Top Domain Registration Providers

Domain registration service providers, also known as domain registrars, assist businesses in securing Internet domain names. These services involve processing domain name registrations and reserving them for typically one or two years. Domain registrars often provide a domain search feature for users to check the availability of desired domains. These services are essential for organizations aiming to establish and maintain a website or secure domain names for future use. Additionally, domain registrars offer domain transfer services for moving registered domains to new registrars. Some also provide domain parking services, allowing users to host simple web pages or advertising space that can be accessed by visitors to the site. Registrars of top-level and second-level domains are accredited and overseen by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), a nonprofit organization responsible for managing the Domain Name System. Some website hosting providers also include domain registration as part of their hosting packages, offering organizations a streamlined way to manage their domains.
Zoho Mail
zoho.com
Zoho Mail is a secure email hosting service for businesses with collaboration tools for efficient communication and integration with other Zoho applications.
GoDaddy
godaddy.com
The GoDaddy app helps users create and manage websites, provides e-commerce tools, SEO features, and supports social media and email marketing for online presence.
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is a marketing platform for small businesses, offering tools for email campaigns, CRM, analytics, and social media advertising to help manage and grow customer relationships.
Hostinger
hostinger.com
Hostinger app offers web hosting solutions including shared, VPS, and domain registration for users to create and manage websites easily.
Namecheap
namecheap.com
Namecheap is an app for managing domain registrations, web hosting, and online security services, including VPN and SSL certificates.
Google Domains
domains.google
Google Domains simplifies domain name registration and management, offering an easy interface for searching, purchasing, and customizing domains.
SiteGround
siteground.com
SiteGround is a web hosting platform providing tools for website management, security, and performance optimization for various types of sites, including WordPress.
Hover
hover.com
Hover helps users find and register domain names, offering customer support and free WHOIS privacy with each domain.
Gandi
gandi.net
The Gandi app allows users to manage domain names, register domains, and handle DNS and email services for online presence.
DreamHost
dreamhost.com
The DreamHost app allows users to build WordPress websites using a drag-and-drop interface, featuring a Quick-Start Wizard and over 200 starter sites.
NameSilo
namesilo.com
NameSilo is a domain registrar and web hosting service that offers domain management, DNS control, SSL certificates, and website-building tools.
Bluehost
bluehost.com
The Bluehost app allows users to manage their web hosting accounts, domains, and websites efficiently, with tools for security, performance monitoring, and customer support.
Domain.com
domain.com
Domain.com helps users register and manage domain names, build websites, and utilize online marketing tools for a strong online presence.
GreenGeeks
greengeeks.com
GreenGeeks offers eco-friendly web hosting services with reliable performance, security features, and scalable plans for different users.
OVHcloud
ovhcloud.com
OVHcloud is a cloud computing platform offering IaaS, PaaS solutions, and infrastructure management for users with diverse computing needs.
Webnode
webnode.com
Webnode is a drag-and-drop website builder that allows users to create and manage websites, blogs, or online stores easily and for free.
HostGator
hostgator.com
HostGator is a web hosting platform offering various hosting solutions, with features like user-friendly tools, security, and support for website and application development.
HugeDomains
hugedomains.com
HugeDomains helps users search, register, and manage a wide variety of premium domain names for personal or business use.
Sav
sav.com
Sav app offers affordable domain name registrations, domain backordering for over 100 TLDs, and access to a premium and auction domain marketplace.
Dan.com
dan.com
The Dan.com app allows users to buy and sell domain names securely, providing access to millions of domains available for purchase.
Hostwinds
hostwinds.com
Hostwinds is a web hosting platform offering various solutions, including shared, VPS, and dedicated hosting, with 24/7 support and high uptime guarantees.
Afternic
afternic.com
Afternic is a marketplace for buying and selling domain names, offering easy navigation and fast transfer services for users to manage their domains.
DNSimple
dnsimple.com
DNSimple is a DNS management platform for domain registration, DNS hosting, and SSL certificate management, designed for both individuals and businesses.
Zomro
zomro.com
Zomro offers a variety of hosting services, including shared and VPS hosting, domain registration, and DDoS protection, with customer support available 24/7.
UltaHost
ultahost.com
UltaHost offers fast and stable web hosting solutions, including VPS and dedicated servers, suitable for various digital projects with robust security and support.
Crazy Domains
crazydomains.com
Crazy Domains offers domain registration, website hosting, and online marketing services for individuals and businesses, with user-friendly options and 24/7 support.
Regery
regery.com
Regery is an app for affordable domain registration, SSL certificates, WordPress hosting, and website monitoring, allowing easy domain purchase in one click.
Krystal
krystal.io
Krystal offers web hosting, cloud services, and VoIP solutions, focusing on sustainability and customer support for businesses globally.
