Top E-Commerce Analytics Software

E-commerce analytics software tracks the performance of online retailers. It helps companies identify their best- and worst-performing products, monitor buyer and consumer behavior, and pinpoint issues that affect the business. E-commerce professionals use these tools to enhance sales and improve customer experience. Additionally, inventory managers use them for order fulfillment, and accountants use them to track costs and profitability. Although most e-commerce platforms offer reporting and analytics features, e-commerce analytics software is typically provided as a standalone solution. Some analytics software providers include e-commerce-specific features in their products. However, since generic analytics software doesn't always meet the specific needs of e-commerce, such products are not included in this category.

Hotjar

Hotjar

hotjar.com

Hotjar is a behavior analytics tool that analyzes website use through heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys to improve user experience.

Mixpanel

Mixpanel

mixpanel.com

Mixpanel tracks user interactions with apps, providing analytics tools for engagement analysis, targeted communication, and performance optimization.

Sellpass

Sellpass

auth.sellpass.io

Sellpass is an ecommerce platform that allows entrepreneurs to create online stores, sell digital products, accept payments, and analyze customer data.

FullStory

FullStory

fullstory.com

FullStory is a digital experience analytics platform that captures user behavior to help businesses improve website usability and understand user interactions.

Bright Data

Bright Data

brightdata.com

Bright Data offers tools for secure web data collection, enabling businesses to gather insights on competitors and markets from a wide range of online sources.

Triple Whale

Triple Whale

triplewhale.com

Triple Whale is an all-in-one ecommerce platform that centralizes data from various channels for improved analytics and decision-making.

Contlo

Contlo

contlo.com

Contlo is an AI marketing platform for managing customer engagements through personalized campaigns, insights, and integrations across multiple channels.

Smartproxy

Smartproxy

smartproxy.com

Smartproxy provides a cloud-based proxy service with over 55 million residential IPs for secure web scraping, data collection, and bypassing geo-restrictions.

Metrilo

Metrilo

metrilo.com

Metrilo is an analytics and CRM platform for ecommerce brands, offering tools for customer data management, email marketing, and sales funnel optimization.

smartscout

smartscout

smartscout.com

SmartScout is a tool for Amazon sellers providing analytics on categories, ASIN performance, and traffic data to optimize listings and identify profitable products.

Heap

Heap

heap.io

Heap captures user interactions on websites and apps, providing insights for improving conversion, retention, and overall customer experience.

VWO

VWO

vwo.com

VWO is a web testing and conversion optimization platform that helps businesses enhance user experience through analytics and experimentation tools.

RedTrack

RedTrack

redtrack.io

RedTrack is an analytics platform that provides real-time conversion data and performance insights for marketers, helping optimize advertising campaigns across various channels.

Bluecore

Bluecore

bluecore.com

Bluecore is a retail marketing platform that automates personalized campaigns across channels using integrated customer data.

WeeBlok

WeeBlok

weeblok.com

WeeBlok is a web marketing platform for building websites, funnels, and landing pages, with integrated CRM, email marketing, and analytics tools.

Mouseflow

Mouseflow

mouseflow.com

Mouseflow is a behavior analytics tool that enables users to analyze website visitor interactions through session recordings, heatmaps, funnels, and form analytics.

MarketSyncer

MarketSyncer

marketsyncer.com

MarketSyncer is an e-commerce management platform that integrates operations, streamlines data, and enhances efficiency for businesses in North America.

AppMetrica

AppMetrica

yandex.com

AppMetrica is a mobile app analytics tool that provides insights into user behavior, app performance, and revenue, supporting developers in optimizing their app strategies.

CustomerLabs

CustomerLabs

customerlabs.com

CustomerLabs is a no-code customer data platform that helps marketers track, segment, and analyze customer data for personalized campaigns across various channels.

Stackline

Stackline

stackline.com

Stackline is an AI-driven retail intelligence platform that analyzes shopper behavior and marketing data to enhance eCommerce performance for global brands.

Sweet Analytics

Sweet Analytics

sweetanalytics.com

Sweet Analytics consolidates marketing data to create comprehensive customer profiles, aiding in understanding customer behavior and improving marketing ROI.

DataWeave

DataWeave

dataweave.com

DataWeave is a SaaS platform offering digital shelf analytics and dynamic pricing solutions for consumer brands and retailers to enhance sales and market share.

edrone

edrone

edrone.me

edrone is an eCRM for eCommerce that automates marketing and helps businesses understand customer behavior through advanced analytics.

Klar

Klar

getklar.com

Klar centralizes eCommerce data from sources like Shopify and Google Analytics, providing insights to improve profitability and streamline decision-making for growing businesses.

ChannelSight

ChannelSight

channelsight.com

ChannelSight is a data-driven eCommerce platform that analyzes customer journeys to optimize online sales and enhance product visibility for retailers.

ShopVibes

ShopVibes

shop-vibes.de

ShopVibes is a central system for managing product information, optimizing data for sales channels, and providing analytics for brands and retailers in Europe.

Webeyez

Webeyez

webeyez.com

Webeyez helps online businesses identify and fix issues in consumer journeys that affect conversions and revenue, providing real-time insights and reporting.

OWOX

OWOX

owox.com

OWOX BI is a data platform that simplifies data integration and analysis in Google Sheets, enabling users to create reports and visualize data without manual input.

