Top E-Commerce Analytics Software - Congo - Kinshasa

E-commerce analytics software tracks the performance of online retailers. It helps companies identify their best- and worst-performing products, monitor buyer and consumer behavior, and pinpoint issues that affect the business. E-commerce professionals use these tools to enhance sales and improve customer experience. Additionally, inventory managers use them for order fulfillment, and accountants use them to track costs and profitability. Although most e-commerce platforms offer reporting and analytics features, e-commerce analytics software is typically provided as a standalone solution. Some analytics software providers include e-commerce-specific features in their products. However, since generic analytics software doesn't always meet the specific needs of e-commerce, such products are not included in this category.
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar is a behavior analytics company that analyses website use, providing feedback through tools such as heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys. It works with web analytics tools such as Google Analytics to offer an insight into how people are navigating websites, and how their customer experie...
Mixpanel
mixpanel.com
Mixpanel is a business analytics service company. It tracks user interactions with web and mobile applications and provides tools for targeted communication with them. Its toolset contains in-app A/B tests and user survey forms. Data collected is used to build custom reports and measure user engage...
FullStory
fullstory.com
Fullstory is a behavioral data platform that surfaces the sentiment buried between clicks, revealing the untold story behind consumer behaviors. From building better fraud detection and forecasting to creating personalization that genuinely resonates, Fullstory enables product, engineering, and data...
Sellpass
auth.sellpass.io
Sellpass is the digital ecommerce platform built for rapidly scaling entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs can build an online store, sell digital products, accept payments, block fraud, and analyze customer data — from software to communities and everything in between.
Triple Whale
triplewhale.com
Triple Whale centralizes the metrics from all the tools you use, right into your pocket. We simplify, inform & save you time!
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is a leading generative AI marketing platform to drive autonomous customer engagements via omnichannel campaigns, real-time generative customer journeys, AI-powered segmentation for one-to-one hyper-personalization, and actionable insights about your customer behavior. Built for the AI-first...
Bright Data
brightdata.com
As the insights product of Bright Data, we leverage the unparalleled scale, technology, and global reach of the world’s largest data collection platform. Our unique access empowers brands & retailers of all kinds to gain comprehensive, real-time insights into online markets and competitors, driving ...
smartscout
smartscout.com
SmartScout is a software tool that provides a top to bottom analysis of Amazon. SmartScout breaks down the top 20 categories and 43,000 subcategories, brand market share, and gives you key metrics on ASIN performance to help you make data-driven decisions to either grow your brand or find profitable...
Metrilo
metrilo.com
Metrilo helps ecommerce brands grow by making marketing and customer data actionable, and focusing on retention and higher CLTV. The tools include real-time reporting, customer database, segmentation, email marketing and automation. Integration for major ecommerce platforms is seamless.
Heap
heap.io
Heap is the only digital insights platform that gives you complete understanding of your customers’ digital journeys, so you can quickly improve conversion, retention, and customer delight. - Improve customer experience: Pinpoint exactly where users are struggling and quickly make improvements to th...
AppMetrica
yandex.com
AppMetrica is an affordable and reliable (yes, it is possible) all-in-one mobile app analytics tool that provides a comprehensive analysis of your mobile app user behavior, in-app revenue, mobile acquisition campaigns and crashlytics. Launched in 2013, it enables over 60 000 mobile apps like Azur Ga...
Bluecore
bluecore.com
Bluecore is a retail marketing platform that helps marketers turn data into revenue-generating campaigns, in minutes. With data built directly into campaign workflows alongside point-and-click predictive models, retail marketers can leave manual processes in the rearview and trigger any communicatio...
DataWeave
dataweave.com
DataWeave is a SaaS-based digital commerce enablement platform providing digital shelf analytics and dynamic pricing solutions for global consumer brands and retailers. The company’s digital commerce enablement and channel optimization platform enables global consumer brands and retailers to acceler...
