Top Document Creation Software - Palau
Document creation software enables users to customize, edit, and share text-based documents. These applications function as word processors, and PDF creators and editors. They also offer features for storing and sharing documents, as well as collaborative editing. Often, document creation tools are part of a larger suite of products or integrated with broader business software, but they can also exist as standalone, specialized platforms.
SuiteFiles
suitefiles.com
Document creation, collaboration, and signing all in one spot. SuiteFiles is powerful — yet simple — document management software for accounting and professional services firms. Our workflows are exactly what small to mid-sized firms need to grow along with their clients. We back your daily activities, integrating with Xero, Karbon, QuickBooks Online, Microsoft 365, and more. We’re on a mission to give firms of all sizes enterprise-grade solutions and service that meets them where they are in their growth trajectory. The result? A user-friendly, scalable, robust platform that your team and clients will actually enjoy using. Our product development and customer support teams are responsive — meaning you have people invested in you getting the most out of SuiteFiles. With SuiteFiles, your document management needs are taken care of and your IT burden is lifted allowing you to increase billable hours and strengthen relationships with your clients. With 1000+ efficiency driven professional services firms bettering their businesses with SuiteFiles (and a 99.6% renewal rate), we’re the obvious choice for you. Un-silo your operations with full workflow solutions and extensive integrations connecting you with industry-leading apps. SuiteFiles’ comprehensive features and functionality were designed for teams of 10 to 500 with your employees’ satisfaction in mind. Over the years, we’ve perfected our software for your end-to-end processes with integrations, automations, signing, and email management eliminating the app hopping and multiple subscription fees you’d otherwise need. We combine easy third party sharing with cutting-edge security without taking away your data ownership. We’ve simplified the complexity of organizing, centralizing and leveraging the information your firm needs to perform every day. You should be spending your working hours serving clients and growing your business, not fighting with files. So, we designed SuiteFiles with quick, complete data migration and onboarding to get your team operational in as little as two days. Plus, our intelligent interface is easy to use and consistently refined. By eliminating unnecessary back-and-forth, process delays, collaboration overhead, and toggling between multiple tools our time saving adds up. Our customers report saving 5 hours a week, per employee. That’s 6 ½ FTE weeks per staff member annually!
Soda PDF
sodapdf.com
PDF editing made easy. Discover Soda PDF, the easy-to-use software complete with editing tools for modifying PDF files your way. Try it for FREE today!
WriterDuet
writerduet.com
Plan, write, and share with the industry-standard software used by over 1 million screenwriters, TV shows, and blockbusters.
Zoho Docs
zoho.com
Online file management for teams and individuals. Bring your team to a secure and collaborative workspace where everything is available to everyone in real time. Create, collaborate, and get work done, securely.
Zoho Sheet
zoho.com
Zoho Sheet is that spreadsheet application that provides you the space for organizing data, discussing reports with your team, and analyzing data, wherever you are. Zoho Sheet also provides native apps for both iOS and Android, thus, not tethering users to their laptops. Key features of Zoho Sheet: 1)Create, edit, share, work on your spreadsheets online, from anywhere 2)The smart data cleaning tool helps get rid of data duplicates, inconsistencies, and missing values in a jiffy. 3)More than 350 functions, and multi-axes charts for better data analysis 4)Allows users to create personalized functions using Deluge, for calculations and data inflow from other applications. 5)Live editing and collaboration features for working together in real time 6)View and retrieve older versions of a file without any trouble 7)Enhance your blog/webpage content with embedded spreadsheets 8)Intuitive user interface designed for web, and mobile devices individually 9)Apply conditional formats to analyze and differentiate huge data 10)Create forms and collect data from inside the spreadsheet 11)Migrate various reports from your Zoho accounting and data collection products to Zoho Sheet with ease 12)A powerful web application, and native apps for iOS and Android 13)Work with other file formats such as .xlsx, .xls, .ods, .csv, .tsv comfortably 14)Allows import and export of files directly from other cloud drives like Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, and Box.
Zoho Writer
zoho.com
Powerful Writer. Powerful Words. We believe in the power of words. That's why we've created Writer, a powerful word processor available across all of your devices. Collaborate with teammates in real-time. Create elegant, inspiring documents for free.
