Top Document Creation Software - French Polynesia

Xtensio

xtensio.com

Xtensio is the easiest way for teams to create, share, present and manage paperless business collateral. Over 185,000 consultants, agencies, entrepreneurs and educators use Xtensio to build smarter documents and streamline their workflow. Xtensio's cloud-based platform makes it easy to turn business goals into a reality. From entrepreneurs launching their company, to marketing teams promoting global brands and beyond, the tool helps users capture their vision with smart, beautiful documents, web pages and presentations. Choose froms 100s of templates and examples. Change color schemes, images and fill in your own content. Or start with a blank slate and build anything you need from scratch. By combining the design capabilities of a website builder with the collaborative functionality of a content editor, we aim to revolutionize how businesses communicate in a world where perpetual innovation is the new normal. Launched in 2015, Xtensio is the bootstrapping effort of Fake Crow (www.fakecrow.com), a creative product design studio that specializes in digital solutions for forward-thinking companies. Xtensio began as a creator for startups to visualize their company profile and show investors what they’re all about. Then it turned into a toolbox that not only offers presentation tools but also interactive templates that are useful during research, brainstorming, planning and strategy phases of a company. Today, Xtensio fosters the exchange of ideas, transforming a vision into tangible pages of communication. Our small-but-mighty team of entrepreneurs, designers, and content creators adheres to the lean mentality by generating real value for our users without wasting resources. Based in Los Angeles, California, Xtensio is defined by the creativity, cultural vibrancy and innovative spirit that permeates the city. Try Xtensio's editor and all templates and examples for free. Upgrade to save your work and access the platform's full power! Learn more about how Xtensio can help you at www.xtensio.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn to keep up with product news and updates.