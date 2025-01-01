App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Document Creation Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Document Creation Software

Document creation software enables users to customize, edit, and share text-based documents. These applications function as word processors, and PDF creators and editors. They also offer features for storing and sharing documents, as well as collaborative editing. Often, document creation tools are part of a larger suite of products or integrated with broader business software, but they can also exist as standalone, specialized platforms.

Submit New App


Microsoft Word Online

Microsoft Word Online

microsoft.com

Microsoft Word Online is a free web-based word processor for creating, editing, and sharing documents, with collaboration features and access to OneDrive.

Adobe Acrobat

Adobe Acrobat

acrobat.adobe.com

Adobe Acrobat is a tool for creating, editing, sharing, and signing PDF documents on various devices, with security and collaboration features.

ClickUp

ClickUp

clickup.com

ClickUp is a cloud-based productivity platform for managing projects, tasks, and team collaboration with tools like chat, Docs, and Gantt charts.

monday.com

monday.com

monday.com

monday.com is a project management tool that helps teams manage tasks, projects, and workflows, enhancing collaboration and efficiency.

Coda

Coda

coda.io

Coda is a cloud-based document editor that integrates documents, spreadsheets, and apps, enabling collaborative project management and real-time editing.

Zoho Sheet

Zoho Sheet

zoho.com

Zoho Sheet is a spreadsheet application for data organization, collaboration, and analysis, accessible online and via mobile apps.

iLovePDF

iLovePDF

ilovepdf.com

iLovePDF is an app for managing PDFs with tools for editing, merging, splitting, compressing, converting, and eSigning documents across devices.

Zoho Writer

Zoho Writer

zoho.com

Zoho Writer is a word processing application for creating, editing, and collaborating on documents, with features for grammar checks and document management.

StudioBinder

StudioBinder

studiobinder.com

StudioBinder is a web-based app for managing film production, allowing teams to write scripts, create schedules, and organize resources efficiently.

WriterDuet

WriterDuet

writerduet.com

WriterDuet is a cloud-based screenwriting software for collaborative scriptwriting, featuring real-time editing and AI suggestions for dialogue and plot development.

JotForm

JotForm

jotform.com

JotForm is a no-code platform for creating forms and automating workflows, supporting integrations and customizable templates for various business needs.

Wondershare PDFelement

Wondershare PDFelement

pdf.wondershare.com

Wondershare PDFelement is a PDF editor for creating, editing, and converting PDFs across multiple platforms, featuring OCR, e-signatures, and cloud integration.

Craft

Craft

craft.do

Craft is a collaborative workspace app for note-taking, document management, and task tracking, enabling teams to organize and manage their work together.

DocHub

DocHub

dochub.com

DocHub allows users to edit, sign, and distribute documents efficiently, with integration into Google Workspace and support for various file formats.

EasyPrompter

EasyPrompter

easyprompter.com

EasyPrompter is a web-based teleprompter for users like bloggers and students, helping them present text smoothly.

Soda PDF

Soda PDF

sodapdf.com

Soda PDF is a user-friendly tool for creating, editing, and converting PDF files, supporting electronic signatures, form creation, and document comparison.

Lark

Lark

larksuite.com

Lark is a collaboration platform that integrates messaging, document sharing, video calls, and project management for efficient team workflows.

Xodo

Xodo

xodo.com

Xodo is an app for editing, annotating, signing, and sharing PDFs, supporting various file types and offering multiple viewing modes.

Smallpdf

Smallpdf

smallpdf.com

Smallpdf is a user-friendly online tool for managing and editing PDF documents, offering features like conversion, compression, editing, and digital signing.

Zoho Docs

Zoho Docs

zoho.com

Zoho Docs is a document management app that allows teams to create, edit, share, and collaborate on files securely in real-time.

pdfFiller

pdfFiller

pdffiller.com

pdfFiller is a cloud-based app for editing, creating, and managing PDF documents, forms, and signatures on various devices.

Mathpix Snip

Mathpix Snip

mathpix.com

Mathpix Snip converts images and PDFs to various formats like LaTeX and DOCX, aiding STEM researchers in managing and organizing their materials.

Nitro

Nitro

gonitro.com

Nitro is a SaaS application for managing PDFs and electronic signatures, offering tools for editing, annotating, and secure document workflows.

Drawboard

Drawboard

drawboard.com

Drawboard PDF is an app for collaborative PDF markup, allowing users to create, edit, and annotate documents efficiently on various platforms.

Foxit Cloud

Foxit Cloud

connectedpdf.com

Foxit Cloud is a document management solution for securely managing, editing, and sharing PDF documents and forms across different platforms.

