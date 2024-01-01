App store for web apps
Top E-commerce Fraud Protection Software - Afghanistan
E-commerce fraud protection software aids online businesses in identifying high-risk transactions and assessing potential risks to curb fraudulent activities. By utilizing algorithmic analysis, this software mitigates the likelihood of fraudulent product orders and payments, thereby minimizing the exposure of e-commerce businesses to such risks. The vulnerability of these businesses to fraudulent attempts escalates especially when transactions occur on insecure websites or mobile platforms.
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe is an American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) company headquartered in San Francisco, California, United States. The company primarily offers payment processing software and application programming interfaces (APIs) for e-commerce websites and mobile applications.
GeoComply
geocomply.com
Founded in 2011, GeoComply provides fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions that detect location fraud and help verify a user's true digital identity. Trusted by leading brands and regulators for the past ten years, the company's fraud and compliance solutions are approved by dozens of regulato...
Fingerprint
fingerprint.com
Fingerprint is the leading device intelligence platform for high-scale web and mobile applications that helps developers build best-in-class fraud detection solutions. Fingerprint is 99.5% accurate with stable visitor IDs that last for months instead of days, fast with a simple API call for real-tim...
LexisNexis
lexisnexis.com
LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. LexisNexis helps lawyers win cases, manage their wo...
Onfido
onfido.com
Onfido, an Entrust company, helps businesses to build automated identity verification around their unique needs with an end-to-end, AI-powered identity verification solution. We help 1,200+ businesses power open, secure, and inclusive relationships with their customers. Our Real Identity Platform he...
Intellicheck
intellicheck.com
Intellicheck, Inc., delivers an on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs. Its highly accurate, fast and secure solutions are available through IDN-Direct, an API-based solution that integrates into customer systems and processes, and through IDN-Port...
MaxMind
maxmind.com
Since 2002, MaxMind has been the industry-leading provider of IP intelligence, proxy detection, and online fraud detection tools. Known as the creator of GeoIP® and the first company to offer both IP address data and fraud detection services, MaxMind is on a mission to make the internet safer and sm...
IPQS
ipqualityscore.com
IPQS offers an all-in-one fraud prevention API suite that effectively detects and prevents advanced fraudulent activities, such as human-like bots, residential proxies, fake emails, and stolen user data. Our real-time screening tools are trusted by large financial institutions like Bank of America a...
Digital River
digitalriver.com
Digital River is a back-end solution for global expansion, payments, taxes, fraud, and compliance. Flexible APIs make it easy to integrate our customizable checkout with any existing commerce platform. Eliminate risk and complexity with our merchant of record business model where we deliver localize...
UpPass
uppass.io
UpPass is the no-code identity verification platform that helps stop online frauds the fastest way. Just like Google Form, you can create an onboarding form along with any verification steps (Liveness and Facial Comparison, Email verification, Mobile Number OTP verification, ID Document Verification...
Chargebacks911
chargebacks911.com
The beginnings of Chargebacks911 were not rooted in banking or payments. In fact, they weren’t in the financial sector at all. The company was founded by merchants who had poured years into building up an online business, only to see their success be eaten away by customer disputes. This experience ...
Socure
socure.com
Socure’s patented machine learning platform powers an elevated standard for seamless CIP/KYC compliance, fraud detection, ID document verification, and bank account ownership validation through a purpose-built, end-to-end solutions suite that results in robust, industry-leading accuracy to unlock id...
Forter
forter.com
Digital commerce is built on trust. Without trust, businesses are leaving millions of dollars on the table. At Forter, we know that building trust (and your bottom line) means more than just blocking fraud. It means protecting the entire customer journey — from account creation to checkout and retur...
Sift
sift.com
Sift is the AI-powered fraud platform securing digital trust for leading global businesses. Our deep investments in machine learning and user identity, a data network scoring 1 trillion events per year, and a commitment to long-term customer success empower more than 700 customers to grow fearlessly...
Trustfull
trustfull.com
Trustfull is a real-time risk decisioning platform that gathers data based on digital footprints. Utilizing silent checks on multiple signals including phone number, email, IP, device, and browser, Trustfull helps companies across different industries to assess risks and provide a safer online exper...
