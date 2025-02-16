Top E-commerce Fraud Protection Software - Syria

Find the right software and services.
E-commerce fraud protection software aids online businesses in identifying high-risk transactions and assessing potential risks to curb fraudulent activities. By utilizing algorithmic analysis, this software mitigates the likelihood of fraudulent product orders and payments, thereby minimizing the exposure of e-commerce businesses to such risks. The vulnerability of these businesses to fraudulent attempts escalates especially when transactions occur on insecure websites or mobile platforms.
Kount
kount.com
Kount is trust and safety technology. Businesses pick the solutions that are relevant to their unique challenges, and we help them grow with confidence — no matter the industry. We use data-driven decisions, advanced machine learning, and decades of experience to overcome the challenges that commonly plague today’s growing businesses. The result is greater confidence in every interaction.
Trustfull
trustfull.com
Trustfull is a real-time risk decisioning platform that gathers data based on digital footprints. Utilizing silent checks on multiple signals including phone number, email, IP, device, and browser, Trustfull helps companies across different industries to assess risks and provide a safer online experience. Main use cases include: KYC, AML, Account Takeover, Promo Abuse and Synthetic Identity Fraud Detection.
BrandShield
brandshield.com
Our robust, patent pending technology helps you fight infringements and makes brand protection affordable for organizations of all sizes.
Adloox
adloox.com
Adloox is the leading European-based, independent ad verification and insights platform. Since 2009, Adloox has been developing state-of-the-art proprietary technology to ensure all their clients including advertisers, agencies and other buy-side technologies are protected from the most sophisticated types of ad fraud, whilst ensuring ads are viewable, impactful and delivered in a brand safe environment. By offering unrivaled transparent and granular data, Adloox empowers and enables its clients to optimise their spend efficiency and maximise the value of their digital media investments. With service at the centre of its culture, clients should consider Adloox an extension of their existing team, contributing to the overall strategic objectives of the business. Adloox covers all markets globally with offices in Paris, London and New York. Learn more at www.adloox.com
UpPass
uppass.io
UpPass is the no-code identity verification platform that helps stop online frauds the fastest way. Just like Google Form, you can create an onboarding form along with any verification steps (Liveness and Facial Comparison, Email verification, Mobile Number OTP verification, ID Document Verification with OCR). The results go into your connected CRM, automation services, or web hook endpoints. All done in a minute. Now Create, Style, Share and Verify.
Chargeblast
chargeblast.com
Chargeblast, an official partner of Stripe, helps merchant clients reduce chargeback rates to 0% with chargeback alerts. Our clients receive alerts as soon as a customer opens a chargeback case and are able to refund the customer before the chargeback is officially recorded by the client's payment processor. We differentiate ourselves from other chargeback alert providers through tech enablement and white-glove client services, which saves our clients hours of time a week and provides them ease of mind. We also provide representment services, automated chargeback refund services, and an ecosystem of partners that can help you optimize your business to drive faster revenue growth and larger margins.
AtData
atdata.com
AtData's flagship email verification service, SafeToSend, leads the industry in accuracy, security, speed, and ease of use to provide comprehensive email data hygiene and protection against costly, problematic addresses. SafeToSend will confirm the email address is valid by determining if not only the syntax is correct but also if the address meets ISP-specific requirements. We will fix typos, formatting, syntax and other input errors while weeding out damaging addresses to alleviate risk and save your sender reputation. We also provide an engagement score that examines activity signals to identify actively used emails for improved deliverability, better segmentation, and qualifying leads. Our 100% SafeToSend guarantee gives your the peace of mind that your emails are validated, corrected, and safe so your messaging gets to the right audience on the right channel. The results are higher response rates, conversion and profits. Getting started is easy. We make it simple to clean your data through our self-service portal, InstantData. Create a free account and either select your email list from your local device, upload it via FTP or import it from your email marketing platform.
FraudLabs Pro
fraudlabspro.com
FraudLabs Pro helps merchants to protect their online stores from malicious fraudsters. It screens all orders transacted using credit cards, PayPal, and so on for online frauds. As a result, it increases e-commerce merchant profits by reducing chargeback, improving operation efficiency and increasing revenue.
Cognito
cognitohq.com
Cognito identity verification provides instant KYC and AML compliance, watchlist screening, and more, globally, with just a few lines of code.
