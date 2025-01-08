App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Domain Registration Providers - French Polynesia
Domain registration service providers, also known as domain registrars, assist businesses in securing Internet domain names. These services involve processing domain name registrations and reserving them for typically one or two years. Domain registrars often provide a domain search feature for users to check the availability of desired domains. These services are essential for organizations aiming to establish and maintain a website or secure domain names for future use. Additionally, domain registrars offer domain transfer services for moving registered domains to new registrars. Some also provide domain parking services, allowing users to host simple web pages or advertising space that can be accessed by visitors to the site. Registrars of top-level and second-level domains are accredited and overseen by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), a nonprofit organization responsible for managing the Domain Name System. Some website hosting providers also include domain registration as part of their hosting packages, offering organizations a streamlined way to manage their domains.
Submit New App
Zoho Mail
zoho.com
Zoho Mail is a secure email hosting service for businesses. It has an in-built collaboration platform to enable the entire organization to share and communicate seamlessly within Inbox. It is a blend of classic email and the modern collaboration tools promoting the use of comments, likes and sharing. Zoho Mail is well integrated with all the other Zoho applications as well as popular external applications.
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's Marketing & CRM mobile app helps you market smarter and grow your business faster from day one. Access the tools you need wherever your work takes you and get up and running in minutes - no experience needed. With Mailchimp, you'll never miss an opportunity to make a sale, bring customers back, find new subscribers, or share your brand's mission. Use Mailchimp for: * Marketing CRM - Keep up with your contacts with Marketing CRM from Mailchimp. Find and add new customers with contact import tools, such as the business card scanner. Track audience growth and view insights about individual contacts on the dashboard. Do it all in one place - call, text, and email directly from the app. Record notes and add tags after every interaction to remember the important details. * Reports & Analytics - Get a deeper look into your sales and marketing performance. Track results for all of your campaigns and get actionable recommendations on how to improve. View reports and analytics for email campaigns, landing pages, Facebook and Instagram ads, social media posts, and postcards. * Emails & Automations - Create, edit and send email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and automations. With one-click Resend to Non-Openers and Product Retargeting emails, you'll be able to re-engage customers and grow sales in no time. * Facebook & Instagram Ads - Draft and publish ads, set a budget, and target a specific group. Reach new people, engage existing contacts, set up custom audiences, or bring back website visitors. * Marketing Recommendations - Get actionable recommendations to help improve your marketing. Know when it's time to set up an Abandoned Cart email or get a reminder to set your brand's logo. * Brand Management - Upload images from your device directly into Mailchimp and use them across all of your campaigns.
GoDaddy
godaddy.com
GoDaddy Inc. is an American publicly traded Internet domain registrar and web hosting company headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and incorporated in Delaware.As of June 2020, GoDaddy has more than 20 million customers and over 7,000 employees worldwide. The company is known for its advertising on TV and in the newspapers. It has been involved in several controversies related to censorship.
Hostinger
hostinger.com
Choose your web hosting solution and make the perfect website! From shared hosting and domains to VPS - we have all you need for online success.
Google Domains
domains.google
Find your place online with a domain from Google, powered by Google reliability, security and performance.
Namecheap
namecheap.com
Namecheap, Inc. is an ICANN-accredited domain name registrar, which provides domain name registration and web hosting, based in Phoenix, Arizona, US. Namecheap is a budget hosting provider with 11 million registered users and 10 million domains.
SiteGround
siteground.com
SiteGround is the largest independent website hosting platform trusted by the owners of over 2.8 million domains worldwide. With a focus on web speed and security, SiteGround’s hosting service includes simple but powerful website management tools and unique in-house solutions that make websites run faster and safer. Combined with industry-leading customer service, this makes SiteGround the preferred website hosting provider for freelancers, small businesses, and webmasters alike. WordPress users on SiteGround enjoy managed service with specialized tools for superior website performance and easy management.
