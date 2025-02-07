Top E-Commerce Analytics Software - Slovakia

Find the right software and services.
E-commerce analytics software tracks the performance of online retailers. It helps companies identify their best- and worst-performing products, monitor buyer and consumer behavior, and pinpoint issues that affect the business. E-commerce professionals use these tools to enhance sales and improve customer experience. Additionally, inventory managers use them for order fulfillment, and accountants use them to track costs and profitability. Although most e-commerce platforms offer reporting and analytics features, e-commerce analytics software is typically provided as a standalone solution. Some analytics software providers include e-commerce-specific features in their products. However, since generic analytics software doesn't always meet the specific needs of e-commerce, such products are not included in this category.
ChannelSight
channelsight.com
The leading eCommerce Intelligence Platform for every product, every journey, every KPI. ChannelSight partners with the world’s most successful retail brands, enabling them to maximize their online sales. Our products, that you can combine, or use as stand alone products, include: Where To Buy Technology, Shoppable Media and Digital Shelf. Our software enables eCommerce brands to provide an excellent customer experience, gather detailed insights and maintain a first-class brand. By taking a ‘partnership first’ approach with our clients, our dedicated brand performance team ensures we meet our objectives together.
Sellerise
sellerise.com
Sellerise is a comprehensive amazon seller software solution designed specifically for amazon sellers. Our goal is to help fba and fbm sellers increase their efficiency and effectiveness by providing them with a range of powerful tools, including: * Financial analytics, * Keyword optimization, * Instant notifications about product listing changes, * Review and rating management, * Inventory management, * FBA reimbursement, * And many more advanced tools. Sellerise is an official Amazon software partner and helps sellers to: * Better understand and optimize their business performance, * Improve their ranking on Amazon, * Manage customer feedback and ratings, * Avoid overselling, * Recover fees and expenses, * Manage their listings and orders on the platform. To manage and scale your business on Amazon, feel free to learn more at: https://sellerise.com/.
Glew
glew.io
Glew delivers multichannel business intelligence and analytics for ecommerce merchants, digital agencies, retailers and B2B sellers of all sizes. With 150+ integrations, Glew lets you see all your data in one place - and get meaningful insights to grow your business through beautiful visualizations, scheduled and automated reports, alerts and more. Built for a merchants of all sizes, we offer three different plans: Glew Starter - free forever and best for those just getting started with their business Glew Pro - for those with analytics experience looking to make better decisions with their data Glew Plus - for those who need custom reporting built specifically for their business
Mindsite
themindsite.com
Mindsite is a Digital Shelf Analytics Solution that collects data from 300+ retailers across 20+ countries to improve your e-commerce performance. It provides real-time data on your chosen metrics while giving you a better understanding of how you and your competitors perform online. Price Monitoring: Monitor real-time prices and discounted rates. Assess product availability and track buy box owners. Monitor and react to competitor pricing changes. Visibility Enhancement: Measure organic traffic hourly. Review the search and category rankings. Benchmark competitors and improve organic traffic. Content Optimization: Refine product titles, descriptions, and images to match e-commerce trends. Validate content for accuracy and compliance. Ensure you use essential keywords to rank higher and attract customers. Rating & Review Analysis: Retrieve product ratings and reviews from diverse retailers. Take feedback and translate it into actionable insights for product improvement. E-Retail Media Tracking: Monitor your banner activity and compare it to your competitors. Get insights into the reach and impact of your paid media campaigns. Multi-Location Availability: Monitor warehouse capabilities vital for last-mile deliveries. Track inventory across locations to prevent revenue losses due to stockouts.
Smartproxy
smartproxy.com
Smartproxy is perhaps the most user-friendly way to access local data anywhere. It has global coverage with 195 locations and offers more than 40 million residential proxies worldwide. Round-the-clock tech support, different types of proxies, four scraping solutions, flexible payment methods, public API, and an easy-to-use dashboard are among the reasons why Smartproxy has become one of the most trusted proxy providers in the market. The key things Smartproxy offers for you: - 40M+ high-quality residential IPs with an average speed of <0.5 sec. - Global coverage – target 195+ locations, including cities and 50 US states. - Pay As You Go option - $8.5 per 1GB. - 100K+ shared datacenter IPs from the US and Europe. - 400K pool of dedicated datacenter IPs from the US. - Unlimited connections and threads. - Full anonymity and security. - 30 minutes sticky sessions. - Smart Wallet for easy payment management. - Fantastic 24/7 support. - User-friendly dashboard with a quick and easy proxy setup. - Detailed documentation and an informative blog. - A bunch of free tools with any plan subscription. - 14-day money back option.
Littledata
littledata.io
Littledata boosts the performance of Google, Meta and Klaviyo campaigns by tracking more customers Top Shopify brands rely on Littledata to optimize their marketing channels and track more revenue. Littledata connects revenue with customer data in Google Analytics (GA4), Google Ads, Klaviyo, Facebook Ads, Instagram Ads, TikTok, Pinterest and more. Supercharge your campaigns and analytics by combining the best of first-party data with server-side tracking, built by data experts for data experts. Optimize every channel by connecting Google, Meta, Klaviyo, and more Empower your team with the first-party data they can use in platform Target high-value shoppers by tracking customer lifetime value (LTV) No more dumb ads with server-side connections for Conversions API (CAPI) Power up your Google Analytics (GA4) with full Enhanced Ecommerce data
Profitero
profitero.com
Profitero is the leading global commerce acceleration company. We offer brands a flexible set of intelligence-driven solutions to grow profitably online. Our integrated offerings seamlessly connect insight to action across media, content and operations. Trusted by over 4,000 brands as their premier partner for commerce acceleration, our solutions are underpinned by unmatched data collection spanning over 1,200 retailers across 70+ countries and years of expertise and thought leadership. With automated workflows, proprietary predictive analytics, content optimizations and generative AI, we ensure you have the right tools to stay ahead in today's competitive market landscape.
