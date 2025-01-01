App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

E-commerce analytics software tracks the performance of online retailers. It helps companies identify their best- and worst-performing products, monitor buyer and consumer behavior, and pinpoint issues that affect the business. E-commerce professionals use these tools to enhance sales and improve customer experience. Additionally, inventory managers use them for order fulfillment, and accountants use them to track costs and profitability. Although most e-commerce platforms offer reporting and analytics features, e-commerce analytics software is typically provided as a standalone solution. Some analytics software providers include e-commerce-specific features in their products. However, since generic analytics software doesn't always meet the specific needs of e-commerce, such products are not included in this category.