Bluehost
bluehost.com
Bluehost, a Newfold Digital company, is a trusted partner for WordPress users. Founded in 2003, Bluehost enables novices and experts alike to create and maintain a web presence with reliable web hosting, eCommerce tools, marketing applications, automated security, and WordPress tools. Its one-stop dashboard makes it easy for users to manage most aspects of their website from metrics to site security. Built on open source technology, Bluehost continues to support and participate in countless open source projects to help push the internet to its full potential.
DreamHost
dreamhost.com
The Power of WordPress + the Ease of a Drag-and-Drop Builder. Use drag-and-drop editing paired with design blocks to build faster and edit easier. Post and Page Builder makes WordPress simple for beginners, but also includes advanced options for seasoned professionals to turn your ideas into something real, without all the extra work. DreamHost WP Website Builder features include - - Quick-Start Wizard - 200+ Starter Sites to Choose From - Drag-and-Drop Website Builder - Real-Time SEO Recommendations
OVHcloud
ovhcloud.com
OVH, legally OVH Groupe SAS, is a French cloud computing company which offers VPS, dedicated servers and other web services. As of 2016 OVH owned the world's largest data center in surface area. As of 2019, it was the largest hosting provider in Europe, and the third largest in the world based on physical servers.
Hover
hover.com
Find the perfect domain name for your idea at Hover. All domains come with industry-leading customer support and free WHOIS privacy. Name your passion today!
Gandi
gandi.net
➤ Email, web hosting, SSL certificate ✅ It all begins with a domain name ✅ Buy the perfect domain name among our 750 extensions!
Krystal
krystal.uk
Krystal is an internet services company started in 2002 specialising in cutting-edge tools and services for businesses around the world. We do things differently, offering premium solutions that are sustainable without sacrificing performance. Today we’re the UK’s largest independent web hosting company, and the world’s only B Corp web host & public cloud provider. Whether it’s our award-winning web hosting, bespoke cloud services, VoIP solutions, or outstanding UK customer support, we never compromise on our products, service or planet-first approach. We are powered by 100% renewable electricity, and after reinvesting profits into improving our service, we direct any surplus cash towards environmental initiatives. We offset the carbon emissions of our entire workforce and plant millions of carbon-capturing, habitat-restoring trees. Whatever the size of your business or its ambitions, Krystal has a sustainable solution to futureproof your business and power your growth.
NameSilo
namesilo.com
NameSilo LLC is an American Internet domain registrar and web hosting company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. It is owned by NameSilo Technologies Corp., which is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (an alternative stock exchange for micro-cap and emerging companies). NameSilo is an ICANN-accredited domain name registrar company which provides DNS domains, web hosting, email services, SSL certificates, and other website products.
Domain.com
domain.com
Finding the perfect website domain is as easy as 1-2-3. Buy a domain name, build and host a website, and enjoy our professional online marketing tools.
HostGator
hostgator.com
HostGator is a leading provider of secure and affordable web hosting. Discover why thousands of customers trust us to handle their website hosting needs.
Webnode
webnode.com
Create your own website for free! You can create an amazing website with Webnode in just minutes. Join our 45 million users and build one yourself.
GreenGeeks
greengeeks.com
Web Hosting that's fast, secure & eco-friendly. The Internet is a huge polluter of the environment. Start hosting your website on the world's leading eco-friendly web hosting provider and make a positive impact on the environment!
Afternic
afternic.com
Afternic, a GoDaddy company, the world’s largest full service premier domain marketplace.
Sav
sav.com
Cheap domain name registrations, domain backordering for 100+ TLDs and a large premium and auction domain marketplace.
Hostwinds
hostwinds.com
Hostwinds provides dependable cloud solutions at a competitive price. Since founded in 2010, our primary compassion has been providing the best customer service and products to worldwide hosting customers. Our professional support remains available to our customers 24/7 and boasts a 99.9999% uptime guarantee. Hostwinds customers can rest assured knowing their hosting remains in dependable hands.
Dan.com
dan.com
Buy and Sell Domains with Dan.com. Discover millions of domain names available for sale. Dan.com keeps you safe.
HugeDomains
hugedomains.com
HugeDomains is the world leader in premium domains names. Find the perfect domain today.