Mouseflow
mouseflow.com
Mouseflow is a behavior analytics tool used by more than 210.000 digital marketing, UX, Product, Startups and Enterprise clients to optimize their website experiences. With Mouseflow, you can: • Find out what happens between your visitors' clicks by watching video recordings of their sessions. • Bui...
WeeBlok
weeblok.com
WeeBlok, your all-in-one web marketing platform for digital agencies, marketers, businesses and consultants. Functionality Website Builder, Funnel Builder, Landing pages, Pop Ups, E-Commerce includes CRM with Email marketing, Form Builder, Survey Builder, Online Scheduling, Workflow Automation, Anal...
Smartproxy
smartproxy.com
Smartproxy is perhaps the most user-friendly way to access local data anywhere. It has global coverage with 195 locations and offers more than 40 million residential proxies worldwide. Round-the-clock tech support, different types of proxies, four scraping solutions, flexible payment methods, public...
Kissmetrics
kissmetrics.io
Giving you the knowledge you need to make better decisions. Kissmetrics is a behavior-based analytics and email automation platform. Built to help product teams and marketers to get, keep and grow more customers.
MarketSyncer
marketsyncer.com
MarketSyncer is an e-commerce management platform tailored for businesses, particularly those operating in North America. It offers an integrated solution that helps businesses manage various aspects of their e-commerce operations. Some key features of MarketSyncer include: Comprehensive Dashboard: ...
Arena Calibrate
calibrate.thearena.ai
Arena Calibrate provides comprehensive cross-platform reporting software paired with expert white-glove data & Business Intelligence support. We help businesses, marketing teams, and agencies reach the full insight potential of their Advertising, Sales, Email, CRM, Web, and Analytics data. The solut...
Springbot
springbot.com
Springbot is the ultimate all-in-one solution for small eCommerce businesses. Our platform simplifies your marketing efforts: helping you focus on site traffic, engage with shoppers, and measure revenue throughout the entire funnel. With pre-made templates, easy drag-and-drop editors, and automated ...
VWO
vwo.com
Running an experimentation program is tricky. Whether your goal is to boost website conversion or improve user experience, there’s just so much you need to do to get things right. That’s why thousands of the world's leading enterprise brands like WMG, eBay, Ubisoft, Qualicorp, and others look to VWO...
Klar
getklar.com
Klar is the Single Source of Truth for your eCommerce business. With Klar, you can centralize all your data in one place and customize them to your reality. Stop running your business on spreadsheets - save time & get clarity on how to profitably grow, with Klar. It is built to help you answer all y...
edrone
edrone.me
edrone, an Autonomous eCommerce Cloud, is the first eCRM designed for eCommerce. edrone provide advanced Marketing Automation solutions, based on its algorithms, that are easy to install (Plug'n'Play). edrone's goal is to help to understand customers behavior (Customer Intelligence) and engage them ...
Stackline
stackline.com
On a mission to fuel the future of commerce by bringing brands and customers closer together, Stackline is the first full-funnel connected commerce platform for the world’s most innovative brands. Stackline's proprietary neural networks and deep learning systems surface and visualize transformationa...
Sweet Analytics
sweetanalytics.com
Sweet Analytics, at the centre of all your data. Sweet connects with all the marketing platforms that you know and love and brings it all under one roof. Helping you understand customer retention and acquisition to drive your business forward. What we do... Customer Data To understand your customers...
Webeyez
webeyez.com
Webeyez is the secret weapon that online businesses use to immediately fix leaky funnels and grow revenue. The platform illuminates every step of the onsite consumer journey and uses machine learning to surface and prioritize points of hidden friction – giving revenue leaders a heat-seeking missile ...
CustomerLabs
customerlabs.com
CustomerLabs CDP is a no-code customer data platform that helps ecommerce, SaaS, B2B and Agency marketers to track, identify, segment, sync & analyze their customer data. The platform helps marketers orchestrate personalized campaigns across channels without depending on their developers. Track and ...
WhatSales
whatsales.io
WhatSales is a simple, easy to use & friendly web dashboard and app that will help you answer your seller questions! With WhatSales, the goal is to help you make smarter selling decisions.
