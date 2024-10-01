App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Document Creation Software - United Kingdom
Document creation software enables users to customize, edit, and share text-based documents. These applications function as word processors, and PDF creators and editors. They also offer features for storing and sharing documents, as well as collaborative editing. Often, document creation tools are part of a larger suite of products or integrated with broader business software, but they can also exist as standalone, specialized platforms.
Submit New App
Microsoft Word Online
microsoft.com
Collaborate for free with an online version of Microsoft Word. Save documents in OneDrive. Share them with others and work together at the same time. Microsoft Word is a word processor developed by Microsoft. It was first released on October 25, 1983 under the name Multi-Tool Word for Xenix systems...
Adobe Acrobat
acrobat.adobe.com
At Adobe, we believe that documents are more than just a collection of information and proof. They are foundational to connecting people and ideas, pushing business forward. Adobe Acrobat keeps you connected to your team while driving your business forward – no matter where you’re working. Acrobat ...
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, ...
Coda
coda.io
Coda is a cloud-based document editor founded by Shishir Mehrotra and Alex DeNeui. Offices are located in Bellevue, San Francisco, and Mountain View. The first software version 1.0 was launched in May 2019. Previously, for more than four years it had been in a closed beta version.Coda provides word-...
monday.com
monday.com
monday.com is a project management tool that enables organizations to manage tasks, projects, and team work. As of 2020, the company serves 100,000 organizations, including many non-technical organizations. In July 2019, the company raised $150 million, based on $1.9 billion valuation. Monday.com wo...
iLovePDF
ilovepdf.com
iLovePDF streamlines document management with a versatile suite of 25+ tools, accessible on mobile, desktop, and via a REST API. Whether editing, merging, splitting, compressing, converting, or eSigning PDFs, it offers an all-in-one solution. Trusted by millions worldwide, iLovePDF caters to diverse...
Smallpdf
smallpdf.com
Made in Switzerland, the land of watches, banks, and clean design, Smallpdf is an award-winning company that offers a suite of clever document management tools. Founded in 2013, Smallpdf provides a simple, secure, and reliable answer to heavy, awkward PDF software. By removing unnecessary features a...
Wondershare PDFelement
pdf.wondershare.com
PDFelement is a leading alternative to Adobe® Acrobat®, offering enterprise-grade PDF functionalities and perpetual licensing at a fraction of the price. It is available across desktop, mobile, and web platforms. Sold in 11 different languages globally, PDFelement offers the easiest and smartest way...
Zoho Sheet
zoho.com
Zoho Sheet is that spreadsheet application that provides you the space for organizing data, discussing reports with your team, and analyzing data, wherever you are. Zoho Sheet also provides native apps for both iOS and Android, thus, not tethering users to their laptops. Key features of Zoho Sheet: ...
WriterDuet
writerduet.com
Plan, write, and share with the industry-standard software used by over 1 million screenwriters, TV shows, and blockbusters.
Sejda
sejda.com
Sejda helps with your PDF tasks. Quick and simple online service, no installation required! Split, merge or convert PDF to images, alternate mix or split scans and many other.
StudioBinder
studiobinder.com
Web-based Video, TV & Film Production Management Software. Write professional formatted scripts. Visualize scenes with shot lists and storyboards, Create & send call sheets, shooting schedules, script breakdown sheets, and manage cast & crew.
Soda PDF
sodapdf.com
PDF editing made easy. Discover Soda PDF, the easy-to-use software complete with editing tools for modifying PDF files your way. Try it for FREE today!
pdfFiller
pdffiller.com
Edit PDFs, Create Forms, Collect Data, Collaborate, Sign, and Fax Documents, and so much more. And you can do it all from anywhere on any device for a fraction of the cost.
JotForm
jotform.com
Trusted by over 20+ million users, Jotform's form builder is the easy way to create and publish online forms from any device. The company offers 10,000+ ready-made form templates, 100+ integrations to 3rd party apps, and advanced design features making it the leading online form builder for organiza...
LawDepot
lawdepot.com
LawDepot™ is the leading publisher of online legal documents, with over 10 years of experience in legal document automation. From business to real estate, we provide interactive legal contracts for people in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.
Craft
craft.do
Craft is collaborative workspace where your whole team can come together to take notes, create docs, manage work and ideate together. Craft's Daily Notes offers a paradigm shift in team collaboration. Power your team’s progress with structured daily updates, align on priorities, and remove blocker...