Buysafe
buysafe.com
BuySafe provides an online shopping guarantee to help independent ecommerce merchants build reputation, trust and confidence with their shoppers. Shoppers enjoy a better and safer online shopping experience, while merchants see a significant increase in revenue, increased buyer satisfaction, and loyalty.
Chargebacks911
chargebacks911.com
The beginnings of Chargebacks911 were not rooted in banking or payments. In fact, they weren’t in the financial sector at all. The company was founded by merchants who had poured years into building up an online business, only to see their success be eaten away by customer disputes. This experience inspired the launch of Chargebacks911 as the industry’s first — and only — end-to-end dispute management service. Today, they provide scalable enterprise solutions for decreasing payment disputes and recovering revenue lost to chargeback fraud. Offering the industry’s only performance-based ROI guarantee, the company uses a proprietary suite of software and service products to provide cost-effective, end-to-end chargeback management solutions. It’s no wonder why Chargebacks911 is trusted by more than 45,000 merchants to manage and protect over 2 billion transactions annually. The company is headquartered in the Tampa Bay area, with additional offices in Rayleigh, Essex. Recognized as a leading global service provider, Chargebacks911 has been honored with numerous accolades, including Best Chargeback Management Program, Best B2B Software, Best Industry Solution, and more.
Fraud.net
fraud.net
Fraud.net operates the first full-stack Fraud, AML and KYC platform built for digital enterprises and fintechs globally. The award-winning, cloud-born platform helps organizations of all sizes harness AI-driven risk intelligence to detect fraud, streamline their customer onboarding and transaction monitoring workflows, and leverage real-time, actionable insights to make safer, smarter, and more profitable decisions. Fraud.net is a proud member of the AWS Partner Network. AWS Infrastructure + Fraud.net’s Intelligence Layer = A Complete, Cloud-born Fraud Management Platform. Fraud.net leverages over 20 AWS services to deliver its enterprise-grade risk management and revenue enhancement platform. Fraud.net processes and analyzes billions of transactions, applications, and events monthly on behalf of financial services and digital commerce companies worldwide. Fraud.net's award-winning TransactionAI solution is available in AWS Marketplace: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-ojxruzi5mf7yi Headquartered in New York, Fraud.net employs dedicated professionals with deep experience in e-commerce, financial services, data science, and advanced technology. It was founded in 2016 by Whitney Anderson and Cathy Ross. They recognized the need to empower business leaders like themselves with cutting-edge fraud prevention tools after spending more than two decades working with financial institutions and online retailers. Fraud.net is frequently listed as a fast-growing and innovative company, earning recognition from Accenture, Amazon Web Services, Gartner, Red Herring, and several other organizations. Contact us today to arrange a free consultation.
Xelix
xelix.com
Xelix is an enterprise software company offering an AI-powered Control Centre for Accounts Payable teams. We work with some of the largest global companies to automate and enhance their financial control processes.Our AP Control Centre takes the pain out of five core AP processes: overpayment and fraud prevention, master vendor data management, supplier statement reconciliation, vendor query management and AP/P2P reporting. Xelix is easy-to-use, cloud-based and flexible, making it suitable for large organisations across all sectors. We pride ourselves on providing 10/10 customer support and love to co-develop functionality with our customers.
Riskified
riskified.com
Riskified is the market's smartest and most accurate eCommerce fraud management partner, with a machine learning platform powered by a global merchant network to minimize fraud and maximize net revenue, supported by true chargeback guarantee and premium partnership models. With more than 400 million shoppers in 180+ countries on our platform, we evaluate millions of transactions every day. Because this data is fed back into our system, our platform gets smarter with each transaction. Our merchants benefit from all of this data, not just those within their own database. Beyond our robust Chargeback Guarantee product, Riskified has built a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to protect and support merchants across the entire customer lifecycle. With our Account Secure, Policy Protect, and Payment Optimization solutions, we're here to help merchants navigate and stay ahead in the constantly evolving world of eCommerce fraud.
Eye4Fraud
eye4fraud.com
Eye4Fraud screens, verifies and guarantees your online orders so you can sell and ship with confidence. By offloading your orders to Eye4Fraud, you are tapping into the most complete consumer shopping data pool in the world.