MarketSyncer
marketsyncer.com
MarketSyncer is an e-commerce management platform tailored for businesses, particularly those operating in North America. It offers an integrated solution that helps businesses manage various aspects of their e-commerce operations. Some key features of MarketSyncer include: Comprehensive Dashboard: Provides a consolidated view of key business metrics, including insights into market shares, product performance, shipping statuses, and inventory levels. Integrations: Connects seamlessly with major online marketplaces like Amazon, Shopify, eBay, Walmart, and more. It also integrates with leading shipping carriers to streamline logistics. Order Management: Offers detailed insights into order statuses, allowing businesses to track, manage, and optimize their fulfillment processes. Product Management: A hub for managing the entire product portfolio, analyzing top-performing brands, and understanding sales trends. Inventory Management: Allows businesses to monitor inventory histories, understand product aging, evaluate top brands, and make informed inventory decisions. Brand Restrictions: A unique feature that enables businesses to restrict specific brands from being sold on certain marketplaces, ensuring brand compliance and strategic alignment. Customization and Scalability: Provides module-based subscription pricing, allowing businesses to choose tools and integrations specific to their needs. Engagement & Support: Offers dedicated account management, a community section for user discussions, feedback mechanisms, and a robust support system. In summary, MarketSyncer is a comprehensive solution designed to streamline and optimize e-commerce operations, ensuring efficiency, scalability, and profitability for businesses in the North American market.
Salesfire
salesfire.co.uk
Salesfire provides retailers with data-led, intelligent customer journey optimisation solutions that guide online shoppers through the buying funnel and retain them within the ecosystem. Leveraging customer insights, Salesfire empowers businesses to boost on-site engagement, personalise user experiences, and drive revenue growth. From first-party data collection to advanced analytics, Salesfire harnesses the power of AI to identify more shoppers, enhance retargeting and transform visitor data into sales.
Prefixbox
prefixbox.com
Prefixbox’s AI Search, AI Navigation, AI Recommend, and Insights & Experimentation solutions improve the shopping experience for increased conversion rate and revenue. Prefixbox 𝗔𝗜 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 uses the latest search technology to understand meaning. By combining vector, large language models (LLMs) and GPT technology, it can extract the intent behind a general sentence in order to return relevant product results. Prefixbox 𝗔𝗜 𝗡𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗴𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻's Related Products, Related Keywords and Related Categories modules increase engagement and help shoppers refine their search intent with just 1 click. Prefixbox 𝗔𝗜 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗱 inspires shoppers to explore your catalog with relevant recommendations that boost average order value. Prefixbox 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 can optimize your solution with insightful metrics, frequent A/B tests, and personalized search expert support.
Peel Insights
peelinsights.com
Peel automates data analysis for ecommerce stores on Shopify, helping brands get more of those crucial 2nd and 3rd purchases from their customers. The platform provides a full suite of retention-focused metrics and reports that are easily available in a visual format for every stakeholder in your organization – from marketing operators all the way to leadership. Peel Analytics provides a range of Revenue and Retention Metrics, including Cohort Analysis, Product Analytics, Order Analytics, Subscription Analytics, Ad Performance, and more. In just a couple of clicks, any of these analyses can be saved as a report and added to a custom analytics dashboard that’s easy to read and gain insights from at a glance. Users can segment those analyses in Peel by dozens of easy-to-use filters with dimensions pulled directly from Shopify – like customer tags, product types, discount codes, cities, UTM parameters, etc. – to get down to the most revealing customer behavior patterns. Get deeper analytics with unlimited customization for Shopify, build detailed customer Audiences, and find the insights you need to retain more customers and grow, all in a single platform.
ShopVibes
shop-vibes.de
shopvibes combines Product Information Management (PIM), Feed / Channel Management and Digital Shelf Analytics in one central system and thus enables holistic optimization across all sales channels. shopvibes thus supports brands, manufacturers and retailers in multi-channel sales throughout Europe. With shopvibes, all relevant product information can be managed centrally and digitally and optimized for all sales channels and partners. Our cloud-based solution enables all relevant stakeholders to work together collaboratively. Through a central data structure, shopvibes offers unique functionalities to increase data quality. Thus, product data can be optimized specifically for channels, sales partners or assortments. With the help of AI, clear recommendations for action are given for data optimization. The playout of data to all channels and partners is fully automated, without manual preparation or processing. This saves shopvibes up to 90% of the effort and at the same time ensures maximum and consistent data quality in all channels. With the help of the analytics features, important insights are highlighted and can be implemented directly in the solution. As a result, analyses are implemented directly and potentials are exploited more quickly. shopvibes' intuitive all-in-one solution is perfectly tailored for small and medium-sized brands, manufacturers and retailers throughout Europe that sell multiple products on multiple channels.
