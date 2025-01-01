Top E-Commerce Analytics Software

Find the right software and services.
E-commerce analytics software tracks the performance of online retailers. It helps companies identify their best- and worst-performing products, monitor buyer and consumer behavior, and pinpoint issues that affect the business. E-commerce professionals use these tools to enhance sales and improve customer experience. Additionally, inventory managers use them for order fulfillment, and accountants use them to track costs and profitability. Although most e-commerce platforms offer reporting and analytics features, e-commerce analytics software is typically provided as a standalone solution. Some analytics software providers include e-commerce-specific features in their products. However, since generic analytics software doesn't always meet the specific needs of e-commerce, such products are not included in this category.
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar is a behavior analytics tool that analyzes website use through heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys to improve user experience.
Mixpanel
mixpanel.com
Mixpanel tracks user interactions with apps, providing analytics tools for engagement analysis, targeted communication, and performance optimization.
Sellpass
auth.sellpass.io
Sellpass is an ecommerce platform that allows entrepreneurs to create online stores, sell digital products, accept payments, and analyze customer data.
FullStory
fullstory.com
FullStory is a digital experience analytics platform that captures user behavior to help businesses improve website usability and understand user interactions.
Bright Data
brightdata.com
Bright Data offers tools for secure web data collection, enabling businesses to gather insights on competitors and markets from a wide range of online sources.
Triple Whale
triplewhale.com
Triple Whale is an all-in-one ecommerce platform that centralizes data from various channels for improved analytics and decision-making.
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is an AI marketing platform for managing customer engagements through personalized campaigns, insights, and integrations across multiple channels.
Smartproxy
smartproxy.com
Smartproxy provides a cloud-based proxy service with over 55 million residential IPs for secure web scraping, data collection, and bypassing geo-restrictions.
Metrilo
metrilo.com
Metrilo is an analytics and CRM platform for ecommerce brands, offering tools for customer data management, email marketing, and sales funnel optimization.
smartscout
smartscout.com
SmartScout is a tool for Amazon sellers providing analytics on categories, ASIN performance, and traffic data to optimize listings and identify profitable products.
Heap
heap.io
Heap captures user interactions on websites and apps, providing insights for improving conversion, retention, and overall customer experience.
VWO
vwo.com
VWO is a web testing and conversion optimization platform that helps businesses enhance user experience through analytics and experimentation tools.
RedTrack
redtrack.io
RedTrack is an analytics platform that provides real-time conversion data and performance insights for marketers, helping optimize advertising campaigns across various channels.
Bluecore
bluecore.com
Bluecore is a retail marketing platform that automates personalized campaigns across channels using integrated customer data.
WeeBlok
weeblok.com
WeeBlok is a web marketing platform for building websites, funnels, and landing pages, with integrated CRM, email marketing, and analytics tools.
Mouseflow
mouseflow.com
Mouseflow is a behavior analytics tool that enables users to analyze website visitor interactions through session recordings, heatmaps, funnels, and form analytics.
MarketSyncer
marketsyncer.com
MarketSyncer is an e-commerce management platform that integrates operations, streamlines data, and enhances efficiency for businesses in North America.
AppMetrica
yandex.com
AppMetrica is a mobile app analytics tool that provides insights into user behavior, app performance, and revenue, supporting developers in optimizing their app strategies.
CustomerLabs
customerlabs.com
CustomerLabs is a no-code customer data platform that helps marketers track, segment, and analyze customer data for personalized campaigns across various channels.
Stackline
stackline.com
Stackline is an AI-driven retail intelligence platform that analyzes shopper behavior and marketing data to enhance eCommerce performance for global brands.
Sweet Analytics
sweetanalytics.com
Sweet Analytics consolidates marketing data to create comprehensive customer profiles, aiding in understanding customer behavior and improving marketing ROI.
DataWeave
dataweave.com
DataWeave is a SaaS platform offering digital shelf analytics and dynamic pricing solutions for consumer brands and retailers to enhance sales and market share.
edrone
edrone.me
edrone is an eCRM for eCommerce that automates marketing and helps businesses understand customer behavior through advanced analytics.
Klar
getklar.com
Klar centralizes eCommerce data from sources like Shopify and Google Analytics, providing insights to improve profitability and streamline decision-making for growing businesses.
ChannelSight
channelsight.com
ChannelSight is a data-driven eCommerce platform that analyzes customer journeys to optimize online sales and enhance product visibility for retailers.
ShopVibes
shop-vibes.de
ShopVibes is a central system for managing product information, optimizing data for sales channels, and providing analytics for brands and retailers in Europe.
Webeyez
webeyez.com
Webeyez helps online businesses identify and fix issues in consumer journeys that affect conversions and revenue, providing real-time insights and reporting.
OWOX
owox.com
OWOX BI is a data platform that simplifies data integration and analysis in Google Sheets, enabling users to create reports and visualize data without manual input.