IPQS
ipqualityscore.com
IPQS offers an all-in-one fraud prevention API suite that effectively detects and prevents advanced fraudulent activities, such as human-like bots, residential proxies, fake emails, and stolen user data. Our real-time screening tools are trusted by large financial institutions like Bank of America and Coinbase, as well as other companies including Microsoft, Uber, and Amazon to mitigate high-risk behavior. Our risk data is always up-to-date and is effective against even the most sophisticated forms of fraud.
Fingerprint
fingerprint.com
Fingerprint is the leading device intelligence platform for high-scale web and mobile applications that helps developers build best-in-class fraud detection solutions. Fingerprint is 99.5% accurate with stable visitor IDs that last for months instead of days, fast with a simple API call for real-time decisioning, and actionable with device intelligence enabling users to make smarter decisions.
Signifyd
signifyd.com
Signifyd is a commerce protection provider that addresses fraud and abuse challenges at key conversion points across the ecommerce shopper journey from account creation to checkout to return request. We help merchants decide when it is appropriate for a shopper to take a certain action – like creating an account, completing a transaction, or requesting a refund. We can do so accurately because we have seen 98% of shoppers previously across the thousands of ecommerce storefronts we protect. Signifyd customers typically see a lift of 5 - 9% in revenue by letting more good shoppers through. We are so confident in our decisions that we back order approvals with a guarantee, which gives our merchants the confidence to automate fulfillment knowing that if a chargeback does occur, we will reimburse them 100%.
NoFraud
nofraud.com
At NoFraud, we know that preventing fraud isn’t just about avoiding losses but elevating customer experiences. NoFraud is an eCommerce fraud prevention and checkout solution that protects businesses from fraudsters, eliminates chargeback losses, and provides smoother, more frictionless checkout experiences for trusted shoppers. NoFraud integrates directly with your eCommerce platform to scan every order for signs of fraud in real-time. We use a combination of powerful algorithms and proactive human review to provide a simple pass or fail decision for every transaction, so you never need to manually review orders or monitor fraud scores. We’re so confident in our decision-making that we provide a 100% financial guarantee, so if you receive a fraud chargeback, we’ll pay you back. With NoFraud Checkout, you can improve conversions with a beautifully designed checkout experience built to put trustworthy shoppers on the fast track. Any shopper recognized in the NoFraud network can autofill their information with one click—no tedious account registration required. For everyone else, NoFraud Checkout dynamically adapts the number of input fields based on customer risk factors. More trustworthy shoppers are sped through, while riskier shoppers must provide more information.
Digital River
digitalriver.com
Digital River is a back-end solution for global expansion, payments, taxes, fraud, and compliance. Flexible APIs make it easy to integrate our customizable checkout with any existing commerce platform. Eliminate risk and complexity with our merchant of record business model where we deliver localized checkout experiences, automate global taxes, fight fraud, and comply with regulations all on your behalf. Clients choose us to: • Simplify international expansion into 240+ markets • Accelerate time to revenue • Sell physical goods, digital downloads, and subscription-based software and services to both B2C and B2B audiences • Grow revenue • Minimize risk • Simplify operations • Complement their front-end commerce experience • Free up resources to focus on what they do best Benefits include: • 8-15% higher authorization rates worldwide • 20-30 lower operational costs • 6 weeks deployment to new markets Clients include: Adobe, AMD, Autodesk, Avast, Avid, Canary, Casio, Cotodama, Cisco, Citrix, Ergotron, Felco, Fitbit, Gallup, Herman Miller, Hitachi, HTC, Intel, Lenovo, Logitech, Microsoft, Nvidia, Pantone, Sony, Therabody, Varjo, VMware, Wagner
GeoComply
geocomply.com
Founded in 2011, GeoComply provides fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions that detect location fraud and help verify a user's true digital identity. Trusted by leading brands and regulators for the past ten years, the company's fraud and compliance solutions are approved by dozens of regulators, are installed on over 400 million devices, and analyze over 10 billion transactions a year. GeoComply's solutions incorporate location, device, and identity intelligence and advanced machine learning to detect and flag fraudulent activity. By integrating GeoComply's solutions into their processes and risk engines, organizations can identify fraud earlier in a user's engagement, better establish their true digital identity and empower digital trust. GeoComply's award-winning products are based on technologies developed for the highly regulated and complex US online gaming and sports betting market. Beyond iGaming, GeoComply provides geolocation fraud detection solutions for streaming video broadcasters and the online banking, payments, and cryptocurrency industries, building an impressive list of customers, including Akamai, Amazon Prime Video, BBC, BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel.
