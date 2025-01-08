Top Drone Analytics Software - French Polynesia

App store for web apps
Businesses utilize drone analytics software to access, observe, and scrutinize aerial data captured by drones. These advanced tools offer both 2D and 3D representations of surveyed locations, including features like slope maps and digital surface models. Moreover, they facilitate distance measurements and calculations for length, area, and volume, particularly useful for assessing stockpile quantities. Primarily targeted at data analysts, drone analytics tools extract valuable insights from the aerial data. Construction and mining enterprises, in particular, leverage these insights for swift and precise inventory analysis, surpassing conventional methods. Furthermore, they aid in ensuring compliance and safety by verifying machinery adherence to regulations. Enterprise drone analytics software is also valuable for insurance and property management companies, streamlining inspections, especially for challenging areas like roofs, through image analysis.
DroneDeploy
dronedeploy.com
Build with certainty, operate with confidence. That’s why thousands of construction, oil and gas and renewable energy companies use DroneDeploy on a daily basis. We help them automate reality capture using drones, robots and 360 cameras – combining this data in one platform for AI-powered analysis. From aerial and ground views of construction progress to automated gauge readings and methane leak detection, DroneDeploy is shaping the future of reality capture. https://www.dronedeploy.com/
Mapware
mapware.com
Mapware is the future of drone mapping software. Generate bigger, better 3D maps in the cloud. With Mapware’s easy-to-use interface, anyone can turn 2D drone photos into photorealistic 3D environments using a process called photogrammetry. Powerful enough for the biggest challenges. Simple enough for any project. Whether you want to map one building, a dozen cell towers, a whole oil field, or even an entire city, Mapware is the best tool for the job. Our browser-based software is easy to access from any device.
Dronedesk
dronedesk.io
Dronedesk is a business admin and flight planning web application built to help drone operators save time and money. It provides a fully integrated suite of tools including CRM, products creation and quoting & invoicing, asset management for drones, batteries and other hardware with maintenance scheduling, team management with certification tracking, flight logging and reporting by pilot, drone or battery, and more...
Civil Tracker
civiltracker.xyz
Civil Tracker turns pictures from your affordable drone into accurate maps and terrain models, allowing everyone to become a virtual surveyor. View Your Results - Jump into your newly created map to view cm level detail. Switch to the Terrain view to see the slopes, hills and valleys within your map. Measure - Measuring has been made easy with Civil Tracker. Virtually survey the coordinate and elevation of any object on the map. Check slopes and distances using the line tool. Finally; stockpile volumes, areas and perimeters are easily measured with the polygon tool.
Trendspek
trendspek.com
Trendspek is a cloud-based asset modelling and analysis platform that converts data (drone imagery, sensors, thermal, GPS, BIM, LiDAR) into interactive 3D digital twins that can be accessed securely via web browser. Conduct visual inspections from your desk with a complete picture of asset condition with millimetre detail. Extract detailed insights without a site visit. Use powerful tools to analyse structural defects. View models side-by-side to observe changes. Enhance predictive maintenance by closely monitoring trends. Used by asset owners and engineers to minimise risks and optimise workflows. - Inspect assets in hours, not weeks - Reduced on-site personnel - Reduced cost by up to 90% - Cover 90%+ of an asset (rather than a 20% representative inspection)
Scanifly
scanifly.com
Scanifly's drone-based 3D modeling software automates and centralizes the manual day-to-day tasks in your solar workflow. Now you can sell, survey, design, and install projects with near-perfect accuracy, greater speed, and enhanced safety, while lowering soft costs throughout the process.
Propeller
propelleraero.com
Propeller is the leading cloud platform for commercial drone operators and industrial companies that rely on drone data.
Scopito
scopito.com
Scopito is a cloud-based platform for visual data management. It aids Utilities and DSPs in storing, analysing and sharing images from their visual inspections and provides an overview of their assets and the assets' condition. Scopito is not subscription-based, but rather customers pay a fixed amount per inspection stored on the platform, with the option of volume-based discounts. Scopito comes complete with powerful image analysis tools and smart keyboard shortcuts, to optimize the workflow for fault detection and management. Integrations to SAP systems is available. Additionally, customers have the option to outsource analysis to Scopito's team, which leverages Artificial Intelligence algorithms and subject matter experts for the task, and delivers results directly in the platform. Because the product is cloud-based, sharing inspections for review or analysis is easy. Additional users are free of charge, and companies can manage access levels as well as roles and rights themselves, directly from the platform. It is also possible to host Scopito on-premise. For deliveries, Scopito has a fully customizable reporting feature that exports to both PDF and CSV. For companies wishing to personalize the platform, Scopito offers a white-labeling solution. White-label clients can use the platform from a custom URL and with a specialized design as per their choice. ______ Scopito started it's career as a drone manufacturer under the name Danish Drones. However, the team's focus quickly shifted, and Danish Drones became Heliscope; a Drone Service Provider who developed their own image management software. In 2016 the software became the sole focus, and Heliscope sold it's inspections business to become Scopito. Today Scopito servers more than 7000 companies worldwide and has headquarters in Denmark and The United States.