OneChannelAdmin
onechanneladmin.com
OneChannelAdmin is a leading SaaS eCommerce company. Our mission is to disrupt and innovate the ecommerce software solutions industry with a refreshing approach. By centralizing mission critical eCommerce operations in a single robust platform, we enable brands and retailers to confidently scale their business and overcome the complexities that come with growth and expansions. The founders were top performing online sellers before developing OneChannelAdmin. With our combined sellers eCommerce experience and software development skills, we know the challenges brands and retailers face in their daily operations, and we strive to focus on providing relevant solutions and capabilities along with timely white glove customer support. End-to-End eCommerce Platform, for anyone that sells in-store & online.
Etail Solutions
etailsolutions.com
Etail Solutions is a leading commerce integration platform, solving some of e-commerce’s most complex integration and automation problems for brands, 3PLs and large resellers since 2010. Our mission is to make every digital commerce transaction ideal for both the consumer and the seller. Using the Ideal Order™ ratio as a gold-standard KPI, our objectives are to maximize efficiency, profitability and customer satisfaction for each and every order. To do that, Etail Solutions has created a substantial arsenal of tools, purpose-built to manage the many-to-many data relationships in the online world: • Our integration platform stands apart in its ability to handle multiple protocols (APIs/EDI/Flat-files, etc.), aggregate and normalize data across sources, and seamlessly integrate your e-commerce ecosystem into an integrated network that you control, monitor and manage from a single, centralized platform, all while providing you with the transactional integrity and integrations to your core systems of record to keep your financials, inventory and all other data up-to date. • Our catalog and inventory management capabilities provide you with unparalleled control for managing how you sell, allocate, publish and optimize inventory, across all sales channels and sales channel types, as well as efficiently managing and planning your inventory placement and fulfillment across a multi-location fulfillment network. This comes from the ability to link every listing across all online channels and every source of inventory availability to single master SKU in the base unit of measure for every item you sell. • Our Order Management System is a full-blown Distributed Order Management (DOM) platform and will optimize each order across: • Any method (Owned inventory or supplier-owned, your DC, a distributor, retail or drop-shipper or even cross-docking) • Any locations or location types – 3PLs, Distributors, Multiple DCs and even across multiple systems of record. • Any packaging (cartonization) – optimize box sizes, quantities or even banding to minimize freight costs. • Any carriers and service levels, saving you money on every order. The more expansive your fulfillment network, the more money we can save you. • Multi-location Inventory Planning – Minimize fulfillment and carrying costs by understanding Ideal Demand by SKU by fulfillment location. Easily aggregate demand across all channels and understand the true velocity by location for a SKU, based on the inventory that should have shipped from each location, not what did ship from each location. • Our Ideal Order Insights & Analytics can simulate the best-case scenario for all of your eCommerce operations and gives you the data of how to make it happen in real life for every order! Ideal order will help you make informed decisions on how to minimize lost net income and how to maximize profits from your business’s e-commerce – all the way from supply chain operations to inventory management, order fulfillment and delivery. • And so, so much more – Multi-channel PIM, global pricing controls with multi-currency, ERP & WMS integrations, listing lifecycle management, competitive and automated repricing, taxonomy controls, job automation and controls and more... Etail Solutions has grown over the years by solving one complex real-world commerce problem after another. We build each and every feature and function to optimize our client’s ability to grow and scale profitably, with a mission to create an ideal commerce environment for each and every one of our clients! Client Success: After being on our platform for just 1 year, clients' average rate of growth was 138%. After being on the platform for 2 years, clients' average rate of growth increased by another 70% when compared to their first year's end. When compared to the beginning of their first year, clients' average rate of growth was 282% in the first two years.
1WorldSync
1worldsync.com
1WorldSync® is the leader in Product Content Orchestration, enabling more than 14,000 companies in over 60 countries to simplify the creation and distribution of impactful content that’s accurate, consistent and relevant everywhere commerce happens. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync solves revenue-impacting product content challenges faced by leading brands and retailers in the CPG/retail, DIY, consumer electronics, healthcare and foodservice industries. 1WorldSync is one of the only product content providers and GDSN Data Pools to achieve ISO Certification 27001. For more information, please visit www.1worldsync.com.
Syndigo
syndigo.com
Syndigo is the first cloud-native solution that is purpose-built to deliver exceptional experiences across organizations, domains, and customers. Our MDM, PIM, PXM, Digital Shelf Analytics, Syndication, and Enhanced Content solutions, along with the largest integrated network for content distribution available, accelerate the success of retailers, brands, distributors, and manufacturers on their commerce journey with faster time to efficiency, productivity, and scalability. We’re trusted by over 14,000 enterprises worldwide to power their success on the digital shelf and work with organizations across a variety of key industries that include grocery, foodservice, hardlines, home improvement/DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, energy, and healthcare.
Luigi's Box
luigisbox.com
Luigi's Box is a product search and discovery solution suitable for any e-commerce platform. Luigi's Box magic starts with detailed analytics dashboards giving you all the relevant information about the performance of search & navigation elements on your site. Learn more about the performance of your platform and ensure the best results thanks to AI-powered Search, Recommender, and Product Listing. Give your visitors the ultimate tools to discover your products as efficiently as possible. Luigi's Box is software that you and your customers will enjoy using.