StudioBinder
studiobinder.com
Web-based Video, TV & Film Production Management Software. Write professional formatted scripts. Visualize scenes with shot lists and storyboards, Create & send call sheets, shooting schedules, script breakdown sheets, and manage cast & crew.
Lumin
luminpdf.com
Lumin is cloud-based pdf editing & document workflow software founded in 2014 and headquartered in New Zealand. Operating globally with more than 80 million users worldwide, there's a Lumin user located in almost every continent in the world - including Antarctica! Lumin offers seamless integration into G-Suite and boats a range of intuitive digital tools to add eSignatures, text, highlights and more to your PDF documents in the cloud. With Lumin you can: - Edit raw pdf text directly within your documents for ease of date changes and minor updates to contracts and agreements - Create a seamless eSignature workflow to collect and request digital signatures - Comment, tag & collaborate with your team from anywhere - Sync with the Google tools you know and love - Access a range of digital tools including adding shapes, images, text, comments, highlights and - Access a range of advanced pdf features for manipulating documents, compressing files for sending, splitting files and much more. Streamline document processes and workflows with tools that feel like second nature and work just how you'd expect them to. Use Lumin for study, work and life. Lumin is free to download and use, or you can unlock advanced features and functionality from just $9 p/m. Business and Enterprise plans are available and easily scalable to suit your team. Simply install Lumin PDF from the G-Suite Marketplace and you're good to go!
Xara Cloud
xara.com
Xara Cloud is a template-based creation and editing tool where anyone — even with no design experience — can produce professional-quality marketing materials for their business. A drag-and-drop editor allows for an agile creation of social media posts, e-books, display banner ads, slide presentations, and more. Xara automatically imports your colors, logos, font styles so you can focus on your message while knowing the branding and design elements are sorted.
EasyPrompter
easyprompter.com
EasyPrompter is a web-based teleprompter solution for bloggers, students, presenters, clergy, lawyers
Moxo
moxo.com
Streamline external projects with customers, vendors, and partners. With Moxo, accelerate workflows from account acquisition, to onboarding, and servicing. Coordinate with customers, vendors, and partners to achieve joint deliverables, track milestones, exchange documents, gather approvals and more. Moxo powers project workspaces across a diverse set of industries including financial services, consulting, legal, accounting, healthcare, and more. Our customers include companies like Citibank, FIS, Balfour Homes, AMCK Models, Hibernia College, BNP Paribas, and more. Our team has a rich history of pioneering in the engagement space: Moxo's co-founder and CEO, Subrah Iyar, was the co-founder and CEO of Webex, and Moxo's co-founder and CTO, Stanley Huang, held senior engineering management positions at Cisco Systems and WebEx.
Summize
summize.com
Summize is pioneering true digital contracting with a CLM solution that puts the user experience first. It takes a deliberately different approach by embedding workflows directly into existing technologies that you (and your business) already know and use daily, including Teams, Slack and Word. This unique approach enables greater user adoption, faster contract cycles, measurable efficiencies, and mitigated risk. Now, in-house legal teams can instantly bring to life the contents of a contract with AI-powered metadata summaries, saving hours in manual review time. Comprehensive analytics and centralised repository provide all the insight to make informed decisions. It’s CLM with a difference.
Legito
legito.com
Processes. People. Documents. No code automation platform designed for compliance, HR, legal, operations, procurement, sales and sourcing teams. 400k users globally use Legito to create, perform, collaborate and execute their work. One integrated no-code solution. Including LexisNexis, PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Skoda Auto, and Societe Generale Group. Try our 30 Day Free Trial or Request a demo. No credit card required. For more information, including pricing and product features, visit us at www.legito.com.
Nitro
gonitro.com
Nitro is a global SaaS leader in PDF software, document management and electronic signatures. Nitro’s Productivity Platform includes powerful PDF tools, digital workflows, highly secure eSigning and identity verification capabilities. Its industry-leading business intelligence and analytics product measures ROI and quantifies sustainability efforts, all supported by a best-in-class customer success and change management support team. With more than 3 million licensed users and 13,000+ business customers across 157 countries, Nitro is proud to serve 68% of the Fortune 500.