Name.com
name.com
Name.com is in Denver and offers domain names, web hosting and super easy websites. Unicorns and rainbows come standard with our customer support.
DNSimple
dnsimple.com
DNSimple helps you manage your Domains and DNS. Simple Domains with registration, transfer and renewal. Simple DNS with Enterprise-grade DNS services for all of our users and Simple SSL to secure your domains with SSL certificates in three easy steps. DNSimple it's also a new approach on how to manage Domains and DNS. With DNSimple Domain Control Plane, you gain unprecedented visibility and control of domains and DNS even if the ressources are hosted outside DNSimple's infrastructure. No matter the complexity of your domain portfolio, DNSimple delivers simple, secure domain management that you can trust.
Crazy Domains
crazydomains.com
Crazy Domains provides domain names, hosting, online marketing and business products to 100,000's of businesses and individuals worldwide.
Zomro
zomro.com
Join Zomro.com! Our company offers a wide range of services: hosting, VPS, Forex VPS, dedicated servers, FTP storage, domain registration, protection from DDOS attacks, VPN services and much more. We have been working since 2014. Our servers are located in the Netherlands, and the team in Ukraine, Latvia and Holland. Technical support is ready to help at any time of the day. The location of servers in the Netherlands gives high availability and performance of sites. We also offer an affiliate program that allows you to earn effortlessly. Join and get rewards for each referred customer. Whether you are a webmaster, entrepreneur or website owner, Zomro.com offers a full range of services to ensure an online presence.
Regery
regery.com
Cheap domain registration. SSL certificates, WordPress hosting, website monitoring. Choose and buy a domain in 1 click. ✯ Instant registration in most domain areas
101domain
101domain.com
101domain helps corporations create, maintain, and protect their online presence with our Corporate Domain Service, which includes domain registration and management, as well as legal resources that inform them of any pertinent law changes, and refer them to lawyers who specialize in various domain-related issues. But corporations are not the only ones to benefit from our powerful domain management tools and long years of industry experience. Even personal websites can see a huge benefit from protecting themselves online and developing a truly well thought out domain name strategy.
A2 Hosting
a2hosting.com
A2 Hosting is your high powered Web Hosting provider. Host your site on their fine tuned SwiftServer platform featuring a Turbo Server option for up to 20X faster page loads compared to competing solutions. A2 Hosting has a solution for your needs whether you need Shared Hosting, Reseller Hosting, VPS Hosting or Dedicated Hosting. Enjoy ultra-reliable service backed by their 99.9% Uptime Guarantee and expert support from their 24/7/365 Guru Crew Support team.
UltaHost
ultahost.com
UltaHost is a leader in fast Hosting solutions for mission-critical sites & apps. Own your stable VPS or Dedicated hosting to get a smooth operation. UltaHost is a high-performance web hosting platform that assists you in getting fast, stable, and safe websites for any type of digital project, whether eCommerce shop, blog, company portfolio, agency marketing, media, and content publishing, social networking, or small or mid-sized business. It provides shared, cheap VPS (virtual private server), VDS (virtual dedicated server), and cheap dedicated hosting solutions for companies, businesses, and individuals to make their projects successful.
AccuWeb Hosting
accuwebhosting.com
Founded in the year 2003, AccuWeb Hosting is a Old Tappan, New Jersey (US) based web hosting company, providing the most Affordable and Reliable web hosting solutions to customers across the world. AccuWeb Hosting is a debt free, privately owned company with 14+ years of experience. As of today, AccuWeb Hosting has been serving more than 101,025 satisfied customers and counting. AccuWeb Hosting's online support staff is open 24 hours a day 7 days a week. For your convenience, you may either raise a support ticket or engage in a live online chat. All tickets and chat requests are satisfactorily answered by highly skilled Level-3 hosting technicians. Most support tickets are addressed in less than 30 minutes. AccuWebHosting's servers are housed in the state-of-the-art data center located in US, Australia, Canada, France, Singapore, and India. These ultra-modern data center is equipped with 24 x 7 onsite staff, multiple internet connectivity, 24 x 7 facility monitoring, fire- suppression system, backup power generator, continuous video- surveillance and passcard protected entrances. Most of the servers are powered by Dual Xeon E5 series processors with 64 to 512 GB of RAM, high-speed enterprise grade drives with RAID10 setup. Additionally, all web hosting packages come with Money Back Guarantee, exceptional 99.99% uptime standard and 24 x 7 based support.
