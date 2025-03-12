App store for web apps

Top Domain Registration Providers

Domain registration service providers, also known as domain registrars, assist businesses in securing Internet domain names. These services involve processing domain name registrations and reserving them for typically one or two years. Domain registrars often provide a domain search feature for users to check the availability of desired domains. These services are essential for organizations aiming to establish and maintain a website or secure domain names for future use. Additionally, domain registrars offer domain transfer services for moving registered domains to new registrars. Some also provide domain parking services, allowing users to host simple web pages or advertising space that can be accessed by visitors to the site. Registrars of top-level and second-level domains are accredited and overseen by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), a nonprofit organization responsible for managing the Domain Name System. Some website hosting providers also include domain registration as part of their hosting packages, offering organizations a streamlined way to manage their domains.

Zoho Mail

Zoho Mail

zoho.com

Zoho Mail is a secure email hosting service for businesses with collaboration tools for efficient communication and integration with other Zoho applications.

GoDaddy

GoDaddy

godaddy.com

The GoDaddy app helps users create and manage websites, provides e-commerce tools, SEO features, and supports social media and email marketing for online presence.

Mailchimp

Mailchimp

mailchimp.com

Mailchimp is a marketing platform for small businesses, offering tools for email campaigns, CRM, analytics, and social media advertising to help manage and grow customer relationships.

Hostinger

Hostinger

hostinger.com

Hostinger app offers web hosting solutions including shared, VPS, and domain registration for users to create and manage websites easily.

Namecheap

Namecheap

namecheap.com

Namecheap is an app for managing domain registrations, web hosting, and online security services, including VPN and SSL certificates.

Google Domains

Google Domains

domains.google

Google Domains simplifies domain name registration and management, offering an easy interface for searching, purchasing, and customizing domains.

SiteGround

SiteGround

siteground.com

SiteGround is a web hosting platform providing tools for website management, security, and performance optimization for various types of sites, including WordPress.

Hover

Hover

hover.com

Hover helps users find and register domain names, offering customer support and free WHOIS privacy with each domain.

Gandi

Gandi

gandi.net

The Gandi app allows users to manage domain names, register domains, and handle DNS and email services for online presence.

DreamHost

DreamHost

dreamhost.com

The DreamHost app allows users to build WordPress websites using a drag-and-drop interface, featuring a Quick-Start Wizard and over 200 starter sites.

NameSilo

NameSilo

namesilo.com

NameSilo is a domain registrar and web hosting service that offers domain management, DNS control, SSL certificates, and website-building tools.

Bluehost

Bluehost

bluehost.com

The Bluehost app allows users to manage their web hosting accounts, domains, and websites efficiently, with tools for security, performance monitoring, and customer support.

Domain.com

Domain.com

domain.com

Domain.com helps users register and manage domain names, build websites, and utilize online marketing tools for a strong online presence.

GreenGeeks

GreenGeeks

greengeeks.com

GreenGeeks offers eco-friendly web hosting services with reliable performance, security features, and scalable plans for different users.

OVHcloud

OVHcloud

ovhcloud.com

OVHcloud is a cloud computing platform offering IaaS, PaaS solutions, and infrastructure management for users with diverse computing needs.

Webnode

Webnode

webnode.com

Webnode is a drag-and-drop website builder that allows users to create and manage websites, blogs, or online stores easily and for free.

HostGator

HostGator

hostgator.com

HostGator is a web hosting platform offering various hosting solutions, with features like user-friendly tools, security, and support for website and application development.

HugeDomains

HugeDomains

hugedomains.com

HugeDomains helps users search, register, and manage a wide variety of premium domain names for personal or business use.

Sav

Sav

sav.com

Sav app offers affordable domain name registrations, domain backordering for over 100 TLDs, and access to a premium and auction domain marketplace.

Hostwinds

Hostwinds

hostwinds.com

Hostwinds is a web hosting platform offering various solutions, including shared, VPS, and dedicated hosting, with 24/7 support and high uptime guarantees.

Dan.com

Dan.com

dan.com

The Dan.com app allows users to buy and sell domain names securely, providing access to millions of domains available for purchase.

Afternic

Afternic

afternic.com

Afternic is a marketplace for buying and selling domain names, offering easy navigation and fast transfer services for users to manage their domains.

DNSimple

DNSimple

dnsimple.com

DNSimple is a DNS management platform for domain registration, DNS hosting, and SSL certificate management, designed for both individuals and businesses.

Zomro

Zomro

zomro.com

Zomro offers a variety of hosting services, including shared and VPS hosting, domain registration, and DDoS protection, with customer support available 24/7.

UltaHost

UltaHost

ultahost.com

UltaHost offers fast and stable web hosting solutions, including VPS and dedicated servers, suitable for various digital projects with robust security and support.

Crazy Domains

Crazy Domains

crazydomains.com

Crazy Domains offers domain registration, website hosting, and online marketing services for individuals and businesses, with user-friendly options and 24/7 support.

Krystal

Krystal

krystal.io

Krystal offers web hosting, cloud services, and VoIP solutions, focusing on sustainability and customer support for businesses globally.

Regery

Regery

regery.com

Regery is an app for affordable domain registration, SSL certificates, WordPress hosting, and website monitoring, allowing easy domain purchase in one click.