Smallpdf
smallpdf.com
Made in Switzerland, the land of watches, banks, and clean design, Smallpdf is an award-winning company that offers a suite of clever document management tools. Founded in 2013, Smallpdf provides a simple, secure, and reliable answer to heavy, awkward PDF software. By removing unnecessary features and adding a deep focus on user experience, Smallpdf has become the most-loved PDF software on the planet, serving over 500 million users, 100,000 different companies, in 24 different languages.
GRID
grid.is
GRID is a next-generation spreadsheet tool featuring a built-in document layer for data visualization, narration and presentation. In addition to our native GRID Sheets spreadsheet editor, GRID lets you effortlessly combine multiple other data sources in one place. Import spreadsheet files, connect to spreadsheets in cloud drives, or connect databases from other sources such as Airtable or Notion. With GRID, you can stop bouncing between tools and do all your analysis, visualization, and data sharing from within a single product. GRID combines the power of spreadsheets, presentation software, and text editors on one beautiful surface. We’re building a tool that makes data work easier and more accessible for everyone. GRID suggests relevant chart types as you work, and can even help you figure out the right formulas to use with our fully integrated, GPT-3 powered formula copilot. GRID is the future of numbers. Sign up & start GRID for free at www.grid.is.
Docsie
docsie.io
Docsie is a web-based documentation platform that enables businesses to build, maintain and publish excellent product documentation in multiple languages. This platform helps you analyze how your customers interact with your documentation and provide you with insights on how to improve your docs. If you can only imagine as your product grows, so do your product docs. Using documentation made in Docsie will make it easier for your customers to find relevant knowledge about your product in your documentation and make them happier in the long run and help you successfully retain them. Docsie also connects you to a state of art translation marketplace that also helps you translate your product docs with the help of certified translators, machine learning and advanced translation speed and accuracy improvement algorithms. Docsie is an all-in-one web-based documentation platform that enables companies to build, maintain, and publish excellent product documentation in multiple languages. Our platform also helps analyze how their customers interact with their documentation and provides them with insights on how to improve their docs.
Hiration
hiration.com
AI powered end to end career services platform which includes the following: - Resume Builder - Resume Reviewer - Job based Resume Optimizer - Cover Letter Builder - LinkedIn Profile Optimizer - Digital Portfolio Builder
Xtensio
xtensio.com
Xtensio is the easiest way for teams to create, share, present and manage paperless business collateral. Over 185,000 consultants, agencies, entrepreneurs and educators use Xtensio to build smarter documents and streamline their workflow. Xtensio's cloud-based platform makes it easy to turn business goals into a reality. From entrepreneurs launching their company, to marketing teams promoting global brands and beyond, the tool helps users capture their vision with smart, beautiful documents, web pages and presentations. Choose froms 100s of templates and examples. Change color schemes, images and fill in your own content. Or start with a blank slate and build anything you need from scratch. By combining the design capabilities of a website builder with the collaborative functionality of a content editor, we aim to revolutionize how businesses communicate in a world where perpetual innovation is the new normal. Launched in 2015, Xtensio is the bootstrapping effort of Fake Crow (www.fakecrow.com), a creative product design studio that specializes in digital solutions for forward-thinking companies. Xtensio began as a creator for startups to visualize their company profile and show investors what they’re all about. Then it turned into a toolbox that not only offers presentation tools but also interactive templates that are useful during research, brainstorming, planning and strategy phases of a company. Today, Xtensio fosters the exchange of ideas, transforming a vision into tangible pages of communication. Our small-but-mighty team of entrepreneurs, designers, and content creators adheres to the lean mentality by generating real value for our users without wasting resources. Based in Los Angeles, California, Xtensio is defined by the creativity, cultural vibrancy and innovative spirit that permeates the city. Try Xtensio's editor and all templates and examples for free. Upgrade to save your work and access the platform's full power! Learn more about how Xtensio can help you at www.xtensio.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn to keep up with product news and updates.
Docupilot
docupilot.app
Docupilot is a cloud based document automation software. Unlike competing products with steep pricing tiers, Docupilot is priced affordably. Built with an emphasis on usability, Docupilot also offers integrates with different data sources like CRM, Forms, Online databases, HR, Surveys etc.
CocoDoc
cocodoc.com
CocoDoc is a cutting-edge online PDF editor. Our interactive interface makes it easier for users to utilize the different tools and features available, therefore increasing efficiency and chopping off time. With our secure gateways, users can enjoy the peace of mind that their documents are safe and private.
