Diversity recruiting software helps companies automate the sourcing of qualified applicants for current and future job openings. These tools assist HR personnel, hiring managers, and recruitment professionals in mitigating unconscious bias throughout the recruiting and interviewing processes. Using artificial intelligence, diversity recruiting solutions enhance job descriptions, identify suitable candidates, and compile comprehensive candidate profiles. These solutions typically offer features to anonymize candidate information such as name, background, gender, and education to prevent unintended biases. Inclusive hiring platforms also facilitate the creation and distribution of unbiased job descriptions, applicant management and tracking, as well as organizing applicant data. These solutions are commonly integrated into HR departments and often interface with applicant tracking systems (ATS), job boards, and other recruiting automation software.
HireVue
hirevue.com
HireVue is a hiring platform offering video interviews, assessments, and AI tools to streamline the recruitment process for enterprises.
Loxo
loxo.co
Loxo is a Talent Intelligence Platform that integrates recruitment tools for managing the hiring process efficiently in one system.
Vizzy
vizzy.com
Vizzy is a recruitment platform that enhances early career hiring by allowing candidates to create interactive profiles that showcase their skills and personalities.
VidCruiter
vidcruiter.com
VidCruiter is a video interviewing platform offering pre-recorded and live interviews, customizable workflows, and support for global recruitment.
Pymetrics
pymetrics.com
Pymetrics is a platform that uses AI and behavioral insights to improve hiring, talent management, and workforce development with a focus on soft skills.
Greenhouse
greenhouse.com
Greenhouse is a recruiting software that streamlines the hiring process, offering tools for job posting, candidate sourcing, and onboarding for businesses of all sizes.
Gem
gem.com
Gem is an AI-powered recruiting platform that streamlines hiring processes for teams, integrating with ATS and offering tools for sourcing, scheduling, and analytics.
Fetcher
fetcher.ai
Fetcher is an AI recruiting tool that automates candidate sourcing and outreach, helping teams engage diverse talent efficiently.
ClearCompany
clearcompany.com
ClearCompany is a talent management platform that helps organizations recruit, onboard, manage performance, and engage employees throughout their lifecycle.
PowerToFly
powertofly.com
PowerToFly connects professionals with job opportunities, facilitating remote work applications, networking, and career growth.
hireEZ
hireez.com
hireEZ is an AI-driven recruitment platform that helps hiring teams source, manage, and engage candidates from various online profiles and integrate with ATS.
Draup
draup.com
Draup is an AI-powered platform that provides data-driven insights for HR and sales leaders to improve talent recruitment and sales strategies.
Eightfold AI
eightfold.ai
Eightfold AI is a talent intelligence platform that uses AI to enhance recruitment, employee retention, and workforce planning through data-driven insights.
Triplebyte
triplebyte.com
Triplebyte assesses technical skills through standardized tests, helping companies find qualified candidates efficiently while providing feedback to applicants.
Censia
censia.com
Censia is a talent intelligence platform that uses AI to enhance recruitment, workforce planning, and diversity initiatives by providing detailed candidate insights.
SeekOut
seekout.com
SeekOut is a recruitment software that uses AI to streamline talent acquisition, automate job postings, and source candidates from internal and external talent pools.
HiredScore
hiredscore.com
HiredScore is an AI tool that automates talent acquisition processes, scores candidates, mitigates bias, and integrates with HR systems for efficient hiring.
Applied
beapplied.com
Applied is a recruitment platform that aims to reduce bias in hiring by predicting the best candidates and fostering effective team-building.
Untapped
untapped.io
Untapped is a diversity recruiting platform that helps businesses hire diverse teams by simplifying the hiring process and promoting equal opportunities.
Textio
textio.com
Textio helps improve job descriptions to attract diverse applicants and reduce bias in hiring, supporting career growth for a more inclusive workplace.
Findem
findem.ai
Findem is an AI-driven talent acquisition platform that streamlines hiring, enhances recruitment analytics, and provides in-depth insights for effective talent management.
WayUp
wayup.com
WayUp connects job seekers to job and internship opportunities, offering tools for resume building, interview prep, and career advice, along with insights into employers.
The Muse
themuse.com
The Muse app helps companies hire diverse talent by showcasing employer brands and offering a recruiting platform with access to a curated community of knowledge workers.
X0PA
x0pa.com
X0PA AI assists organizations in identifying, engaging, and hiring suitable candidates while predicting their retention and performance likelihood.
Rolebot
rolebot.io
Rolebot is an AI-driven recruitment tool that automates candidate sourcing and engagement, streamlining the hiring process and integrating with existing systems.
HootRecruit
hootrecruit.com
HootRecruit is a recruitment app that helps businesses manage job postings, track applicants, and schedule interviews to streamline the hiring process.
Bryq
bryq.com
Bryq is a talent intelligence platform that uses AI to assess candidates’ cognitive abilities and personality traits, aiding organizations in efficient hiring and talent management.
Screenloop
screenloop.com
Screenloop is a Talent Operations Platform that combines an ATS with AI tools for scheduling, note-taking, background checks, and analytics, serving HR and hiring teams across businesses.
Textmetrics
textmetrics.com
Textmetrics is an app that helps users optimize and enhance their writing for clarity, coherence, and SEO through analysis and suggestions.
Toggl Hire
toggl.com
Toggl Hire is a skills assessment tool that helps employers evaluate candidates through practical tests to find the best fit for specific job roles.
RippleMatch
ripplematch.com
RippleMatch connects employers with Gen Z job seekers, automating recruitment and enhancing the early career hiring process.
Pinpoint
pinpointhq.com
Pinpoint streamlines hiring processes, providing workflows and reports to facilitate quicker and more informed hiring decisions for teams and candidates.
Inclusively
inclusively.com
Inclusively is a platform that improves workplace inclusivity by connecting employees to necessary resources and support, fostering a supportive work environment.
Cangrade
cangrade.com
Cangrade offers data-driven HR solutions for hiring and talent management, including assessments and video interviews, to enhance decision-making and improve workforce quality.
Vervoe
vervoe.com
Vervoe is a skills assessment tool that helps employers evaluate candidates through job-related tasks, using AI to rank them based on performance.
Jopwell
jopwell.com
Jopwell is a platform that helps companies improve diversity and inclusion by analyzing job descriptions and sourcing diverse candidates for equitable hiring.
Datapeople
datapeople.io
Datapeople optimizes the inbound recruiting process by providing insights to attract and advance qualified, diverse candidates effectively.
