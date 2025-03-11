Top Drug Testing Software

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Drug testing software is designed to assist companies, employees, and candidates by managing drug and alcohol testing programs or supporting drug testing businesses. These solutions streamline the drug testing process for new hires and ongoing employee testing. They offer features like drug testing data management, result tracking, compliance with Department of Transportation (DOT) regulations, and more. Typically, drug testing software is complemented by background check software and often integrates seamlessly with applicant tracking systems (ATS). This integration is beneficial because it allows companies and HR departments to access background check information via a single online portal with a unified sign-on. This streamlined approach enhances the application process and enables HR to maintain a comprehensive view of each candidate.
Submit New App
Checkr
checkr.com
Checkr is an AI-based background screening platform that offers services like criminal checks and employment verification to streamline the hiring process for businesses.
HireRight
hireright.com
HireRight is an on-demand platform for employment screening, offering background checks, drug screening, and compliance solutions for businesses.
Hireology
hireology.com
Hireology is a hiring platform that streamlines recruitment, automates tasks, and facilitates onboarding for businesses to attract and manage candidates efficiently.
GoodHire
goodhire.com
GoodHire is a background check platform that helps businesses conduct pre-employment screenings, including criminal checks and verifications, efficiently and compliantly.
Yardstik
yardstik.com
Yardstik streamlines candidate evaluations with sequential screening technology, reducing steps in background checks for various industries.
Sterling
sterlingcheck.com
Sterling is a background screening platform that offers comprehensive pre-employment checks, including criminal background checks and verification services for global organizations.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.