Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Businesses utilize drone analytics software to access, observe, and scrutinize aerial data captured by drones. These advanced tools offer both 2D and 3D representations of surveyed locations, including features like slope maps and digital surface models. Moreover, they facilitate distance measurements and calculations for length, area, and volume, particularly useful for assessing stockpile quantities. Primarily targeted at data analysts, drone analytics tools extract valuable insights from the aerial data. Construction and mining enterprises, in particular, leverage these insights for swift and precise inventory analysis, surpassing conventional methods. Furthermore, they aid in ensuring compliance and safety by verifying machinery adherence to regulations. Enterprise drone analytics software is also valuable for insurance and property management companies, streamlining inspections, especially for challenging areas like roofs, through image analysis.
Submit New App
DroneDeploy
dronedeploy.com
DroneDeploy is a platform for aerial and ground reality capture using drones and cameras, automating data analysis for construction and energy industries.
Mapware
mapware.com
Mapware is a cloud-based drone mapping software that converts 2D drone photos into photorealistic 3D maps using photogrammetry.
Skycatch
skycatch.com
Skycatch is a geospatial data software platform for aerial data collection and analysis in construction, mining, and surveying industries.
Dronedesk
dronedesk.io
Dronedesk is a web app for drone operators that offers flight planning, CRM, equipment management, and compliance tools to streamline operations.
Trendspek
trendspek.com
Trendspek is a cloud-based platform that creates 3D digital twins from asset data for visual inspections and analysis, optimizing maintenance and reducing costs.
Civil Tracker
civiltracker.xyz
Civil Tracker converts drone images into detailed maps and terrain models, allowing users to measure distances, slopes, and areas easily.
Propeller
propelleraero.com
Propeller is a cloud platform designed for commercial drone operators and industrial firms to manage and analyze drone data.
Scanifly
scanifly.com
Scanifly is a drone-based 3D modeling software that automates tasks in solar project workflows, enhancing accuracy, speed, and safety.
Scopito
scopito.com
Scopito is a cloud-based visual data management platform that helps utilities and DSPs store, analyze, and share inspection images of assets.
Strayos
strayos.com
Strayos is a mining management app providing access to project data, including 3D models and reports, and enhancing operations with data analysis and AI-driven insights.
TraceAir
traceair.net
TraceAir is a 3D site work platform for builders, providing accurate topographic scans and tools for tracking progress, measuring stockpiles, and managing construction workflows.
FlyFreely
flyfreely.io
FlyFreely helps businesses manage drone operations, from planning to execution, tailored to regulatory requirements for various operational types.
Botlink
botlink.com
Botlink is a cloud-based platform that connects drones with industry operations in real-time.
SenseHawk
sensehawk.com
SenseHawk is a solar site management app that streamlines data organization, task assignments, and communication for construction and O&M teams using GIS technology.
FlytBase
flytbase.com
FlytBase automates drone data collection workflows, enabling BVLOS flights with minimal human input, and facilitates remote fleet management for various industries.
Kespry
kespry.com
Kespry is a platform for capturing and analyzing drone-based aerial data, aiding industries like construction and mining in monitoring, inventory, and assessments.
Sensat
sensat.co
Sensat is a visualization platform that digitizes infrastructure data, helping project teams analyze environments for better decision-making in construction and planning.
vHive
vhive.ai
vHive allows enterprises to use autonomous drone hives to generate digital twins of their assets.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.