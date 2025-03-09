Find the right software and services.
Document creation software enables users to customize, edit, and share text-based documents. These applications function as word processors, and PDF creators and editors. They also offer features for storing and sharing documents, as well as collaborative editing. Often, document creation tools are part of a larger suite of products or integrated with broader business software, but they can also exist as standalone, specialized platforms.
SuiteFiles
suitefiles.com
SuiteFiles is a document management platform that integrates collaboration, signing, and storage for professional services firms, enhancing efficiency and workflow.
Soda PDF
sodapdf.com
Soda PDF is a user-friendly tool for creating, editing, and converting PDF files, supporting electronic signatures, form creation, and document comparison.
WriterDuet
writerduet.com
WriterDuet is a cloud-based screenwriting software for collaborative scriptwriting, featuring real-time editing and AI suggestions for dialogue and plot development.
Zoho Docs
zoho.com
Zoho Docs is a document management app that allows teams to create, edit, share, and collaborate on files securely in real-time.
Zoho Sheet
zoho.com
Zoho Sheet is a spreadsheet application for data organization, collaboration, and analysis, accessible online and via mobile apps.
Zoho Writer
zoho.com
Zoho Writer is a word processing application for creating, editing, and collaborating on documents, with features for grammar checks and document management.
StudioBinder
studiobinder.com
StudioBinder is a web-based app for managing film production, allowing teams to write scripts, create schedules, and organize resources efficiently.
Lumin
luminpdf.com
Lumin is a cloud-based PDF editing and document workflow tool that allows users to edit, annotate, sign, and collaborate on PDF documents from any device.
Xara Cloud
xara.com
Xara Cloud is a cloud-based design platform for creating marketing materials and responsive websites using templates and drag-and-drop tools.
EasyPrompter
easyprompter.com
EasyPrompter is a web-based teleprompter for users like bloggers and students, helping them present text smoothly.
Moxo
moxo.com
Moxo is a client management platform that streamlines communication and project workflows between businesses and their clients through a unified hub.
Summize
summize.com
Summize is pioneering true digital contracting with a CLM solution that puts the user experience first. It takes a deliberately different approach by embedding workflows directly into existing technologies that you (and your business) already know and use daily, including Teams, Slack and Word. This unique approach enables greater user adoption, faster contract cycles, measurable efficiencies, and mitigated risk. Now, in-house legal teams can instantly bring to life the contents of a contract with AI-powered metadata summaries, saving hours in manual review time. Comprehensive analytics and centralised repository provide all the insight to make informed decisions. It’s CLM with a difference.
Legito
legito.com
Legito is a no-code platform for automating document management, contract tracking, and workflow processes across various business teams.
Nitro
gonitro.com
Nitro is a SaaS application for managing PDFs and electronic signatures, offering tools for editing, annotating, and secure document workflows.
Smallpdf
smallpdf.com
Smallpdf is a user-friendly online tool for managing and editing PDF documents, offering features like conversion, compression, editing, and digital signing.
GRID
grid.is
GRID is a next-generation spreadsheet tool featuring a built-in document layer for data visualization, narration and presentation. In addition to our native GRID Sheets spreadsheet editor, GRID lets you effortlessly combine multiple other data sources in one place. Import spreadsheet files, connect to spreadsheets in cloud drives, or connect databases from other sources such as Airtable or Notion. With GRID, you can stop bouncing between tools and do all your analysis, visualization, and data sharing from within a single product. GRID combines the power of spreadsheets, presentation software, and text editors on one beautiful surface. We’re building a tool that makes data work easier and more accessible for everyone. GRID suggests relevant chart types as you work, and can even help you figure out the right formulas to use with our fully integrated, GPT-3 powered formula copilot. GRID is the future of numbers. Sign up & start GRID for free at www.grid.is.
Docsie
docsie.io
Docsie is a web-based platform for creating, managing, and publishing product documentation in multiple languages, with analytics and translation support.
Hiration
hiration.com
AI powered end to end career services platform which includes the following: - Resume Builder - Resume Reviewer - Job based Resume Optimizer - Cover Letter Builder - LinkedIn Profile Optimizer - Digital Portfolio Builder
Xtensio
xtensio.com
Xtensio enables teams to create, edit, and share professional documents and presentations with real-time collaboration and customizable templates.
Docupilot
docupilot.app
Docupilot is a cloud-based document automation tool for creating, managing, and sharing documents with integration capabilities for various data sources.
CocoDoc
cocodoc.com
CocoDoc is an online PDF editor that allows users to edit, sign, and share documents securely in various formats.
DocFly
docfly.com
DocFly is an online platform for creating, editing, converting, and compressing PDF files, suitable for personal and professional use.
CleverPDF
cleverpdf.com
CleverPDF provides over 30 free online tools for managing PDFs, including conversion, compression, merging, and password removal.
AirMason
airmason.com
AirMason is an ever-evolving platform that is designed to help HR teams increase efficiency when it comes to document creation, design, distribution, and collection of signatures - all in real time. AirMason's helps you transform your existing handbook process into a clean & efficient single source of truth that is aligned with your brand and culture and provides automation to save your team time.