MikMak
mikmak.com
MikMak is an eCommerce platform that helps brands analyze consumer behavior, optimize marketing, and streamline the shopping experience across various sales channels.
Kissmetrics
kissmetrics.io
Kissmetrics is a behavior-based analytics and email automation platform that helps businesses track customer journeys and optimize engagement.
Graas
graas.ai
Graas aggregates data from over 100 platforms for detailed analysis of Marketplaces, Brand websites, Ads, and Inventory.
Conversios
conversios.io
Conversios is a no-code tool for integrating Google Analytics and Facebook Pixel with e-commerce platforms, facilitating easy product syncing and tracking.
Littledata
littledata.io
Littledata is a data integration platform that connects sales, marketing, and customer data for DTC brands, enabling better tracking and analysis of performance across channels.
Datafeedwatch
datafeedwatch.com
DataFeedWatch is a feed management app that optimizes product listings across eCommerce platforms, enhancing sales and ensuring consistent inventory updates.
Arena Calibrate
calibrate.thearena.ai
Arena Calibrate is a cross-platform reporting app that integrates and visualizes data from various business areas, supporting marketing and sales analytics.
WhatSales
whatsales.io
WhatSales is a sales management app that helps businesses track leads, engage customers, and analyze sales performance to improve decision-making and efficiency.
TrackBee
trackbee.io
TrackBee is a marketing tracking app that provides real-time data and insights to optimize advertising campaigns and improve business performance.
Epsilo
epsilo.ai
Epsilo is an execution hub for e-commerce teams, helping sellers automate tasks, conduct research, and collaborate to grow revenue across various marketplaces.
Peel Insights
peelinsights.com
Peel Insights automates data analysis for Shopify ecommerce, offering visual retention metrics and customizable reports to enhance customer retention and sales.
Sellerise
sellerise.com
Sellerise is a software tool for Amazon sellers that offers features like financial analytics, inventory management, and review management to optimize business operations.
Salesfire
salesfire.co.uk
Salesfire helps retailers optimize customer journeys and improve website performance using data analysis, AI, and personalized experiences to increase engagement and revenue.
Prefixbox
prefixbox.com
Prefixbox is an AI-driven search and discovery tool for e-commerce platforms, enhancing product searches and recommendations to boost sales and customer engagement.
1WorldSync
1worldsync.com
1WorldSync helps brands and retailers manage and distribute accurate product content across digital channels for informed consumer decisions.
ThoughtMetric
thoughtmetric.io
ThoughtMetric helps e-commerce businesses track and analyze marketing performance across channels, enabling data-driven decisions for optimizing ROI.
CartInsight
cartinsight.io
CartInsight provides a database of global e-commerce leads, including insights on traffic, industries, technology, and key decision makers.
ChannelMix
channelmix.com
ChannelMix is a platform that consolidates marketing data, providing real-time analytics and reporting to help businesses optimize campaigns and measure ROI effectively.
Tracify
tracify.ai
Tracify tracks and attributes marketing activities for e-commerce firms, offering detailed insights and a user-friendly dashboard while ensuring GDPR compliance.
Conjura
conjura.com
Conjura is an app that analyzes data to optimize eCommerce performance by providing actionable recommendations for profitability.
Springbot
springbot.com
Springbot is an all-in-one platform for small eCommerce businesses that aids in marketing, site traffic, customer engagement, and revenue measurement.
Air360
air360.io
Air360 is a UX analytics platform that assists digital teams in analyzing user behavior to improve conversion rate optimization.
TapClicks
tapclicks.com
TapClicks is a marketing automation platform that integrates data from various sources for analytics, reporting, and workflow management, aiding decision-making.
Sensai Metrics
sensaimetrics.io
Sensai Metrics is a SAAS analytics tool for e-commerce that analyzes data to provide insights, predictions, and recommendations for improving revenue and optimizing budgets.
Radix
radixhaven.com
Radix is an analytics platform that provides real-time insights with over 100 KPIs to help users understand their business. A 14-day free trial is available.
Foxintelligence
foxintelligence.io
Foxintelligence provides reliable insights into e-commerce activities based on real transactions, prioritizing user privacy.
Flipflow
flipflow.io
Flipflow is a market analytics SaaS that helps brands and retailers analyze product data on pricing, promotions, competitors, and compliance for better market monitoring.
StackTome
stacktome.com
StackTome helps ecommerce businesses manage reviews, enhance SEO with relevant content, analyze customer experiences, and respond to feedback effectively.
Elevar
getelevar.com
Elevar is a conversion tracking software that helps eCommerce businesses analyze customer behavior and optimize marketing strategies using integrated analytics tools.
Analytic Index
analyticindex.com
Analytic Index aids agencies and brands in enhancing e-commerce growth through analytics and consultation for improving search performance and optimizing campaigns.
Noogata
noogata.com
Noogata is an AI-driven platform that provides insights and competitive intelligence for brands selling on Amazon to enhance performance and growth.