Pair Networks
pair.com
Pair is a website hosting company with over 25 years of experience, 99.9% server uptime, and a variety of powerful web hosting plans available, all backed by 24/7, friendly tech support from real employees.
Unlimited Hosting Hub
unlimitedhostinghub.com
Unlimited Hosting Hub offers high quality, fully managed and premium web hosting services to get your new website online. The best and most reliable unlimited personal and small-business web hosting guaranteed.
Loopia
loopia.com
Loopia is Sweden's largest and leading hosting provider since 1999. We offer simple, secure and sustainable services with the best support on the market.
HostArmada
hostarmada.com
HostArmada is a privately owned and independently funded web hosting provider that started in November 2019 with a team dedicated to providing fast, secure, and reliable web hosting services. HostArmada is more than just a web hosting company. We are a team of passionate individuals committed to providing exceptional hosting services to our customers. Our focus is on delivering fast, secure, and reliable web hosting services that meet the unique needs of businesses and individuals worldwide. At HostArmada, we understand that every business is different, and that's why we offer a wide range of hosting solutions to cater to the needs of companies of all sizes, from small startups to large enterprises. Our hosting services include shared hosting, reseller hosting, VPS hosting, and dedicated CPU VPS, all backed by robust cloud infrastructure that ensures high performance and uptime for your website. With HostArmada, you can choose the hosting plan that best suits your needs and scale it up or down as your business grows. Our control panel makes it easy for you to manage your hosting account and website, even if you don't have technical expertise. You can easily manage your website files, databases, domains, and email accounts with just a few clicks. At HostArmada, we believe that customer support is just as important as the quality of our hosting services. That's why we have a dedicated customer support team that is available 24/7 to assist you with any hosting-related questions or issues you may encounter. Our team is highly trained and knowledgeable, and we pride ourselves on delivering fast and reliable assistance through various channels such as live chat, email, and phone. We understand that pricing is a crucial factor when it comes to choosing a web hosting provider. That's why we offer affordable pricing and transparent billing. You can rest assured that there are no hidden fees or surprises when it comes to your hosting bill. Additionally, we offer a hassle-free 45-day money-back guarantee demonstrating our commitment to customer satisfaction. HostArmada is a reliable and customer-oriented web hosting company that offers top-notch web hosting services to businesses and individuals worldwide. With our wide range of hosting solutions, user-friendly control panel, and exceptional customer support, you can be sure that your website is in good hands. We invite you to join our community of satisfied customers and experience the difference for yourself.
OnlyDomains
onlydomains.com
OnlyDomains is the simplest way to register a domain or build a website. Founded in 2009 we are all about ✓ affordable prices ✓ a great user experience ✓ 5-star customer service
20i
20i.com
High-performance managed hosting for every occasion. Join over 1 million agencies, freelancers, businesses and side-hustlers for unmatched speed and reliability. Quickly and easily manage all your websites/apps, domain names, CDN, SSL certificates, email and more all from My20i, our custom built and intuitive control panel. WordPress specialist? Get WordPress staging, cloning, backups, cache, fully-featured WordPress Manager and more all built in (no bloaty plug-ins required) for you and your clients’ sites. Migrating to 20i is easy, and you can transfer unlimited sites from other hosts in just a click, for free, whenever you like. Our expert Support Team are web hosting enthusiasts with rave reviews. Get help from real people who love what they do, not canned responses. If your websites matter, so does your hosting; at 20i we deliver premium hosting experiences you can build your reputation on. All our hosting is powered by 100% renewable energy.
Digital Pacific
digitalpacific.com.au
Digital Pacific Web Hosting, Dedicated Servers, VPS, Cloud Services and Domains.