Moxo

Moxo

moxo.com

Moxo is a client management platform that streamlines communication and project workflows between businesses and their clients through a unified hub.

Sejda

Sejda

sejda.com

Sejda is an online PDF editor that allows users to edit, compress, merge, split, and convert PDF documents easily, without installation.

Quip

Quip

quip.com

Quip is a collaborative platform for teams that combines document and spreadsheet editing with chat features, enabling real-time communication and task tracking.

FlippingBook

FlippingBook

flippingbook.com

FlippingBook is a tool for converting PDFs into interactive flipbooks, enhancing documents with multimedia and analytics, usable for marketing and communication.

Lumin

Lumin

luminpdf.com

Lumin is a cloud-based PDF editing and document workflow tool that allows users to edit, annotate, sign, and collaborate on PDF documents from any device.

LawDepot

LawDepot

lawdepot.com

LawDepot is an app that enables users to create customizable legal documents and contracts, offering templates for various legal needs across countries.

CleverPDF

CleverPDF

cleverpdf.com

CleverPDF provides over 30 free online tools for managing PDFs, including conversion, compression, merging, and password removal.

Formstack

Formstack

formstack.com

Formstack is a cloud-based app for creating digital forms, collecting data, and automating workflows, featuring integrations, analytics, and customizable templates.

Bit.ai

Bit.ai

bit.ai

Bit.ai is a collaborative platform for creating, managing, and sharing interactive documents and notes with multimedia content and real-time collaboration features.

Xara Cloud

Xara Cloud

xara.com

Xara Cloud is a cloud-based design platform for creating marketing materials and responsive websites using templates and drag-and-drop tools.

DocFly

DocFly

docfly.com

DocFly is an online platform for creating, editing, converting, and compressing PDF files, suitable for personal and professional use.

FormSwift

FormSwift

formswift.com

FormSwift is a cloud-based app that allows users to create, customize, sign, and download various business and legal forms easily.

GRID

GRID

grid.is

GRID is a versatile spreadsheet tool that integrates data visualization, narration, and presentation, allowing connection to multiple data sources for analysis and sharing.

DocRaptor

DocRaptor

docraptor.com

DocRaptor is an API that converts HTML to PDF, supporting features like headers, page breaks, watermarks, and accessible PDFs.

CocoDoc

CocoDoc

cocodoc.com

CocoDoc is an online PDF editor that allows users to edit, sign, and share documents securely in various formats.

Legito

Legito

legito.com

Legito is a no-code platform for automating document management, contract tracking, and workflow processes across various business teams.

Samepage

Samepage

samepage.io

Samepage is a collaborative workspace that combines chat, video conferencing, task management, and document editing to enhance team communication and productivity.

SuiteFiles

SuiteFiles

suitefiles.com

SuiteFiles is a document management platform that integrates collaboration, signing, and storage for professional services firms, enhancing efficiency and workflow.

Docupilot

Docupilot

docupilot.app

Docupilot is a cloud-based document automation tool for creating, managing, and sharing documents with integration capabilities for various data sources.

Xtensio

Xtensio

xtensio.com

Xtensio enables teams to create, edit, and share professional documents and presentations with real-time collaboration and customizable templates.

Docsie

Docsie

docsie.io

Docsie is a web-based platform for creating, managing, and publishing product documentation in multiple languages, with analytics and translation support.

MyDocSafe

MyDocSafe

mydocsafe.com

MyDocSafe secures and automates client communication, document signing, and onboarding processes, ensuring compliance and efficiency.

Hiration

Hiration

hiration.com

Hiration is an AI-powered app that provides tools for creating resumes, cover letters, and LinkedIn profiles, aimed at enhancing job search materials and strategies.

Summize

Summize

summize.com

Summize is a contract lifecycle management app that integrates with existing tools to streamline contract processes and provide AI-powered summaries and analytics.

Formsio

Formsio

formsio.com

Formsio is a no-code, cloud-based platform for creating, managing, and automating forms and documents with features like digital signatures and real-time HTML generation.

Docamatic

Docamatic

docamatic.com

Docamatic converts HTML to PDF, creates documents from templates, captures screenshots, generates barcodes, and automates document management via a user-friendly dashboard.

OneDeck

OneDeck

onedeck.com

OneDeck is a digital platform that automates business management, streamlines workflows, enhances collaboration, and improves communication in one integrated tool.

AirMason

AirMason

airmason.com

AirMason is a platform for HR teams that simplifies document creation, sharing, and signature collection, centralizing and automating the handbook process.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.