Mathpix Snip
mathpix.com
Digital science, instantly. Convert images and PDFs to LaTeX, DOCX, Overleaf, Markdown, Excel, ChemDraw and more, with our AI powered document conversion technology.
Zoho Writer
zoho.com
Powerful Writer. Powerful Words. We believe in the power of words. That's why we've created Writer, a powerful word processor available across all of your devices. Collaborate with teammates in real-time. Create elegant, inspiring documents for free.
Lark
larksuite.com
Lark is an all-in-one collaboration platform for teams looking to streamline workflows and achieve business results faster. With a seamless user experience across desktop and mobile devices, Lark ensures that teams can work efficiently from anywhere. Lark is the super app for work that consolidates ...
Lumin
luminpdf.com
Lumin is cloud-based pdf editing & document workflow software founded in 2014 and headquartered in New Zealand. Operating globally with more than 80 million users worldwide, there's a Lumin user located in almost every continent in the world - including Antarctica! Lumin offers seamless integration ...
Xodo
xodo.com
With Xodo, you can edit, annotate, sign, and share PDFs on desktop, mobile, and web. Xodo makes working with PDFs quick and easy, so you can get things done.
DocHub
dochub.com
DocHub empowers anyone to streamline document editing, signing, distribution as well as forms completion. DocHub is also offering a highly popular integration with Google Workspace which allow users to import, export, modify, and sign documents directly from Google apps. Launched in 2014, DocHub has...
Drawboard
drawboard.com
Millions of engineers, architects, lawyers, students and educators are already using Drawboard PDF every day for fast and collaborative PDF markup. Our remarkable markup tools are helping streamline workflows and reduce the world’s reliance on paper. Drawboard PDF is available as a Windows 10+11 app...
Nitro
gonitro.com
Nitro is a global SaaS leader in PDF software, document management and electronic signatures. Nitro’s Productivity Platform includes powerful PDF tools, digital workflows, highly secure eSigning and identity verification capabilities. Its industry-leading business intelligence and analytics product ...
EasyPrompter
easyprompter.com
EasyPrompter is a web-based teleprompter solution for bloggers, students, presenters, clergy, lawyers
Foxit Cloud
connectedpdf.com
Foxit Cloud provides tools for securely managing and sending PDF documents, as well as PDF forms. With Foxit Cloud, there are several features that make PDF document handling much more convenient, and safe.
Xara Cloud
xara.com
Xara Cloud is a template-based creation and editing tool where anyone — even with no design experience — can produce professional-quality marketing materials for their business. A drag-and-drop editor allows for an agile creation of social media posts, e-books, display banner ads, slide presentation...
Zoho Docs
zoho.com
Online file management for teams and individuals. Bring your team to a secure and collaborative workspace where everything is available to everyone in real time. Create, collaborate, and get work done, securely.
Bit.ai
bit.ai
Bit is a powerful document collaboration platform to create documents, notes, wikis with advanced design options, robust search, document tracking and much more..
Quip
quip.com
Quip is a team collaboration solution which combines document and spreadsheet creation and editing with chat and commenting capabilities, to allow teams to communicate about tasks and projects directly while working on them. Quip enables users to create and edit documents, spreadsheets, and checklis...
Moxo
moxo.com
Streamline external projects with customers, vendors, and partners. With Moxo, accelerate workflows from account acquisition, to onboarding, and servicing. Coordinate with customers, vendors, and partners to achieve joint deliverables, track milestones, exchange documents, gather approvals and more....
Formstack
formstack.com
Formstack Forms is a cloud-based solution that helps businesses automate processes of creating digital forms and collecting data for surveys, leads, registrations, and more. Key features include data routing, file uploads, data encryption, payment collection, and form analytics. Designed for busine...
FormSwift
formswift.com
FormSwift is a SaaS company providing businesses with a modern solution to their paperwork. We are a cloud-based service that enables individuals and businesses to easily customize, sign, and download popular business, legal, or personal forms.
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is an online tool and desktop software for creating professional digital flipbooks. It makes your PDF ebooks, e-catalogs, digital brochures, annual reports, presentations, magazines, and sales collateral interactive. More than 50,000 companies across 179 countries use FlippingBook to cr...
DocRaptor
docraptor.com
The best and easiest HTML-to-PDF API. As the only API powered by the Prince HTML-to-PDF engine, DocRaptor provides powerful support for headers, page breaks, page numbers, flexbox, watermarks, accessible PDFs, and much more.
