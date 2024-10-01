App store for web apps
Top DMARC Software - Denmark
DMARC software, which stands for Domain-Based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance, is designed to help businesses ensure that emails sent from their domains are properly authenticated according to two key security standards: DomainKeys Identified Mail (DKIM) and Sender Policy Framework (SPF). These tools assist in various aspects of the DMARC protocol, playing a crucial role in preventing fraudulent activities such as email spoofing and phishing that could put an organization's employees or clients at risk. IT departments use DMARC software to configure and manage email accounts across the organization, including company-wide domains as well as those specific to departments or individuals. By determining DMARC alignment and enforcing DMARC authentication, these tools can detect and block suspicious emails that attempt to impersonate legitimate messages from one or more of the organization's registered web addresses. DMARC software often integrates with secure email gateway solutions, and some tools in the Secure Email Gateway category may include features that support DMARC compliance. It's becoming increasingly common for other security software to incorporate DMARC protocols as a critical element of broader cybersecurity strategies. The use of DMARC software should be complemented by other governance, risk, and compliance tools to ensure that your business practices align with relevant policies. IT compliance service providers can evaluate your company's current security measures against standards like the DMARC protocol. Partnering with cybersecurity consulting providers can further aid your management and IT teams in understanding the importance of DMARC enforcement, alongside other security measures, to protect your organization and its clients from cyber threats.
DMARC Report
dmarcreport.com
Block malware and phishing attacks. A DMARC reporting solution for MSPs, service providers, and businesses who need to monitor and manage a large number of domains for DMARC compliance.
Mimecast
mimecast.com
Mimecast's AI-powered Advanced Email Security blocks the most dangerous email-borne attacks, from phishing and ransomware to social engineering, payment fraud, and impersonation. With Mimecast's Advanced Email Security you get: - The industry's best protection: Block email-based threats with AI-powe...
DMARC Digests
dmarcdigests.com
Fix SPF and DKIM authentication issues that prevent your email from reaching the inbox and see who’s sending using your domains.
SimpleDMARC
simpledmarc.com
Absolutely! Here's an improved version of the copywriting article for SimpleDMARC targeting marketers, marketing agencies, and entrepreneurs: Email fraud and phishing attacks are on the rise, and as a marketer, marketing agency, or entrepreneur, you know how important it is to protect your business ...
AutoSPF
autospf.com
We help fix a very specific technical email issue, we flatten SPF records that exceed the 10-lookup threshold. AutoSPF automatically maintains updated SPF records for businesses. Our solution compresses the number of DNS lookups in SPF records, which will improve the delivery rate of emails, allow f...
ZeroBounce
zerobounce.net
ZeroBounce is an award-winning email verification and deliverability platform helping 350,000+ customers improve their email ROI and inbox placement. Its premier deliverability services include: 99% accurate email validation - Remove outdated and risky email addresses to lower email bounce rates and...
EasyDMARC
easydmarc.com
EasyDMARC is your one-stop solution for all things DMARC to secure domain infrastructure and improve email deliverability. Whether you’re an SMB, enterprise, MSP, or reseller, EasyDMARC has the solution for you. Our cloud-native platform automates and simplifies DMARC tasks for every IT department. ...
DmarcEye
dmarceye.com
DMARC monitoring and reporting. Enjoy a seamless, beautiful, and clear view of your domain's email security – all for free.
dmarcian
dmarcian.com
Founded in 2012 by a primary author of the DMARC specification, dmarcian is dedicated to upgrading the entire world’s email by making DMARC accessible to all with superior tooling, educational resources, and knowledgeable support. Used by thousands and recommended by support teams around the globe, ...
Skysnag
skysnag.com
Secure your organization from email impersonation and increase your email deliverability with the only autonomous enforcement DMARC automation software. Get visibility on the unseen health of your email senders, and bypass all email authentication protocol issues. Also applicable for MSPs, service p...
Kevlarr
kevlarr.io
With Kevlarr we want to use our experience and knowledge to make secure communication via internet / email accessible to everyone. We protect your online brand and online identity against phishing, CEO fraud, impersonation and other online threats. And we do this by implementing the various security...
Valimail
valimail.com
Valimail is the global leader in DMARC-as-a-service, and the inventor of hosted DMARC. The company's cloud-native products stop impersonation attacks and protect brands by authenticating sender identity. With patented industry-leading technology, Valimail unlocks DMARC enforcement for businesses of ...
PowerDMARC
powerdmarc.com
PowerDMARC is an email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM...