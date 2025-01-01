Top Drug Testing Software

App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Drug testing software is designed to assist companies, employees, and candidates by managing drug and alcohol testing programs or supporting drug testing businesses. These solutions streamline the drug testing process for new hires and ongoing employee testing. They offer features like drug testing data management, result tracking, compliance with Department of Transportation (DOT) regulations, and more. Typically, drug testing software is complemented by background check software and often integrates seamlessly with applicant tracking systems (ATS). This integration is beneficial because it allows companies and HR departments to access background check information via a single online portal with a unified sign-on. This streamlined approach enhances the application process and enables HR to maintain a comprehensive view of each candidate.