Unlimited Hosting Hub

Unlimited Hosting Hub

unlimitedhostinghub.com

Unlimited Hosting Hub provides managed web hosting services for personal and small business websites, ensuring reliability and performance.

101domain

101domain

101domain.com

101domain offers domain registration, management, and online presence protection for individuals and businesses, including web hosting and legal resources.

Pair Networks

Pair Networks

pair.com

Pair Networks offers web hosting and network solutions with 99.9% uptime, 24/7 tech support, and features for secure and scalable network management.

A2 Hosting

A2 Hosting

a2hosting.com

A2 Hosting provides fast and reliable web hosting services, including shared, VPS, and dedicated options, with 24/7 support and enhanced security features.

Loopia

Loopia

loopia.com

Loopia app offers web hosting, domain management, and website building tools, enabling users to manage their digital presence easily and securely.

AccuWeb Hosting

AccuWeb Hosting

accuwebhosting.com

AccuWeb Hosting provides affordable and reliable web hosting solutions, offering shared, VPS, and dedicated hosting with 24/7 support and high uptime guarantees.

Name.com

Name.com

name.com

The Name.com app allows users to manage domain names, web hosting, and related services through a user-friendly interface.

WPMU DEV

WPMU DEV

wpmudev.com

WPMU DEV is a platform for managing multiple WordPress sites, offering plugins, hosting, site management tools, and support.

20i

20i

20i.com

20i offers managed web hosting for websites and apps, with a focus on speed, reliability, and easy management through a custom control panel.

HostArmada

HostArmada

hostarmada.com

HostArmada is a web hosting service offering shared, VPS, and dedicated hosting solutions with 24/7 support, security features, and user-friendly management tools.

Digital Pacific

Digital Pacific

digitalpacific.com.au

Digital Pacific is a web hosting app offering shared hosting, VPS, dedicated servers, and domain registration with 24/7 support and transparent pricing.

Yola

Yola

yola.com

Yola is a website builder that allows users to create and host websites with customizable templates, photo galleries, and online store features.

DomainRacer

DomainRacer

domainracer.com

DomainRacer provides affordable web hosting, domain registration, and management tools for individuals and businesses to enhance their online presence.

IntecHost

IntecHost

intechost.com

IntecHost.in is a web hosting provider in India offering web hosting, cloud services, and domain management with 99.99% uptime and enhanced security.

HostPapa

HostPapa

hostpapa.com

HostPapa provides web hosting solutions and cloud services for small and medium-sized businesses, featuring easy site management, reliable support, and security features.

EuroDNS

EuroDNS

eurodns.com

EuroDNS provides domain management and web hosting services, including domain registration, DNS management, and managed WordPress hosting with integrated security features.

Simply.com

Simply.com

simply.com

Simply.com app provides an easy-to-use control panel for web hosting management, allowing users to efficiently oversee their digital environment.

MyLightHost

MyLightHost

mylighthost.com

MyLightHost is a user-friendly web hosting solution offering unlimited bandwidth, easy management tools, and one-click installations for various applications.

LogicWeb

LogicWeb

logicweb.com

LogicWeb app provides web hosting services featuring LiteSpeed, NVMe storage, automated backups, free domain, and easy WordPress installation.

OnlyDomains

OnlyDomains

onlydomains.com

OnlyDomains helps users register domain names and build websites, offering tools for email setup and domain management for a professional online presence.

ElySpace

ElySpace

elyspace.com

ElySpace provides Managed Cloud Hosting services, handling server management and support for businesses to ensure reliable website performance and uptime.

HostEurope

HostEurope

hosteurope.de

HostEurope is a web hosting platform offering shared hosting, VPS, application deployment, and 24/7 support for various online needs.

BGOcloud

BGOcloud

bgocloud.com

BGOcloud offers a range of cloud hosting solutions and management tools, enabling users to optimize performance, security, and scalability of their cloud infrastructure.

MonoVM

MonoVM

monovm.com

MonoVM provides cloud-based VPS solutions, offering scalable virtual servers, domain registration, and web hosting services with 24/7 support and flexible payment options.

StableHost

StableHost

stablehost.com

StableHost is a web hosting platform offering shared, VPS, and reseller hosting with features like unlimited bandwidth, a SiteBuilder tool, and 99.9% uptime.

UK2

UK2

uk2.net

UK2 is a web hosting app offering shared, cloud, and VPS hosting with 24/7 tech support, unlimited resources, and easy setup for various websites.

Uniregistry

Uniregistry

uniregistry.com

Uniregistry app facilitates domain name management, including registration, renewal, transfer, and oversight for users with various domain portfolios.

HostStage

HostStage

host-stage.net

HostStage helps users succeed online and achieve financial independence by offering personalized support for their projects.

Host Poco

Host Poco

hostpoco.com

Host Poco is a web hosting platform offering free and low-cost hosting plans with features like cPanel, free SSL, and customer support for managing online presences.

BoostedHost

BoostedHost

boostedhost.com

BoostedHost is a web hosting service offering various plans and features for easy website management and security, catering to all users from beginners to businesses.

NexifyHost

NexifyHost

nexifyhost.com

NexifyHost is an app that provides web hosting management tools with a focus on user-friendly interfaces, performance, and security for diverse hosting needs.