TrackBee
trackbee.io
TrackBee is the all-in-one tracking solution for optimizing marketing campaigns and enhancing to scale your business. We focus on accurate and actionable data that enables users to track, measure, and enhance campaigns at higher levels. At TrackBee, we provide a smooth experience by ensuring 100% tr...
Graas
graas.ai
Graas brings together data from 100+ platforms for comprehensive analysis across Marketplaces, Brand websites, Ads, and Inventory.
Conversios
conversios.io
Conversios is a no-code Google Analytics and Pixel Integration Tool For Ecommerce Stores on Woocoomerce, Shopify, and Magento. It offers a product feed manager feature that helps you to sync more than 10,000+ products in a click! Conversios has its presence on 3 different platforms namely Woocommerc...
Littledata
littledata.io
Littledata boosts the performance of Google, Meta and Klaviyo campaigns by tracking more customers Top Shopify brands rely on Littledata to optimize their marketing channels and track more revenue. Littledata connects revenue with customer data in Google Analytics (GA4), Google Ads, Klaviyo, Faceboo...
ChannelSight
channelsight.com
The leading eCommerce Intelligence Platform for every product, every journey, every KPI. ChannelSight partners with the world’s most successful retail brands, enabling them to maximize their online sales. Our products, that you can combine, or use as stand alone products, include: Where To Buy Techn...
1WorldSync
1worldsync.com
1WorldSync® is the leader in Product Content Orchestration, enabling more than 14,000 companies in over 60 countries to simplify the creation and distribution of impactful content that’s accurate, consistent and relevant everywhere commerce happens. Through its technology platform and expert service...
ThoughtMetric
thoughtmetric.io
ThoughtMetric helps e-commerce companies solve marketing attribution and make data driven decisions. Built to empower e-commerce marketers, ThoughtMetric integrates with the largest e-commerce and marketing platforms so you can easily collect data, track ads, and analyze performance. Track the perfo...
ChannelMix
channelmix.com
With an end-to-end platform and comprehensive suite of analytics products, ChannelMix provides leading brands and agencies with a clear path to measure and grow marketing ROI. ChannelMix is pioneering future-ready marketing measurement with first-party analytics tracking and data models that deliver...
Tracify
tracify.ai
Tracify is a software specialized on e-commerce companies for tracking and attribution of all your marketing activities (multichannel). Using a revolutionary tracking technology, users can be tracked without modeling or Google Analytics - 100% GDPR compliant. Tracify offers a variety of detailed das...
RedTrack
redtrack.io
RedTrack is an advanced analytics & automation platform for the cookieless world. With RedTrack you are able to receive real-time accurate conversion data from your marketing channels. As a marketer or executive, you are able to get unbiased performance insights, prevent ad waste, and scale revenue ...
TapClicks
tapclicks.com
TapClicks is the ultimate marketing automation platform for agencies, media companies, and brands. Our comprehensive suite of tools, including data management, reporting, analytics, workflow management, SEO, and more, delivering better efficiency.
Datafeedwatch
datafeedwatch.com
DataFeedWatch is a Feed Marketing solution that combines data tranformation & optimization with help & advice. It empowers Merchants and Agencies to suceed on ecommerce channels. Optimize your product feed file with DataFeedWatch and spread products to different channels in 60+ countries! By improvi...
MikMak
mikmak.com
MikMak is the leading global platform for eCommerce acceleration for multichannel brands and provides analytics and eCommerce enablement software to help product manufacturers and CPG companies understand their consumers' online behavior, determine the best use of marketing dollars, and drive online...
Sensai Metrics
sensaimetrics.io
SAAS that analyzes e-commerce stores with different data science models to give our customers actionable insights, predictions, and recommendations that help them scale their revenue, optimize their budget and save a lot of time and money analyzing.
Radix
radixhaven.com
Track, real-time insights, with the Radix Haven analytics platform. 100+ KPIs to understand your business. Get a 14-day free trial.