DocFly
docfly.com
DocFly is an all-in-one solution for your PDF needs. Create, convert & modify PDF files with ease on one simple to use platform.
CleverPDF
cleverpdf.com
CleverPDF offers more than 30 PDF tools online for free. Users can convert PDF to Office, iWork, images, Ebooks or create PDF from those formats. Besides PDF conversion, there are dozens of PDF utility tools such as compress, combine, split, encrypt, add watermark or page numbers to PDF and more. It can help you with your daily PDF tasks. The web-based app is completely free, perpetual license for Offline versions (Mac and Windows) are also available.
AirMason
airmason.com
AirMason is an ever-evolving platform that is designed to help HR teams increase efficiency when it comes to document creation, design, distribution, and collection of signatures - all in real time. AirMason's helps you transform your existing handbook process into a clean & efficient single source of truth that is aligned with your brand and culture and provides automation to save your team time.
OneDeck
onedeck.com
OneDeck is a smart, intelligent and automated platform for all your business management needs. With OneDeck, you can streamline your workflow, enhance collaboration, and improve communication, all in one place.
Docamatic
docamatic.com
Docamatic is a high quality API that allows you to convert HTML to PDF, create documents from templates (JSON to PDF), capture screenshots and generate barcodes. Create and send your documents via email from a single API call. Keep track of everything from a beautiful, user friendly dashboard. Our ready to go templates for invoices, shipping labels, packing slips and more will have you up and running in no time.
Formsio
formsio.com
Easily digitize paperwork with our no-code, cloud-based software. Formsio includes document design, sophisticated document assembly, digital signatures, and much more for end-to-end document automation. Unlike competitors that wrap their solutions around static PDF files, Formsio documents are HTML, and dynamically generate in real time. With Formsio, companies will lower risks associated with data entry errors and lost documents, streamline processes, and reduce time to complete paperwork.
FormSwift
formswift.com
FormSwift is a SaaS company providing businesses with a modern solution to their paperwork. We are a cloud-based service that enables individuals and businesses to easily customize, sign, and download popular business, legal, or personal forms.
Xodo
xodo.com
With Xodo, you can edit, annotate, sign, and share PDFs on desktop, mobile, and web. Xodo makes working with PDFs quick and easy, so you can get things done.
monday.com
monday.com
monday.com is a project management tool that enables organizations to manage tasks, projects, and team work. As of 2020, the company serves 100,000 organizations, including many non-technical organizations. In July 2019, the company raised $150 million, based on $1.9 billion valuation. Monday.com won the 2020 Webby Award for Productivity in the category Apps, Mobile & Voice.
Adobe Acrobat
acrobat.adobe.com
At Adobe, we believe that documents are more than just a collection of information and proof. They are foundational to connecting people and ideas, pushing business forward. Adobe Acrobat keeps you connected to your team while driving your business forward – no matter where you’re working. Acrobat is the all-in-one PDF and e-signature solution trusted by Fortune 500 companies. With Acrobat, you can effortlessly create, edit, convert, share, sign, and combine documents – all from one Adobe platform. You can create seamless digital experiences that enable your team to easily collaborate and work from any device, anytime, anywhere. Liquid Mode in Acrobat also enables users to view PDFs on small screens without the need to pinch and zoom. In partnership with Microsoft, we’re reimagining how work gets done in a modern, secure, and connected hybrid workplace. Acrobat solutions are designed to seamlessly integrate with your favorite Microsoft apps. Save time by creating, editing, sharing, and signing – all right from Microsoft 365, Teams, Outlook, and more. Plus, you can also access smart integrations with Google, Box, and many more apps you use every day. With Acrobat, you have access to file protection features to protect your documents from being copied, changed, or printed – for added peace of mind. Acrobat helps organizations comply with security standards and regulatory requirements such as GLBA and FERPA. It also meets ISO 32000 standards for electronic document exchange, including special-purpose standards such as PDF/A for archiving, PDF/E for engineering, and PDF/X for printing.
Bit.ai
bit.ai
Bit is a powerful document collaboration platform to create documents, notes, wikis with advanced design options, robust search, document tracking and much more..
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, boosting productivity to new heights.