OneDeck
onedeck.com
OneDeck is a smart, intelligent and automated platform for all your business management needs. With OneDeck, you can streamline your workflow, enhance collaboration, and improve communication, all in one place.
Docamatic
docamatic.com
Docamatic is a high quality API that allows you to convert HTML to PDF, create documents from templates (JSON to PDF), capture screenshots and generate barcodes. Create and send your documents via email from a single API call. Keep track of everything from a beautiful, user friendly dashboard. Our ready to go templates for invoices, shipping labels, packing slips and more will have you up and running in no time.
Formsio
formsio.com
Easily digitize paperwork with our no-code, cloud-based software. Formsio includes document design, sophisticated document assembly, digital signatures, and much more for end-to-end document automation. Unlike competitors that wrap their solutions around static PDF files, Formsio documents are HTML, and dynamically generate in real time. With Formsio, companies will lower risks associated with data entry errors and lost documents, streamline processes, and reduce time to complete paperwork.
FormSwift
formswift.com
FormSwift is a cloud-based app that allows users to create, customize, sign, and download various business and legal forms easily.
Xodo
xodo.com
Xodo is an app for editing, annotating, signing, and sharing PDFs, supporting various file types and offering multiple viewing modes.
monday.com
monday.com
monday.com is a project management tool that helps teams manage tasks, projects, and workflows, enhancing collaboration and efficiency.
Adobe Acrobat
acrobat.adobe.com
Adobe Acrobat is a tool for creating, editing, sharing, and signing PDF documents on various devices, with security and collaboration features.
Bit.ai
bit.ai
Bit.ai is a collaborative platform for creating, managing, and sharing interactive documents and notes with multimedia content and real-time collaboration features.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is a cloud-based productivity platform for managing projects, tasks, and team collaboration with tools like chat, Docs, and Gantt charts.
Coda
coda.io
Coda is a cloud-based document editor that integrates documents, spreadsheets, and apps, enabling collaborative project management and real-time editing.
Craft
craft.do
Craft is a collaborative workspace app for note-taking, document management, and task tracking, enabling teams to organize and manage their work together.
DocHub
dochub.com
DocHub allows users to edit, sign, and distribute documents efficiently, with integration into Google Workspace and support for various file formats.
DocRaptor
docraptor.com
The best and easiest HTML-to-PDF API. As the only API powered by the Prince HTML-to-PDF engine, DocRaptor provides powerful support for headers, page breaks, page numbers, flexbox, watermarks, accessible PDFs, and much more.
Drawboard
drawboard.com
Drawboard PDF is an app for collaborative PDF markup, allowing users to create, edit, and annotate documents efficiently on various platforms.
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is a tool for converting PDFs into interactive flipbooks, enhancing documents with multimedia and analytics, usable for marketing and communication.
Formstack
formstack.com
Formstack is a cloud-based app for creating digital forms, collecting data, and automating workflows, featuring integrations, analytics, and customizable templates.
Microsoft Word Online
microsoft.com
Microsoft Word Online is a free web-based word processor for creating, editing, and sharing documents, with collaboration features and access to OneDrive.
Foxit Cloud
connectedpdf.com
Foxit Cloud is a document management solution for securely managing, editing, and sharing PDF documents and forms across different platforms.
iLovePDF
ilovepdf.com
iLovePDF is an app for managing PDFs with tools for editing, merging, splitting, compressing, converting, and eSigning documents across devices.
JotForm
jotform.com
JotForm is a no-code platform for creating forms and automating workflows, supporting integrations and customizable templates for various business needs.
Lark
larksuite.com
Lark is a collaboration platform that integrates messaging, document sharing, video calls, and project management for efficient team workflows.
LawDepot
lawdepot.com
LawDepot is an app that enables users to create customizable legal documents and contracts, offering templates for various legal needs across countries.
Mathpix Snip
mathpix.com
Mathpix Snip converts images and PDFs to various formats like LaTeX and DOCX, aiding STEM researchers in managing and organizing their materials.
MyDocSafe
mydocsafe.com
MyDocSafe secures and automates client communication, document signing, and onboarding processes, ensuring compliance and efficiency.
Wondershare PDFelement
pdf.wondershare.com
Wondershare PDFelement is a PDF editor for creating, editing, and converting PDFs across multiple platforms, featuring OCR, e-signatures, and cloud integration.
pdfFiller
pdffiller.com
pdfFiller is a cloud-based app for editing, creating, and managing PDF documents, forms, and signatures on various devices.
Quip
quip.com
Quip is a collaborative platform for teams that combines document and spreadsheet editing with chat features, enabling real-time communication and task tracking.
Samepage
samepage.io
Samepage is a collaborative workspace that combines chat, video conferencing, task management, and document editing to enhance team communication and productivity.
Sejda
sejda.com
Sejda is an online PDF editor that allows users to edit, compress, merge, split, and convert PDF documents easily, without installation.