HostPapa
hostpapa.com
HostPapa is a privately-owned company headquartered in Burlington, Ontario. HostPapa also has locations in 11 other countries around the world. At HostPapa, we consider every one of our customers to be a part of our family. That's why our motto is "Let Papa take care of you!" We understand that our customers' websites are important and that they need to be able to count on us to ensure that their service is not interrupted. We have established a solid foundation to offer hosting solutions and cloud services for small and medium-sized businesses that are reliable, easy-to-use, and customer service-oriented, all for a low cost. At HostPapa, we value our customers and recognize their need for outstanding customer service. We are not satisfied until our customers are! With HostPapa you get: * Feature-rich hosting packages * Money-back guarantee * FREE domain registration * Uptime guarantees * Online knowledge base / support * Help with using the tools / getting set up * Ecommerce capabilities * Free apps With HostPapa you can depend on: * Dedicated customer service * Quality equipment * Maximum guaranteed uptime * Highly functional tools for administration * The leading feature set available * Secure and reliable backups * A solid and honest business partner
IntecHost
intechost.com
IntecHost.in is a web hosting provider in India that offers affordable and reliable web hosting services with 99.99% uptime and free SSL. They accept payments and provide NVMe SSD disk space. According to user reviews and expert opinions, IntecHost.in provides fast and secure servers with affordable pricing plans
Simply.com
simply.com
Professional, cheap and stable web space at a price that everyone can afford. Simply.com makes web hosting easy, smart and available for everyone. 5 stars on Trustpilot.
MyLightHost
mylighthost.com
Provides unlimited bandwidth with all of the web hosting packages. Your website will never go down due to the bandwidth issue.
EuroDNS
eurodns.com
EuroDNS is a web hosting without hidden bandwidth charges, so there is not an unexpected bill.
DomainRacer
domainracer.com
DomainRacer aims to offer reliable, secure, and affordable hosting solutions for professionals and enterprises. DomainRacer has the following features and benefits: • Unlimited SSD disk space for fast and smooth operation of your websites and applications. • LiteSpeed technology and CloudLinux platform for 21x faster speed and high stability of your hosting services. • Free SSL certificates and cPGuard security tool for protecting your website data and visitors from cyber threats. • Free domain name (.in, .com) and SEO default tool for boosting your online presence and ranking. • 24/7 technical support and customer service that is available to assist you with any issues or queries. • Competitive pricing and plans that suit your budget and needs. • Worldwide data centers that ensure optimal speed and uptime for your hosting services.
WPMU DEV
wpmudev.com
Your all-in-one WordPress platform - Optimize and manage multiple WP sites with our award-winning plugins, dedicated hosting, powerful site management tools, and 5-star support. Since 2006, WPMU DEV has been creating high-quality WordPress solutions - helping more than 900,000 developers, freelancers, site-owners, and agencies grow their WP businesses.
LogicWeb
logicweb.com
Your #1 Web Hosting with LiteSpeed, NVMe, JetBackup, Auto-SSL, Free Domain*, 1-Click WordPress installation, automated daily backups.
Yola
yola.com
Yola builds and hosts websites. You can choose from hundreds of templates and add your own photo galleries, videos, and online store. The website is free, and you can upgrade your account so it includes web hosting, a branded email address, and a customized domain name.
HostEurope
hosteurope.de
Behind your web success lies the highest level of performance. We also fulfill your hosting needs – with dedicated experts and leading technologies.
StableHost
stablehost.com
StableHost is a low-cost web hosting, featuring service plans ranging from month-to-month to yearly. Offers enterprise, reseller, and VPS hosting, as well as standard web hosting services.
NexifyHost
nexifyhost.com
NexifyHost is a leading global provider of web hosting and related services. We provide comprehensive tools to hundreds of users throughout the world so anyone, novice or pro, can get on the web and thrive with our web hosting packages.