Coda
coda.io
Coda is a cloud-based document editor founded by Shishir Mehrotra and Alex DeNeui. Offices are located in Bellevue, San Francisco, and Mountain View. The first software version 1.0 was launched in May 2019. Previously, for more than four years it had been in a closed beta version.Coda provides word-processing, spreadsheet, and database functions. It’s a canvas that blends spreadsheets, presentations, apps, and documents together. The software can integrate with third-party services like Slack and Gmail.In 2017, Coda raised $60 million. Greylock Partners, Khosla Ventures, and General Catalyst participated in the financing, with LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and General Catalyst’s Hemant Taneja joining the board of directors.
Craft
craft.do
Craft is collaborative workspace where your whole team can come together to take notes, create docs, manage work and ideate together. Craft's Daily Notes offers a paradigm shift in team collaboration. Power your team’s progress with structured daily updates, align on priorities, and remove blockers — all in one place. With a built-in AI assistant, you can quickly generate ideas, summarize longer content or get help with editing your documents.
DocHub
dochub.com
DocHub empowers anyone to streamline document editing, signing, distribution as well as forms completion. DocHub is also offering a highly popular integration with Google Workspace which allow users to import, export, modify, and sign documents directly from Google apps. Launched in 2014, DocHub has been trusted by more than 83.3 million users. Real-time cloud saving and secure workflows keep over 500 million documents up-to-date and secure within a single, easy-to-use solution.
DocRaptor
docraptor.com
The best and easiest HTML-to-PDF API. As the only API powered by the Prince HTML-to-PDF engine, DocRaptor provides powerful support for headers, page breaks, page numbers, flexbox, watermarks, accessible PDFs, and much more.
Drawboard
drawboard.com
Millions of engineers, architects, lawyers, students and educators are already using Drawboard PDF every day for fast and collaborative PDF markup. Our remarkable markup tools are helping streamline workflows and reduce the world’s reliance on paper. Drawboard PDF is available as a Windows 10+11 app, an iOS app and as web app. - Feels like real ink - Store+Share markups with your team - Text review tools - Bookmarks, markup history and keyword search - Favorites toolbar - Draw objects and shapes - Signatures library - Page manipulation PRO - Document Builder - Calibrated Measurements - Digital Protractor - Grids and Lines - Engineering Line Styles - Callouts
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is software & cloud service for creating and storing professional online publications with a page flip effect. Сonvert your PDFs into interactive flipbooks and produce engaging marketing materials for your customers. Present your documents in an interactive way: add links and video for better customer engagement and share the flipbooks seamlessly by the link. It makes your PDF ebooks, e-catalogs, digital brochures, annual reports, presentations, magazines, and sales collateral interactive. More than 50,000 companies across 179 countries use FlippingBook to create easy-to-use online documents, deliver content across the web, and improve their communication processes. The service works on desktops and mobile devices and can be integrated with third-party systems such as Zapier, Google Analytics, and WordPress. FlippingBook helps small businesses and large renowned brands, such as Unilever, Marriott, Intel, Cartier, FOX, Nestle.
Formstack
formstack.com
Formstack Forms is a cloud-based solution that helps businesses automate processes of creating digital forms and collecting data for surveys, leads, registrations, and more. Key features include data routing, file uploads, data encryption, payment collection, and form analytics. Designed for businesses of all sizes, Formstack Forms allows users to collaborate with teams to approve, deny, and comment on data submitted through forms. With a drag-and-drop form builder, Formstack Forms empowers users across organizations to build branded forms, surveys, and workflows without needing to know code. For more technical users, Formstack Forms offers an open API that allows users and 3rd-party applications to access Formstack resources programmatically. Formstack allows integration with various third-party applications such as Mailchimp, Salesforce, PayPal, Amazon S3, PowerAutomate, and more. Formstack is available on a monthly subscription, and support is extended via documentation and other online measures.
Microsoft Word Online
microsoft.com
Collaborate for free with an online version of Microsoft Word. Save documents in OneDrive. Share them with others and work together at the same time. Microsoft Word is a word processor developed by Microsoft. It was first released on October 25, 1983 under the name Multi-Tool Word for Xenix systems. Subsequent versions were later written for several other platforms including IBM PCs running DOS (1983), Apple Macintosh running the Classic Mac OS (1985), AT&T Unix PC (1985), Atari ST (1988), OS/2 (1989), Microsoft Windows (1989), SCO Unix (1994), and macOS (formerly OS X; 2001).
