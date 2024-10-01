App store for web apps

Top DMARC Software - Nigeria

DMARC software, which stands for Domain-Based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance, is designed to help businesses ensure that emails sent from their domains are properly authenticated according to two key security standards: DomainKeys Identified Mail (DKIM) and Sender Policy Framework (SPF). These tools assist in various aspects of the DMARC protocol, playing a crucial role in preventing fraudulent activities such as email spoofing and phishing that could put an organization's employees or clients at risk. IT departments use DMARC software to configure and manage email accounts across the organization, including company-wide domains as well as those specific to departments or individuals. By determining DMARC alignment and enforcing DMARC authentication, these tools can detect and block suspicious emails that attempt to impersonate legitimate messages from one or more of the organization's registered web addresses. DMARC software often integrates with secure email gateway solutions, and some tools in the Secure Email Gateway category may include features that support DMARC compliance. It's becoming increasingly common for other security software to incorporate DMARC protocols as a critical element of broader cybersecurity strategies. The use of DMARC software should be complemented by other governance, risk, and compliance tools to ensure that your business practices align with relevant policies. IT compliance service providers can evaluate your company's current security measures against standards like the DMARC protocol. Partnering with cybersecurity consulting providers can further aid your management and IT teams in understanding the importance of DMARC enforcement, alongside other security measures, to protect your organization and its clients from cyber threats.

DMARC Report

DMARC Report

dmarcreport.com

Block malware and phishing attacks. A DMARC reporting solution for MSPs, service providers, and businesses who need to monitor and manage a large number of domains for DMARC compliance.

Mimecast

Mimecast

mimecast.com

Mimecast's AI-powered Advanced Email Security blocks the most dangerous email-borne attacks, from phishing and ransomware to social engineering, payment fraud, and impersonation. With Mimecast's Advanced Email Security you get: - The industry's best protection: Block email-based threats with AI-powe...

DMARC Digests

DMARC Digests

dmarcdigests.com

Fix SPF and DKIM authentication issues that prevent your email from reaching the inbox and see who’s sending using your domains.

SimpleDMARC

SimpleDMARC

simpledmarc.com

Absolutely! Here's an improved version of the copywriting article for SimpleDMARC targeting marketers, marketing agencies, and entrepreneurs: Email fraud and phishing attacks are on the rise, and as a marketer, marketing agency, or entrepreneur, you know how important it is to protect your business ...

ZeroBounce

ZeroBounce

zerobounce.net

ZeroBounce is an award-winning email verification and deliverability platform helping 350,000+ customers improve their email ROI and inbox placement. Its premier deliverability services include: 99% accurate email validation - Remove outdated and risky email addresses to lower email bounce rates and...

AutoSPF

AutoSPF

autospf.com

We help fix a very specific technical email issue, we flatten SPF records that exceed the 10-lookup threshold. AutoSPF automatically maintains updated SPF records for businesses. Our solution compresses the number of DNS lookups in SPF records, which will improve the delivery rate of emails, allow f...

EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC

easydmarc.com

EasyDMARC is your one-stop solution for all things DMARC to secure domain infrastructure and improve email deliverability. Whether you’re an SMB, enterprise, MSP, or reseller, EasyDMARC has the solution for you. Our cloud-native platform automates and simplifies DMARC tasks for every IT department. ...

DmarcEye

DmarcEye

dmarceye.com

DMARC monitoring and reporting. Enjoy a seamless, beautiful, and clear view of your domain's email security – all for free.

dmarcian

dmarcian

dmarcian.com

Founded in 2012 by a primary author of the DMARC specification, dmarcian is dedicated to upgrading the entire world’s email by making DMARC accessible to all with superior tooling, educational resources, and knowledgeable support. Used by thousands and recommended by support teams around the globe, ...

Skysnag

Skysnag

skysnag.com

Secure your organization from email impersonation and increase your email deliverability with the only autonomous enforcement DMARC automation software. Get visibility on the unseen health of your email senders, and bypass all email authentication protocol issues. Also applicable for MSPs, service p...

Kevlarr

Kevlarr

kevlarr.io

With Kevlarr we want to use our experience and knowledge to make secure communication via internet / email accessible to everyone. We protect your online brand and online identity against phishing, CEO fraud, impersonation and other online threats. And we do this by implementing the various security...

Valimail

Valimail

valimail.com

Valimail is the global leader in DMARC-as-a-service, and the inventor of hosted DMARC. The company's cloud-native products stop impersonation attacks and protect brands by authenticating sender identity. With patented industry-leading technology, Valimail unlocks DMARC enforcement for businesses of ...

PowerDMARC

PowerDMARC

powerdmarc.com

PowerDMARC is an email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM...

