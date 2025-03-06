Top Drop Shipping Software - Uganda

Yakkyofy

yakkyofy.com

Yakkyofy helps shop owners to completely automate the management of their Woocommerce Dropshipping store. Yakkyofy sources for you the products to sell, also branded with your own logo, helps you import them on your store with only a few clicks and takes care of all your order fulfillment process automatically. ##Main features Stand out and beat your competition with our amazing features! #Real-time product quotations Search and find thousands of products in real-time thanks to our Chrome Extension and add them to your WooCommerce shop with a few clicks. #Enjoy Yakkyofy’s Software for free Yakkyofy is completely free for you to use: -No Monthly Fee -Free Unlimited order fulfillment -Free product sourcing -Free multiple store management -No storage fee You only pay for the products that you buy. #Increase your margins Yakkyofy offers you products at B2C prices, that means 15% to 50% cheaper than the prices offered on the most common Chinese Marketplaces. Enjoy the discounted pricing of products and increase your sales margin. #Build your Brand Yakkyofy helps you dropship products branded with your logo or ship them out in customized packages and boxes. You can even include a coupon card in your parcels to increase customer loyalty and return rates. #Fast Shipping Yakkyofy by default, ships your parcels with the fastest shipping method available for the destination country. We can offer delivery in 3-8 days to the US and most of the EU countries, and within 12 days for more than 30 countries around the World. We also have shipping services that allow us to ship to over 100 countries. #Real-time Stock Level Updates Yakkyofy will update your stock level in real-time, to make sure to ensure you're always informed when your product inventory is getting low. This way, you can check your inventory any time you want, comfortably from home, by visiting the Virtual Warehouse tab in your Yakkyofy’s Account. #Real-time shipment tracking Yakkyofy will upload a tracking number for every order you ship with us on your Yakkyofy dashboard, as soon as the order is fulfilled, and at the same time sends out an email to notify your final customer automatically. Plus thanks to the shipping status tab, you will always know in real-time where your packages are, and if they are delivered or not. #Automatic Order Fulfillment Stop wasting your time by paying your orders manually! Activate your eWallet to start processing your orders automatically, as soon as your customers check out. No click required. #Bundle Sales Yakkyofy allows you to send multiple products purchased by an individual customer in the same order, only paying for one delivery. #Mark-up Automation Yakkyofy allows you to add rules to automatically add mark-up to your products. #Multistore Dashboard You can connect all your Shopify and Woocommerce stores to a single Yakkyofy Account and manage all your orders from only one place. #Only one partner Yakkyofy sources for you the products that you need, finds new suppliers when the old one runs out of stock, manages the customization of your products and organizes your stock delivery. Yakkyofy will provide all the sourcing and logistic for your business and help you manage all your stores, all your orders, quotations, and shipping from only one account and with only one partner. #Support In case you have any questions or need technical assistance, get in touch with us in our online chat or send us an email at [email protected] Or take a look at our video tutorials here https://yakkyofy.com/dropshipping-video-tutorials/