Foxit Cloud
connectedpdf.com
Foxit Cloud provides tools for securely managing and sending PDF documents, as well as PDF forms. With Foxit Cloud, there are several features that make PDF document handling much more convenient, and safe.
iLovePDF
ilovepdf.com
iLovePDF streamlines document management with a versatile suite of 25+ tools, accessible on mobile, desktop, and via a REST API. Whether editing, merging, splitting, compressing, converting, or eSigning PDFs, it offers an all-in-one solution. Trusted by millions worldwide, iLovePDF caters to diverse users, from local businesses to global enterprises and public institutions.
JotForm
jotform.com
Trusted by over 20+ million users, Jotform's form builder is the easy way to create and publish online forms from any device. The company offers 10,000+ ready-made form templates, 100+ integrations to 3rd party apps, and advanced design features making it the leading online form builder for organizations all over the world. It's popularly used to create payment forms, lead generation forms, registration forms, contact forms, application forms, and more.
Lark
larksuite.com
Lark is an all-in-one collaboration platform for teams looking to streamline workflows and achieve business results faster. With a seamless user experience across desktop and mobile devices, Lark ensures that teams can work efficiently from anywhere. Lark is the super app for work that consolidates chats, workflows, emails, documents, sheets, project management, and meetings in one place. Your team can plan, execute, and sync on work without disruption and focus on what matters to your business.
LawDepot
lawdepot.com
LawDepot™ is the leading publisher of online legal documents, with over 10 years of experience in legal document automation. From business to real estate, we provide interactive legal contracts for people in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.
Mathpix Snip
mathpix.com
Digital science, instantly. Convert images and PDFs to LaTeX, DOCX, Overleaf, Markdown, Excel, ChemDraw and more, with our AI powered document conversion technology.
MyDocSafe
mydocsafe.com
MyDocSafe helps secure and automate client communication, document signing and exchange and improve compliance. We secure documents and automate document flows. From powerful e-signature, through a flexible e-forms engine, to configurable client portals, we help organisations streamline business processes that involve personal data, contracts, money and identity, saving up to 90% of the time involved. HR departments use us to onboard employees and distribute payslips. Sales departments use us to onboard clients. Professional services firms use us to sign contracts, capture data and exchange documents with their clients. Schools use us to automate admissions processes.
Wondershare PDFelement
pdf.wondershare.com
PDFelement is a leading alternative to Adobe® Acrobat®, offering enterprise-grade PDF functionalities and perpetual licensing at a fraction of the price. It is available across desktop, mobile, and web platforms. Sold in 11 different languages globally, PDFelement offers the easiest and smartest way for users of all types to create, edit, convert, and esign PDF documents, all within a user-friendly interface.
pdfFiller
pdffiller.com
Edit PDFs, Create Forms, Collect Data, Collaborate, Sign, and Fax Documents, and so much more. And you can do it all from anywhere on any device for a fraction of the cost.
Quip
quip.com
Quip is a team collaboration solution which combines document and spreadsheet creation and editing with chat and commenting capabilities, to allow teams to communicate about tasks and projects directly while working on them. Quip enables users to create and edit documents, spreadsheets, and checklists collaboratively in real time, through the ‘Smart Inbox’ interface, with the ability to filter and star documents to speed up searching. Document revisions are stored so users can track changes, and annotations can be added to spreadsheets and documents. Finished tasks can be checked off on the checklist, keeping all team members informed of which tasks have been completed. Rather than communicating by email, users can chat directly within a document, with inbuilt 1:1 personal messaging and the ability to comment on any content. @mentions also allow users to direct teammates to individual spreadsheet cells, or insert items such as images and code into documents. User-controlled notifications keep team members updated on any messages or mentions. Quip works across desktop and mobile, with native iOS and Android apps, and with offline functionality, users can work on documents on the go, with changes being updated whenever there is an internet connection.
Samepage
samepage.io
Samepage facilitates communication, project management, running meetings, online collaboration and more by combining team chat, video conferencing, screen sharing, task management, file sharing, and ... Show More eal-time team document collaboration in a single cloud-based collaborative workspace.
Sejda
sejda.com
Sejda helps with your PDF tasks. Quick and simple online service, no installation required! Split, merge or convert PDF to images, alternate mix or split scans and many other.