LexisNexis
lexisnexis.com
LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. LexisNexis helps lawyers win cases, manage their work more efficiently, serve their clients better and grow their practices. LexisNexis assists corporations in better understanding their markets, monitoring their brands and competition, and in mitigating business risk. LexisNexiss collaborate with universities to educate students, and LexisNexis supports nation-building with governments and courts by making laws accessible and strengthening legal infrastructures. LexisNexis partners with leading global associations and customers to collect evidence against war criminals and provide tools to combat human trafficking. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 130 countries with 10,000 employees worldwide, is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries.
MaxMind
maxmind.com
Since 2002, MaxMind has been the industry-leading provider of IP intelligence, proxy detection, and online fraud detection tools. Known as the creator of GeoIP® and the first company to offer both IP address data and fraud detection services, MaxMind is on a mission to make the internet safer and smarter, with data-driven solutions. Over 100,000 businesses worldwide rely on MaxMind data for internet security, content customization, advertising, analytics, digital rights management, compliance, user experience optimization, and online fraud prevention. Companies use GeoIP data to locate their internet visitors and show them relevant content and ads, perform analytics, enforce digital rights, and efficiently route Internet traffic. Businesses can obtain additional insights into their customers’ connection speeds, ISPs, and more using GeoIP data.
ClearSale
br.clear.sale
ClearSale is the most complete ecommerce fraud protection solution. We combine advanced statistical technology with the world’s largest team of specialized fraud analysts, for a balanced, real-world approach unlike anything else in the market. We deliver the highest order approval rates and the lowest false decline rates in the industry.
Onfido
onfido.com
Onfido, an Entrust company, helps businesses to build automated identity verification around their unique needs with an end-to-end, AI-powered identity verification solution. We help 1,200+ businesses power open, secure, and inclusive relationships with their customers. Our Real Identity Platform helps businesses to seamlessly onboard customers at scale while stopping fraud and navigating KYC, AML and other regulatory requirements.
Socure
socure.com
Socure’s patented machine learning platform powers an elevated standard for seamless CIP/KYC compliance, fraud detection, ID document verification, and bank account ownership validation through a purpose-built, end-to-end solutions suite that results in robust, industry-leading accuracy to unlock identity trust for digital interactions and engagement at onboarding and throughout the customer journey.
Chargebackhit
chargebackhit.com
Chargebackhit is a Visa- and Mastercard-certified chargeback prevention solution tailored to your online business needs. All your chargeback management operations and analytics are accessible in one handy dashboard. We combine our proprietary technology with issuers’ and Schemes’ networks to provide our customers with the widest chargeback alert coverage, free from duplicates and other reconciliation issues. Our team will help you fight existing chargebacks, prevent future chargebacks, recover revenue, and more with guaranteed ROI.
Ravelin
ravelin.com
Ravelin provides sophisticated technology and dedicated support to help you prevent evolving fraud threats and accept payments with confidence.
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe is an American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) company headquartered in San Francisco, California, United States. The company primarily offers payment processing software and application programming interfaces (APIs) for e-commerce websites and mobile applications.
Sift
sift.com
Sift is the AI-powered fraud platform securing digital trust for leading global businesses. Our deep investments in machine learning and user identity, a data network scoring 1 trillion events per year, and a commitment to long-term customer success empower more than 700 customers to grow fearlessly. Brands including DoorDash, Yelp, and Poshmark rely on Sift to unlock growth and deliver seamless consumer experiences. Visit us at sift.com.
Intellicheck
intellicheck.com
Intellicheck, Inc., delivers an on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs. Its highly accurate, fast and secure solutions are available through IDN-Direct, an API-based solution that integrates into customer systems and processes, and through IDN-Portal which can be up and running in under an hour. Intellicheck can be used through a mobile device, a browser, or a retail pos/scanner.
Forter
forter.com
Digital commerce is built on trust. Without trust, businesses are leaving millions of dollars on the table. At Forter, we know that building trust (and your bottom line) means more than just blocking fraud. It means protecting the entire customer journey — from account creation to checkout and returns. Forter makes the most accurate, real-time decisions about every digital interaction, powered by the largest network of online retailers. Our Trust Platform makes decisions on more than $300B in transactions annually for some of the world’s digital commerce leaders, such as Priceline, Nordstrom, eBay, HelloFresh, and more.
