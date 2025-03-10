Top E-Commerce Analytics Software

Noogata

Noogata’s AI eCommerce platform empowers CPGs and digital brands with strategic insights and competitive intelligence to outperform competitors on Amazon. With a powerful AI growth assistant, it’s now simple for eCommerce professionals or teams, to discover and extract relevant insights, take action and measure performance growth across your digital shelf. The world's first AI assistant for Amazon delivers insights, competitive alerts and growth-focused recommendations in one simple feed. For large teams, Noogata lets you plan, strategize, assign tasks and take action in one platform. Today, anyone can grow their Amazon business with the power of AI. No guesswork, no stress, only the insights that make a positive impact. Unlock the power of AI for Amazon growth: - Get insights and strategies you can act on to positively impact your brand - Locate competing brands and monitor market share for your digital shelf - Optimize product content to drive organic conversion and increase visibility - Capitalize on search trend opportunities ahead of your competitors - Understand how your product contends against relevant competing products - Reverse engineer advertising strategies to increase ROI and reduce ACoS Discover how you can unlock sales hyper-growth, improve digital shelf performance and grow your Amazon business with the power of AI.