Foxintelligence
foxintelligence.io
Reliable and privacy-first. Foxintelligence measures e-commerce's activity. Nothing is guessed, everything is based on actual transactions. Get access to reliable insights.
Flipflow
flipflow.io
Flipflow is a market analytics SAAS allows brands and retailers analyze millions of product data related to pricing, promotions, competitors, positions, share of shelf, reviews, product contents and brand compliance so they can monitor, control and analyze every aspect of the market but also react t...
StackTome
stacktome.com
StackTome is a Review Management Solution that enables ECOMMERCE businesses: Boost organic traffic by injecting semantically relevant review content across 1000s of pages on your site to improve SEO. Understand what drives your customer's experience with customer experience analytics. Respond to neg...
Elevar
getelevar.com
Elevar surfaces insights across your marketing and analytics data instantly. Specialists in eCommerce and marketing analytics.
Analytic Index
analyticindex.com
Analytic Index helps agencies and brands drive superior retail e-commerce growth with a proven system to vastly improve organic and sponsored search performance. Proprietary next-gen analytics and expert retail-media consultation provides the foundation for the AI Accelerator, the system that helps ...
Noogata
noogata.com
Noogata’s AI eCommerce platform empowers CPGs and digital brands with strategic insights and competitive intelligence to outperform competitors on Amazon. With a powerful AI growth assistant, it’s now simple for eCommerce professionals or teams, to discover and extract relevant insights, take action...
My Real Profit
myrealprofit.com
My Real Profit is a B2B software that helps Amazon Sellers analyze the profitability and performance of their business in real time, and turn insights into actions.
Polar Analytics
polaranalytics.com
Polar Analytics is the easiest way for brands to dig into their data and understand how their business is doing. No migration or setup is required. We do all the heavy lifting for you. Connect all your data sources in one click, make informed decisions in minutes, and say goodbye to manual reporting...
Epsilo
epsilo.ai
Epsilo is one execution hub for every e-commerce team. Our mission is to enable entrepreneurs and brands across all categories selling on marketplaces to grow their revenue with automation, research, and collaboration. Small, medium, or large, all sizes of sellers either on one or many marketplaces ...
Daasity
daasity.com
Daasity enables omnichannel consumer brands to be data-driven. Built by analysts and engineers, the Daasity platform supports the varied data architecture, analytics, and reporting needs of consumer brands selling via eCommerce, Amazon, retail, and wholesale. Using Daasity, teams across the organiza...
Air360
air360.io
The go-to-platform for flexible CRO analysis. Air360 is the UX analytics platform that helps digital teams decode user behaviour to fast-track CRO efforts. It simplifies analysis, reveals hidden behaviour, and identifies quick opportunities to boost conversion.
Peel Insights
peelinsights.com
Peel automates data analysis for ecommerce stores on Shopify, helping brands get more of those crucial 2nd and 3rd purchases from their customers. The platform provides a full suite of retention-focused metrics and reports that are easily available in a visual format for every stakeholder in your or...
Sellerise
sellerise.com
Sellerise is a comprehensive amazon seller software solution designed specifically for amazon sellers. Our goal is to help fba and fbm sellers increase their efficiency and effectiveness by providing them with a range of powerful tools, including: * Financial analytics, * Keyword optimization, * Ins...
Glew
glew.io
Glew delivers multichannel business intelligence and analytics for ecommerce merchants, digital agencies, retailers and B2B sellers of all sizes. With 150+ integrations, Glew lets you see all your data in one place - and get meaningful insights to grow your business through beautiful visualizations,...
Mindsite
themindsite.com
Mindsite is a Digital Shelf Analytics Solution that collects data from 300+ retailers across 20+ countries to improve your e-commerce performance. It provides real-time data on your chosen metrics while giving you a better understanding of how you and your competitors perform online. Price Monitorin...
Profitero
profitero.com
Profitero is the leading global commerce acceleration company. We offer brands a flexible set of intelligence-driven solutions to grow profitably online. Our integrated offerings seamlessly connect insight to action across media, content and operations. Trusted by over 4,000 brands as their premier ...