Segmentify
segmentify.com
Segmentify is an AI-powered personalisation platform that helps eCommerce businesses improve customer experiences and increase conversions. Growth Solutions Boosts conversions and retention with personalised recommendations, engagement campaigns, and upsell strategies. Search and Discovery Enhances shopping with personalised search, dynamic filtering, and product discovery. Channel Marketing Drives multi-channel segmented engagement via email, push notifications. Segmentify is a Customer Engagement Platform that helps simplify the e-commerce growth journey by helping you discover how to increase customer lifetime value. To achieve this, Segmentify offers a range of features, including Personalisation solutions like Recommendation, Engagement, Dynamic Bundles; Customer Data solutions including Segmentation, Customer Profiles; Cross-Channel Marketing solutions like Email and Push Messaging and Merchandising solutions like Search Box, Searchandising and more.
edrone
edrone.me
edrone, an Autonomous eCommerce Cloud, is the first eCRM designed for eCommerce. edrone provide advanced Marketing Automation solutions, based on its algorithms, that are easy to install (Plug'n'Play). edrone's goal is to help to understand customers behavior (Customer Intelligence) and engage them (Marketing Automation) with all-in-one e-commerce marketing cloud. The system consists of two sections: Learn & Engage. Learn: advanced stats, RFM segmentation and detailed view per client (even with the social media stats). Engage: 20 ready to send scenarios, including recover abandoned cards, send recommendations and increase the revenue with cross selling based on our Customer Intelligence algorithms. The Marketing Machine is something more than a simple recommendation frame: it makes the idea of segment of one easy to implement in every e-commerce.
Stackline
stackline.com
On a mission to fuel the future of commerce by bringing brands and customers closer together, Stackline is the first full-funnel connected commerce platform for the world’s most innovative brands. Stackline's proprietary neural networks and deep learning systems surface and visualize transformational omnichannel insights, power market-leading advertising performance, and activate every step of the shopper journey. Brand leaders, product innovators, and performance marketers trust Stackline to power profitable growth in an increasingly complex retail ecosystem. Founded in 2014 in Seattle, Stackline employs over 250 connected commerce professionals creating value for 7,000 global brands.
Elevar
getelevar.com
Elevar surfaces insights across your marketing and analytics data instantly. Specialists in eCommerce and marketing analytics.
WhatSales
whatsales.io
WhatSales is a simple, easy to use & friendly web dashboard and app that will help you answer your seller questions! With WhatSales, the goal is to help you make smarter selling decisions.
TrackBee
trackbee.io
TrackBee is the all-in-one tracking solution for optimizing marketing campaigns and enhancing to scale your business. We focus on accurate and actionable data that enables users to track, measure, and enhance campaigns at higher levels. At TrackBee, we provide a smooth experience by ensuring 100% tracking of advertising data and sending this information back to advertising platforms such as Facebook, Pinterest and Google. This not only provides full transparency about the source of the sales but also allows advertising platforms to refine their algorithms based on this valuable data. Advertisers can refine and optimize their strategies using these valuable insights. The platform also enables users to monitor the performance of marketing efforts in real time. With the real-time ad dashboard, it becomes clear how ads, emails, and other promotional activities are performing. This makes it possible to make immediate adjustments and optimizations for better results. Whether you're experienced or just beginning with advertising, TrackBee provides the tools and insights you need to improve your marketing performance. With accurate data, extensive analyses, and effective optimization capabilities, TrackBee is the perfect partner for achieving marketing success. Experience complete transparency about your sales, optimize advertising campaigns for maximum effectiveness, and use powerful tracking and analysis capabilities. Say goodbye to guesswork and welcome a future of data-driven decisions with TrackBee!
Sensai Metrics
sensaimetrics.io
SAAS that analyzes e-commerce stores with different data science models to give our customers actionable insights, predictions, and recommendations that help them scale their revenue, optimize their budget and save a lot of time and money analyzing.
Radix
radixhaven.com
Track, real-time insights, with the Radix Haven analytics platform. 100+ KPIs to understand your business. Get a 14-day free trial.
Klar
getklar.com
Klar is the Single Source of Truth for your eCommerce business. With Klar, you can centralize all your data in one place and customize them to your reality. Stop running your business on spreadsheets - save time & get clarity on how to profitably grow, with Klar. It is built to help you answer all your questions, big and small, so that you can make decisions with confidence. Klar gives you reports and insights into your revenue & profit, customer retention, customer acquisition and the whole customer journey, pulling together all of your data sources such as Shopify, Klaviyo, Google Analytics and your Facebook and Google ad accounts. With that, you can... ... improve your unit economics by deep-diving into your revenues & profitability ... scale your acquisition by having data from all your marketing channels in one place and matched down across all dimensions ... identify & nurture high-CLV customers by analysing their behavior patterns to take the right action at the right time ... stay in control by tracking daily performance against targets and easily spotting trends across data sources Klar is built for a very specific type of business. E-Commerce stores with 10 to 100 employees that sell multiple products and need to retain their customers in order to turn a profit. This level of focus, plus our own experience in growing multiple brands to 8 figures, gives Klar the flexibility to adjust to the unique challenges your business faces and ensure that every report is relevant and insightful for you. To get started, simply integrate your toolstack with a few clicks (like Shopify, Klaviyo, Google Analytics and your ad accounts), assemble and configure your shop reality, and you're instantly ready to get all reports that you'll need to grow your business.
Graas
graas.ai
Graas brings together data from 100+ platforms for comprehensive analysis across Marketplaces, Brand websites, Ads, and Inventory.
Foxintelligence
foxintelligence.io
Reliable and privacy-first. Foxintelligence measures e-commerce's activity. Nothing is guessed, everything is based on actual transactions. Get access to reliable insights.
