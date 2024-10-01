App store for web apps
Top Drug Testing Software - Macao SAR China
Drug testing software is designed to assist companies, employees, and candidates by managing drug and alcohol testing programs or supporting drug testing businesses. These solutions streamline the drug testing process for new hires and ongoing employee testing. They offer features like drug testing data management, result tracking, compliance with Department of Transportation (DOT) regulations, and more. Typically, drug testing software is complemented by background check software and often integrates seamlessly with applicant tracking systems (ATS). This integration is beneficial because it allows companies and HR departments to access background check information via a single online portal with a unified sign-on. This streamlined approach enhances the application process and enables HR to maintain a comprehensive view of each candidate.
Checkr
Checkr is an AI-powered background screening platform designed to help businesses of all sizes make their hiring process more efficient and effective. The platform offers a range of solutions, including criminal background checks, employment verification, driving record checks, drug testing, and edu...
HireRight
On-demand employment screening, drug screening and I-9 employment eligibility solutions that help manage and control screening programs
Hireology
Hireology's ATS brings everything you need to attract, hire and onboard your best team into one platform and is designed with your industry in mind. Build brand awareness, automate your hiring process, text & email candidates, and reduce risk with skills tests and verifications. More than 7,500 busi...
GoodHire
GoodHire, a Checkr company, delivers the easiest end-to-end background check workflow in the industry, while offering unique features that help HR teams get their background checks done quickly, affordably, and in a way that minimizes the burden of compliance. Product Description GoodHire simplifies...
Yardstik
With Yardstik, you run fewer background checks and get measurably better results. Our groundbreaking sequential screening technology cuts unnecessary steps and accelerates candidate evaluations—saving you time and money. And that’s just the beginning. We’ll keep challenging long-held background scre...
Sterling
Sterling empowers companies to make faster, safer hiring decisions with comprehensive background and identity services: criminal background checks, pre-employment screening, drug testing, employee forms, on-boarding services, workforce monitoring, social media screening, and more. Trusted by more th...