CleverPDF
cleverpdf.com
CleverPDF offers more than 30 PDF tools online for free. Users can convert PDF to Office, iWork, images, Ebooks or create PDF from those formats. Besides PDF conversion, there are dozens of PDF utility tools such as compress, combine, split, encrypt, add watermark or page numbers to PDF and more. It...
GRID
grid.is
GRID is a next-generation spreadsheet tool featuring a built-in document layer for data visualization, narration and presentation. In addition to our native GRID Sheets spreadsheet editor, GRID lets you effortlessly combine multiple other data sources in one place. Import spreadsheet files, connect ...
DocFly
docfly.com
DocFly is an all-in-one solution for your PDF needs. Create, convert & modify PDF files with ease on one simple to use platform.
Samepage
samepage.io
Samepage facilitates communication, project management, running meetings, online collaboration and more by combining team chat, video conferencing, screen sharing, task management, file sharing, and ... Show More eal-time team document collaboration in a single cloud-based collaborative workspace.
MyDocSafe
mydocsafe.com
MyDocSafe helps secure and automate client communication, document signing and exchange and improve compliance. We secure documents and automate document flows. From powerful e-signature, through a flexible e-forms engine, to configurable client portals, we help organisations streamline business pr...
CocoDoc
cocodoc.com
CocoDoc is a cutting-edge online PDF editor. Our interactive interface makes it easier for users to utilize the different tools and features available, therefore increasing efficiency and chopping off time. With our secure gateways, users can enjoy the peace of mind that their documents are safe and...
Docupilot
docupilot.app
Docupilot is a cloud based document automation software. Unlike competing products with steep pricing tiers, Docupilot is priced affordably. Built with an emphasis on usability, Docupilot also offers integrates with different data sources like CRM, Forms, Online databases, HR, Surveys etc.
Docsie
docsie.io
Docsie is a web-based documentation platform that enables businesses to build, maintain and publish excellent product documentation in multiple languages. This platform helps you analyze how your customers interact with your documentation and provide you with insights on how to improve your docs. I...
SuiteFiles
suitefiles.com
Document creation, collaboration, and signing all in one spot. SuiteFiles is powerful — yet simple — document management software for accounting and professional services firms. Our workflows are exactly what small to mid-sized firms need to grow along with their clients. We back your daily activiti...
Legito
legito.com
Processes. People. Documents. No code automation platform designed for compliance, HR, legal, operations, procurement, sales and sourcing teams. 400k users globally use Legito to create, perform, collaborate and execute their work. One integrated no-code solution. Including LexisNexis, PriceWaterhou...
Summize
summize.com
Summize is pioneering true digital contracting with a CLM solution that puts the user experience first. It takes a deliberately different approach by embedding workflows directly into existing technologies that you (and your business) already know and use daily, including Teams, Slack and Word. This...
Formsio
formsio.com
Easily digitize paperwork with our no-code, cloud-based software. Formsio includes document design, sophisticated document assembly, digital signatures, and much more for end-to-end document automation. Unlike competitors that wrap their solutions around static PDF files, Formsio documents are HTML,...
Docamatic
docamatic.com
Docamatic is a high quality API that allows you to convert HTML to PDF, create documents from templates (JSON to PDF), capture screenshots and generate barcodes. Create and send your documents via email from a single API call. Keep track of everything from a beautiful, user friendly dashboard. Our r...
Hiration
hiration.com
AI powered end to end career services platform which includes the following: - Resume Builder - Resume Reviewer - Job based Resume Optimizer - Cover Letter Builder - LinkedIn Profile Optimizer - Digital Portfolio Builder
OneDeck
onedeck.com
OneDeck is a smart, intelligent and automated platform for all your business management needs. With OneDeck, you can streamline your workflow, enhance collaboration, and improve communication, all in one place.
AirMason
airmason.com
AirMason is an ever-evolving platform that is designed to help HR teams increase efficiency when it comes to document creation, design, distribution, and collection of signatures - all in real time. AirMason's helps you transform your existing handbook process into a clean & efficient single source ...
Xtensio
xtensio.com
Xtensio is the easiest way for teams to create, share, present and manage paperless business collateral. Over 185,000 consultants, agencies, entrepreneurs and educators use Xtensio to build smarter documents and streamline their workflow. Xtensio's cloud-based platform makes it easy to turn business...