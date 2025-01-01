App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Drop shipping software allows online retailers to offer products for sale without pre-purchasing inventory. Instead, retailers buy the items only after a customer places and pays for an order. These items are then shipped directly from the wholesaler’s warehouse to the customer. E-commerce businesses looking to avoid the investment in large inventory stocks or warehouse space can leverage drop shipping software to efficiently launch or grow their operations.