BoostedHost
boostedhost.com
BoostedHost, established with a singular vision: delivering a hosting solution complete with everything you need for a successful website. With offerings like Shared Hosting, WordPress Hosting, WooCommerce Hosting, Reseller Hosting, and Domain Name registration, we've got you covered. At BoostedHost, we pack our solutions with indispensable features such as SSL, E-Mails, Databases, Backups, AI Anti Virus, and 1-Click Staging, ensuring your site runs seamlessly. More than just hosting providers, we're a passionate team aiming to deliver exceptional services tailored to every website's unique needs. Whether you're a budding blogger or a booming enterprise, our range of solutions caters to all. Navigating and managing your hosting account is a breeze with our intuitive control panel. And even if tech isn't your strength, we're here to guide you every step of the way. Customer support? It's at the heart of what we do. Our dedicated team stands by 24/7, ensuring your questions never go unanswered. Furthermore, with our clear-cut pricing and no hidden fees, you'll always know where you stand. And our commitment to you? Solidified with a straightforward 45-day money-back guarantee. Choose BoostedHost and empower your website with top-tier services, robust tools, and unmatched support. Dive in and witness the BoostedHost difference.
BGOcloud
bgocloud.com
Offers a wide range of hosting solutions, including cPanel Hosting, Professional class KVM VPS, Affordable and reliable OpenVZ VPS, Mikrotik Cloud Based Routers and much more.
Hostilica
hostilica.com
We are specialized in providing all web hosting solutions to support businesses and entrepreneurs around the world with reliable, fast, and professional web hosting services customized to everyone based on their sizes and needs.
Hostitbro
hostitbro.com
Start your online journey with fast and secure web hosting that enables you to take the Internet by storm . At HostItBro, you can choose from various web hosting-related services that include Domain Registration, Shared Hosting with LiteSpeed Servers. Choose HostItBro if you are looking for: ✅ Easy-to-use cPanel ✅ 24/7 professional Live Chat support ✅ 8x Faster WordPress hosting ✅ 99.9% Uptime guarantee ✅ Affordable prices
Hostbillo
hostbillo.com
Our fastest-evolving, former company Wisesolution, well-established in 2010, has been renamed and relaunched as hostbillo.com. Hostbillo finds its place among the top-notch and most-influential web hosting companies. The company is highly recognized for providing high-grade, best-in-class, and hyper-scale web hosting worldwide. The company’s CEO Akshay Saini aims to convey and deliver cutting-edge as well as seamless services to the Hostbillo clients and customers all over the globe at admiringly competitive prices. He has exhaustive knowledge, incredible experience, and involvement with the web hosting industry. This drives him to promptly take on each challenge in the business and hosting industry to build dynamic tech solutions and serve excellent support. After careful examination, Mr. Akshay understood that bringing unwavering quality, quickest speed, cost-adequacy, and potent information security on a solitary stage is a tricky errand that scarcely any web host has the power to accomplish yet. Keeping these vital elements as well as all potential market traps as the main priority, he contributed his time, money investment, and endeavors tremendously to this private firm 'Hostbillo
UK2
uk2.net
UK2’s Domain and Hosting Solutions, with 24/7 tech support and 20 years experience. Check the latest offers to get everything you need to get your ideas online.
Subreg
subreg.cz
Subreg offers registration and administration of domains.
ElySpace
elyspace.com
ElySpace is a leading web hosting company specializing in Managed Cloud Hosting services. With our expert team and advanced infrastructure, we offer a comprehensive solution for businesses seeking a reliable and hassle-free hosting experience. Our Managed Cloud Hosting service ensures that your website is hosted on a secure and high-performance cloud infrastructure. We take care of all the technical aspects, including server setup, maintenance, security updates, and backups, allowing you to focus on your core business activities. By choosing ElySpace for your Managed Cloud Hosting needs, you gain access to a scalable and flexible hosting environment that can seamlessly accommodate your growing business demands. Our team of experienced professionals monitors your website 24/7, ensuring optimal performance, uptime, and fast loading speeds. With ElySpace, you can enjoy the benefits of cloud technology without the complexities associated with managing and maintaining servers. Our dedicated support team is always available to assist you with any hosting-related queries or issues, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted online presence for your business. Experience the power of Managed Cloud Hosting with ElySpace and unlock the full potential of your website. Trust us to handle the technical intricacies while you focus on driving your business forward.