Flipflow
flipflow.io
Flipflow is a market analytics SAAS allows brands and retailers analyze millions of product data related to pricing, promotions, competitors, positions, share of shelf, reviews, product contents and brand compliance so they can monitor, control and analyze every aspect of the market but also react to changes and maximize revenues and profitability. This is done via our already useful insights, our own and flexible BI platform and configurable automations, alerts and integrations.
StackTome
stacktome.com
StackTome is a Review Management Solution that enables ECOMMERCE businesses: Boost organic traffic by injecting semantically relevant review content across 1000s of pages on your site to improve SEO. Understand what drives your customer's experience with customer experience analytics. Respond to negative feedback quickly and use the best reviews as social content for managing your online reputation.
Sweet Analytics
sweetanalytics.com
Sweet Analytics, at the centre of all your data. Sweet connects with all the marketing platforms that you know and love and brings it all under one roof. Helping you understand customer retention and acquisition to drive your business forward. What we do... Customer Data To understand your customers you first need to understand all their interactions. Armed with a deep understanding of each of our customers, Sweet Analytics can help you to reach them more effectively with our unique personalisation tools. Single Customer View At the heart of Sweet Analytics is one of the most advanced Single Customer Views in the market. Using all available integrations we build a complete customer profile for all interactions with your brand, which are made readily available through our dashboards. Sweet Tracker™ Our proprietary technology allows us to unify browsing behaviour with Single Customer View, providing impartial attribution and linking sales to web interactions. With the ability of real-time interventions and cross-device tracking we can deliver personalised customer journeys. Attribution Tackling the Holy Grail of marketing Sweet provides the single point of truth between the reality of sales and the mendacity of marketing platforms. Helping you more accurately judge the ROI of your marketing investment.
Conversios
conversios.io
Conversios is a no-code Google Analytics and Pixel Integration Tool For Ecommerce Stores on Woocoomerce, Shopify, and Magento. It offers a product feed manager feature that helps you to sync more than 10,000+ products in a click! Conversios has its presence on 3 different platforms namely Woocommerce, Shopify, and Magento with more than 50,000 active users. With one-click Google Tag Manager Implementation, our tool helps you to track every e-commerce metric and do dynamic remarketing! Conversios recently added Facebook Conversion API to their feature-rich product. This would help people to track visitors that Facebook Pixel was unable to do! Integrate Google Analytics 4 and Facebook Pixel with a single click. Check out our website to know more!
Analytic Index
analyticindex.com
Analytic Index helps agencies and brands drive superior retail e-commerce growth with a proven system to vastly improve organic and sponsored search performance. Proprietary next-gen analytics and expert retail-media consultation provides the foundation for the AI Accelerator, the system that helps both agencies and brands discover and prioritize growth opportunities, create strategic plans to optimize listings and campaigns, and measure the efficacy of optimizations. Unlike competitors, Analytic Index’s solutions span all major online retailers, offer holistic competitive data, and provide immediate value. Agencies and brands that work with Analytic Index gain a relentless ally in e-commerce that helps them to save time, gain full transparency, and supercharge sales.
Noogata
noogata.com
Noogata’s AI eCommerce platform empowers CPGs and digital brands with strategic insights and competitive intelligence to outperform competitors on Amazon. With a powerful AI growth assistant, it’s now simple for eCommerce professionals or teams, to discover and extract relevant insights, take action and measure performance growth across your digital shelf. The world's first AI assistant for Amazon delivers insights, competitive alerts and growth-focused recommendations in one simple feed. For large teams, Noogata lets you plan, strategize, assign tasks and take action in one platform. Today, anyone can grow their Amazon business with the power of AI. No guesswork, no stress, only the insights that make a positive impact. Unlock the power of AI for Amazon growth: - Get insights and strategies you can act on to positively impact your brand - Locate competing brands and monitor market share for your digital shelf - Optimize product content to drive organic conversion and increase visibility - Capitalize on search trend opportunities ahead of your competitors - Understand how your product contends against relevant competing products - Reverse engineer advertising strategies to increase ROI and reduce ACoS Discover how you can unlock sales hyper-growth, improve digital shelf performance and grow your Amazon business with the power of AI.
My Real Profit
myrealprofit.com
My Real Profit is a B2B software that helps Amazon Sellers analyze the profitability and performance of their business in real time, and turn insights into actions.
Polar Analytics
polaranalytics.com
Polar Analytics is the easiest way for brands to dig into their data and understand how their business is doing. No migration or setup is required. We do all the heavy lifting for you. Connect all your data sources in one click, make informed decisions in minutes, and say goodbye to manual reporting. Polar is equivalent to having Supermetrics + Data Studio + A Data-Scientist into one app. Trusted by over 1500+ Shopify stores including Fanjoy, Hero Cosmetics, Soko Glam, AYBL, and From Future. You can use the platform to: - Optimize Customer Acquisition and manage performance marketing more effectively - Automate your Reporting and never download CSVs again - Increase Retention and LTV with the most robust views on retention and repeat orders for Shopify Stores - Improve merchandising with advanced reports on Product Analytics - Improve Engagement marketing with advanced email marketing reports Here's what you get: 10+ Data Connectors Unlock the full potential of your eCommerce and marketing data with pre-built integrations for Shopify, Google Analytics, Google Ads, Facebook Ads, Bing Ads, Pinterest Ads, Tiktok Ads, Snapchat Ads, Klaviyo, and Google Sheets. All-in-one Actionable Analytics Dashboard Get all the key advanced reports you need to monitor and improve your marketing spend, CAC (Acquisition Costs), LTV (Customer Lifetime Value), Cohorts, ROAS, and more. Multi Brands and Multi Shopify Stores capabilities Aggregate data from all your Shopify stores in the app. Create views to segment this data by Country or by brand if you are an agency or an e-commerce venture studio Smart Alerts and Insights You can set smart alerts on your most important KPIs: drop in conversion rate, increase in Customer Acquisition Cost, etc. Get notified immediately via e-mail or Slack. Email and Slack Snapshots reports Schedule Email or Slack Snapshots. Choose the metrics and frequency you want and share them with your team. Unlimited Users Share the dashboard with team members, contractors, or investors. Give visibility on your most important KPIs and align your team on what's next. Agency Plans Provide analytics and Reporting as part of your agency services. Centralize all your clients in one place to improve Customer retention and save time doing manual reporting.