BrandShield
brandshield.com
Our robust, patent pending technology helps you fight infringements and makes brand protection affordable for organizations of all sizes.
Adloox
adloox.com
Adloox is the leading European-based, independent ad verification and insights platform. Since 2009, Adloox has been developing state-of-the-art proprietary technology to ensure all their clients including advertisers, agencies and other buy-side technologies are protected from the most sophisticate...
Chargeblast
chargeblast.com
Chargeblast, an official partner of Stripe, helps merchant clients reduce chargeback rates to 0% with chargeback alerts. Our clients receive alerts as soon as a customer opens a chargeback case and are able to refund the customer before the chargeback is officially recorded by the client's payment p...
AtData
atdata.com
AtData's flagship email verification service, SafeToSend, leads the industry in accuracy, security, speed, and ease of use to provide comprehensive email data hygiene and protection against costly, problematic addresses. SafeToSend will confirm the email address is valid by determining if not only t...
FraudLabs Pro
fraudlabspro.com
FraudLabs Pro helps merchants to protect their online stores from malicious fraudsters. It screens all orders transacted using credit cards, PayPal, and so on for online frauds. As a result, it increases e-commerce merchant profits by reducing chargeback, improving operation efficiency and increasin...
Cognito
cognitohq.com
Cognito identity verification provides instant KYC and AML compliance, watchlist screening, and more, globally, with just a few lines of code.
Buysafe
buysafe.com
BuySafe provides an online shopping guarantee to help independent ecommerce merchants build reputation, trust and confidence with their shoppers. Shoppers enjoy a better and safer online shopping experience, while merchants see a significant increase in revenue, increased buyer satisfaction, and loy...
Fraud.net
fraud.net
Fraud.net operates the first full-stack Fraud, AML and KYC platform built for digital enterprises and fintechs globally. The award-winning, cloud-born platform helps organizations of all sizes harness AI-driven risk intelligence to detect fraud, streamline their customer onboarding and transaction m...
Xelix
xelix.com
Xelix is an enterprise software company offering an AI-powered Control Centre for Accounts Payable teams. We work with some of the largest global companies to automate and enhance their financial control processes.Our AP Control Centre takes the pain out of five core AP processes: overpayment and ...
Riskified
riskified.com
Riskified is the market's smartest and most accurate eCommerce fraud management partner, with a machine learning platform powered by a global merchant network to minimize fraud and maximize net revenue, supported by true chargeback guarantee and premium partnership models. With more than 400 million...
Eye4Fraud
eye4fraud.com
Eye4Fraud screens, verifies and guarantees your online orders so you can sell and ship with confidence. By offloading your orders to Eye4Fraud, you are tapping into the most complete consumer shopping data pool in the world.
Kount
kount.com
Kount is trust and safety technology. Businesses pick the solutions that are relevant to their unique challenges, and we help them grow with confidence — no matter the industry. We use data-driven decisions, advanced machine learning, and decades of experience to overcome the challenges that commonl...
Signifyd
signifyd.com
Signifyd is a commerce protection provider that addresses fraud and abuse challenges at key conversion points across the ecommerce shopper journey from account creation to checkout to return request. We help merchants decide when it is appropriate for a shopper to take a certain action – like creati...
NoFraud
nofraud.com
At NoFraud, we know that preventing fraud isn’t just about avoiding losses but elevating customer experiences. NoFraud is an eCommerce fraud prevention and checkout solution that protects businesses from fraudsters, eliminates chargeback losses, and provides smoother, more frictionless checkout expe...
ClearSale
br.clear.sale
ClearSale is the most complete ecommerce fraud protection solution. We combine advanced statistical technology with the world’s largest team of specialized fraud analysts, for a balanced, real-world approach unlike anything else in the market. We deliver the highest order approval rates and the lowe...
Chargebackhit
chargebackhit.com
Chargebackhit is a Visa- and Mastercard-certified chargeback prevention solution tailored to your online business needs. All your chargeback management operations and analytics are accessible in one handy dashboard. We combine our proprietary technology with issuers’ and Schemes’ networks to provide...
Ravelin
ravelin.com
Ravelin provides sophisticated technology and dedicated support to help you prevent evolving fraud threats and accept payments with confidence.