Unlimited Hosting Hub
unlimitedhostinghub.com
Unlimited Hosting Hub provides managed web hosting services for personal and small business websites, ensuring reliability and performance.
101domain
101domain.com
101domain offers domain registration, management, and online presence protection for individuals and businesses, including web hosting and legal resources.
Pair Networks
pair.com
Pair Networks offers web hosting and network solutions with 99.9% uptime, 24/7 tech support, and features for secure and scalable network management.
A2 Hosting
a2hosting.com
A2 Hosting provides fast and reliable web hosting services, including shared, VPS, and dedicated options, with 24/7 support and enhanced security features.
Loopia
loopia.com
Loopia app offers web hosting, domain management, and website building tools, enabling users to manage their digital presence easily and securely.
AccuWeb Hosting
accuwebhosting.com
AccuWeb Hosting provides affordable and reliable web hosting solutions, offering shared, VPS, and dedicated hosting with 24/7 support and high uptime guarantees.
Name.com
name.com
The Name.com app allows users to manage domain names, web hosting, and related services through a user-friendly interface.
WPMU DEV
wpmudev.com
WPMU DEV is a platform for managing multiple WordPress sites, offering plugins, hosting, site management tools, and support.
20i
20i.com
20i offers managed web hosting for websites and apps, with a focus on speed, reliability, and easy management through a custom control panel.
HostArmada
hostarmada.com
HostArmada is a web hosting service offering shared, VPS, and dedicated hosting solutions with 24/7 support, security features, and user-friendly management tools.
Digital Pacific
digitalpacific.com.au
Digital Pacific is a web hosting app offering shared hosting, VPS, dedicated servers, and domain registration with 24/7 support and transparent pricing.
Yola
yola.com
Yola is a website builder that allows users to create and host websites with customizable templates, photo galleries, and online store features.
DomainRacer
domainracer.com
DomainRacer provides affordable web hosting, domain registration, and management tools for individuals and businesses to enhance their online presence.
IntecHost
intechost.com
IntecHost.in is a web hosting provider in India offering web hosting, cloud services, and domain management with 99.99% uptime and enhanced security.
HostPapa
hostpapa.com
HostPapa provides web hosting solutions and cloud services for small and medium-sized businesses, featuring easy site management, reliable support, and security features.
EuroDNS
eurodns.com
EuroDNS provides domain management and web hosting services, including domain registration, DNS management, and managed WordPress hosting with integrated security features.
Simply.com
simply.com
Simply.com app provides an easy-to-use control panel for web hosting management, allowing users to efficiently oversee their digital environment.
MyLightHost
mylighthost.com
MyLightHost is a user-friendly web hosting solution offering unlimited bandwidth, easy management tools, and one-click installations for various applications.
LogicWeb
logicweb.com
LogicWeb app provides web hosting services featuring LiteSpeed, NVMe storage, automated backups, free domain, and easy WordPress installation.
OnlyDomains
onlydomains.com
OnlyDomains helps users register domain names and build websites, offering tools for email setup and domain management for a professional online presence.
ElySpace
elyspace.com
ElySpace provides Managed Cloud Hosting services, handling server management and support for businesses to ensure reliable website performance and uptime.
HostEurope
hosteurope.de
HostEurope is a web hosting platform offering shared hosting, VPS, application deployment, and 24/7 support for various online needs.
BGOcloud
bgocloud.com
BGOcloud offers a range of cloud hosting solutions and management tools, enabling users to optimize performance, security, and scalability of their cloud infrastructure.
MonoVM
monovm.com
MonoVM provides cloud-based VPS solutions, offering scalable virtual servers, domain registration, and web hosting services with 24/7 support and flexible payment options.
StableHost
stablehost.com
StableHost is a web hosting platform offering shared, VPS, and reseller hosting with features like unlimited bandwidth, a SiteBuilder tool, and 99.9% uptime.
UK2
uk2.net
UK2 is a web hosting app offering shared, cloud, and VPS hosting with 24/7 tech support, unlimited resources, and easy setup for various websites.
Host Poco
hostpoco.com
Host Poco is a web hosting platform offering free and low-cost hosting plans with features like cPanel, free SSL, and customer support for managing online presences.
Hostitbro
hostitbro.com
Hostitbro is an app for managing web hosting services, offering tools for domain registration, server configuration, and performance monitoring in a user-friendly interface.
Uniregistry
uniregistry.com
Uniregistry app facilitates domain name management, including registration, renewal, transfer, and oversight for users with various domain portfolios.
HostStage
host-stage.net
HostStage helps users succeed online and achieve financial independence by offering personalized support for their projects.
BoostedHost
boostedhost.com
BoostedHost is a web hosting service offering various plans and features for easy website management and security, catering to all users from beginners to businesses.