Epsilo
epsilo.ai
Epsilo is one execution hub for every e-commerce team. Our mission is to enable entrepreneurs and brands across all categories selling on marketplaces to grow their revenue with automation, research, and collaboration. Small, medium, or large, all sizes of sellers either on one or many marketplaces can leverage Epsilo to scale their revenue.
Daasity
daasity.com
Daasity enables omnichannel consumer brands to be data-driven. Built by analysts and engineers, the Daasity platform supports the varied data architecture, analytics, and reporting needs of consumer brands selling via eCommerce, Amazon, retail, and wholesale. Using Daasity, teams across the organization get a centralized and normalized view of all their data, regardless of the tools in their tech stack and how their future data needs may change. For more information about Daasity, our 60+ integrations, and how the platform drives more profitable growth for 1600+ brands, visit us at Daasity.com.
Air360
air360.io
The go-to-platform for flexible CRO analysis. Air360 is the UX analytics platform that helps digital teams decode user behaviour to fast-track CRO efforts. It simplifies analysis, reveals hidden behaviour, and identifies quick opportunities to boost conversion.
Triple Whale
triplewhale.com
We help you get more accurate data, with all your channels integrated in one place, so you can make better, faster decisions for your ecommerce business. Triple Whale is the world’s first all-in-one ecommerce operating system. With powerful data aggregations, visualizations, and improved attribution tracking, Triple Whale gives ecommerce companies a clear, quick, and transparent view of the metrics that matter. We're talking metrics like Contribution Margin (broken down by product, campaign, however you want it), true AOV, returns, New Customer CPA and more. Customize however you need your metrics to calculate exactly what you need, and add it to a dashboard where you can monitor it in real-time. Share it across your team so you can finally have a single source of truth across the entire company from the media buyers to the CEO. Powered by seamless integrations with top applications and networks like Shopify, Klaviyo, and Facebook, Triple Whale delivers a holistic view of your business performance, summarizing all of your marketing data in one customizable dashboard. Triple Whale is also the only software solution to offer full-featured mobile apps for both iOS and Android, enabling customers to access real-time performance data from anywhere, at any time. Unlike other tools that rely on modeled data and guesswork for attribution, Triple Whale uses its proprietary first-party data to directly track customer purchase data down to the ad level and across different channels. In addition, Triple Whale offers unlimited users and store integrations, automated email and Slack reporting, Mean, Median, and Mode AOV data, LTV and Cohort Analysis, Product Journeys, and a suite of other powerful features dedicated to giving ecommerce companies more transparency into their data. With Triple Whale, marketers can finally: - Access real-time performance data on the go, from anywhere in the world - Spend less time wrangling data and more time using it to grow their businesses - Rest easy and spend confidently knowing that attribution is on point - Empower their teams with accurate, easy-to-use automated reporting
Sellpass
auth.sellpass.io
Sellpass is the digital ecommerce platform built for rapidly scaling entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs can build an online store, sell digital products, accept payments, block fraud, and analyze customer data — from software to communities and everything in between.
Datafeedwatch
datafeedwatch.com
DataFeedWatch is a Feed Marketing solution that combines data tranformation & optimization with help & advice. It empowers Merchants and Agencies to suceed on ecommerce channels. Optimize your product feed file with DataFeedWatch and spread products to different channels in 60+ countries! By improving product feed you'll also increase the performance of advertising campaigns on the channels like Google Shopping, Facebook, Instagram, Amazon, eBay & many more! Optimizing the product list speeds your selling up and boost your overall campaign ROI. DataFeedWatch enables you to create complex rules for your shopping feeds with ease. 15-day free trial and 24/7 support!
OWOX
owox.com
OWOX BI is a leading data democratization platform. * Democratization is about zero learning curve: auditable access, well-known interface & decision-making culture. +150k digital analysts use OWOX BI to break down data silos and equip business users with the reports they need. Our proprietary technology provides seamless data collection, preparation, and enablement for brands from eCommerce, SaaS, Finance, and other niches across the US and EU. Company Website www.owox.com
smartscout
smartscout.com
SmartScout is a software tool that provides a top to bottom analysis of Amazon. SmartScout breaks down the top 20 categories and 43,000 subcategories, brand market share, and gives you key metrics on ASIN performance to help you make data-driven decisions to either grow your brand or find profitable resell opportunities. SmartScout also shows you ASIN traffic data to build advertising campaigns that drive results. SmartScout also has a database of every seller and their resell history. SmartScout gives you the competitive edge to make confident data-driven decisions to grow your business. SmartScout is the most innovative Amazon research tool ever made!