Strayos
strayos.com
Access all project information from wherever you are. From 3D models and blast production results to Stockpile reports, Strayos is your single source of truth.
FlyFreely
flyfreely.io
FlyFreely enables businesses and enterprises to start, scale and sustain their drone operations. Plan, execute and reconcile all your drone operations in one simple to use platform. We achieve this through our flexible platform technology that caters for any combination of operational and regulatory requirements. We can support all types of operations from simple VLOS to complex BVLOS operations like drone-in-a-box, delivery and urban air mobility. We tailor all data sources, rules, workflows, forms and reports to your specific country's regulatory requirements to make operating in one or multiple countries a breeze. Furthermore, the platform even enables offline planning and execution of missions to ensure you can operate anywhere in the world at anytime. Developed by formed commercial drone operators we understand the challenges faced by operators in the field. With FlyFreely you will spend less time on paperwork and more time flying.
Botlink
botlink.com
Botlink is a cloud-based operations platform that links drones to industry in real time.
Skycatch
skycatch.com
Enterprise-grade geospatial data software for the physical world. No matter how complex the data requirements, see why global customers choose Skycatch solutions for repeatability, high accuracy and speed.
SenseHawk
sensehawk.com
SenseHawk is the ultimate solar site app for construction and O&M teams. SenseHawk’s novel GIS-based software suite makes solar asset management as effortless as using your favorite mobile map application. Its productivity and collaboration tools capture and organize data around a digital twin of the solar asset. The app integrates and visualizes data, ranging from topography and design documents to equipment information and on-site activity. Since the data is geo-tagged to specific components or locations in a solar asset, remote management becomes simpler. SenseHawk supercharges solar asset processes and site operations: + Map view Upload KMLs, CAD files and create map views for your site. Annotate, add tasks, forms, and more. Make jobsite navigation simple. + Photographs Walk the site, click a picture, create a task or attach to an existing task. + Files /Documents Upload and organize project files and documents. Share, manage versions, collaborate, and attach to tasks. Turn over documents easily on project completion. + Tasks Assign custom or templatized tasks to your crew, complete with checklists, due dates, comments, documents, photographs, and more. + Forms Eliminate paper forms with feature-rich digital forms. Digitize, set rules, collect information, run workflows based on input, and more. + Chat Built-in contextual chat makes communication simple with individuals or teams, and keeps your crew on-task and productive. Never stop for want of information. + Templates Form and task templates take the pain away from setting up repetitive tasks and creating forms. Create templates for the org or within a project. Share, import, update and more. + Workflows Define workflows to automate processes. Add approvals, automatically create tasks, check forms for non compliance and more.
TraceAir
traceair.net
TraceAir is the only 3D site work platform built specifically for builders. With powerful visibility, our software provides accurate topographic scans in a visual platform. Our white glove service offers completely turnkey coordination and seamless overnight delivery. Dead simple software makes it easy to track progress, measure stockpiles and dirt balance, check elevations and more! TraceAir empowers construction teams with accurate data so they can make better, faster decisions.
vHive
vhive.ai
vHive is the only software solution that enables enterprises to deploy autonomous drone hives to create digital twins of their assets. To learn more: www.vHive.ai or [email protected]
FlytBase
flytbase.com
FlytBase is an enterprise-grade drone autonomy platform to fully automate aerial data collection workflows. With little to no human intervention, users can conduct scheduled and repeatable BVLOS drone flights using docking stations, all controlled from their remote command centers. By enabling apps and integrations and ensuring the highest data security standards, reliability, and scalability, the FlytBase platform lets users seamlessly integrate autonomous drones into enterprise workflows. FlytBase won the Global NTT Data Innovation Contest 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. FlytBase graduated from Cisco Launch Pad Accelerator Program in 2017 and was awarded the TiE50 Top-Startup award by TiE Silicon Valley. ----- FlytBase has been awarded with several recognitions for its innovation: == Won TiE50 award at TiEcon Silicon Valley 2017 == “Best Startup” at TiEcon Pune 2017 == Startup of the Year - Technology, 2016; awarded by the Startup Leadership Program == Selected among top 45 product startups at InTech50, 2016 == Selected for TiE Nurture program, 2016 == Selected among 11 startups to participate in Microsoft Ventures backed GenNext Accelerator Program, 2016 == Winner at TiECon Pune 2015 == Winner at PuneConnect 2015
Kespry
kespry.com
Kespry is the leading provider of automated drone systems for commercial markets.Kespry allows companies to easily capture, view, analyze and share aerial data with the touch of a button.
Sensat
sensat.co
Sensat is a visualisation platform enabling better collaboration and decision-making for all project teams involved. By collecting and delivering infrastructure data our platform translates the real world into a digital version. This enables physical industries to analyse and understand their built environments and make smarter decisions. Together with the likes of Aecom, Connect Plus, and Heathrow & Kier, we’re revolutionising the way we plan, build, and manage large civil infrastructure projects worth over £150bn.