MikMak

MikMak

mikmak.com

MikMak is an eCommerce platform that helps brands analyze consumer behavior, optimize marketing, and streamline the shopping experience across various sales channels.

Kissmetrics

Kissmetrics

kissmetrics.io

Kissmetrics is a behavior-based analytics and email automation platform that helps businesses track customer journeys and optimize engagement.

Graas

Graas

graas.ai

Graas aggregates data from over 100 platforms for detailed analysis of Marketplaces, Brand websites, Ads, and Inventory.

Conversios

Conversios

conversios.io

Conversios is a no-code tool for integrating Google Analytics and Facebook Pixel with e-commerce platforms, facilitating easy product syncing and tracking.

Littledata

Littledata

littledata.io

Littledata is a data integration platform that connects sales, marketing, and customer data for DTC brands, enabling better tracking and analysis of performance across channels.

Datafeedwatch

Datafeedwatch

datafeedwatch.com

DataFeedWatch is a feed management app that optimizes product listings across eCommerce platforms, enhancing sales and ensuring consistent inventory updates.

Arena Calibrate

Arena Calibrate

calibrate.thearena.ai

Arena Calibrate is a cross-platform reporting app that integrates and visualizes data from various business areas, supporting marketing and sales analytics.

1WorldSync

1WorldSync

1worldsync.com

1WorldSync helps brands and retailers manage and distribute accurate product content across digital channels for informed consumer decisions.

WhatSales

WhatSales

whatsales.io

WhatSales is a sales management app that helps businesses track leads, engage customers, and analyze sales performance to improve decision-making and efficiency.

TrackBee

TrackBee

trackbee.io

TrackBee is a marketing tracking app that provides real-time data and insights to optimize advertising campaigns and improve business performance.

Epsilo

Epsilo

epsilo.ai

Epsilo is an execution hub for e-commerce teams, helping sellers automate tasks, conduct research, and collaborate to grow revenue across various marketplaces.

Peel Insights

Peel Insights

peelinsights.com

Peel Insights automates data analysis for Shopify ecommerce, offering visual retention metrics and customizable reports to enhance customer retention and sales.

Sellerise

Sellerise

sellerise.com

Sellerise is a software tool for Amazon sellers that offers features like financial analytics, inventory management, and review management to optimize business operations.

Salesfire

Salesfire

salesfire.co.uk

Salesfire helps retailers optimize customer journeys and improve website performance using data analysis, AI, and personalized experiences to increase engagement and revenue.

Prefixbox

Prefixbox

prefixbox.com

Prefixbox is an AI-driven search and discovery tool for e-commerce platforms, enhancing product searches and recommendations to boost sales and customer engagement.

ThoughtMetric

ThoughtMetric

thoughtmetric.io

ThoughtMetric helps e-commerce businesses track and analyze marketing performance across channels, enabling data-driven decisions for optimizing ROI.

CartInsight

CartInsight

cartinsight.io

CartInsight provides a database of global e-commerce leads, including insights on traffic, industries, technology, and key decision makers.

ChannelMix

ChannelMix

channelmix.com

ChannelMix is a platform that consolidates marketing data, providing real-time analytics and reporting to help businesses optimize campaigns and measure ROI effectively.

Tracify

Tracify

tracify.ai

Tracify tracks and attributes marketing activities for e-commerce firms, offering detailed insights and a user-friendly dashboard while ensuring GDPR compliance.

Conjura

Conjura

conjura.com

Conjura is an app that analyzes data to optimize eCommerce performance by providing actionable recommendations for profitability.

Springbot

Springbot

springbot.com

Springbot is an all-in-one platform for small eCommerce businesses that aids in marketing, site traffic, customer engagement, and revenue measurement.

Air360

Air360

air360.io

Air360 is a UX analytics platform that assists digital teams in analyzing user behavior to improve conversion rate optimization.

TapClicks

TapClicks

tapclicks.com

TapClicks is a marketing automation platform that integrates data from various sources for analytics, reporting, and workflow management, aiding decision-making.

Sensai Metrics

Sensai Metrics

sensaimetrics.io

Sensai Metrics is a SAAS analytics tool for e-commerce that analyzes data to provide insights, predictions, and recommendations for improving revenue and optimizing budgets.

Radix

Radix

radixhaven.com

Radix is an analytics platform that provides real-time insights with over 100 KPIs to help users understand their business. A 14-day free trial is available.

Foxintelligence

Foxintelligence

foxintelligence.io

Foxintelligence provides reliable insights into e-commerce activities based on real transactions, prioritizing user privacy.

Flipflow

Flipflow

flipflow.io

Flipflow is a market analytics SaaS that helps brands and retailers analyze product data on pricing, promotions, competitors, and compliance for better market monitoring.

StackTome

StackTome

stacktome.com

StackTome helps ecommerce businesses manage reviews, enhance SEO with relevant content, analyze customer experiences, and respond to feedback effectively.

Elevar

Elevar

getelevar.com

Elevar is a conversion tracking software that helps eCommerce businesses analyze customer behavior and optimize marketing strategies using integrated analytics tools.

Analytic Index

Analytic Index

analyticindex.com

Analytic Index aids agencies and brands in enhancing e-commerce growth through analytics and consultation for improving search performance and optimizing campaigns.

Noogata

Noogata

noogata.com

Noogata is an AI-driven platform that provides insights and competitive intelligence for brands selling on Amazon to enhance performance and growth.