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is a leading generative AI marketing platform to drive autonomous customer engagements via omnichannel campaigns, real-time generative customer journeys, AI-powered segmentation for one-to-one hyper-personalization, and actionable insights about your customer behavior. Built for the AI-first world - Contlo enables modern businesses to leverage AI to orchestrate their end-to-end marketing. The platform helps brands increase customer lifetime value, boost customer engagements, and deliver a hyper-personalized experience to retain their most valuable customers. Contlo is trusted by 1000s of fast-growing businesses to boost their sales by engaging loyal customers and making faster data-driven decisions throughout their customer lifecycle. Enabling them to measure and optimize individual customer experiences with the help of: * Autonomous personalized campaigns for every customer touchpoint: Effortlessly engage your customers with AI-powered autonomous campaigns across all major marketing channels like Email, SMS, WhatsApp, Web Push, Mobile Push, Facebook & Instagram. * Real-time generative customer journeys powered by LLMs: Goodbye templatized automation flows! Let AI build the most optimal customer engagement workflows & customer journeys based on their recent interactions to maximize your ROI. * Generate Customer Segments for One-to-One Personalization using AI: Orchestrate highly personalized and targeted customer interactions based on behavioral data, demographics & recent actions on the website. * LLM generated insights, analytics & autonomous reporting: Get granular visibility of your customer behavior, campaign performance, and overall business intelligence along with AI-generated insights, recommendations, and autonomous reporting. * Autonomous customer engagement, LLM powered chatbots & a unified conversation inbox: Deliver a seamless brand experience to your customers via chat across Facebook/Instagram/WhatsApp and make phone calls directly from a single dashboard. Contlo seamlessly integrates with 200+ platforms to help brands build a powerful autonomous marketing tech stack around their business.
Attribuly
attribuly.com
Accurate conversion tracking and attribution are critical for your Shopify store. But Ad platforms and analytics frequently misreport, which has a serious impact on your growth. Attribuly is the only first-party cookie solution featured by Shopify. It upgrades your tracking with first-party cookie & data integrations, ensures you get 99%+ accurate data and clarity on how your entire customer journeys. A must-have for all marketers. You will utilize your precise customer data to understand customers' buying processes, optimize campaigns, and increase ROAS 20%. - Real-time customer end-to-end journey - Attribution for ads, influencers, affiliates, social media, organic search, and any campaigns. - Ads automation - Server-side tracking
Conjura
conjura.com
Profit powered by data. Let Conjura optimise your eCommerce performance by taking out the guesswork with our recommendation engine. Take action with Conjura to make your business profitable.
MikMak
mikmak.com
MikMak is the leading global platform for eCommerce acceleration for multichannel brands and provides analytics and eCommerce enablement software to help product manufacturers and CPG companies understand their consumers' online behavior, determine the best use of marketing dollars, and drive online sales.
Springbot
springbot.com
Springbot is the ultimate all-in-one solution for small eCommerce businesses. Our platform simplifies your marketing efforts: helping you focus on site traffic, engage with shoppers, and measure revenue throughout the entire funnel. With pre-made templates, easy drag-and-drop editors, and automated features, you can effortlessly optimize your marketing strategy. Experience the power of Springbot today and watch your eCommerce business thrive.
Mouseflow
mouseflow.com
Mouseflow is a behavior analytics tool used by more than 210.000 digital marketing, UX, Product, Startups and Enterprise clients to optimize their website experiences. With Mouseflow, you can: • Find out what happens between your visitors' clicks by watching video recordings of their sessions. • Build 6 types of heatmaps for all your pages automatically to understand what is getting their attention. • Set up funnels to watch where and why your visitors drop. • Use form analytics to improve your lead generation. • Launch feedback campaigns to learn more about your visitors. • Analyze your data any way you need with powerful filtering options available in all plans. • Spend time fixing your website issues rather than finding them by filtering your visits by friction score, our machine-learning tool available at no extra cost and on all plans.
VWO
vwo.com
Running an experimentation program is tricky. Whether your goal is to boost website conversion or improve user experience, there’s just so much you need to do to get things right. That’s why thousands of the world's leading enterprise brands like WMG, eBay, Ubisoft, Qualicorp, and others look to VWO for running and scaling their digital experimentation. VWO is the world’s leading web testing and conversion optimization platform that enables growing businesses to optimize their web experience across desktop, mobile, and other devices, to deliver a unique experience. Gathering user insights, prioritizing hypotheses, planning a roadmap, conducting tests, analyzing results - VWO lets you cover the whole 9 yards. VWO is thoughtfully designed for ease of experimentation. You can launch a test within minutes without any help from IT. With certifications including BS and ISO, VWO is fully GDPR compliant and provides robust security by design and default. With industry-leading 24/7 support and a 98% customer satisfaction rate, servicing a billion requests a day while ensuring 100% uptime – VWO is built for Enterprises! VWO’s global customer base includes brands like Vodafone, Samsung, Toyota, and eBay and has helped more than 4,500 brands across the globe to run over 600,000 experiments to date.
Mixpanel
mixpanel.com
Mixpanel is a business analytics service company. It tracks user interactions with web and mobile applications and provides tools for targeted communication with them. Its toolset contains in-app A/B tests and user survey forms. Data collected is used to build custom reports and measure user engagement and retention. Mixpanel works with web applications, in particular SaaS, but also supports mobile apps.
