. Create a free account and either select your email list from your local device, upload it via FTP or import it from your email marketing platform.