App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Diversity Recruiting Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Diversity Recruiting Software

Diversity recruiting software helps companies automate the sourcing of qualified applicants for current and future job openings. These tools assist HR personnel, hiring managers, and recruitment professionals in mitigating unconscious bias throughout the recruiting and interviewing processes. Using artificial intelligence, diversity recruiting solutions enhance job descriptions, identify suitable candidates, and compile comprehensive candidate profiles. These solutions typically offer features to anonymize candidate information such as name, background, gender, and education to prevent unintended biases. Inclusive hiring platforms also facilitate the creation and distribution of unbiased job descriptions, applicant management and tracking, as well as organizing applicant data. These solutions are commonly integrated into HR departments and often interface with applicant tracking systems (ATS), job boards, and other recruiting automation software.

Submit New App


HireVue

HireVue

hirevue.com

HireVue is a hiring platform offering video interviews, assessments, and AI tools to streamline the recruitment process for enterprises.

Loxo

Loxo

loxo.co

Loxo is a Talent Intelligence Platform that integrates recruitment tools for managing the hiring process efficiently in one system.

Vizzy

Vizzy

vizzy.com

Vizzy is a recruitment platform that enhances early career hiring by allowing candidates to create interactive profiles that showcase their skills and personalities.

VidCruiter

VidCruiter

vidcruiter.com

VidCruiter is a video interviewing platform offering pre-recorded and live interviews, customizable workflows, and support for global recruitment.

Pymetrics

Pymetrics

pymetrics.com

Pymetrics is a platform that uses AI and behavioral insights to improve hiring, talent management, and workforce development with a focus on soft skills.

Greenhouse

Greenhouse

greenhouse.com

Greenhouse is a recruiting software that streamlines the hiring process, offering tools for job posting, candidate sourcing, and onboarding for businesses of all sizes.

Gem

Gem

gem.com

Gem is an AI-powered recruiting platform that streamlines hiring processes for teams, integrating with ATS and offering tools for sourcing, scheduling, and analytics.

Fetcher

Fetcher

fetcher.ai

Fetcher is an AI recruiting tool that automates candidate sourcing and outreach, helping teams engage diverse talent efficiently.

ClearCompany

ClearCompany

clearcompany.com

ClearCompany is a talent management platform that helps organizations recruit, onboard, manage performance, and engage employees throughout their lifecycle.

PowerToFly

PowerToFly

powertofly.com

PowerToFly connects professionals with job opportunities, facilitating remote work applications, networking, and career growth.

hireEZ

hireEZ

hireez.com

hireEZ is an AI-driven recruitment platform that helps hiring teams source, manage, and engage candidates from various online profiles and integrate with ATS.

Draup

Draup

draup.com

Draup is an AI-powered platform that provides data-driven insights for HR and sales leaders to improve talent recruitment and sales strategies.

Eightfold AI

Eightfold AI

eightfold.ai

Eightfold AI is a talent intelligence platform that uses AI to enhance recruitment, employee retention, and workforce planning through data-driven insights.

Triplebyte

Triplebyte

triplebyte.com

Triplebyte assesses technical skills through standardized tests, helping companies find qualified candidates efficiently while providing feedback to applicants.

Censia

Censia

censia.com

Censia is a talent intelligence platform that uses AI to enhance recruitment, workforce planning, and diversity initiatives by providing detailed candidate insights.

SeekOut

SeekOut

seekout.com

SeekOut is a recruitment software that uses AI to streamline talent acquisition, automate job postings, and source candidates from internal and external talent pools.

HiredScore

HiredScore

hiredscore.com

HiredScore is an AI tool that automates talent acquisition processes, scores candidates, mitigates bias, and integrates with HR systems for efficient hiring.

Applied

Applied

beapplied.com

Applied is a recruitment platform that aims to reduce bias in hiring by predicting the best candidates and fostering effective team-building.

Untapped

Untapped

untapped.io

Untapped is a diversity recruiting platform that helps businesses hire diverse teams by simplifying the hiring process and promoting equal opportunities.

Textio

Textio

textio.com

Textio helps improve job descriptions to attract diverse applicants and reduce bias in hiring, supporting career growth for a more inclusive workplace.

Findem

Findem

findem.ai

Findem is an AI-driven talent acquisition platform that streamlines hiring, enhances recruitment analytics, and provides in-depth insights for effective talent management.

WayUp

WayUp

wayup.com

WayUp connects job seekers to job and internship opportunities, offering tools for resume building, interview prep, and career advice, along with insights into employers.

The Muse

The Muse

themuse.com

The Muse app helps companies hire diverse talent by showcasing employer brands and offering a recruiting platform with access to a curated community of knowledge workers.

X0PA

X0PA

x0pa.com

X0PA AI assists organizations in identifying, engaging, and hiring suitable candidates while predicting their retention and performance likelihood.

Rolebot

Rolebot

rolebot.io

Rolebot is an AI-driven recruitment tool that automates candidate sourcing and engagement, streamlining the hiring process and integrating with existing systems.

HootRecruit

HootRecruit

hootrecruit.com

HootRecruit is a recruitment app that helps businesses manage job postings, track applicants, and schedule interviews to streamline the hiring process.

Bryq

Bryq

bryq.com

Bryq is a talent intelligence platform that uses AI to assess candidates’ cognitive abilities and personality traits, aiding organizations in efficient hiring and talent management.

Screenloop

Screenloop

screenloop.com

Screenloop is a Talent Operations Platform that combines an ATS with AI tools for scheduling, note-taking, background checks, and analytics, serving HR and hiring teams across businesses.

Textmetrics

Textmetrics

textmetrics.com

Textmetrics is an app that helps users optimize and enhance their writing for clarity, coherence, and SEO through analysis and suggestions.

Toggl Hire

Toggl Hire

toggl.com

Toggl Hire is a skills assessment tool that helps employers evaluate candidates through practical tests to find the best fit for specific job roles.

RippleMatch

RippleMatch

ripplematch.com

RippleMatch connects employers with Gen Z job seekers, automating recruitment and enhancing the early career hiring process.

Pinpoint

Pinpoint

pinpointhq.com

Pinpoint streamlines hiring processes, providing workflows and reports to facilitate quicker and more informed hiring decisions for teams and candidates.

Inclusively

Inclusively

inclusively.com

Inclusively is a platform that improves workplace inclusivity by connecting employees to necessary resources and support, fostering a supportive work environment.

Cangrade

Cangrade

cangrade.com

Cangrade offers data-driven HR solutions for hiring and talent management, including assessments and video interviews, to enhance decision-making and improve workforce quality.

Vervoe

Vervoe

vervoe.com

Vervoe is a skills assessment tool that helps employers evaluate candidates through job-related tasks, using AI to rank them based on performance.

Jopwell

Jopwell

jopwell.com

Jopwell is a platform that helps companies improve diversity and inclusion by analyzing job descriptions and sourcing diverse candidates for equitable hiring.

Datapeople

Datapeople

datapeople.io

Datapeople optimizes the inbound recruiting process by providing insights to attract and advance qualified, diverse candidates effectively.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.

Top Diversity Recruiting Software - WebCatalog