Kissmetrics
kissmetrics.io
Giving you the knowledge you need to make better decisions. Kissmetrics is a behavior-based analytics and email automation platform. Built to help product teams and marketers to get, keep and grow more customers.
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar is a behavior analytics company that analyses website use, providing feedback through tools such as heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys. It works with web analytics tools such as Google Analytics to offer an insight into how people are navigating websites, and how their customer experience can be improved. Founded in 2014, Hotjar is run completely remotely by over 100 team members across 20 countries and is used on over 500,000 sites worldwide.
Heap
heap.io
Heap is the only digital insights platform that gives you complete understanding of your customers’ digital journeys, so you can quickly improve conversion, retention, and customer delight. * Improve customer experience: Pinpoint exactly where users are struggling and quickly make improvements to the customer experience, ensuring an intuitive, enjoyable user experience. * Speed time-to-market and optimize the impact of product and business teams: Rather than relying purely on gut instinct, leverage digital engagement data to test hypotheses and answer questions as they arise. With data-driven insights, confidently bring new features & experiences to market. * Build increasingly valuable features and experiences: Leverage data to build consensus on engineering investments that can be clearly tied to business outcomes. * Understand the full user journey: With native session replay, a complete data foundation, and automated data science, only Heap can surface the insights teams need to win. Over 8,000 businesses use Heap to drive business impact by delivering better experiences and better products. Customers include companies in B2B SaaS, eCommerce, and Financial Services such as Twilio, Logitech, Snapfish, Eventbrite, Esurance, Northwestern Mutual, and e*Trade.
FullStory
fullstory.com
Fullstory is a behavioral data platform that surfaces the sentiment buried between clicks, revealing the untold story behind consumer behaviors. From building better fraud detection and forecasting to creating personalization that genuinely resonates, Fullstory enables product, engineering, and data teams to connect sentiment signals with other data sources to intentionally design the next best action. Providing deeper and more immediately actionable insights beyond conventional web and product analytics that can only surface what’s happening but not why, Fullstory is the only behavioral data platform that provides the context needed to build in-the-moment experiences that drive revenue. With automatically captured, indexed, and semantically structured first-party data— served up to your data ecosystem or through our product analytics with session replay, Fullstory’s behavioral data is ready-made for AI. Enterprises no longer waste countless hours and resources analyzing data origination, updating incomplete or incorrect data, defining data sets across teams, and reformatting data to integrate within existing tech stacks. Teams spend less time analyzing and more time boosting revenue with in-the-moment personalized experiences and accurate predictions based on real-time actions and data.
Bright Data
brightdata.com
As the insights product of Bright Data, we leverage the unparalleled scale, technology, and global reach of the world’s largest data collection platform. Our unique access empowers brands & retailers of all kinds to gain comprehensive, real-time insights into online markets and competitors, driving unparalleled competitive advantage. With Bright Insights, you can leverage data-driven eCommerce insights with unparalleled data coverage. Gain a competitive edge by tracking competitors' performance, market share, and new products. Control your category, stay ahead of trends, and optimize e-commerce operations to help you Grow online sales and manage stock levels effortlessly.
Bluecore
bluecore.com
Bluecore is a retail marketing platform that helps marketers turn data into revenue-generating campaigns, in minutes. With data built directly into campaign workflows alongside point-and-click predictive models, retail marketers can leave manual processes in the rearview and trigger any communication and automate the who, what, when, where of every email, mobile, site, and paid media message for each individual shopper. More than 400 brands trust Bluecore to rapidly increase customer retention and drive predictable revenue, including Express, Bass Pro Shops, Lenovo, Steve Madden, Alo Yoga, and Lulu & Georgia.
TrackStreet
trackstreet.com
TrackStreet™ monitors what’s happening with your brand across the Internet and delivers actionable sales intelligence to protect + grow your brand. TrackStreet is a true brand partner. We leverage deep industry expertise and artificial intelligence to help automate MAP (Minimum Advertised Price) Policy Enforcement to give you a significant competitive edge. Our platform saves you time and money and helps protect your established resale channel from unauthorized or unknown sellers on sites like Amazon, who may be hurting your brand and margins. Our clients use our services to: • Gain deep insights into their online sales channel • Assess market opportunities for new products and brands • Manage and enforce MAP programs • Understand market feedback and catch product issues before they snowball TrackStreet Services - Market Visibility TrackStreet monitors Internet marketplaces and free-standing websites to track who’s selling your products, where they’re selling them, their price, and gives you tools to understand sales and distribution trends that drive data-based market decisions. - Minimum Advertised Price (MAP) Compliance With the most powerful and effective MAP enforcement platform in the industry, TrackStreet automates many otherwise manual processes such as the sending of MAP violation notices, tracking policy compliance, and the creation and distribution of customized Do-Not-Sell lists. - Product Review Tracking and Aggregation TrackStreet Review Tracking is a proactive monitoring service that tracks all your Internet sales channels for new or updated reviews, and then compiles your consumer feedback in one easy to access interface where you can run detailed analysis and enable automated alerts that inform you to new reviews that need your attention. - Dealer Portal and other modules to help you improve management of your existing network of authorized dealers and sellers and drive more revenue from your resale channel. How can we best help you? Call us to schedule a free consultation or find more information at TrackStreet.com
